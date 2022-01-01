Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern

Brenda's Meat & Three 919 Divisadero, San Francisco

6,362 Reviews

$$

919 Divisadero St

San Francisco, CA 94115

Order Again

Popular Items

BFC & Three Sides Dinner
Biscuit
Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Meat & Three

BFC & Three Sides Dinner

$24.50

Three Pieces Brenda's Fried Chicken with Your Choice of Three Sides

BBQ Spareribs

$22.75

House Smoked Pork Ribs with Your Choice of Three Sides

Fried Catfish

$22.75

Cornmeal Fried Catfish Filet Plus Your Choice of Three Sides

Blackened Catfish

$22.75

Blackened Catfish Filet Plus Your Choice of Three Sides

Kickass MEATLOAF

$23.95

Shrimp Etouffee

$22.95

Soup, Salads & Starters

Low Country Gumbo

Low Country Gumbo

$8.00+

Shrimp, Crab, Andouille Sausage, Okra. With Rice & Scallions

Beignet Flight

Beignet Flight

$13.50

One of Each: Plain, Apple, Chocolate, Crawfish

Shrimp Hushpuppies (dinner)

$11.25

with Ham Jam & Chipotle Cream

Crawfish Piece

Crawfish Piece

$4.50

One Crawfish Beignet

Crawfish Order

Crawfish Order

$13.50

Crawfish, Cayenne, Cheddar, Scallions; 3 pieces

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion. Creole Mustard Vinaigrette

Kale & Chicory Salad

Kale & Chicory Salad

$14.75

Red grapes, Toasted Almonds, Red Onion, Cow's Milk Feta. Sugar Cane Vinaigrette

House Favorites

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$7.50+

Spicy, Smoky Stewed Kidney Beans with Andouille Sausage, White Rice & Scallions

Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Our Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Cutlet on Toasted Bun. Mayo, Dill Pickles, Letuce, Tomato. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw

Fried Veggie Po Boy

Fried Veggie Po Boy

$15.50

Cornmeal-fried Cauliflower, Yam & Okra. Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles. Chipotle Remoulade. (vegan). Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw

Shrimp & Grits with Tomato-Bacon Gravy

Shrimp & Grits with Tomato-Bacon Gravy

$21.00

Sauteed Shrimp over Cheddar Grits with Spicy Tomato-Bacon Gravy. (Gluten Free)

Catfish Po Boy

Catfish Po Boy

$18.00

Cornmeal-fried Catfish. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice Fries or Cole Slaw

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Cornmeal-fried Shrimp. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw

Oyster Po-Boy

Oyster Po-Boy

$19.25

Cornmeal-fried Pacific Oysters. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Remoulade. Choice Fries or Cole Slaw

3-wing special

3-wing special

$9.75

Three BFC wings, one famous cream biscuit with jam, butter & pepper jelly. No substitutions.

6 Piece BFC

6 Piece BFC

$46.00

6 pieces Brenda's Fried Chicken, Three Sides, Three Cream Biscuits, Pepper Jelly, Butter & Jam

DD Cup Gumbo Biscuit

$11.00

Dessert

Sweet Beignet Flight

Sweet Beignet Flight

$9.00

One of Each Sweet: Plain, Apple, Chocolate

Apple Piece

Apple Piece

$3.35

One Apple Beignet

Chocolate Piece

Chocolate Piece

$3.35

One Chocolate Beignet

Plain Piece

Plain Piece

$2.35

One Plain Beignet

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.50
Apple Order

Apple Order

$10.00

Filled with Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Butter

Chocolate Order

Chocolate Order

$10.00

Filled with Molten Chocolate; 3 pieces

Plain Order

Plain Order

$7.00

3 pieces with Powdered Sugar

Banana Choco Bread Pudding

$10.00

Pie Du Jour

$8.50

Cobbler Du Jour!

