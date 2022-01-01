Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern

Brenda's French Soul Food

5,556 Reviews

$$

652 Polk St

San Francisco, CA 94102

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
2- Piece Dark BFC
2- Piece White BFC

Beignets

New Orleans' Favorite Donut! 3 per order
Plain Order

Plain Order

$7.00

For the diehard traditionalist

Chocolate Order

Chocolate Order

$10.00

Molten Ghirardelli chocolate

Apple Order

Apple Order

$10.00

Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Butter

Crawfish Order

Crawfish Order

$13.50

Cayenne, Scallions, Cheddar

One Plain Beignet

One Plain Beignet

$2.35
One Chocolate Beignet

One Chocolate Beignet

$3.35
One Apple Beignet

One Apple Beignet

$3.35
One Crawfish Beignet

One Crawfish Beignet

$4.50

Our savory beignet, stuffed with crawfish, cheddar & scallions and dusted with creole spices.

Flight

Flight

$13.50

One of Each: Crawfish, Plain, Apple & Chocolate

Three Way

Three Way

$9.00

One of Each Sweet: Plain, Chocolate, Apple

Eggs & Such

With Potato Hash or Grits, Plus Toast or Biscuit
Eggs Plate

Eggs Plate

$10.50

Two Eggs Any Way You Like 'Em

Succotash Omelet

Succotash Omelet

$16.50

Corn, Zucchini, Tomato, Lima Beans, Onion & Sweet Pepper Succotash and White Cheddar

Andouille Omelet

Andouille Omelet

$18.00

Andouille Sausage & Cheddar with Mushrooms, Scallions, Sauce Piquant

Hangtown Fry

Hangtown Fry

$21.00

Fried Oyster, Bacon & Scallion Scramble. Choice of Grits or Hash plus Biscuit or Toast

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Our famous cream biscuit with country pork sausage gravy and two eggs any style. (chicken cutlet pictured, not included. add on in app)

Egg & Bacon Tartine

Egg & Bacon Tartine

$16.00

Bacon scrambled eggs, swiss & tomato-bacon relish on a toasted french roll. Choice of grits or hash

Tofu Hash

Tofu Hash

$14.00

Vegan Blackened Tofu Hash with Corn Succotash, Mushrooms, Spinach & Potatoes. Choice of Biscuit, Toast or Fruit

House Favorites

Our most popular breakfast items
Fried Chicken Benedict

Fried Chicken Benedict

$16.50

Fried Chicken on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash

Catfish Benedict

Catfish Benedict

$16.50

Fried Catfish on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash

Ham Benedict

Ham Benedict

$16.50

Pulled Pork on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hashse. Chocie of Grits or Hash

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$15.50

Sauteed Spinach on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hash

Pulled Pork Benedict

Pulled Pork Benedict

$16.50

Pulled Pork on Cream biscuit with 2 Poached Eggs, Creole Hollandaise. Choice of Grits or Hashse. Chocie of Grits or Hash

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.50

Poached Egg, Cheddar Grits, Spicy Onion Relish

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Sauteed Shrimp with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy, Cheddar Grits. (Can be prepared without bacon, please note in special requests)

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Our famous cream biscuit with country pork sausage gravy and two eggs any style. (chicken cutlet pictured, not included. add on in app)

Grillades & Grits

Grillades & Grits

$16.75

Beef Cutlets Braised in Creole Gravy. Served with Grits & 2 Eggs Any Style, Plus Cream Biscuit or Toast

Griddle

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

6 Slices of Cinnamon-Battered Brioche

Pecan French Toast

Pecan French Toast

$14.00

Our French Toast Topped with Butter Becan Sauce

Bananas Foster French Toast

Bananas Foster French Toast

$15.00

Warm Butter Rum Sauce, Whipped Cream

1/2 French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$6.00

1/2 Order Classic French Toast

1/2 Pecan French Toast

1/2 Pecan French Toast

$7.00

1/2 Order French Toast with Butter Pecan Sauce

1/2 Foster French Toast

1/2 Foster French Toast

$7.50

1/2 Order Bananas Foster French Toast

Breakfast Sides

Biscuit Side

Biscuit Side

$4.25

Sourdough Toast

$2.50
Grits Side

Grits Side

$5.25
Cheese Grits Side

Cheese Grits Side

$6.25
Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$4.00
Pork Links

Pork Links

$6.00
Andouille Side

Andouille Side

$6.00
Chicken Sausage Side

Chicken Sausage Side

$6.50

Side Ham

$6.00
Creole Chicken Cutlet

Creole Chicken Cutlet

$7.00
Side One Egg

Side One Egg

$2.75
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$6.50
Succotash Side

Succotash Side

$5.25

Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan)

Potato Hash Side

Potato Hash Side

$5.25
Side Gravy

Side Gravy

$5.00

Country Pork Sausage Gravy

Side Hollandaise

$2.00
Side Tomato-Bacon Relish

Side Tomato-Bacon Relish

$2.00
Spinach Side

Spinach Side

$6.00

Side Jam

$1.00

Side Pepper Jelly

$1.00

Pecan Sauce Side

$3.00

Would you like Utensils?

