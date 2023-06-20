Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brennan's - Central West End

review star

No reviews yet

316 North Euclid

Saint Louis, MO 63108

BEVERAGE

SODA/JUICE

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Topo Chico Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Sugarfree Red Bull

$4.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Jalapeño No-loma

$6.00

Kaldi's Cold Brew

$5.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Wellbeing Wheat

$6.00

LemoN/Ade Fizz

$6.00

EMPLOYEE

1 Taco NO RUSH

$3.00

2 Chicken Tacos NO RUSH

$6.00

3 Tacos NO RUSH

$9.00

Chicken Dumplings NO RUSH

$5.00

Full Shrimp Arugula Salad NO RUSH

$7.00

Half Shrimp Arugula Salad NO RUSH

$4.00

Hummus & Naan NO RUSH

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Smoked Salmon NO RUSH

$5.00

Soft Pretzels NO RUSH

$4.00

Tomitican & Goat Cheese NO RUSH

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Burrata Margherita Pizza NO RUSH

$11.00

Black Garlic Pizza NO RUSH

$11.00

CIGAR LOUNGE

FLIPS/FIZZES

Bubbles Champagne

$64.00Out of stock

Bubbles Sparkling

$28.00Out of stock

Chartreuse Thyme

$16.00Out of stock

Cherry Cognac Fizz

$15.00Out of stock

Gin Flip

$14.00Out of stock

Peanut Espresso

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Cocktail

$2.00

HOUSE FAVORITES

Absinthe

$16.00

American Absinthe

$16.00

Brine Martini

$13.00

Daiquiri

$16.00Out of stock

French Absinthe

$18.00

Margarita

$15.00

Swiss Absinthe

$19.00

Tiki Negroni

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Cocktail

$2.00

MANHATTANS

Japanese Manhattan

$19.00

Italian

$15.00

You CAN Afford Me, Apparently

$99.00Out of stock

Perfect

$14.00Out of stock

Anejo

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked Cocktail

$2.00

OLD FASHIONEDS

Walnut Date

$15.00

Fall Spiced

$15.00

Blood Orange

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rum

$13.00Out of stock

Mezcal

$19.00

Port Casked

$16.00

Smoked Cocktail

$2.00

PUNCHES

Clarified Milk

$15.00Out of stock

Yuzu Gin Punch

$14.00Out of stock

Seasonal

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Cocktail

$2.00

TO GO

BOTTLES

Aviation

$30.00+

I Wanna Get Buzzed

$30.00+

Jalapeno Margarita

$30.00+

Lavender Sidecar

$30.00+

Old Fashioned

$30.00+

Pineapple Daiquiri

$30.00+

Wake Me Up

$30.00+

Weis Man's Martini

$30.00+

BOXES

2 Cocktails, Snacks, Sweets

$65.00

Bourbon County Box

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Established in 2003, Brennan's is a Central West End, Saint Louis neighborhood bar, offering a wide selection of spirits, wine, beer and provisions.

Website

Location

316 North Euclid, Saint Louis, MO 63108

Directions

Gallery
Brennan's image
Brennan's image
Brennan's image

