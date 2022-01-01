A map showing the location of Brer's BBQ and Ice Cream 52 Church StView gallery

Brer's BBQ and Ice Cream 52 Church St

review star

No reviews yet

52 Church St

Bedford Hills, NY 10507

Order Again

Smoke House

Beef Brisket - Half Pound

$17.00

Smoked Beef Brisket, salt & pepper rubber, BBQ sauce

Pork Shoulder - Half Pound

$11.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder, chili rub & vinegar sauce

St Louis Ribs - Half Rack

$20.00

Half rack, Br'ers rib rub & BBQ sauce

St Louis Ribs - Full Rack

$39.00

Full rack, Br'ers rib rub & BBQ sauce

Kiss of Smoke Salmon - Half Pound

Kiss of Smoke Salmon - Full Pound

Sandwiches

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Brisket with Br'ers BBQ Sauce and a Tangy & Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Smoked Pork Shoulder

$15.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder, Sweet & Sour Mustard Sauce, Pickled Fresno's, and Bread & Butter Onions

Nashville Hot Chiken

$14.00

Fried Chicken Dipped in a Nashville Hot Oil, Pimento Cheese & House-Made Dill Pickles

Asian Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Fried Chicken Covered in a Spicy Korean Glaze with Chili-Lime Cucumbers, Fermented Black Bean Aioli & Japanese BBQ Sauce

Fried Chiken

Fried Chicken - 3pc

Comes with a side of Br'ers House-Made Ranch & Hot Honey

Fried Chicken Bucket - 12pc

Comes with a side of Br'ers House-Made Ranch & Hot Honey

Salads

Br'ers Salad

$19.00

Arugula, B&B Onions, Sliced Cucumbers & a Dill-Sherry Vinaigrette, Topped with Br'ers Smoked Salmon

Quinoa Salad

$19.00

Mesclun Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Sliced Red Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, Roasted Sunflower Seeds & Sweet-Spicy Vinaigrette

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Macaroni Cheddar Salad

$8.00

Classic Macaroni Salad with Cheddar Cheese

Potato Salad

$8.00

Classic Potato Salad with an abundance of fresh herbs

House-Made Dill Pickles

$8.00

Dill &Garlic

Smoke House Chili

$8.00

Smoked Brisket and Rib Chili

Br'ers Salad

$8.00

Arugula, B&B Onions, Chili-Lime Cucumbers & a Dill-Sherry Vinaigrette

Chili-Lime Cucumbers

$8.00

Bread & Butter Pickled Onions

Mac & Cheese

Quinoa Salad

Mesclun Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Sliced Red Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sunflower Seeds & Sweet-Spicy Vinaigrette

Shakes

Peanut Butter Crunch

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Sauce, Fudge Sauce, Pretzels & Butterfinger Pieces

Maple Bacon Walnut

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Bacon, Maple & Chopped Walnuts

Monkey Business

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream, Banana Chunks, Pretzels & Peanut Butter Sauce

Classic Chocolate Shake

Classic Vanilla Shake

Can't Forget the Cone

$6.00

Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Swirl, Fudge Sauce, Caramel Sauce & Sugar Cone Pieces

Secret Menu

Brisket Cheesesteak

$1.00

Smoked Brisket, Covered in Cheese Sauce & Topped with Salt & Vinegar Crispy Red Onions

Soda Float

Build you own soda float; Vanilla ice cream with your choice of soda to top it off

Grab & Go

Potato Salad

Classic Potato & Herb Salad

Macaroni Cheddar Salad

Br'ers Salad

$1.00

Arugula, B&B Onions, Chili-Lime Cucumbers & a Dill-Sherry Vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

Mesclun Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Sliced Red Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, & Sweet-Spicy Vinaigrette

Mac & Cheese

Smokehouse Chili

$8.00

1 pt. Brisket & Rib Smokehouse Chili

Pimento Cheese & Pretzels

$1.00

House Made BBQ Sauce

$1.00

House Hot Sauce

$1.00

House Ranch

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Drinks & Sodas

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cane Cola

Diet Cola

Root Beer

Black Cherry

Ginger Ale

Orange Soda

Lemon Lime

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

Lemonade

Seasonal Beverage

Bottled Beverages

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

52 Church St, Bedford Hills, NY 10507

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

