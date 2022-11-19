Brenda's Cafe 71 Anchorage Ct

Main picView gallery

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.99

CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$9.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.99

BEEF QUESADILLA

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.99

Served with sour cream and side of salsa.

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$11.99

TAMALES

$10.00

HOT SUBS

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

BARBECUE CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

Served with bacon, add lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

Your choice of Lettuce, Tomato & Onions.

CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

Choice of Lettuce, Tomato & Onions at No Extra Charge.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

Choice of Lettuce, Tomato & Onions at No Extra Charge.

CLUB SANDWICHES

$12.50

Served on White, Wheat .

HAWAIIAN CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pineapple, ham, bacon.

HOT DOGS

$2.99

MUSHROOMS CHEESESTREAK

$13.99

Add lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

GRILL CHICKEN SAND

$10.99

Grill chicken, cheese, lettuce,tomatoe, onions.

CHICKEN BLT

$13.99

DINNER

BEEF FAJITAS

$16.99

Served with green peppers, onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa and tortillas.

BOWLS

$13.99

Create your own bowl choose your favorite rice,white,wheat or home style , brown or black beans, and add you favorite's toppings and meat.

CARNE ASADA

$16.99

Served with side of salad, rice and beans and salsa.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$16.99

Served with green peppers, onions, sour cream, pico de jalo,salsa and tortillas.

EMPAPELADO SEAFOOD

$15.99

Tilapia fish, shrimps, onions, tomatoes, cilantro with side of rice and lemon.

GREEN ENCHILADAS

$14.75

Served with chicken or beef, onions, sour cream, cheese and side of rice.

GRILL CHICKEN

$15.99

Served with side of salad, rice, beans and salsa.

NACHO SALAD

$13.99

Pick your greens with your favorite's toppings and your favorite dressing.

SEAFOOD CONE

$13.99

2 Seafood cone with shrimps or tilapia fish, flour fried tortilla, served with avocado, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and chipotle sauce on the top.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.50

Served with tomatoes, onions, cilantro on a special tomato sauce and crackers.

BEFF NACHOS

$15.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$15.99

NACHOS AND SALSAS

$6.99

SALADS

CHICKEN CESAR SALAD

$10.99

Grill chicken,Romane lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

FISH SALAD

$13.95

Tilapia fish served with spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, red onions and your favorite dressing.

FRUIT SALAD

$9.95

Spring mix, strawberries, blueberries, sunflowers seeds and raspberry dressing.

GREEN APPLE SALAD

$9.75

Served with green apples, lettuce, spring mix, mozzarella cheese and lemon sauce.

SALAD BOWL

$12.99

Choose your ingredients from the salad bar.

FRESH CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Grill chicken or Breaded Chicken served with Lettuces,tomatoes.onions.green peppers.cheese and your favorite dressing.

SIDES

GUACAMOLE

$1.99

PICO DE GALLO

$1.25

SIDEOF RICE

$3.99

RICE & BEANS

$5.99

SALSAS

$1.25

GREEN OR RED SAUCE

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

CHEESE FRIES

$4.50

GRILL CHICKEN

$4.99

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.99

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.99

SIDE TORTILLAS

$1.99

SMALL SIDE NACHOS

$3.99

FRIED PEPPER

$1.99

FRIED ONIONS

$1.99

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$1.99

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.95

TACOS

BEEF TACOS PLATE

$16.99

Served with cilantro, onions, lemon and side of rice and beans.

CHICKEN TACOS PLATE

$16.99

Served with, cilantro, onions, lemon and side of rice and beans.

FISH TACOS

$14.99

Tilapia fish served with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, avocado and lemon.

FRIED TACOS

$11.99

Order of 4 chicken fried tacos served with lettuce, sour cream,cheese and side of rice.

PORK TACOS PLATE

$16.99

Served with cilantro, onions, lemon and side of rice and beans.

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.99

Order of 3 served with red onions, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños and chipotle sauce.

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.99

Order of 3 chicken, beef or pork served with cilantro, onions and lemon.

TACOS BOWL

$12.99

Create your bowl from the cool and hot table.

BEEF TACOS

$13.99

PORK TACOS

$13.99

SOUPS

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$3.50

DESSERTS

MUFFINS WITH ICE CREAM

$5.99

BURRITOS/WRAPS

CHICKEN BURRITO

$13.99

BEEF BURRITO

$13.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$14.99

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BOWL

$13.99

Create your own bowl Choose your Ingredients, Scramble eggs, Home Fries or Hash browns, bacon, ham or sausage, pancakes or toast.

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.99

Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions and oregano.

AVOCADO TOAST W/EGGS

$10.99

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

CLASSIC BREAKFAST PLATE

$13.99

2eggs, bacon, ham or bacon with home fries.

BREAKFAST STEAK

$15.99

Steak, eggs and home fries.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$14.99

2 eggs, beans served on a tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo, home fries and salsa.

TACOS DE HUEVO

$11.95

Order of 3 scramble eggs, beans, cheese and salsa.

CHILAQUILES W/EGGS

$14.99

Served with sour cream, cheese and toast.

CHILAQUILES W/BEEF

$16.99

Served with sour cream, cheese and toast.

CHILAQUILES W/CHICKEN

$16.99

Served with sour cream, cheese and toast.

BIG BREAKFAST

$16.99

2 eggs, bacon,ham,sausage, home fries and pancakes.

OMELETS

CHEESE OMELET

$10.99

Served with home fries.

HAM & CHEESE Omelet

$12.99

Served with home fries and toast.

BRENDA’S OMELET

$13.99

Bacon, onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms and cheese served with home fries and toast.

