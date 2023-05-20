  • Home
Brett's BBQ Shop 25220 Kingsland Blvd

No reviews yet

25220 Kingsland Blvd

Katy, TX 77494

FOOD

MEAT

Brisket

$11.00+

1/3lb $11 1/2lb $16 1lb $32

Pork Ribs

$20.00Out of stock

Turkey Breast

$12.00+Out of stock

1/2LB $11 1LB $22

Beef Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Beef Rib

$35.00Out of stock

Chopped Beef

$14.00+

1/2LB $10 1LB $20

Pulled Pork

$11.00+Out of stock

1/2LB $10 1LB $20

CHOP MAC

$12.00

Chicken

$9.00+Out of stock

1/2 $8 WHOLE $14

Sandwich

$13.00

CHALLAH BUN ONLY

$1.25

SPECIALS

STEAK SAMMICH & TOTS

$18.00Out of stock

OMG Brisket Burger & Tots

$15.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$13.00+Out of stock

Baked Potato W/ Meat

$13.00Out of stock

BAKED POTATO NO MEAT

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Ends

$13.00+

Brisket Enchiladas

$14.00Out of stock

Chopped Beef Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Giant Pretzel

$8.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Full Pan Brisket Enchiladas

$76.00Out of stock

Garlic Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

SIDES

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Cornbread Casserole

$5.00+

Cilantro-Jalapeno Slaw

$5.00+

Pinto Beans

$5.00+

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

NA BEV

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

NA BEV BAR

House Strawberry Limeade Mocktail

$5.00Out of stock

House Limeade Mocktail

$5.00

House Watermelon Limeade Mocktail

$5.00

Pork Belly Burnt End Bloody Mary

$13.00Out of stock

BEER & WINE

WINE BY THE GLASS

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Rose

$8.00

Pinto Noir

$9.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Zinfandel

$11.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Lemelson Pinot Noir

$52.00

DRAFT BEER

Gitm

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Art Car

$8.00

Htown Pils

$7.00

El Jefe

$7.00

Buckle Bunny

$8.00

BOTTLED BEER

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

CANNED BEER

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Hopadillo

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

RTD

Game Day Spiked

$10.00

Booch

$8.00

High Noon

$10.00

LIQUOR

BOURBON

Angel's Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blanton's

$17.00

Booker's

$24.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

EH Taylor RYE 100

$25.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Evan Williams 100 Bib

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Garrison Bros Honeydew

$14.00

Garrison Bros Single Barrel

$17.00

Garrison Bros Small Batch

$15.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$10.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Michter's American Whiskey

$13.00

Michter's Small Batch

$15.00

Noah's Mill

$13.00

Ownby

$8.00

Ranger Creek .36

$12.00

Russell's Reserve

$8.00

Still Austin

$12.00

Still Austin Cask Strength

$14.00

Sweetens Cove Kennessee

$10.00

Toki Suntory Whisky

$9.00

Treaty Oak Day Drinker

$7.00

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$11.00

TX

$12.00

Weller Antique 107

$16.00

Weller Special Reserve

$13.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

GIN

Hendrick's

$9.00

Ford's Gin

$7.00

LIQUEUR

Citronge

$5.00

Domaine De Canton

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

St. Germain

$6.00

MEZCAL

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Xicaru

$10.00

RUM

Flor De Cana

$7.00

Matusalem Light

$7.00

Matusalem Dark

$8.00

RYE

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$15.00

SCOTCH

Macallan 12

$16.00

Lagavulin 16 Year

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

The Balvenie 12 Year

$21.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Dj 1942

$35.00

Dj Blanco

$10.00

Dobel

$9.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Ocho Plata

$11.00

Ocho Repo

$12.00

VODKA

Game Day

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Hangar One

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$8.00

COCKTAILS

FROZEN

The Marg

$5.00

Frosé

$10.00

COCKTAILS

A Confident Gimlet

A Last Minute Flight Kentucky

Blood And Sand

Catcher In The Rye

Classic Sidecar

Fuming Irishman

Katy Prairie Water

$10.00

King Of The Pits

$12.00

Liquid Assets Daiquiri

Monte Carlo

Nonmacher's Mule

$11.00

Smoke Show

$13.00

The Marg

$5.00

Tm Top 50 Status

NIGHT SOFT OPEN

MIMOSA

$8.00

TEXAS TOREADO BLOODY MARY

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

A JALAPENO MARGARITA

$10.00

MAKE HIM AN OLD FASHIONED HE CANT REFUSE

$12.00

SMASHED WATERMELON

$9.00

NAKED & UNKNOWN

$11.00

FUMING IRISHMAN

$9.00

A FANCY MARGARITA

$5.00

SIMPLY LIME

$8.00

BASIL SQUARED

$12.00

A FROZEN MARGARITA

$5.00

SORRY BABY I HAD TO CRASH THAT HONDA

$8.00

A MARTINI-SHAKEN,NOT STIRRED

$11.00

PORK RIB BLOODY MARY

$13.00

PORK BELLY BLOODY MARY

$13.00

NA BEV

Mini Coke

$2.00

Mini Diet Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

House Watermelon Limeade Mocktail

$5.00

House Limeade Mocktail

$5.00

TEX-MEX MARGS

ROLLS ROYCE

$14.00

THE SKINNY

$10.00

SMASHED WATERMELON

$10.00

FROZEN

$5.00

JALAPENO-PINEAPPLE

$10.00

SPICED MANGO

$10.00

CLASSIC

$5.00

HOUSE TEQUILA SHOT

$7.00

MEZCAL SHOT

$7.00

ROTATING SHOT

$8.00

Rotating Nightly Menu - 4/30

Menu

The OMG Burger & Tots

$15.00

Brisket Enchiladas

$14.00

Fried Ribs

$16.00

6 Wangs

$11.00

12 Wangs

$20.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Chopped Beef Tacos

$10.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$16.00

Kids Chop Mac

$8.00

Kids Wings & Tots

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Tots

$8.00

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$13.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joint 2021 & #12 on the Houston Chronicle Top 100 Restaurants 2022!

25220 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

