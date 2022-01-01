- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Tenderloin
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Brenda's French Soul Food
Brenda's French Soul Food
5,556 Reviews
$$
652 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beignets
Plain Order
For the diehard traditionalist
Chocolate Order
Molten Ghirardelli chocolate
Apple Order
Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Butter
Crawfish Order
Cayenne, Scallions, Cheddar
One Plain Beignet
One Chocolate Beignet
One Apple Beignet
One Crawfish Beignet
Our savory beignet, stuffed with crawfish, cheddar & scallions and dusted with creole spices.
Flight
One of Each: Crawfish, Plain, Apple & Chocolate
Three Way
One of Each Sweet: Plain, Chocolate, Apple
Eggs & Such
Eggs Plate
Two Eggs Any Way You Like 'Em
Succotash Omelet
Corn, Zucchini, Tomato, Lima Beans, Onion & Sweet Pepper Succotash and White Cheddar
Andouille Omelet
Andouille Sausage & Cheddar with Mushrooms, Scallions, Sauce Piquant
Hangtown Fry
Fried Oyster, Bacon & Scallion Scramble. Choice of Grits or Hash plus Biscuit or Toast
...
Biscuit & Gravy
Our famous cream biscuit with country pork sausage gravy and two eggs any style. (chicken cutlet pictured, not included. add on in app)
Egg & Bacon Tartine
Bacon scrambled eggs, swiss & tomato-bacon relish on a toasted french roll. Choice of grits or hash
Tofu Hash
Vegan Blackened Tofu Hash with Corn Succotash, Mushrooms, Spinach & Potatoes. Choice of Biscuit, Toast or Fruit
House Favorites
Fried Chicken Benedict
Fried Chicken on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash
Catfish Benedict
Fried Catfish on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash
Ham Benedict
Pulled Pork on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hashse. Chocie of Grits or Hash
Florentine Benedict
Sauteed Spinach on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash
Pulled Pork Benedict
Pulled Pork on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hashse. Chocie of Grits or Hash
Crispy Pork Belly
Poached Egg, Cheddar Grits, Spicy Onion Relish
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed Shrimp with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy, Cheddar Grits. (Can be prepared without bacon, please note in special requests)
...
Biscuit & Gravy
Our famous cream biscuit with country pork sausage gravy and two eggs any style. (chicken cutlet pictured, not included. add on in app)
Grillades & Grits
Beef Cutlets Braised in Creole Gravy. Served with Grits & 2 Eggs Any Style, Plus Cream Biscuit or Toast
Griddle
French Toast
6 Slices of Cinnamon-Battered Brioche
Pecan French Toast
Our French Toast Topped with Butter Becan Sauce
Bananas Foster French Toast
Warm Butter Rum Sauce, Whipped Cream
1/2 French Toast
1/2 Order Classic French Toast
1/2 Pecan French Toast
1/2 Order French Toast with Butter Pecan Sauce
1/2 Foster French Toast
1/2 Order Bananas Foster French Toast
Breakfast Sides
Biscuit Side
Sourdough Toast
Grits Side
Cheese Grits Side
Bacon Side
Pork Links
Andouille Side
Chicken Sausage Side
Side Ham
Creole Chicken Cutlet
Side One Egg
Side Fruit
Succotash Side
Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan)
Potato Hash Side
Side Gravy
Country Pork Sausage Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Side Tomato-Bacon Relish
Spinach Side
Side Jam
Side Pepper Jelly
Pecan Sauce Side
Would you like Utensils?
Beignets
Plain Order
For the diehard traditionalist
Chocolate Order
Molten Ghirardelli chocolate
Apple Order
Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Butter
Crawfish Order
Cayenne, Scallions, Cheddar
One Plain Beignet
One Chocolate Beignet
One Apple Beignet
One Crawfish Beignet
Our savory beignet, stuffed with crawfish, cheddar & scallions and dusted with creole spices.
Flight
One of Each: Crawfish, Plain, Apple & Chocolate
Three Way
One of Each Sweet: Plain, Chocolate, Apple
Bread Pudding du Jour
Pie Du Jour
Starters
BBQ Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp swimming in a spicy cayenne butter sauce, with toasted french bread
Onion Soup
Topped with melted swiss cheese crouton
Hushpuppies
Served with chipotle remoulade
One Crawfish Beignet
Our savory beignet, stuffed with crawfish, cheddar & scallions and dusted with creole spices.
