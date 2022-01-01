- Home
Brenda's Oakland
11,754 Reviews
$$
4045 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Popular Items
Beignets
Plain Order
For the diehard traditionalist
Chocolate Order
Molten Ghirardelli chocolate
Apple Order
Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Butter
Crawfish Order
Cayenne, Scallions, Cheddar
One Plain Beignet
One Chocolate Beignet
One Apple Beignet
One Crawfish Beignet
Flight
One of Each: Crawfish, Plain, Apple & Chocolate
Three Way
One of Each Sweet: Plain, Chocolate, Apple
Eggs & Such
Eggs Plate
Two Eggs Any Way You Like 'Em
Succotash Omelet
Corn, Zucchini, Tomato, Lima Beans, Onion & Sweet Pepper Succotash and White Cheddar
Andouille Omelet
Andouille Sausage & Cheddar with Mushrooms, Scallions, Sauce Piquant
Tofu Hash
Vegan Blackened Tofu Hash with Corn Succotash, Mushrooms, Spinach & Potatoes. Choice of Biscuit, Toast or Fruit
House Favorites
Fried Chicken Benedict
Fried Chicken on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash
Catfish Benedict
Fried Catfish on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash
Florentine Benedict
Sauteed Spinach on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash
Pulled Pork Benedict
Pulled Pork on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hashse. Chocie of Grits or Hash
Ham Benedict
Classic Ham Benedict on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Potato Hash.
Grillades & Grits
Beef Cutlets Braised in Spicy Creole Gravy. Served with Grits & 2 Eggs Any Style, Plus Cream Biscuit or Toast
Crispy Pork Belly
Poached Egg, Cheddar Grits, Spicy Onion Relish
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed Shrimp with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy, Cheddar Grits. (Can be prepared without bacon, please note in special requests)
Biscuit & Gravy
With 2 Eggs Any Style (Shown with Creole Chicken Cutlet added)
Breakfast Sandwiches
Griddle
French Toast
6 Slices of Cinnamon-Battered Brioche
Pecan French Toast
Our French Toast Topped with Butter Becan Sauce
Bananas Foster French Toast
Warm Butter Rum Sauce, Whipped Cream
1/2 French Toast
1/2 Order Classic French Toast
1/2 Pecan French Toast
1/2 Order French Toast with Butter Pecan Sauce
1/2 Foster French Toast
1/2 Order Bananas Foster French Toast
Kiddos breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Biscuit Side
Cheese Grits Side
8oz
Cheese Grits LARGE
16oz
Potato Hash Side
Red potatoes, creole seasonings, butter & scallions, 8oz
Potato Hash LARGE
Red potatoes, creole seasonings, butter & scallions. Large 16oz
Grits Side
8oz
Grits LARGE
16oz
Succotash Side
Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan)
Succotash LARGE
Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan) Large 16oz
Bacon Side
Pork Links
Andouille Side
Side Ham
Cutlet Side
Chicken Sausage Side
Toast Side
Side One Egg
Fruit Side
Fruit LARGE
Side Gravy
Country Pork Sausage Gravy
Gravy LARGE
Side Hollandaise
Side Tomato-Bacon Relish
Side Devil Sauce
Side Piquant Sauce
Side Pecan Sauce
Beignets
Plain Order
For the diehard traditionalist
Chocolate Order
Molten Ghirardelli chocolate
Apple Order
Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Butter
Crawfish Order
Cayenne, Scallions, Cheddar
One Plain Beignet
One Chocolate Beignet
One Apple Beignet
One Crawfish Beignet
Flight
One of Each: Crawfish, Plain, Apple & Chocolate
Three Way
One of Each Sweet: Plain, Chocolate, Apple
Sandwiches
Shrimp Poboy
Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato
1/2 & 1/2 Poboy
Combo of Shrimp and Catfish, Dressed with Chipotle Remoulade, Tomato, Lettuce
Hog Heaven
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Tofu Que
Vegan. Smoked Tofu, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Vegan Mayo
Big Fat Yat
Andouille Sausage, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Remoulade, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Catfish Poboy
Fried Catfish, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato
Number One Son
Smoked Chopped Beef, BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Bumper Crop
Vegan! Fried Cauliflower, Yams, Onions, Okra Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles, House Vegan Remoulade.
Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Devil Dip & Dill PIckles. Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
Mother-In-Law
Fried Shrimp, Devil Dip, PImento Cheese, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
Sloppy Josephine
Vegan! Best Tofu You'll Ever Wrap Your Mouth Around, on a Toasted Bun
BFC: Brenda's Fried Chicken
Two Piece White
BFC Breast, Wing & Famous Cream Biscuit. Fruit jam, butter, pepper jelly. No Substitutions.
Two Piece Dark
BFC thigh, drumstick and one famous cream biscuit. Jam, butter & pepper jelly. No substitutions
Boneless combo + Biscuit
Two pieces of our famous BFC, boneless thigh meat and one cream biscuit with jam & pepper jelly.
Half Chicken combo
Brenda's Fried Chicken. One of each drumstick, breast, wing & thigh, plus two famous cream biscuits. Fruit jam, butter & hot pepper jelly. No Substitutions.
Breast Side
Thigh Side
Wing Side
Boneless Thigh piece
One piece BFC boneless thigh meat with pepper jelly
Drumstick Side
3-wing special
Three BFC wings plus one famous cream biscuit. Served with jam, butter and pepper jelly. No substitutions.
Entrees
Bowl Gumbo
Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
Bowl Red Beans & Rice
Andouille Sausage, Scallion & Steamed White Rice. Served with Toasted French Roll
Bowl Etouffee
Chicken Smothered in a Spicy Creole Tomato Gravy, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
Jambalaya
Chicken & Andouille Sausage Jambalaya. Served with Green Salad
Catfish Plate
Blackened or Fried Catfish Fillet. Served with Andouille Cornbread Dressing, Sauteed Green Beans & Tomato-Bacon Relish
Pasta Orleans
Sauteed Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels & Andouille Sausate, with Fusilli Pasta in a Spicy Red Pepper-Garlic Cream
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed Shrimp with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy, Cheddar Grits. (Can be prepared without bacon, please note in special requests)
PM Sides
Mac & Cheese Side
Small 8oz
Mac & Cheese LARGE
Large 16oz
Biscuit Side
Fries Side
Cole Slaw Side
Small 8oz
Cole Slaw LARGE
Large 16oz
Potato Salad Side
Vegan Potato Salad. Small 8oz
Potato Salad LARGE
Vegan Potato Salad. Large 16oz
Cup Red Beans & Rice
with Andouille Sausage
Cup Andouille & Chicken Gumbo
Cup Etouffee
Spicy smothered chicken stew. 8oz cup with rice
Side Jambalaya
New Orleans' famous rice with chicken and andouille sausage. 8oz cup
Collards Side
Cooked with Bacon. Small 8oz
Collards LARGE
Cooked with Bacon. Large 16oz
Cornbread Andouille Dressing Side
Cornbread, andouille, bell pepper, celery, onion. Small 8oz, large 16oz
Cornbread Andouille Dressing LARGE
Cornbread, andouille, bell pepper, celery, onion. Large 16oz
Cheese Grits Side
8oz
Cheese Grits LARGE
16oz
Grits Side
8oz
Grits LARGE
16oz
Potato Hash Side
Red potatoes, creole seasonings, butter & scallions, 8oz
Potato Hash LARGE
Red potatoes, creole seasonings, butter & scallions. Large 16oz
Succotash Side
Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan)
Succotash LARGE
Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan) Large 16oz
Spinach Side
with garlic. 8oz
Spinach LARGE
with garlic. 16oz
Side Salad
Side Fried Shrimp
Side Fried Catfish
Side Blackened Catfish
Side Gravy
Country Pork Sausage Gravy
Gravy LARGE
Side Remoulade
Side BBQ sauce
Side Tomato-Bacon Relish
Side Devil Sauce
Salads
Kiddos lunch/dinner
Coffee, Tea, Mimosas, Juice
Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee
Our own sweet concoction, over ice and topped with whipped cream. 16oz indiviual serving. Or check out our 32oz growler to stock your fridge!
Orange Juice
Small Mimosa
32oz Walnut Coffee Quart Bottle
Get our signature black walnut-molasses iced coffee to stock your fridge. Our refillable 32oz growler serves four large drinks over ice. Bring the clean bottle back for a discounted $14 refill! Each quart bottle makes four generous servings over ice.
Large OJ
Biggie Mimosa
Watermelon Sweet Tea
Underberg Bitters
Cocktails & Mimosas
Small Mimosa
Bloody Mary
Our spicy creole bloody Mary. Individual or Quart. (Quart makes 4 drinks over ice). *We use Petrov Fermented "Vodka" 20% abv.
Hurricane Andrew
Andrew's version of the Nola classic with delicious tropical fruit juices and Sabe rum-based liquor, 20% abv. Individual or quart. (quart makes 4 large drinks over ice)
Biggie Mimosa
Quart Bloody Mary
Our spicy creole bloody Mary. Individual or Quart. (Quart makes 4 drinks over ice). *We use Petrov Fermented "Vodka" 20% abv.
Quart Hurricane Andrew
Andrew's version of the Nola classic with delicious tropical fruit juices and Sabe rum-based liquor, 20% abv. Individual or quart. (quart makes 4 large drinks over ice)
Quart Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade spiked with "Vodka". (We use Petrov Fermented low ABV vodka) Individual 16 oz or Quart makes 4 Drinks
Underberg Bitters
Virgin Mary
Soft Drinks
Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee
Our own sweet concoction, over ice and topped with whipped cream. 16oz indiviual serving. Or check out our 32oz growler to stock your fridge!
Watermelon Sweet Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Orange Fanta
Root Beer
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange Juice
Large OJ
LaCroix Plain
Bottled Water
Quart Watermelon Tea
32oz Walnut Coffee Quart Bottle
Get our signature black walnut-molasses iced coffee to stock your fridge. Our refillable 32oz growler serves four large drinks over ice. Bring the clean bottle back for a discounted $14 refill! Each quart bottle makes four generous servings over ice.
Housemade Jams & Pickles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
A new New Orleans Kitchen
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611