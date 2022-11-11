Brett's Casual American
No reviews yet
3190 atlanta hwy
Athens, GA 30606
Popular Items
Appetizers
Trippple Dippper
Salsa, Queso, and Jalapeno Ranch, served with Chips.
Salsa and Queso with Chips
Chips and Salsa
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Chunks of artichoke and spinach blended with creamy cheeses. Comes with a side of chips and salsa.
Fried Cheese CURDS
White cheddar bites, lightly battered and fried. Topped with Asiago cheese and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
Ballpark Nachos
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.
Chicken Ballpark Nachos
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch and jalapeños.
Chili Ballpark Nachos
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with chili, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.
Ground Beef Ballpark Nachos
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with ground beef, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.
Black Bean Ballpark Nachos
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with black beans, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.
Classic Onion Ring Basket
Served with a side of Brett's Sauce
Cheesy Fries
Hot french fries covered in mixed cheeses and topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Chili Cheese Fries
Hot french fries covered in mixed cheeses, topped with bacon and chili and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Field greens tossed with cashews, mixed cheeses, oranges, and our sesame ginger dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken and crispy wontons.
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.
Large Caesar Salad
Heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
Grilled salmon served on a bed of heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled shrimp served on a bed of heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.
Tortilla Salad
Roasted and thinly sliced chicken with tossed mixed greens, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, cheese and homemade buttermilk ranch.
Apple Walnut Salad
Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
Roasted Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
Thinly sliced roasted chicken on field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad
A large crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce smothered in our homemade Josephine’s Bleu Cheese then topped with more blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and bacon.
HALF Asian Chicken Salad
Field greens tossed with cashews, mixed cheeses, oranges, and our sesame ginger dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken and crispy wontons.
HALF Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.
HALF Buffalo Tender Salad
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.
HALF Tortilla Salad
Roasted and thinly sliced chicken with tossed mixed greens, tomatoes, black olives, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, cheese and homemade buttermilk ranch.
HALF Apple Walnut Salad
Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
HALF Roasted Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
Thinly sliced roasted chicken on field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
Soups and Side Salads
Side Caesar Salad
Heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.
Side House Salad
Cup of Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl of Tomato Basil Soup
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Chili
Build Your Own (2)
Pick any 2 sides, served with a garlic cheese biscuit. (No duplicates please)
Build Your Own (3)
Pick any 3 sides, served with a garlic cheese biscuit. (No duplicates please)
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Spicy tenders with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese on our custom bun. Comes with 1 side.
Chicken Sandwich
Our marinated chicken breast topped with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and honey Dijon.
Grilled Fish Sandwich
Seasoned tilapia with lettuce, tomato and aioli dressing.
Kona Steak Sandwich
5 oz. of USDA Choice Angus strip steak, marinated and thinly sliced topped with melted provolone. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of mayo.
Monte Christo Sandwich
Our spicy version of the classic. A marinated and blackened chicken breast topped with ham, bacon and provolone cheese. Served with honey Dijon, tomato and lettuce
Classic Club Sandwich
Toasted nine grain oat bread, stuffed with freshly sliced ham, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with honey Dijon.
BLT Sandwich
Four pieces of applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on hearty 9 grain oat bread.
Tri Cheese Grilled Cheese
Melted provolone, cheddar, and swiss cheese on our hearty 9 grain oat bread.
Burgers
Brettburger
The classic. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
Double Brettburger
The classic with two burger patties, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a whole wheat bun.
Greek Burger
Feta cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and red onion on a poppy seed bun.
Sonoma Burger
A veggie patty with sauteed mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese (patty also contains cheese), lettuce, tomato and onion.
Chili Cheddar Burger
Cheddar cheese and homemade Texas chili, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a poppy seed bun.
Blue Buffalo Burger
Our signature buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on poppy seed bun.
San Antone Burger
Our queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomato on a poppy seed bun.
The Cajun Burger
Blackened burger patty, topped with ghost jack cheese, an onion ring, lettuce, tomato, with our Brett's Sauce on a poppy seed bun.