$8.50

Protein Sides

Drumstick

$3.25

Wing

$3.25

Thigh

$5.00

Breast

$5.00

Cutlet

$7.00

Catfish

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Bbq Spare Ribs

$10.00

Blackened Catfish Side

$9.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Daily Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Biscuit

Biscuit

$4.25

Brenda's Famous Cream Biscuit, with side of Housemade Jam & Butter

Grits

Grits

$5.25
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.50
Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$6.25

Garlic Spinach

$6.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion. Side Creole Mustard Dressing

Okra & Tomato Maque Choux

Okra & Tomato Maque Choux

$6.00

Tomato-Okra Stew (vegan)

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$7.50+

Spicy, Smoky Stewed Kidney Beans with Andouille Sausage, White Rice & Scallions

Side Tomato Bacon Relish

Side Tomato Bacon Relish

$2.50

Diablo Sauce

$1.00
Side Remoulade

Side Remoulade

$2.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.50
Cornbread

Cornbread

$5.00

Fried Okra Avail. at 5pm

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Vegan Collards Avail. at 5pm

$5.00

Side Pepper Jelly

$1.25

Side Jam

$1.25

side bbq sauce

$1.50

6 Frozen Biscuits

$19.50

Hoppin John

$6.00Out of stock

Dirty Rice Avail. at 5pm

$7.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Gratin Avail. at 5pm

$7.00

Smothered Green Beans Avail. at 5pm

$6.00Out of stock

Sauteed Asparagus Avail. at 5pm

$8.00

Potato Bacon Hash

$4.50

Coffee, Juice, Soft Drinks

Grandmas Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

Grandmas Molasses-Black Walnut Iced Coffee

$6.00

Topped with Whipped Cream

Coffee

$4.75

Mr Espresso Organic Columbian

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Watermelon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cream Soda

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Water

$0.25

Diet Coke

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Perrier

$3.50

Coke

$4.00

Coke Can

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$4.00

Sprite Can

$2.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00

Adult Beverages

Orange Mimosa

Orange Mimosa

$10.00+

Full of Vitamin C(hampagne)

Special Mimosa

Special Mimosa

$10.00+

Blueberry- Pomegranate: Get those antioxidants today!

Creole Bloody Mary

Creole Bloody Mary

$10.00

Our spicy blend. Get one or get a quart of fun for the fridge. *We use Petrov Fermented "Vodka" 20%abv

Underberg Bitters

Underberg Bitters

$3.50

Just What the Doctor Ordered "After a Good Meal"

Hurricane Andrew

Hurricane Andrew

$11.00

Fruit punch with a punch. We use Sabe 20%abv rum.

Beer, Cider, Bitters

HefeWeissbier

$8.00

Weihenstephaner, Bavaria; 330ml bottle

Red Seal

$8.00

North Coast Brewing, Fort Bragg, CA; 12oz bottle

Cider

$8.00

Two Towns Ciderhouse Bright Cider, Corvallis OR; 12oz can

Underberg Bitters

Underberg Bitters

$3.50

Just What the Doctor Ordered "After a Good Meal"

Allagash White

$8.00

Bottle Wines

Prosecco, Cantina de Pra Brut

Prosecco, Cantina de Pra Brut

$40.00
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

1/2 price! Killer wine and killer deal! Le Coeur de la Reine, Loire Valley, France

Bottle Gruner Veltliner

Bottle Gruner Veltliner

$46.00

1/2 price! Killer wine and killer deal!Pratsch Organic, Niederosterreich, Austria

Bottle Chardonnay

Bottle Chardonnay

$46.00

Valravn, Sonoma County, CA

Bottle Pinot Noir

Bottle Pinot Noir

$54.00

Eric Kent, Sonoma Coast, CA

Bottle Barbera

Bottle Barbera

$42.00

1/2 price! Killer wine and killer deal!Tiamo Organic, Lombardy, Italy

Bottle Malbec

$42.00

1/2 price! Killer wine and killer deal!Siete Fincas, Mendoza, Argentina

Bottle Zinfandel

$45.00Out of stock

Dashe, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma, CA

Bottle Syrah Blend

Bottle Syrah Blend

$50.00

Skylark "Red Belly", North Coast, CA

Cake Fee

$15.00

Retail Items

Watermelon Pickles Jar

$12.00Out of stock

Bread & Butter Pickles Jar

$12.00

Strawberry Jam Jar

$12.00

Peach Jam Jar

$12.00

Tomato-Bacon Relish Jar

$12.00

Okra Pickles Jar

$12.00

Hot Pepper Jelly Jar

$12.00
Brenda's Fandana (Face Wrap)

Brenda's Fandana (Face Wrap)

$10.00

Face Mask

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For pick up only. 919 Divisadero St. We look forward to serving you! For more information visit: https://brendasmeatandthree.com/

Website

Location

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

Gallery
Brenda's Meat & Three image
Brenda's Meat & Three image
Brenda's Meat & Three image
Brenda's Meat & Three image