3 MEAT OMELET

$14.99

Bacon, ham, sausage served with home fries and toast.

A LA MEXICANA OMELET

$13.50

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cheese served with home fries and toast.

SPINACH OMELET

$12.99

Served with home fries and toast.

CHEESESTEAK OMELET

$14.99

Steak, onions, cheese with home fries and toast.

CREATE YOUR OMELET

$14.99

Choose tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, cheese, ham, bacon or sausage served with home fries and toast.

PANCAKES & WAFFLES

PANCAKES

$8.99

Order of 3.

WAFFLES

$8.99

PANCAKES W/BLUEBERRIES

$11.25

PANCAKES W/BANANAS AND STRAWBERRIES

$11.25

WAFFLES W/BLUEBERRIES

$11.25

WAFFLES W/BANANAS AND STRAWBERRIES

$11.25

2 PANCAKES

$4.99

PANCAKES/MEAT

$9.99

Sausage, bacon or ham.

L/Muffin

$2.50

S/MUFFIN

$1.50

1 PANCAKE

$2.50

FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

PANCAKES W/NUTELLA

$9.99

SANDWICHES

CHEESE AND EGG SANDWICH

$6.99

Egg and cheese served in bagel, toast or bagel with side of home fries.

EGG,MEAT & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.99

Egg, cheese, meat (bacon, ham, sausage) served with side of home fries.

CREAM CHEESE BAGEL

$2.99

BAGEL SANDWICH EGG/CH

$7.99

BAGEL SANDWICH EG/CH/MET

$8.99

WHITE TOAST EGG/CH

$7.99

WHITE TOAST EG/CH/MET

$7.99

WHEAT TOAST EGG/CH

$7.99

WHEAT TOAST EG/CH/MET

$8.99

SIDES

APPLE SIDES

$1.50

STRAWBERRIES

$2.99

BANANAS SIDES

$2.99

BLUEBERRIES SIDE

$2.99

MEAT

$2.99

Bacon, ham or sausage.

TOAST

$1.25

HOME FRIES W/EVERYTHING

$3.75

Potatoes, onions and peppers.

1 Eggs

$2.25

SIDE BACON

$3.25

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.25

SIDE HAM

$3.25

2 EGGS

$4.50

CHEESE

$1.50

OAT MEAL

$2.50

HOME FRIES W/PEPPERS

$3.95

HOME FRIES W/ONIONS

$3.75

HOME FRIES PLAIN

$3.75

CEREAL

$4.25

3 EGGS

$5.95

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS PANCAKES W/BACON

$8.99

Order of 2 pancakes and bacon.

KIDS WAFFLES W/BACON

$8.99

KIDS SCRAMBLE EGGS & HOME FRIES

$7.99

KIDS BREAKFAST MEAL

$8.99

Pancakes, eggs and meat (bacon,ham or sausage).

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES

$12.99

KIDS GRILL CHEESE SANDWICH W/FRIES

$7.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER W/FRIES

$11.99

KIDS GRILL CHICKEN W/FRIES

$10.99

KIDS STEAK W/FRIES

$10.99

KIDS LUCH/DINNER

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$9.00

KIDS GRILL CHEESE SANDWICHES & FRIES

$6.99

KIDS GRILL CHICKEN W/FRIES

$9.95

Grill chicken breast served with a side of French fries .

KIDS STEAK & FRIES

$10.95

KIDS CHEESEBURGER W/FRIES

$9.99

Add lettuce, tomatoes, onions.

COFFEES

AMERICANO

$3.99

COFFEE

$2.75

Regular or Decaf

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.50

ESPRESSO

$2.00

HOT CAPPUCCINO

$3.99

HOT LATTE

$3.99

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICE AMERICANO

$4.25

ICE CAPPUCCINO

$4.25

ICE COFFEE

$4.25

ICE LATTE

$4.50

L/ICE CAPPUCCINO

$4.95

L/ICE COFFEE

$4.75

L/ICE LATTE

$4.95

S/COFFE

$2.00

LIMONADES

STRAWBERRY LIMONADE

$3.25

RASPBERRY LIMONADE

$3.25

MANGO LIMONADE

$3.25

PINEAPPLE LIMONADE

$3.25

COCONUT LIMONADE

$3.25

DRAGON FRUIT

$3.25

UNICORN LIMONADE

$3.25

PASSION FRUIT

$3.25

BLUE

$3.25

CHERRY

$3.25

PEACH

$3.25

LEMONADE

$2.99

JUICES

L/ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

L/APPLE JUICE

$2.99

S/ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

S/APPLE JUICE

$2.00

L/CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

S/CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

L/TOMATO JUICE

$2.99

S/TOMATO JUICE

$2.00

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

CAN SODA

$1.55

SODA

$2.99

MINERAL WATER

$2.55

ICE TEA

$2.75

MILKS

L/MILK

$2.99

S/MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

STRAWBERRY MILK

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

SMOOTHIES

L/STRAWBERRY AND BANANAS

$4.99

S/STRAWBERRY AND BANANAS

$3.99

L/BLUEBERRIES AND STRAWBERRIES

$4.99

S/BLUEBERRIES AND STRAWBERRIES

$3.99

L/PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT

$4.99

S/PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT

$3.99

L/STRAWBERRIES

$4.99

S/STRAWBERRIES

$3.99

FRUIT BOWLS

FRUIT W/YOGURT

$5.99

FRUIT BOWL

$4.99

OLD MEAL

$1.99

OLD MEAL W/FRUIT

$3.99

COOL SANDWICH

BLT SANDWICH

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

