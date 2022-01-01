Food Trucks
Barbeque
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill 1206 Central Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Down to Earth BBQ. Nothing fancy, just a small family owned business doing what we love to do.
1206 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044
