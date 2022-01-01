Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brenda's Oakland

11,754 Reviews

$$

4045 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94611

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuit Side
Mac & Cheese Side
Two Piece Dark

Beignets

New Orleans' Favorite Donut! 3 per order
Plain Order

Plain Order

$8.00

For the diehard traditionalist

Chocolate Order

Chocolate Order

$11.00

Molten Ghirardelli chocolate

Apple Order

Apple Order

$11.00

Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Butter

Crawfish Order

Crawfish Order

$14.00

Cayenne, Scallions, Cheddar

One Plain Beignet

$2.70

One Plain Beignet

$2.70
One Chocolate Beignet

$3.70

One Chocolate Beignet

$3.70
One Apple Beignet

$3.70

One Apple Beignet

$3.70
One Crawfish Beignet

$4.70

One Crawfish Beignet

$4.70
Flight

Flight

$14.50

One of Each: Crawfish, Plain, Apple & Chocolate

Three Way

Three Way

$10.00

One of Each Sweet: Plain, Chocolate, Apple

Eggs & Such

With Potato Hash or Grits, Plus Toast or Biscuit
Eggs Plate

Eggs Plate

$10.50

Two Eggs Any Way You Like 'Em

Succotash Omelet

Succotash Omelet

$16.50

Corn, Zucchini, Tomato, Lima Beans, Onion & Sweet Pepper Succotash and White Cheddar

Andouille Omelet

Andouille Omelet

$18.00

Andouille Sausage & Cheddar with Mushrooms, Scallions, Sauce Piquant

Tofu Hash

Tofu Hash

$16.00

Vegan Blackened Tofu Hash with Corn Succotash, Mushrooms, Spinach & Potatoes. Choice of Biscuit, Toast or Fruit

House Favorites

Our most popular breakfast items
Fried Chicken Benedict

Fried Chicken Benedict

$17.00

Fried Chicken on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash

Catfish Benedict

Catfish Benedict

$17.00

Fried Catfish on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$16.00

Sauteed Spinach on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash

Pulled Pork Benedict

Pulled Pork Benedict

$17.00

Pulled Pork on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hashse. Chocie of Grits or Hash

Ham Benedict

Ham Benedict

$17.00

Classic Ham Benedict on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Potato Hash.

Grillades & Grits

Grillades & Grits

$16.75

Beef Cutlets Braised in Spicy Creole Gravy. Served with Grits & 2 Eggs Any Style, Plus Cream Biscuit or Toast

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$18.00

Poached Egg, Cheddar Grits, Spicy Onion Relish

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Sauteed Shrimp with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy, Cheddar Grits. (Can be prepared without bacon, please note in special requests)

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$13.00

With 2 Eggs Any Style (Shown with Creole Chicken Cutlet added)

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served on a Butter-Toasted Roll. Add a Side of Grits or Hash +$3.00
Make Your Own Damn Sandwich

Make Your Own Damn Sandwich

$6.50

Plain Scrambled Egg. Add Your Choice of Fillings

Messy Mess

Messy Mess

$9.25

1 Egg Over-Medium, Tomato, Ham Jam. Choice of Bacon or Pork Sausage Patty, Choice of Cheese

Griddle

French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

6 Slices of Cinnamon-Battered Brioche

Pecan French Toast

Pecan French Toast

$15.00

Our French Toast Topped with Butter Becan Sauce

Bananas Foster French Toast

Bananas Foster French Toast

$16.00

Warm Butter Rum Sauce, Whipped Cream

1/2 French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$6.50

1/2 Order Classic French Toast

1/2 Pecan French Toast

1/2 Pecan French Toast

$7.50

1/2 Order French Toast with Butter Pecan Sauce

1/2 Foster French Toast

1/2 Foster French Toast

$8.00

1/2 Order Bananas Foster French Toast

Kiddos breakfast

For Kids of Any Age
Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$8.00

3 slices Cinnamon-Battered Brioche with a small side of fresh fruit. (Until 3pm)

Bok Bok Oink

Bok Bok Oink

$10.00

1 Scrambled Egg, 2 slices Bacon, Choice of Hash or Grits, Plus Cream Biscuit or Toast (Until 3pm)

Breakfast Sides

Biscuit Side

Biscuit Side

$4.25
Cheese Grits Side

Cheese Grits Side

$5.50

8oz

Cheese Grits LARGE

$11.00

16oz

Potato Hash Side

Potato Hash Side

$5.00

Red potatoes, creole seasonings, butter & scallions, 8oz

Potato Hash LARGE

$10.00

Red potatoes, creole seasonings, butter & scallions. Large 16oz

Grits Side

Grits Side

$5.00

8oz

Grits LARGE

$10.00

16oz

Succotash Side

Succotash Side

$5.00

Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan)

Succotash LARGE

$10.00

Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan) Large 16oz

Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$4.00
Pork Links

Pork Links

$6.00
Andouille Side

$6.00

Andouille Side

$6.00
Side Ham

Side Ham

$6.00
Cutlet Side

Cutlet Side

$7.00
Chicken Sausage Side

$6.50

Chicken Sausage Side

$6.50
Toast Side

Toast Side

$3.50
Side One Egg

Side One Egg

$2.75
Fruit Side

Fruit Side

$5.00

Fruit LARGE

$10.00
Side Gravy

Side Gravy

$4.50

Country Pork Sausage Gravy

Gravy LARGE

$9.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

$2.00
Side Tomato-Bacon Relish

$2.50

Side Tomato-Bacon Relish

$2.50

Side Devil Sauce

$2.00

$2.00

Side Piquant Sauce

$2.00

$2.00

Side Pecan Sauce

$2.00

$2.00

Would you like Utensils?

Utensils

Extra Napkins

Beignets

New Orleans' Favorite Donut
Plain Order

Plain Order

$8.00

For the diehard traditionalist

Chocolate Order

Chocolate Order

$11.00

Molten Ghirardelli chocolate

Apple Order

Apple Order

$11.00

Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Butter

Crawfish Order

Crawfish Order

$14.00

Cayenne, Scallions, Cheddar

One Plain Beignet

$2.70

One Plain Beignet

$2.70
One Chocolate Beignet

$3.70

One Chocolate Beignet

$3.70
One Apple Beignet

$3.70

One Apple Beignet

$3.70
One Crawfish Beignet

$4.70

One Crawfish Beignet

$4.70
Flight

Flight

$14.50

One of Each: Crawfish, Plain, Apple & Chocolate

Three Way

Three Way

$10.00

One of Each Sweet: Plain, Chocolate, Apple

Face Mask

$0.50

Sandwiches

Our Po'Boys come on a Toasted French Roll. Served with Vegan Creole Potato Salad or Cole Slaw
Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$17.00

Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato

1/2 & 1/2 Poboy

1/2 & 1/2 Poboy

$17.00

Combo of Shrimp and Catfish, Dressed with Chipotle Remoulade, Tomato, Lettuce

Hog Heaven

Hog Heaven

$15.00

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Tofu Que

Tofu Que

$13.00

Vegan. Smoked Tofu, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Vegan Mayo

Big Fat Yat

Big Fat Yat

$15.00

Andouille Sausage, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Remoulade, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Catfish Poboy

Catfish Poboy

$17.00

Fried Catfish, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato

Number One Son

Number One Son

$16.50

Smoked Chopped Beef, BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Bumper Crop

Bumper Crop

$13.25

Vegan! Fried Cauliflower, Yams, Onions, Okra Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles, House Vegan Remoulade.

Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Fried Chicken, Devil Dip & Dill PIckles. Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun

Mother-In-Law

Mother-In-Law

$17.00

Fried Shrimp, Devil Dip, PImento Cheese, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato

Sloppy Josephine

Sloppy Josephine

$11.00

Vegan! Best Tofu You'll Ever Wrap Your Mouth Around, on a Toasted Bun

BFC: Brenda's Fried Chicken

Two Piece White

Two Piece White

$12.50

BFC Breast, Wing & Famous Cream Biscuit. Fruit jam, butter, pepper jelly. No Substitutions.

Two Piece Dark

Two Piece Dark

$12.50

BFC thigh, drumstick and one famous cream biscuit. Jam, butter & pepper jelly. No substitutions

Boneless combo + Biscuit

Boneless combo + Biscuit

$12.50

Two pieces of our famous BFC, boneless thigh meat and one cream biscuit with jam & pepper jelly.

