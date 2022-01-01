Brenda's French Soul Food

Quart Red Beans & Andouille Sausage, Frozen

$29.50

Brenda's smoky, spicy stewed kidney beans with andouille sausage. Yum Yum get ya some (for later). Save $4.50 when you add on one or two more quarts! Serving suggestion pictured. Rice not included. Serves 4-6 as a side or 2-3 as a main dish