Sandwiches
Muffuletta
A NOLA classic: ham, salami & mortadella, with swiss, provolone & mozzarella, all topped with our own olive salad. Served warm on a toasted seeded roll. Choice of cole slaw or potato salad. (no changes please)
Shrimp Poboy
Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato
Catfish Poboy
Fried Catfish, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato
Oyster Poboy
Fried Oysters, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato
1/2 & 1/2 Poboy
1/2 Shrimp, 1/2 Catfish, dressed with Tomato, Lettuce & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice of Creole Potato Salad or Cole Slaw
Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Devil Dip & Dill PIckles. Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Sloppy Josephine
Vegan! Best Tofu You'll Ever Wrap Your Mouth Around, on a Toasted Bun
Croque Monsieur
Baked ham & swiss with béchamel sauce on sliced sourdough. Choice of creole potato salad or cole slaw.
BFC: Brenda's Fried Chicken
2- Piece White BFC
One breast, one wing, one famous cream biscuit. Served with pepper jelly, fruit jam and butter. No substitutions
2- Piece Dark BFC
One thigh, one drumstick, one famous cream biscuit. Served with pepper jelly, fruit jam and butter. No substitutions
1/2 Chicken BFC Combo
Four Pieces Brenda's Fried Chicken plus two biscuits, pepper jelly, fruit jam & butter. One each: breast, thigh, wing, drumstick. No substitutions, please.
Breast Side
Thigh Side
Drumstick Side
Wing Side
3 Wing Special
Entrees
Bowl Gumbo
Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
Bowl Red Beans & Rice
Andouille Sausage, Scallion & Steamed White Rice. Served with Toasted French Roll
Pasta Orleans
Sauteed Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels & Andouille Sausate, with Fusilli Pasta in a Spicy Red Pepper-Garlic Cream
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed Shrimp with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy, Cheddar Grits. (Can be prepared without bacon, please note in special requests)
Bowl O'Greens
Mixed Greens & Shaved Red Onion with Shallot Vinaigrette
Catfish des Allemands
Bronzed catfish topped with crawfish etouffee, with pecan rice pilaf
Kale & Chicory Salad
Kale & Chicory, red grapes, toasted almonds, red onion, cow's milk feta with sugarcane vinaigrette.
PM Sides
Mac & Cheese
Biscuit Side
Fries Side
Cole Slaw Side
Potato Salad Side
Collards Side
Cooked with Bacon
Cup Andouille & Chicken Gumbo
Cup Red Beans & Rice
with Andouille Sausage
Side Salad
Grits Side
Cheese Grits Side
Succotash Side
Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan)
Spinach Side
Side Fried Catfish
Side Fried Oysters
Served with chipotle remoulade
Side Blackened Catfish
Side Tomato-Bacon Relish
Side Remoulade
Side Gravy
Country Pork Sausage Gravy
Andouille Side
Side Jam
Side Pepper Jelly
Creole Chicken Cutlet
Would you like utensils?
Soft Drinks
Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee
Sweet and refreshing, topped with whipped cream.
Molasses-Black Walnut Coffee Quart
One Quart Grandma's Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee. A few days' supply in a cool bottle! Makes 4-6 drinks over ice. Whip cream available on request.
Coke
Diet Coke
Watermelon Sweet Tea
Ice Tea
Abita Root Beer
Sprite
Orange Juice
Perrier
Ice Water
Milk
Coffee
Coffee
Community Coffee with Chicory from New Orleans
Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee
Sweet and refreshing, topped with whipped cream.
Molasses-Black Walnut Coffee Quart
One Quart Grandma's Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee. A few days' supply in a cool bottle! Makes 4-6 drinks over ice. Whip cream available on request.
Hot Tea
Beers
Wine
Housemade Jams & Pickles
Brenda's Swag
Utensils on Request. Would you like utensils?
For the Freezer
Quart Red Beans & Andouille Sausage, Frozen
Brenda's smoky, spicy stewed kidney beans with andouille sausage. Yum Yum get ya some (for later). Save $4.50 when you add on one or two more quarts! Serving suggestion pictured. Rice not included. Serves 4-6 as a side or 2-3 as a main dish
Quart Chicken & Andouille Gumbo, Frozen
Chicken, Andouille & Okra Gumbo. One Quart Frozen. Serving suggestion pictured. Rice & Bread not included. Serves 4-6 as an appetizer, 2-3 as main dish. Stock up and save $4.50 on additional one or two quarts!
Quart Chicken Etouffee Frozen
Smothered Chicken Stew with Spicy Creole Tomato Gravy. Serving suggestion pictured. Rice and bread not included. Serves 4-6 as an appetizer, or 2-3 as main dish. Save $4.50 on one or two additional quarts!
Six Frozen Biscuits
Six of Brenda's Famous Cream Biscuits. Frozen and vacuum packed, with baking instructions. Consider adding a jar of houseemade jam!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Brenda's Original Location in San Francisco, 652 Polk Street
652 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102