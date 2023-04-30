Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bremer Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

102 West Bremer Avenue

Bremer, IA 50677

Popular Items

Butter & Salt Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Pretzels made in house. Tossed in butter and salt. Served with one beer cheese.

All Meat Flatbread

$14.00

Meat includes: pepperoni, sausage, and diced ham. Crust made locally at The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Crust made locally at The Mixing Bowl Bakery


Flatbreads

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$14.00

Crust made locally at The Mixing Bowl Bakery. Pork sourced locally by Miller Custom Processing.

All Meat Flatbread

$14.00

Meat includes: pepperoni, sausage, and diced ham. Crust made locally at The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Crust made locally at The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Crust made locally at The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

Veggies include: onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives. Crust made locally at The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Pretzel Bites

Butter & Salt Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Pretzels made in house. Tossed in butter and salt. Served with one beer cheese.

Parmasean Garlic Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Pretzels made in house. Tossed in parmasean and garlic. Served with one marinara.

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Pretzels made in house. Tossed in cinnamon sugar and butter. Served with one frosting.

Baked Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Baked traditional wings tossed in buffalo sauce

Kickin' Bourbon BBQ Wings (GF)

$12.00

Baked traditional wings tossed in Kickin' Bourbon BBQ sauce

Sweet Chili Thai Wings

$12.00

Baked traditional wings tossed in sweet chili thai sauce

Garlic Parmasean Wings

$12.00

Baked traditional wings tossed in garlic parmasean sauce

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

1/4 pound brisket locally sourced from Miller Customer Processing. Served on a bun from The Mixing Bowl Bakery. Comes with BBQ sauce on the sandwich. Served with a side of coleslaw and kettle chips. We recommend putting the coleslaw on the sandwich.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local brewery featuring wonderful brews and food!

Website

Location

102 West Bremer Avenue, Bremer, IA 50677

Directions

Map
