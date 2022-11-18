Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Brent's Drugs

658 Reviews

$$

655 Duling Ave

Jackson, MS 39216

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Shake
Cookies and Cream Shake

Fountain Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Barq’s Root Beer

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed

Limeade

Limeade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed

Orangeade

Orangeade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed

MIlk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

CHERRY PHOSPHATE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE / MS COLD DRIP

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

SHAKES / FLOATS

Classic Shake

Classic Shake

$4.50

Vanilla, chocolate or strawberry

Cookies and Cream Shake

$5.50

Malt

$5.00

Shake of the Month

$6.00

Banananutella

$5.50
Nutella

Nutella

$5.50

Nutella, vanilla ice cream

Dreamsicle

$5.50

Ray Au Lait

$5.50

Maltdown

$5.50

Ginger Finger

$5.50

PB&J

$5.50
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Barq's root beer, vanilla ice cream

Coke Float

$5.00

Orange Fanta Float

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Soda

$5.50

Chocolate Ice Cream Soda

$5.50

Peanut Butter

$5.50

SUNDAES/ ICE CREAM

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$7.25
Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, cherry

Banana Split

Banana Split

$7.50

Vanilla & chocolate ice cream, bananas, hot fudge, strawberry syrup, caramel, pecans, whipped cream, cherry

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.50
Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

$3.50

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

$3.50

Orange Sherbet

$3.50

PIE

PIE

$3.50

Artillery Punch

$10.50

French 75

$10.50

Doc Noble

$10.50

Four Chambers

$11.50

Switchel

$12.50

Mule

$10.50

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Prosecco GLS

$8.50

Prosecco BTL

$32.50

Sparkling Rosé GLS

$7.50

Sparlking Rosé

$28.50

Vueve Cliquot

$110.50

House Red

$7.50

House White

$7.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Colson's

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