Bison Burger
8 oz American Bison patty, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a poppy seed bun, with spicy mustard on the side.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Crispy bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
Tacos
Buffalo Tacos
Spicy buffalo tossed chicken tenders chopped and topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, pico de gallo and buttermilk ranch all wrapped in warm flour tortillas.
Veggie Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with black beans, sauteed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and drizzled with Jalapeno Ranch.
Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.
Shrimp Tacos
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Buffalo Quesadilla
Crispy tenders tossed in our custom spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and ranch.
Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla
Our spinach artichoke dip and roasted chicken served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Our spinach artichoke dip with sauteed mushrooms and onion served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Monte Cristo Quesadilla
Roasted chicken, ham, and bacon with our spicy blackening seasoning served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and ranch.
Entrees
Island Chicken
Boneless chicken breast marinated with pineapple and spices. Served with grilled pineapple.
Double Island Chicken
Two Boneless chicken breasts marinated with pineapple and spices. Served with grilled pineapple.
Smothered Chicken
Our island chicken smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onions and topped with creamy provolone cheese.
Double Smothered Chicken
Two of our island chicken breasts smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onions and topped with creamy provolone cheese.
Flat Iron Steak
Juicy and tender flat iron, grilled to your liking and topped with a compound blue cheese butter.
Double Flat Iron Steak
Two juicy and tender flat iron steaks, grilled to your liking and topped with a compound blue cheese butter.
Topped Chopped
12 oz. of seasoned and grilled beef, topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese.
Half Topped Chopped
6 oz. of seasoned and grilled beef, topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese.
Buffalo Tender Basket
4 large chicken tenders, tossed in spicy sauce and served with bleu cheese.
Chicken Tender Basket
4 large chicken tenders served with Honey Dijon.
Seafood
Tilapia
A 1/2 lb of light and flaky, seasoned with our fish spice and grilled to perfection.
Rainbow Trout
A 10 oz. portion of Idaho trout, seasoned gently and cooked to a flaky golden brown and brushed with our seasoned butter and a side of pico de gallo.
Yellowfin Tuna
Steak cut sashimi grade tuna, pepper-crusted and grilled.
Grilled Shrimp
10 large juicy white shrimp (1/2 lb) grilled with special seasonings.
Grilled Salmon
Seasoned and grilled skinless salmon, lightly brushed with our seasoned butter.
Sides
Sweet Potato Tater Tots
Homestyle Wedge Fries
Crane Fries
French Fries
Rice & Beans
Cream Corn
Onion Rings
Cole Slaw
Black Beans
Fresh Fruit
Seasoned Rice
Buffalo Wedge Fries
Buffalo Crane Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Basket Biscuits
Kids
ONE Kid Tender
One fried chicken tender and one side.
TWO Kid Tender
Two fried chicken tenders and one side.
THREE Kid Tender
Three fried chicken tenders and one side.
THREE Silver Dollar Pancakes
Three silver dollar pancakes and one side.
SIX Silver Dollar Pancakes
Six silver dollar pancakes and one side.
Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese with american cheese on white bread served with one side.
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla on flour tortilla with mixed cheese served with one side.
Kid Hot Dog
Plain hot dog on a bun served with one side.
Kid Hamburger
4 oz burger patty on a white bun served with one side.
Kid Cheeseburger
4 oz burger patty with american cheese on a white bun served with one side.
Grilled Sliced Chicken
Oven roasted sliced chicken served with one side.
Kid Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadilla on flour tortilla with mixed cheese and sliced roasted chicken served with one side.
BIG Kid HAMBurger
6 oz burger patty on a white bun served with one side.
BIG Kid CHEESEburger
6 oz burger patty with american cheese on a white bun served with one side.
Kid Fish Sandwich
4oz fish filet on a white bun served with one side.
Desserts
Carmelita Sundae
Made from scratch carmelita bar, with ice cream, chocolate and caramel.
Toasted Pecan Ball
Vanilla ice cream rolled in toasted pecans, drizzled with caramel and chocolate.
Brownie Sundae
Homemade brownie with a scoop of vanilla and drizzled with caramel and chocolate.
Banana Pudding
Rich pudding with fresh bananas and butter cookies.
Cookie
Brownie
Carmelita Bar
Beer
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Smart Food for Smart People.
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens, GA 30606