Brevity - Redland Brevity - Redland

2838 North Loop 1604 East

San Antonio, TX 78232

Order Again

Brevity Specials

Tuxedo Mocha

$4.00+

Lucky Clover Breve

$4.00+

Coco Loco Mocha

$4.00+

Mud Slide Mocha

$4.00+

Islander Breve

$4.00+

Gold Rush Breve

$4.00+

Monthly Specials

Campfire Mocha

$4.00+

Sharkbite Redbull

$4.75+

Snickerdoodle Breve

$4.00+

Fruity Monkey Smoothie

$4.00+

Dreamsicle Shake

$4.00+

Mint Chip Mocha

$4.00+

Cherry Limeade Smoothie

$4.00+

German Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

Golden Macchiato

$4.00+

Pixie Stick Redbull

$4.75+

Irish Cream Cold Brew

$3.00+

Avalanche Breve

$4.00+

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$4.00+

Passion Fruit Coconut Green Tea

$3.00+

Malibu Redbull

$4.75+

Oreo Cold Brew

$3.00+

Nerds Redbull

$4.75+

Salted Blonde Breve

$4.00+

Strawberries and Cream Italian Soda

$3.00+

Fall Favorites

Pumpkin Pie Breve

$4.00+

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$3.00+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.00+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Breve

$4.00+

Caramel Green Apple Shake

$4.00+

Holiday Beverages

Peppermint Mocha

$4.00+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Peppermint Shake

$4.00+

White Roca Mocha

$4.00+

Caramel Roca Mocha

$4.00+

Almond Roca Mocha

$4.00+

Eggnog Latte

$4.00+

Eggnog Chai

$4.00+

Eggnog Shake

$4.00+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Breve

$4.00+

Classics

Americano

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Breve

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Cortado

$2.50+

Cafe Ole

$3.00+

Chai

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.00+

Red Bull

Regular Red Bull

$4.75+

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.75+

Iced Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$2.50+

English Breakfast

$2.50+

Peppermint

$2.50+

Chamomile

$2.25+

Jasmine Green

$2.50+

London Fog

$3.00+

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.00+

Flavored Shakes

Flavored Shake

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Steamer

$2.50+

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Espresso

Single Shot

$1.50

Double Shot

$2.00

Triple Shot

$2.50

Quad Shot

$3.00

Kids Beverages

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kid's Steamer

$2.00

Kid's Fruit Smoothie

$3.25

Kid's Shake

$3.25

Kid's Italian Soda

$2.25

Kids Cold Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Cold 2%

$2.00

Kids Coffee

$3.50

Misc.

Water

$0.50

Pup cup

$0.25

96oz Travelers

Hot Chocolate Traveler

$23.00

Americano Traveler

$23.00

Latte Traveler

$33.00

Mocha Traveler

$33.00

Breve Traveler

$33.00

Food

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin Top

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin Top

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin Top

$2.75

Raspberry Muffin Top

$2.75

Apple And Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal

$4.00Out of stock

Granola Bar

$2.75Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin Top

$2.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2838 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

