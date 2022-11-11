Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Brett's Casual American

review star

No reviews yet

3190 atlanta hwy

Athens, GA 30606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Asian Chicken Salad
Buffalo Quesadilla
Brettburger

Appetizers

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.29

Trippple Dippper

$10.49

Salsa, Queso, and Jalapeno Ranch, served with Chips.

Salsa and Queso with Chips

$8.49

Chips and Salsa

$4.49
Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$10.49

Chunks of artichoke and spinach blended with creamy cheeses. Comes with a side of chips and salsa.

Fried Cheese CURDS

Fried Cheese CURDS

$6.99

White cheddar bites, lightly battered and fried. Topped with Asiago cheese and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

Ballpark Nachos

Ballpark Nachos

$9.49

Freshly made tortilla chips topped with our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.

Chicken Ballpark Nachos

$11.99

Freshly made tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch and jalapeños.

Chili Ballpark Nachos

$10.99

Freshly made tortilla chips topped with chili, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.

Ground Beef Ballpark Nachos

$10.49

Freshly made tortilla chips topped with ground beef, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.

Black Bean Ballpark Nachos

$10.49

Freshly made tortilla chips topped with black beans, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.

Classic Onion Ring Basket

$7.49

Served with a side of Brett's Sauce

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$5.49

Hot french fries covered in mixed cheeses and topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch dressing.

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Hot french fries covered in mixed cheeses, topped with bacon and chili and served with a side of ranch dressing.

Salads

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.29
Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.99

Field greens tossed with cashews, mixed cheeses, oranges, and our sesame ginger dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken and crispy wontons.

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$12.49

Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.99

Grilled salmon served on a bed of heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.49

Grilled shrimp served on a bed of heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.

Tortilla Salad

Tortilla Salad

$10.49

Roasted and thinly sliced chicken with tossed mixed greens, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, cheese and homemade buttermilk ranch.

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.49

Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.

Roasted Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$11.49

Thinly sliced roasted chicken on field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$7.49

A large crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce smothered in our homemade Josephine’s Bleu Cheese then topped with more blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and bacon.

HALF Asian Chicken Salad

$6.49

Field greens tossed with cashews, mixed cheeses, oranges, and our sesame ginger dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken and crispy wontons.

HALF Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$7.49

Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.

HALF Buffalo Tender Salad

$7.49

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.

HALF Tortilla Salad

$5.99

Roasted and thinly sliced chicken with tossed mixed greens, tomatoes, black olives, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, cheese and homemade buttermilk ranch.

HALF Apple Walnut Salad

$5.99

Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.

HALF Roasted Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$6.99

Thinly sliced roasted chicken on field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.

Soups and Side Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Heart of romaine lettuce, with our classic “Eggless” Caesar dressing and Asiago cheese.

Side House Salad

$4.99

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$7.49

A large crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce smothered in our homemade Josephine’s Bleu Cheese then topped with more blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and bacon.

Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

$4.49
Bowl of Tomato Basil Soup

Bowl of Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Cup of Chili

$4.49

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Build Your Own (2)

$9.99

Pick any 2 sides, served with a garlic cheese biscuit. (No duplicates please)

Build Your Own (3)

$11.99

Pick any 3 sides, served with a garlic cheese biscuit. (No duplicates please)

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Spicy tenders with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese on our custom bun. Comes with 1 side.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Our marinated chicken breast topped with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and honey Dijon.

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Seasoned tilapia with lettuce, tomato and aioli dressing.

Kona Steak Sandwich

Kona Steak Sandwich

$12.49

5 oz. of USDA Choice Angus strip steak, marinated and thinly sliced topped with melted provolone. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of mayo.

Monte Christo Sandwich

Monte Christo Sandwich

$11.99

Our spicy version of the classic. A marinated and blackened chicken breast topped with ham, bacon and provolone cheese. Served with honey Dijon, tomato and lettuce

Classic Club Sandwich

Classic Club Sandwich

$11.99

Toasted nine grain oat bread, stuffed with freshly sliced ham, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with honey Dijon.

