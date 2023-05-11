  • Home
  De Witt
  Brents Firehouse Coffee - Dewitt - 1523 11th Street
Brents Firehouse Coffee - Dewitt 1523 11th Street

No reviews yet

1523 11th Street

DeWitt, IA 52742

Coffee & Beverages

Coffee

Backdraft (Cappuccino)

$4.05+

Espresso, Milk, Foam

Flashover (Cafe' Latte')

$4.15+

Espresso, Milk, Foam, 1 Flavor

Ladder 1 (Cafe' Mocha)

$4.35+

Espresso, Chocolate Syrup, Milk, Whip Cream

Ladder 2 (White Chocolate Mocha')

$4.35+

Espresso, White Chocolate, Milk, Whip Cream

Caramel Blaster (Latte')

$5.50

Espresso, Milk, Caramel, Cold Foam

Engine Company (Cafe' Breve)

$3.82+

Espresso, Half & Half, Foam

Three Alarm (Latte' Macchiato)

$4.15+

Espresso, Milk, Caramel

Tazer (Milky Way)

$4.55+

Espresso, Chocolate, Caramel, French Vanilla

Command (Snickers)

$4.55+

Espresso, Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut

Axe (Frappe)

$4.85

Espresso, Chocolate

Red Line (Americano)

$3.00+

Espresso, Hot Water

Blue Line (Coffee Americano)

$3.10+

Espresso, Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.10+

Black Hot Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Coffee

Flavor of the Month Drip Coffee

$2.25

Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Chai Tea

$4.40+

Spiced Chai Tea Mix, Milk

Matcha Organic Tea

$4.30+

Matcha Organic Tea blended with Milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.56+

Hot Chocolate Powder, Milk, Whip Cream

Italian Soda & Extinguisher

Italian Soda

$3.40

Flavored Syrup, Club Soda, Ice

Extinguisher

$6.00

Jaws of Life (Energy Drinks)

Apples to Apples

$4.49+

Blue Razz

$4.49+

Blue Wave

$4.49+

Bomb Pop

$4.49+

Capri-Sun

$4.49+

Carribbean

$4.49+

Cloudy Day

$4.49+

Cotton Candy

$4.49+

Crack

$4.49+

Dreamsicle

$4.49+

Electric Flamingo

$4.49+

Firehouse Daiquiri

$4.49+

Frostbite

$4.49+

Fruit Punch

$4.49+

Galaxy

$4.49+

Harvest Moon

$4.49+

Heat

$4.49+

Hulk

$4.49+

Jolly Rancher

$4.49+

Midnight

$4.49+

Ocean

$4.49+

Ocean Breeze

$4.49+

Orange Cream

$4.49+

Paradise

$4.49+

Pink

$4.49+

Piña Colada

$4.49+

Purple

$4.49+

Rainbow

$4.49+

Razzleberry Extreme

$4.49+

Spooky

$4.49+

Strawberry Overload

$4.49+

Strawberry Smash

$4.49+

Summer Breeze

$4.49+

Sunny Day

$4.49+

SuperHulk

$4.49+

Valentine

$4.49+

Watermelon Sugar

$4.49+

Kids Menu

12oz Slushies

$2.00

Any flavor

12oz Italian Soda

$2.25

Any Flavor, Club Soda

16oz Hot Chocolate

$2.25

12oz Smoothie

$2.50

Any Flavor

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.80

Choice of Fruit blended until smooth

Strawberry/Banana

$5.80

Choice of Fruit blended until smooth

Blueberry

$5.80

Choice of Fruit blended until smooth

Mango

$5.80

Choice of Fruit blended until smooth

Pineapple

$5.80

Choice of Fruit blended until smooth

Triple Berry

$5.80

Choice of Fruit blended until smooth

Smoothie Parfait

$7.00

Shakes

Chocolate

$5.90

Vanilla

$5.90

PB&J

$5.90

Strawberry

$5.90

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter

$5.90

Blueberry

$5.90

Mango

$5.90

Vanilla & Honey

$5.90

Oreo Shake

$5.90

Boba

Strawberry Boba

$1.00

Mango Boba

$1.00

Boba Straw

$0.07

Sugar Free Jaws of Life

Sugar Free Jaws of Life

$4.50+

Holiday Drinks

April Cadbury Egg

$5.50

April Peeps Latte'

$5.50

Purple Pride

$5.50

(May) Strawberry Shortcake Latte'

$5.50

24oz Cold Latte'

(May) Strawberry Lemonade Jaws of Life

$4.50

Food & Merch

Baked Goods

Breakfast Sandwiche

$2.00

Cake Pops

$2.25

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.75

Muffins

$3.50

Scones

$3.75

Merch

20oz Tumbler

$20.00

30oz Lid

$3.00

30oz Tumbler

$25.00

Ash Crew Neck

$20.00

Ash Hooded Sweatshirt

$30.00

Black T-shirts

$10.00

Ceramic Coffee Mugs

$10.00

Gray T-shirts

$16.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$24.00

40oz Tumbler

$30.00

April T’s

$18.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bagged Coffee

1 LB bag coffee

$12.00