Half Chicken combo

Half Chicken combo

$24.00

Brenda's Fried Chicken. One of each drumstick, breast, wing & thigh, plus two famous cream biscuits. Fruit jam, butter & hot pepper jelly. No Substitutions.

Breast Side

Breast Side

$5.50
Thigh Side

Thigh Side

$5.50
Wing Side

Wing Side

$3.25
Boneless Thigh piece

Boneless Thigh piece

$5.00

One piece BFC boneless thigh meat with pepper jelly

Drumstick Side

$3.25

Drumstick Side

$3.25
3-wing special

3-wing special

$9.75

Three BFC wings plus one famous cream biscuit. Served with jam, butter and pepper jelly. No substitutions.

Entrees

Bowl Gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$15.00

Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll

Bowl Red Beans & Rice

Bowl Red Beans & Rice

$15.00

Andouille Sausage, Scallion & Steamed White Rice. Served with Toasted French Roll

Bowl Etouffee

Bowl Etouffee

$15.00

Chicken Smothered in a Spicy Creole Tomato Gravy, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$15.75

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Jambalaya. Served with Green Salad

Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$23.00

Blackened or Fried Catfish Fillet. Served with Andouille Cornbread Dressing, Sauteed Green Beans & Tomato-Bacon Relish

Pasta Orleans

Pasta Orleans

$25.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels & Andouille Sausate, with Fusilli Pasta in a Spicy Red Pepper-Garlic Cream

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Sauteed Shrimp with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy, Cheddar Grits. (Can be prepared without bacon, please note in special requests)

PM Sides

Mac & Cheese Side

Mac & Cheese Side

$5.00

Small 8oz

Mac & Cheese LARGE

$10.00

Large 16oz

Biscuit Side

Biscuit Side

$4.25
Fries Side

Fries Side

$4.25
Cole Slaw Side

Cole Slaw Side

$3.50

Small 8oz

Cole Slaw LARGE

$7.00

Large 16oz

Potato Salad Side

Potato Salad Side

$3.50

Vegan Potato Salad. Small 8oz

Potato Salad LARGE

$7.00

Vegan Potato Salad. Large 16oz

Cup Red Beans & Rice

Cup Red Beans & Rice

$7.50

with Andouille Sausage

Cup Andouille & Chicken Gumbo

Cup Andouille & Chicken Gumbo

$7.50
Cup Etouffee

Cup Etouffee

$7.50

Spicy smothered chicken stew. 8oz cup with rice

Side Jambalaya

Side Jambalaya

$7.50

New Orleans' famous rice with chicken and andouille sausage. 8oz cup

Collards Side

Collards Side

$5.00

Cooked with Bacon. Small 8oz

Collards LARGE

$10.00

Cooked with Bacon. Large 16oz

Cornbread Andouille Dressing Side

Cornbread Andouille Dressing Side

$5.00

Cornbread, andouille, bell pepper, celery, onion. Small 8oz, large 16oz

Cornbread Andouille Dressing LARGE

$10.00

Cornbread, andouille, bell pepper, celery, onion. Large 16oz

Cheese Grits Side

Cheese Grits Side

$5.50

8oz

Cheese Grits LARGE

$11.00

16oz

Grits Side

Grits Side

$5.00

8oz

Grits LARGE

$10.00

16oz

Potato Hash Side

Potato Hash Side

$5.00

Red potatoes, creole seasonings, butter & scallions, 8oz

Potato Hash LARGE

$10.00

Red potatoes, creole seasonings, butter & scallions. Large 16oz

Succotash Side

Succotash Side

$5.00

Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan)

Succotash LARGE

$10.00

Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan) Large 16oz

Spinach Side

Spinach Side

$4.50

with garlic. 8oz

Spinach LARGE

$9.00

with garlic. 16oz

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00
Side Fried Shrimp

Side Fried Shrimp

$12.00
Side Fried Catfish

Side Fried Catfish

$9.00
Side Blackened Catfish

Side Blackened Catfish

$9.00
Side Gravy

Side Gravy

$4.50

Country Pork Sausage Gravy

Gravy LARGE

$9.00
Side Remoulade

Side Remoulade

$1.50
Side BBQ sauce

Side BBQ sauce

$1.50
Side Tomato-Bacon Relish

Side Tomato-Bacon Relish

$2.50

Side Devil Sauce

$2.00

Salads

Kale & Chicory Salad

Kale & Chicory Salad

$14.75

Kale & chicory with red grapes, toasted almonds, red onion & cow's milk feta cheese, sugar cane vinaigrette.