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Four pieces of applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on hearty 9 grain oat bread.

Tri Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Melted provolone, cheddar, and swiss cheese on our hearty 9 grain oat bread.

Burgers

Brettburger

Brettburger

$9.79

The classic. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.

Double Brettburger

$12.99

The classic with two burger patties, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.49

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a whole wheat bun.

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$10.49

Feta cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and red onion on a poppy seed bun.

Sonoma Burger

Sonoma Burger

$10.49

A veggie patty with sauteed mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese (patty also contains cheese), lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chili Cheddar Burger

Chili Cheddar Burger

$10.49

Cheddar cheese and homemade Texas chili, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a poppy seed bun.

Blue Buffalo Burger

Blue Buffalo Burger

$10.49

Our signature buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on poppy seed bun.

San Antone Burger

San Antone Burger

$9.99

Our queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomato on a poppy seed bun.

The Cajun Burger

The Cajun Burger

$9.99

Blackened burger patty, topped with ghost jack cheese, an onion ring, lettuce, tomato, with our Brett's Sauce on a poppy seed bun.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$13.49

8 oz American Bison patty, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a poppy seed bun, with spicy mustard on the side.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.49

Crispy bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.

Tacos

Buffalo Tacos

Buffalo Tacos

$9.99+

Spicy buffalo tossed chicken tenders chopped and topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, pico de gallo and buttermilk ranch all wrapped in warm flour tortillas.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$6.99+

Flour tortillas stuffed with black beans, sauteed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and drizzled with Jalapeno Ranch.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$8.49+

Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.

Shrimp Tacos

$9.49+

Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade aioli dressing.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$11.49

Served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Buffalo Quesadilla

Buffalo Quesadilla

$10.49

Crispy tenders tossed in our custom spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and ranch.

Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla

Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Our spinach artichoke dip and roasted chicken served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.49

Our spinach artichoke dip with sauteed mushrooms and onion served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Monte Cristo Quesadilla

$10.99

Roasted chicken, ham, and bacon with our spicy blackening seasoning served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and ranch.

Entrees

Island Chicken

Island Chicken

$9.49

Boneless chicken breast marinated with pineapple and spices. Served with grilled pineapple.

Double Island Chicken

$13.49

Two Boneless chicken breasts marinated with pineapple and spices. Served with grilled pineapple.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Our island chicken smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onions and topped with creamy provolone cheese.

Double Smothered Chicken

$15.99

Two of our island chicken breasts smothered with sautéed mushrooms and onions and topped with creamy provolone cheese.

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$14.99

Juicy and tender flat iron, grilled to your liking and topped with a compound blue cheese butter.

Double Flat Iron Steak

$21.49

Two juicy and tender flat iron steaks, grilled to your liking and topped with a compound blue cheese butter.

Topped Chopped

Topped Chopped

$13.99

12 oz. of seasoned and grilled beef, topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese.

Half Topped Chopped

$10.49

6 oz. of seasoned and grilled beef, topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and melted provolone cheese.

Buffalo Tender Basket

Buffalo Tender Basket

$12.49

4 large chicken tenders, tossed in spicy sauce and served with bleu cheese.

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.49

4 large chicken tenders served with Honey Dijon.

Seafood

Tilapia

Tilapia

$10.99

A 1/2 lb of light and flaky, seasoned with our fish spice and grilled to perfection.

Rainbow Trout

Rainbow Trout

$16.99Out of stock

A 10 oz. portion of Idaho trout, seasoned gently and cooked to a flaky golden brown and brushed with our seasoned butter and a side of pico de gallo.

Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowfin Tuna

$16.49Out of stock

Steak cut sashimi grade tuna, pepper-crusted and grilled.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

10 large juicy white shrimp (1/2 lb) grilled with special seasonings.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$14.49

Seasoned and grilled skinless salmon, lightly brushed with our seasoned butter.

