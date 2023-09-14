Popular Items

Oxtail Pattie

$8.00

Oxtail Pinwheel

$10.00

King crab and shrimp

$12.00


APPETIZER

Coco Bread

$1.50

Garlic Knots

$4.00

6 Knots per order

Beef Pattie

$2.75

Oxtail Pattie

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

BEVERAGES

Can Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.25

12 Oz Water

$1.50

CALZONES

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Ground Beef Calzone

$10.00

Curry Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Shrimp & Lobster Calzone

$18.00

Oxtail Calzone

$18.00

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.00

Sausage Calzone

$9.00

Spinach Calzone

$9.00

Broccoli Calzone

$9.00

Mushroom Calzone

$9.00

Jerk Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Vegetable Calzone

$9.00

DESSERT

Zeppoli

$4.00

6 Knots per order

PERSON PIZZA 10"

Cheese 10"

$14.00

Curry Chicken 10"

$25.00

Elote Mexican Corn

$18.00

Jerk Chicken 10"

$25.00

King Crab 10”

$35.00

Oxtail Personal Pie 10"

$30.00

Salmon 10"

$27.00

Shrimp & Lobster 10"

$30.00

Truffle 10”

$32.00

PINWHEELS

Spinach Pinwheel

$4.00

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$4.00

Oxtail Pinwheel

$10.00

Pulled Pork Pinwheel

$8.00

PIZZA PIES

Medium Pie

$22.00

Large Pie

$24.00

Square Pie

$22.00

Salmon Pizza Pie

$50.00

Shrimp And Lobster Pie

$60.00

Oxtail Pie

$60.00

Jerk Chicken Pie

$40.00

Curry Chicken Pie

$40.00

Pulled Pork Pie

$40.00

Veggie Supreme Pie

$40.00

Meat Lovers Pie

$45.00

Chicken Taco Pie

$45.00

Shrimp Taco Pie

$50.00

ROLLS

Curry Chicken Roll

$12.00

Shrimp And Lobster Roll

$15.00

Oxtail Roll

$15.00

Jerk Chicken Roll

$12.00

Spinach Roll

$8.00

Eggplant Roll

$8.00

Broccoli Roll

$8.00

SLICE

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Cheese Square

$3.00

Kids Slice

$2.50

Sausage Peppers Onions Slice

$7.00

Ground Beef Slice

$7.00

Eggplant Slice

$6.00

Salmon Slice

$9.00

Shrimp And Lobster Slice

$10.00

Oxtail Slice

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Slice

$6.00

Curry Chicken Slice

$6.00

Meat Lovers Slice

$7.00

Veggie Lovers Slice

$7.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$6.00

BBQ Slice

$6.00

Buffalo Slice

$6.00

Pulled Pork Slice

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak Slice

$10.00

Shrimp Taco Slice

$10.00

Chicken Taco Slice

$8.00

Student Special (2 slices)

$5.00

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Elote Mexican Corn

$8.00

Crab and shrimp

$10.00

King crab and shrimp

$12.00