Bowl O'Greens

Bowl O'Greens

$9.75

Mixed Greens & Shaved Red Onion with Shallot Vinaigrette

Kiddos lunch/dinner

Po' Baby

Po' Baby

$8.50

Mini Shrimp Po'Boy. Lettuce, Tomato, House Chipotle Remoulade (on the side). Choice of Cole Slaw or Potato Salad

Bok Bok Mac

Bok Bok Mac

$9.00

Fried Chicken Strips, Mac& Cheese, Green Beans

Would you like utensils?

Utensils

Extra Napkins

Coffee, Tea, Mimosas, Juice

Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

$6.00

Our own sweet concoction, over ice and topped with whipped cream. 16oz indiviual serving. Or check out our 32oz growler to stock your fridge!

Orange Juice

$3.00

Small Mimosa

$10.00
32oz Walnut Coffee Quart Bottle

32oz Walnut Coffee Quart Bottle

$21.00

Get our signature black walnut-molasses iced coffee to stock your fridge. Our refillable 32oz growler serves four large drinks over ice. Bring the clean bottle back for a discounted $14 refill! Each quart bottle makes four generous servings over ice.

Large OJ

$6.00

Biggie Mimosa

$19.00

Watermelon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Underberg Bitters

$3.50

Cocktails & Mimosas

Small Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Our spicy creole bloody Mary. Individual or Quart. (Quart makes 4 drinks over ice). *We use Petrov Fermented "Vodka" 20% abv.

Hurricane Andrew

$11.00

Andrew's version of the Nola classic with delicious tropical fruit juices and Sabe rum-based liquor, 20% abv. Individual or quart. (quart makes 4 large drinks over ice)

Biggie Mimosa

$19.00

Quart Bloody Mary

$30.00

Our spicy creole bloody Mary. Individual or Quart. (Quart makes 4 drinks over ice). *We use Petrov Fermented "Vodka" 20% abv.

Quart Hurricane Andrew

$38.00

Andrew's version of the Nola classic with delicious tropical fruit juices and Sabe rum-based liquor, 20% abv. Individual or quart. (quart makes 4 large drinks over ice)

Quart Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$30.00

Strawberry Lemonade spiked with "Vodka". (We use Petrov Fermented low ABV vodka) Individual 16 oz or Quart makes 4 Drinks

Underberg Bitters

$3.50

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

$6.00

Our own sweet concoction, over ice and topped with whipped cream. 16oz indiviual serving. Or check out our 32oz growler to stock your fridge!

Watermelon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Large OJ

$6.00

LaCroix Plain

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Quart Watermelon Tea

$16.00
32oz Walnut Coffee Quart Bottle

32oz Walnut Coffee Quart Bottle

$21.00

Get our signature black walnut-molasses iced coffee to stock your fridge. Our refillable 32oz growler serves four large drinks over ice. Bring the clean bottle back for a discounted $14 refill! Each quart bottle makes four generous servings over ice.

Utensils on Request. Would you like utensils?

Utensils

Extra Napkins

Housemade Jams & Pickles

Spiced Strawberry Jam

Spiced Strawberry Jam

$12.00
Peach Cobbler Jam

Peach Cobbler Jam

$12.00
Okra Pickles

Okra Pickles

$12.00Out of stock
Watermelon Pickles

Watermelon Pickles

$12.00
Pepper Jelly

Pepper Jelly

$12.00
Bread & Butter Pickles

Bread & Butter Pickles

$12.00
Tomato-Bacon Relish

Tomato-Bacon Relish

$12.00

Brenda's Swag

Cap

Cap

$25.00

Brenda's Signature on Front, "No Grits No Glory on Back".

Mug

Mug

$12.00

Brenda's Signature on Front, "Kiss My Grits on Back"

Brenda's Fandana

Brenda's Fandana

$10.00

Brenda's Multifunctional Face Covering

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A new New Orleans Kitchen

Website

Location

4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611

Directions

Gallery
Brenda's Oakland image
Brenda's Oakland image
Brenda's Oakland image
Brenda's Oakland image