Utensils

Extra Napkins

Bread Pudding du Jour

$8.50

Pie Du Jour

$8.50

Starters

BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$17.00

Jumbo Shrimp swimming in a spicy cayenne butter sauce, with toasted french bread

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$9.25

Topped with melted swiss cheese crouton

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Served with chipotle remoulade

One Crawfish Beignet

One Crawfish Beignet

$4.50

Our savory beignet, stuffed with crawfish, cheddar & scallions and dusted with creole spices.

Sandwiches

Our Po'Boys come on a Toasted French Roll. Served with Vegan Creole Potato Salad or Cole Slaw
Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$17.50

A NOLA classic: ham, salami & mortadella, with swiss, provolone & mozzarella, all topped with our own olive salad. Served warm on a toasted seeded roll. Choice of cole slaw or potato salad. (no changes please)

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$17.50

Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato

Catfish Poboy

Catfish Poboy

$17.50

Fried Catfish, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato

Oyster Poboy

Oyster Poboy

$20.25

Fried Oysters, Chipotle Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato

1/2 & 1/2 Poboy

1/2 & 1/2 Poboy

$18.50

1/2 Shrimp, 1/2 Catfish, dressed with Tomato, Lettuce & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice of Creole Potato Salad or Cole Slaw

Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken, Devil Dip & Dill PIckles. Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Sloppy Josephine

Sloppy Josephine

$12.50

Vegan! Best Tofu You'll Ever Wrap Your Mouth Around, on a Toasted Bun

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$16.00

Baked ham & swiss with béchamel sauce on sliced sourdough. Choice of creole potato salad or cole slaw.

BFC: Brenda's Fried Chicken

2- Piece White BFC

2- Piece White BFC

$11.50

One breast, one wing, one famous cream biscuit. Served with pepper jelly, fruit jam and butter. No substitutions

2- Piece Dark BFC

2- Piece Dark BFC

$11.50

One thigh, one drumstick, one famous cream biscuit. Served with pepper jelly, fruit jam and butter. No substitutions

1/2 Chicken BFC Combo

1/2 Chicken BFC Combo

$22.00

Four Pieces Brenda's Fried Chicken plus two biscuits, pepper jelly, fruit jam & butter. One each: breast, thigh, wing, drumstick. No substitutions, please.

Breast Side

Breast Side

$5.00
Thigh Side

Thigh Side

$5.00
Drumstick Side

Drumstick Side

$3.25
Wing Side

Wing Side

$3.25

3 Wing Special

3 Wing Special

$9.75

Entrees

Bowl Gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$15.00

Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll

Bowl Red Beans & Rice

Bowl Red Beans & Rice

$15.00

Andouille Sausage, Scallion & Steamed White Rice. Served with Toasted French Roll

Pasta Orleans

Pasta Orleans

$22.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels & Andouille Sausate, with Fusilli Pasta in a Spicy Red Pepper-Garlic Cream

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Sauteed Shrimp with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy, Cheddar Grits. (Can be prepared without bacon, please note in special requests)

Bowl O'Greens

Bowl O'Greens

$10.00

Mixed Greens & Shaved Red Onion with Shallot Vinaigrette

Catfish des Allemands

Catfish des Allemands

$22.00

Bronzed catfish topped with crawfish etouffee, with pecan rice pilaf

Kale & Chicory Salad

Kale & Chicory Salad

$14.75

Kale & Chicory, red grapes, toasted almonds, red onion, cow's milk feta with sugarcane vinaigrette.

PM Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.75
Biscuit Side

Biscuit Side

$4.25
Fries Side

Fries Side

$5.00
Cole Slaw Side

Cole Slaw Side

$3.50
Potato Salad Side

Potato Salad Side

$3.50
Collards Side

Collards Side

$6.00

Cooked with Bacon

Cup Andouille & Chicken Gumbo

Cup Andouille & Chicken Gumbo

$7.50
Cup Red Beans & Rice

Cup Red Beans & Rice

$7.50

with Andouille Sausage

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00
Grits Side

Grits Side

$5.25
Cheese Grits Side

Cheese Grits Side

$6.25
Succotash Side

Succotash Side

$5.25

Corn, Lima Beans, Tomato, Zucchini, Onion & Sweet Pepper (vegan)

Spinach Side

Spinach Side

$6.00
Side Fried Catfish

Side Fried Catfish

$9.00
Side Fried Oysters

Side Fried Oysters

$12.00

Served with chipotle remoulade

Side Blackened Catfish

Side Blackened Catfish

$9.00
Side Tomato-Bacon Relish

Side Tomato-Bacon Relish

$2.00
Side Remoulade

Side Remoulade

$2.00
Side Gravy

Side Gravy

$5.00

Country Pork Sausage Gravy

Andouille Side

Andouille Side

$6.00

Side Jam

$1.00

Side Pepper Jelly

$1.00
Creole Chicken Cutlet

Creole Chicken Cutlet

$7.00

Would you like utensils?

Utensils

Extra Napkins

Soft Drinks

Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

$6.00

Sweet and refreshing, topped with whipped cream.

Molasses-Black Walnut Coffee Quart

Molasses-Black Walnut Coffee Quart

$20.00

One Quart Grandma's Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee. A few days' supply in a cool bottle! Makes 4-6 drinks over ice. Whip cream available on request.

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Watermelon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.50

Ice Water

$0.25

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.75

Community Coffee with Chicory from New Orleans

Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

$6.00

Sweet and refreshing, topped with whipped cream.

Molasses-Black Walnut Coffee Quart

Molasses-Black Walnut Coffee Quart

$20.00

One Quart Grandma's Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee. A few days' supply in a cool bottle! Makes 4-6 drinks over ice. Whip cream available on request.

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cocktails

Underberg Bitters

$3.50

Coup d'Cafe

$6.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Mimosas

Orange Mimosa

Orange Mimosa

$10.00+

8oz or 16oz biggie!

Special Mimosa

Special Mimosa

$10.00+

Blueberry-Pomegranate

Beers

Fort point Kolsch

Fort point Kolsch

$8.00

12oz can, San Francisco

Pliny the Elder dbl IPA

Pliny the Elder dbl IPA

$12.00

510ml Bottle, Sonoma County

Abita Amber

Abita Amber

$8.00

12 oz bottle, Louisiana

Uinta Baba Black Organic Dark Lager

Uinta Baba Black Organic Dark Lager

$8.00Out of stock

12 oz bottle, Utah

Love Hazy IPA

$10.00

Guava Fresca

Guava Fresca

$7.50

Tolago Seltzer

$7.50

Wine

Bottle Cotes du Rhone

Bottle Cotes du Rhone

$34.00

Milou, Languedoc, FR

Bottle Zinfandel

Bottle Zinfandel

$44.00

Andis Estate, Amador County

Glass Sauvignon Blanc 250ml can

$12.00
Bottle Sparkling Rose

Bottle Sparkling Rose

$30.00

Pol Clement, Loire Valley, FR

Bottle Chardonnay

Bottle Chardonnay

$46.00

Russian River, CA

Glass Malbec 250ml can

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Housemade Jams & Pickles

Spiced Strawberry Jam

Spiced Strawberry Jam

$12.00
Peach Cobbler Jam Jar

Peach Cobbler Jam Jar

$12.00
Okra Pickles Jar

Okra Pickles Jar

$12.00
Watermelon Pickles Jar

Watermelon Pickles Jar

$12.00
Pepper Jelly Jar

Pepper Jelly Jar

$12.00
Bread & Butter Pickles Jar

Bread & Butter Pickles Jar

$12.00
Tomato-Bacon Relish Jar

Tomato-Bacon Relish Jar

$12.00

Brenda's Swag

Cap

Cap

$25.00

Brenda's Signature on Front, "No Grits No Glory on Back".

Mug

Mug

$12.00

Brenda's Signature on Front, "Kiss My Grits on Back"

Brenda's Fandana

Brenda's Fandana

$10.00

Brenda's Multifunctional Face Covering

Bag Coffee

$20.00

For the Freezer

Quart Red Beans & Andouille Sausage, Frozen

Quart Red Beans & Andouille Sausage, Frozen

$29.50

Brenda's smoky, spicy stewed kidney beans with andouille sausage. Yum Yum get ya some (for later). Save $4.50 when you add on one or two more quarts! Serving suggestion pictured. Rice not included. Serves 4-6 as a side or 2-3 as a main dish

Quart Chicken & Andouille Gumbo, Frozen

Quart Chicken & Andouille Gumbo, Frozen

$29.50

Chicken, Andouille & Okra Gumbo. One Quart Frozen. Serving suggestion pictured. Rice & Bread not included. Serves 4-6 as an appetizer, 2-3 as main dish. Stock up and save $4.50 on additional one or two quarts!

Quart Chicken Etouffee Frozen

Quart Chicken Etouffee Frozen

$29.50

Smothered Chicken Stew with Spicy Creole Tomato Gravy. Serving suggestion pictured. Rice and bread not included. Serves 4-6 as an appetizer, or 2-3 as main dish. Save $4.50 on one or two additional quarts!

Six Frozen Biscuits

Six Frozen Biscuits

$24.00

Six of Brenda's Famous Cream Biscuits. Frozen and vacuum packed, with baking instructions. Consider adding a jar of houseemade jam!

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brenda's Original Location in San Francisco, 652 Polk Street

Location

652 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Directions

Gallery
Brenda's French Soul Food----- image
Brenda's French Soul Food----- image
Brenda's French Soul Food----- image

Search similar restaurants

