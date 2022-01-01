Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Barbeque

Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill 1206 Central Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1206 Central Avenue

Middletown, OH 45044

Popular Items

ACombo Meal
PORK LARGE
Chicken Sandwich

Sandwiches

ACombo Meal

$12.50

Your choice of sandwich, 2 sides, and a drink

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.25

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.25

BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheese

$8.50

Brisket- 6 ounce

$8.50

Brisket- 8 ounce

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chop- GRILLED

$8.00

Fish

$8.50

Fish Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese Brisket

$8.50

Grilled Cheese Pork

$7.50

Hamburger

$7.50

PORK LARGE

$8.00

PORK- Small

$7.50

Pulled Chicken - 6 ounce

$7.00

Pulled Chicken- 8 ounce

$7.50

Rib Sandwich

$8.50

Steak

$10.50

BRISKET MELT

$9.50

Smoked Beef Brisket, Sauteed Onions and Peppers, Covered with Provolone Cheese- Served on a Toasted Hoagie Bun with Horseradish Sauce . Peppers and Onions premixed. Can't separate.

Grilled Cheese Pulled Chicken

$7.00

Smokin' Fan Favorites

Loaded Boat - Brisket

$13.50

Deep Fried Red Potatoes, Nacho Cheese, Brisket, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, BBQ Drizzle and Pico De Gayo

Loaded Boat - Pork

$11.50

Deep Fried Red Potatoes, Nacho Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, BBQ Drizzle and Pico De Gayo

Loaded Boat Chicken

$11.50

Mac Boat - Brisket

$13.50

Homemade Mac and Cheese (X2), Brisket, BBQ Drizzle and Sweet Cornbread

Mac Boat - Pork

$11.50

Homemade Mac and Cheese (X2), Pork, BBQ Drizzle and Sweet Cornbread

Mac Boat Chicken

$11.50

Nachos - Brisket

$13.50

Yellow Round Tortialla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Brisket, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, BBQ Drizzle and Pico De Gayo

Nachos - Pork

$11.50

Yellow Round Tortialla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, BBQ Drizzle and Pico De Gayo

Nachos Chicken

$11.50

Plain Nachos and Cheese

$5.00

SKINS PORK

$11.50

SKINS BRISKET

$13.50

SKINS CHICKEN

$11.50

PLAIN SKINS

$8.00

PORK QUESADILLA

$11.50

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$13.50

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

By the Pound

Pounds Beef Brisket

$19.00

Pounds Chicken

$15.00

Pounds Pulled Pork

$15.00

CATERING $

$1.00

Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack

$14.50

Full Rack

$22.00

Rib Dinner

$19.50

1/2 Rack of baby back ribs, 2 sides, and a drink

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Salad Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Salad Brisket

$12.00

Salad Pulled Pork

$11.00

Salad PULLED CHICKEN

$11.00

TACO CHICKEN

$11.00

Taco Pork

$11.00

Taco Brisket

$13.00

Chicken

12 BBQ WINGS

$14.00

12 BUFFALO

$14.00

12 GARLIC BUFFALO

$14.00

12 HALF BBQ/BUFFALO

$14.00

12 HALF BBQ/PLAIN

$14.00

12 HALF PLAIN/BUFFALO

$14.00

12 HOT BBQ

$14.00

12 PLAIN WINGS

$14.00

6 BBQ WINGS

$8.00

6 BUFFALO

$8.00

6 GARLIC BUFFALO

$8.00

6 HOT BBQ

$8.00

6 PLAIN WINGS

$8.00

Sides

Baked Beans- Large

$6.50

Baked Beans- Medium

$4.00

Baked Beans-Small

$2.75

BBQ Side

$0.25

BUNS

$0.50

INDIVIDUAL BUNS

Coleslaw- Large

$6.50

Coleslaw- Medium

$4.00

Coleslaw- Small

$2.75

Corn- Medium

$4.00

Corn- Small

$2.75

Corn-Large

$6.50

Cornbread

$2.25

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.75

Green Beans- Large

$6.50

Green Beans- Medium

$4.00

Green Beans- Small

$2.75

HOT BBQ

Hush Puppies

$2.75

Mac Cheese- Large

$6.50

Mac Cheese- Medium

$4.00

Mac Cheese- Small

$2.75

MASHED

$2.75

MASHED- MEDIUM

$4.00

MASHED-LARGE

$6.50

Onion Rings

$2.75

Red Potatoes

$2.75

Saratoga Chips

$2.75

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Tater Tots

$2.75

Chips

Grippos BBQ Chips

$2.00

Lays Plain Chips

$1.00

Dessert

Brownie

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50

Oreo cake

$3.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.50

Chocolate Mousse

$3.50

KIDS MEAL

Kids Meal is a Hotdog, Lays Chips and Drink

KIDS MEAL

$5.00

Kids Meal is Hotdog, Lays Chips and Drink

KIDS MEAL WITH MAC

$6.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM- FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS

PB BURNT ENDS

$10.00

ONLY AVAILABLE FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS AFTER 4PM

Smoked Sausages

SAUSAGE

$4.00

MEAT SAMPLER

SAMPLER CHICKEN

$35.00

1/2 POUND BRISKET, CHICKEN, and 1/2 RACK RIBS with 2 MEDIUM SIDES

SAMPLER PORK

$35.00

1/2 POUND PORK, BRISKET and 1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs, 2 MEDIUM SIDES

Drinks

Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Fountain

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Down to Earth BBQ. Nothing fancy, just a small family owned business doing what we love to do.

Location

1206 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044

Directions

Gallery
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill image
Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill image