Sides

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$3.49

Homestyle Wedge Fries

$3.49Out of stock

Crane Fries

$3.49Out of stock

French Fries

$3.49

Rice & Beans

$3.49

Cream Corn

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Black Beans

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Seasoned Rice

$3.49

Buffalo Wedge Fries

$4.49

Buffalo Crane Fries

$4.49

Steamed Broccoli

$4.29

Baked Potato

$4.29

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.29

Basket Biscuits

$3.49

Kids

ONE Kid Tender

$3.95

One fried chicken tender and one side.

TWO Kid Tender

$5.25

Two fried chicken tenders and one side.

THREE Kid Tender

$6.45

Three fried chicken tenders and one side.

THREE Silver Dollar Pancakes

$3.95

Three silver dollar pancakes and one side.

SIX Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.25

Six silver dollar pancakes and one side.

Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

Grilled cheese with american cheese on white bread served with one side.

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$3.95

Quesadilla on flour tortilla with mixed cheese served with one side.

Kid Hot Dog

$4.95

Plain hot dog on a bun served with one side.

Kid Hamburger

$4.95

4 oz burger patty on a white bun served with one side.

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.95

4 oz burger patty with american cheese on a white bun served with one side.

Grilled Sliced Chicken

$4.95

Oven roasted sliced chicken served with one side.

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$5.25

Quesadilla on flour tortilla with mixed cheese and sliced roasted chicken served with one side.

BIG Kid HAMBurger

$6.45

6 oz burger patty on a white bun served with one side.

BIG Kid CHEESEburger

$6.45

6 oz burger patty with american cheese on a white bun served with one side.

Kid Fish Sandwich

$6.45

4oz fish filet on a white bun served with one side.

Desserts

Carmelita Sundae

$7.99

Made from scratch carmelita bar, with ice cream, chocolate and caramel.

Toasted Pecan Ball

$6.49

Vanilla ice cream rolled in toasted pecans, drizzled with caramel and chocolate.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Homemade brownie with a scoop of vanilla and drizzled with caramel and chocolate.

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Rich pudding with fresh bananas and butter cookies.

Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

Brownie

$3.99

Carmelita Bar

$4.29

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.29

Tea

$2.29

Bottle Dasani Water

$1.49

Bottle SMART Water

$3.50

Beer

Terrapin Golden Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Red & Black

$3.50Out of stock

Terrapin Recreation Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Tropicalia

$3.50Out of stock

Budweiser

$2.99

Bud Light

$2.99

Coors Light

$1.50

Miller Lite

$2.99

Wine Bottles

99 Vines Merlot

$16.00

99 Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

99 Vines Chardonnay

$16.00

99 Vines White Zinfandel

$16.00

Avia Pinot Grigio

$14.00Out of stock

Washington Hills Riesling

$18.00

Coppola Chardonnay

$20.00

Coppola Rosso

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Smart Food for Smart People.

Website

Location

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens, GA 30606

Directions

Gallery
Brett's Casual American image
Brett's Casual American image

Similar restaurants in your area

International Grill And Bar
orange star4.8 • 565
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Locos Grill & Pub Westside - 2020 Timothy Road
orange starNo Reviews
2020 Timothy Road Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Catch 22 - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Parkway Blvd Suite 117 Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Maepole
orange star4.8 • 719
1021 N Chase St Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
South Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.5 • 900
247 E Washington St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Athens GA
orange star4.5 • 12
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101 Athens, GA 30605
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Athens

Last Resort Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,813
174-184 West Clayton Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
The Place - Athens
orange star4.6 • 1,446
229 E Broad St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Groove Burgers
orange star4.6 • 956
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510 Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Trappeze Pub
orange star4.1 • 948
269 N Hull Street Unit 6 Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
South Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.5 • 900
247 E Washington St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
White Tiger Gourmet
orange star4.6 • 806
217 Hiawassee Ave Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Athens
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston