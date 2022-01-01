Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Brendee's Irish Pub

review star

No reviews yet

449 W Lemon Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings- Half Dozen
Build A Burger
Cheesesteak - 12"

Starters

Beef Chili

$3.00Out of stock

House-made; choose regular beef or spicy vegetarian

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.00Out of stock

Our own Irish beer batter. Add one of our wing sauces 50¢.

Irish Nachos

$8.00

Waffle fries topped with tomato, onion, green pepper, and black olives. Like chili? Add regular beef or spicy vegetarian chili.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Served with marinara sauce. Add a side of wing sauce for 50¢.

Scotch Eggs

$5.00Out of stock

Hard boiled egg wrapped in sausage, panko bread crumbs and fried; served with Brendee's sauce

Vegetarian Chili

$3.00Out of stock

House-made; choose regular beef or spicy vegetarian

Burgers

Brendee's Burger

$11.00

House-made beef burger (or choose veggie burger), topped with house-made corned beef brisket, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing. Select a different cheese if you do not want Swiss cheese.

Build A Burger

$7.00

House-made beef burger (or choose veggie burger). Select your toppings.

Irish Burger

$7.00Out of stock

Wraps/Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Blackened chicken tossed with honey mustard, rolled in your favorite wrap with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese.

BLT

$4.00

Choose your bread. Don't want bread? Make it a wrap and choose your flavor.

BLT Wrap

$4.00

Choose your bread. Don't want bread? Make it a wrap and choose your flavor.

Brendee's Wrap

$8.00

House-made corned beef brisket, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with Bleu Cheese crumbles, lettuce tomato, Buffalo sauce. Served with a little crunch - side of celery. Several wrap flavors to keep your taste buds hopping.

Cheesesteak - 12"

$9.00

Shaved steak smothered in your choice of cheese. Want it your way? Add mushrooms, marinara, onions, or peppers, or make it a wrap!

Cheesesteak - 6"

$5.00

Shaved steak smothered in your choice of cheese. Want it your way? Add mushrooms, marinara, onions, or peppers, or make it a wrap!

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.00

Shaved steak smothered in your choice of cheese. Want it your way? Add mushrooms, marinara, onions, or peppers, or make it a wrap!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, shaved parmesan and croutons

Crispy Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy chicken with provolone cheese and marinara sauce. You can have it on rye bread if you like it that way.

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Choose your bread and cheese. Want some crunch? Add bacon. Want some color? Add tomato.

Reuben

$8.00

House-made corned beef brisket, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing

Vegan Wrap

$9.00

Raw onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. Not Vegan? Add a protein.

Veggie Grinder - 12"

$9.00

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and tomato. Looking for some protein? There are several choices for you to consider.

Veggie Grinder - 6"

$5.00

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and tomato. Looking for some protein? There are several choices for you to consider.

Pub Food

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, shaved parmesan and croutons

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.00

Fried chicken fingers and fresh cut fries. Spice it up by adding a wing sauce.

Fish & Chips - Large

$10.00

Traditional battered fish with fresh cut fries, house-made tartar, malt vinegar

Fish & Chips - Small

$6.00

Traditional battered fish with fresh cut fries, house-made tartar, malt vinegar

Fries

$5.00

Fresh cut or waffle fries available. Add some pizzaz with some toppings.

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce topped with tomato, onion, mushroom, green pepper, egg, and shredded cheddar. Kick it up with some hot peppers.

Quesadilla

$6.00

Upgrade to add protein. Packed with cheddar cheese, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Tater Tots

$6.00

Wings - Dozen

$15.00

Wings- Half Dozen

$8.00

Brunch

Hash brown bowl

$4.00

Two eggs

$5.00

Biting hash browns

$3.00

Breakfast burger

$9.00

Breakfast wrap

$9.00

Scrambled eggs in your favorite wrap flavor and your choice of cheese. Packed with green pepper, onion, and tomato.

Steak & eggs

$10.00Out of stock

Build Your Omelet

$6.00

Breakfast BLT

$10.00

Scrambled eggs in your favorite wrap flavor and your choice of cheese. Packed with green pepper, onion, and tomato.

French Toast Casserole

$6.00Out of stock

Chipped Beef

$6.00Out of stock

Bangers

$3.00Out of stock

Apparel

Ladies Gray Small

$25.00

Ladies Gray Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Ladies Gray Large

$25.00Out of stock

Ladies Gray XL

$20.00Out of stock

Ladies Gray XXL

$25.00

Men's Gray Small

$20.00

Men's Gray Medium

$20.00

Men's Gray Large

$20.00

Men's Gray XL

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Gray 2-XL

$20.00

Men's Gray 3-XL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery
Brendee's Irish Pub image
Brendee's Irish Pub image
Brendee's Irish Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Steakout Express (Lancaster) - 43 West King Street
orange starNo Reviews
43 West King Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Shot and Bottle
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Queen Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Max's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 740
38 W King St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
66 NORTH QUEEN LANCASTER, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Conway Social Club
orange star4.9 • 326
28 E King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston