Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
174 Reviews
$
3832 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Popular Items
Holiday Drinks
Polar Bear Hot Cocoa
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. A favorite Holiday drink. Chocolate sauce , peppermint syrup and milk. Topped with whipped cream and polar bear marshmallow.
Hot Apple Chai Latte
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Organic Masala chai, apple syrup, and milk.
Iced Apple Chai Latte
Organic Masala Chai, apple syrup, and milk.
Hot Snowflake Latte
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Our most popular Holiday Drink! Made with coconut and vanilla syrup, espresso and milk.
Iced Snowflake Latte
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. One of the most popular Holiday drinks! Made with coconut and vanilla, espresso and your choice of milk.
Hot Gingerbread Latte
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with gourmet gingerbread syrup, espresso and milk. Topped with whipped cream and a gingerbread man.
Iced Gingerbread Latte
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with gourmet gingerbread syrup, espresso and your choice of milk.
Hot Peppermint Mocha
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with peppermint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, espresso and milk.
Iced Peppermint Mocha
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with peppermint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, espresso and your choice of milk.
Hot S'mores Latte
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with dark chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow, espresso and milk. Topped with whipped cream, toasted marshmallow and drizzled of chocolate.
Iced S'mores Latte
Chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup, espresso, milk.
Hot The Grinch Drink
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with Japanese matcha, peppermint syrup and milk. Topped with a Grinch edible topper.
Iced The Grinch Drink
BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with peppermint syrup, Japanese matcha (green tea) and milk.
Holiday Merchandise
Santa Mug
Holly and Ivy Santa Christmas Mug
Snuggle Season Mug
11oz Snuggle Season Maroon Mug, Christmas Holiday Cup
Merriest Season Mug
15oz Merriest Holidays white campfire mug, Christmas Cup
Holly and Jolly Mug
16oz Holly and Jolly Red Tall Campfire Mug, Christmas Cup
Jingle All the Way
16oz Jingle All the Way Tall Green Campfire Mug, Christmas
Believe in the Magic Mug
► 15 oz high quality ceramic mug ► Directly printed with ink to provide a long lasting print ► Microwave and dishwasher safe ► All mugs are printed on both sides
Holly Jolly Mug
► 15 oz high quality ceramic mug ► Directly printed with ink to provide a long lasting print ► Microwave and dishwasher safe ► All mugs are printed on both sides
Making Chocolate Book
Winter Drinks
Hot Aztec Mocha
Iced Aztec Mocha
Hot Cafe Miel Latte
Made with honey, espresso and milk. Topped with a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Iced Cafe Miel Latte
Made with honey, espresso and milk. Topped with a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Hot Dulce de Leche Latte
Drink made with dulce de leche sauce, espresso and milk.
Iced Dulce de Leche Latte
Drink with Dulce de Leche sauce, espresso and milk.
Hot Grasshopper Latte
POPULAR! Drink made with Japanese green tea, pistachio syrup and milk.
Iced Grasshopper Latte
POPULAR! Drink made with Japanese green tea, pistachio syrup and milk.
Hot Lavender Honey Latte
Iced Lavender Honey Latte
Hot Ube Coconut Latte
POPULAR! Drink made with Ube (purple yam) concentrate, coconut syrup, milk and topped with an espresso shot.
Iced Ube Coconut Latte
POPULAR! Drink made with Ube (purple yam) concentrate, coconut syrup, milk and topped with an espresso shot.
Hot Oaxacan Horchata Drink
Silky and sweet Oaxaca style horchata drink made with vanilla, cantaloupe syrup, milk and cinnamon.
Iced Oaxacan Horchata Drink
Silky and sweet Oaxaca style horchata drink made with vanilla, cantaloupe syrup, milk and cinnamon.
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Brewing Layer Cake blend. Medium Roast. Coffee Origins: Guatemala, Honduras and Papua New Guinea.
Cafe au Lait
Brewed coffee with steamed milk. Brewing Layer Cake blend, medium roast.
Cold Brew
Nitro
Coffee in the Box
Includes condiment (sugar, splenda), wooden stirs, 12 (8oz) cups with lids and creamer.
Cafe de Olla
Mexican style hot coffee infused with cinnamon. Unsweetened.
Espresso Drinks
Doppio
Two espresso shots. Currently serving Clockwork espresso blend.
Cortado
Equal parts of steamed milk and espresso shots. 4 oz beverage. Currently serving Clockwork espresso blend.
Macchiato
(Attention: This is not Starbuck's Caramel Macchiato) Our Traditional Macchiato is a tiny beverage, made of two (2) espresso shots with a dollop of steamed milk. Currently serving Clockwork espresso blend.
Latte
Currently serving: Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso, and your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Latte
Currently serving: Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso, your choice of milk and ice.
Cappuccino
Clockwork espresso blend, and foamy steamed milk. Add flavor: we recommend Dulce de Leche cappuccino.
Americano
Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso shots over hot water.
Iced Americano
Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso shots, water and ice.
Mocha
Currently serving: Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso shots, chocolate sauce, your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Mocha
Currently serving clockwork espresso blend. Espresso, chocolate sauce and your choice of milk
Tea
Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea sweetened with cane sugar and steamed milk.
Iced Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea sweetened with cane sugar, your choice of milk and ice.
Chai Latte
Organic Masala chai concentrate with your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Chai Latte
Organic Masala chai concentrate, your choice of milk and ice.
Loose Leaf Tea Cup
ONE SIZE (12oz) Loose leaf tea serve with hot water.
Iced Tea
London Fog Latte
Our London fog is a 12 oz hot tea-based drink made with Earl Grey tea, lavender and vanilla syrup and steamed milk of choice.
Non Coffee
Tortas / Sandwiches
Bagel & Lox Sandwich
Sauteed Mushroom Torta
Chipotle Chicken Torta
Baja Sunrise Torta
Pesto Mozzarella Sandwich
Ciabatta bread, pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, tomato and basil.
Veggie Bagel Sandwich
Sesame seed bagel, cilantro jalapeno cream cheese, cucumber, arugula, red onion, tomato slices.
PB & Bananas Toast
Made with multi grain toast, bananas and organic peanut butter. Topped with almond slices and puffed quinoa.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Hickory smoked turkey, mayo, mustard, cheese, lettuce and tomato on French roll. Serve cold or hot.
Italian Sandwich
Bagels
Quiche
Gluten Free
Cinnamon Crumb Cake
Cinnamon Crumb Cake Slice Contains dairy, corn and egg
Lemon Blueberry Loaf
Dairy Free/Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Loaf Contains egg.
Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pie
Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pie. Contains: Corn and Soy.
Pumpkin Crumb Cake
Dairy Free/Gluten Free Pumpkin Crumb Contains egg and corn.
Cookies and Bars
Coffee Mugs
Paper & Novelty
Cooler
Coca Cola Can
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavors, Caffeine.
Tropicana OJ
12 oz.
Topo Chico Glass Bottle 12 oz
Fiji Water 500mL
Horizon Chocolate 8 oz
Sanpellegrino Limonata
11.15 fl. oz anpellegrino Limonata is the authentic lemon drink from Italy that is bursting with sunshine and all the magical moments of a Sicilian summer. A true blend of Italian skill and creativity, and a perennial favorite since 1960, it is made from ingredients from natural origins, with the juice of carefully selected Sicilian lemons.
Sanpellegrino Melograno and Arancia
A glistening ruby red drink with orange reflections, every sip of this authentic premium drink from Italy fills you with the vibrant aroma of pomegranate that is followed by the sweet citrus notes of orange, lingering just like the unforgettable holiday memories of a fiery sunset.
Packaged Food
Sweetened Matcha To Go
Sweetened Matcha To Go is a sweet, delicate mixture of our antioxidant-rich Culinary Grade Matcha green tea powder and pure cane sugar, packed into single-serving packets. Suited for Matcha lattes and smoothies, it provides all of the same health benefits of Matcha even for those with a sweet tooth. Featuring an easy-tear film, Aiya Sweetened Matcha To Go packets are the perfect option for those on-the-go.
Oatly Milk Barista
Oatmilk (water, oats), low erucic acid rapeseed oil. Contains 2 % or less of: dipotassium phosphate, calcium carbonate, tricalcium phosphate, sea salt, dicalcium phosphate, riboflavin, vitamin A, vitamin D2, vitamin B12.
Califia Almond Milk Barista
Rishi Tea Masala Chai
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Cafe Accessories
FINUM Brewing Basket
The finum® permanent filters offer ample room for tea leaves to unfold and to release their full flavor. They are made of stainless-steel micro-mesh in a heat-tolerant frame from BPA-free material. These filters are durable and dishwasher-safe. The hat of the filter helps to prevent heat loss and doubles as drip-off tray.
BOOK: Making Chocolate
The book journeys from the kitchen to the factory to the cocoa farm, detailing methods for making chocolate in your own kitchen, sourcing beans and building relationship with producers along the supply chain, and for ambitious makers, the means to scale up. Complete with 30 recipes from Dandelion’s pastry kitchen, Making Chocolate unlocks all of chocolate’s secrets.
Brewing Accessories
Aero Press Filters 350 Pk
V60 Filters Bleached 02 100 Pk
Kalita Filters#185 100 Pk
Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper 02
Hario V60 Range Server 800 ml Clear
Yama Cloth Filters For Siphons 5ct
Yama Glass 5 Cup Tabletop Siphon (Alcohol Burner)
Chemex Filters Squares 100 Count
Single Origin Coffee
Ethiopia Guji
Single Origin: Guatemala. Process: Washed Flavor Notes: Black tea, stone fruits, red wine
Ethiopia Bombe
Single Origen Country: Ethiopia Region: Sidamo Process : Washed , dry fermentation Varietal: Heirloom Flavor Notes: Floral, Peach, Lime, Bergamot
Raul Rodriguez, Comayagua Honduras
Single Origin: Guatemala Process: Washed and Sun Dried Flavor Notes: Red Apples, Dates, Brown Sugar
Andres Salaverria Natural
Single Origin Country: Papua New Guinea Process: Washed Varietal: Predominantly Typica Region: Wahgi Valley, Western Highlands Province Flavor Notes: White Tea, Raspberry Jam, Raisins, Honey Process: Washed
Alfonso Perez Single Origin
Single Origin Country: Brazil Region: Cerrado Mineiro Process: Pulped Natural Cultivars: Bourbon, Topazio, Arara
Coffee Blends
Layer Cake Blend
Layer Cake Blend is the coffee beans we brew for drip coffee. Region: Antigua, Comayagua, Bunum Wo Roast Level: Medium Flavor Notes: Berry Jam, Apples, Bakers Spice, Chocolate Cake
Lock Stock & Barrel
Country: Colombia, Ethiopia Process: Washed and Natural Flavor Notes: Acai Berry, Stone Fruits, Milk Chocolate
Clockwork Blend
Used for our espresso. Country: Papau New Guinea, Brazil, Colombia Process: Washed and Natural Flavor Notes: Cacao Nibs, Molasses, Raisins, Figs
Reservoir Blend
Origins: Brazil, Colombia Roast Level: Medium Dark Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Caramel, Citrus
Chips & Popcorn
Skinny Pop
NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS NON GMO GLUTEN FREE DAIRY FREE PEANUT FREE TREE NUT FREE PRESERVATIVE FREE NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS ZERO TRANS FAT A GOOD SOURCE OF FIBER AND DELICIOUS! Ingredients: Popcorn, sunflower oil and salt.
M Vickies Sea Salt Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Sunflower Oil, And/Or Corn Oil, And/Or Canola Oil, Sea Salt. According to the FDA, the most common food allergens are milk, peanuts, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, tree nuts and wheat. This product does not contain any of these common food allergens.
M Vickies Jalapeno Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Sunflower Oil, And/Or Corn Oil, And/Or Canola Oil, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt Dextrose, Onion Powder, Torula Yeast, Spices, Whey, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Yeast Extract. Allergens: Milk
M Vickies BBQ Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Sunflower Oil, And/Or Corn Oil, And/Or, Canola Oil, BBQ Seasoning, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Natural Flavor, Lactose, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Gum Arabic, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Paprika Extracts, Malted Barley Flour, Sunflower Oil, Skim Milk, Buttermilk, Citric Acid. Allergens: Milk
M Vickies Sea Salt Vinegar Chips
Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Corn Oil, And/Or Canola Oil, And/Or, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt & Vinegar Seasoning, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Sea Salt, Vinegar, Buttermilk Lactose, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil. Allergens: Milk
DIRTY Sriracha Honey Potato Chips
Thick cut kettle style, sriracha honey potato chips. 2 oz.
Mints
Chocolate Bars
Kissed Mermaids - Xocolatl
Weight: 2.6 oz. We envisioned the sea when we created this bar. Caribbean flavors of coconut, cacao, vanilla, and salt grace this coconut milk dark chocolate bar. With our vanilla-infused sea salt and roasted nibs sprinkled on the back, you get the perfect amount of sweet and salty, smooth and crunchy. Dive in! Ingredients: organic Ugandan cacao, organic cane sugar, organic coconut milk, vanilla bean infused sea salt, roasted nibs
Love & Happiness - Xocolatl
Blood orange infused olive oil & dried raspberries swirled in dark chocolate the kind of sweet and fruity dark chocolate that will have you feeling nothing but love and happiness. Ingredients: organic Peruvian cacao, organic cane sugar, blood-orange infused olive oil, dried raspberries.
Nicaraga 70% Dark Chocolate
Our single origin bars are made of only two ingredients cacao and organic cane sugar. That's it. We source premium cacao beans that have delicious, terroir driven flavor profiles, then add only enough sugar to bring out the best expression of that profile. Flavor notes: deep cocoa body with subtle notes of flowers and brown fruits like dates & tamarind. Noticeable tannins with a creamy body. Pairs well with: scotch, tea, baked desserts & reminiscing about travel.
Uganda 75% Dark Chocolate
Our Single Origin bars are made of only two ingredients--cacao and organic cane sugar. That's it. We source premium cacao beans that have delicious, terroir-driven flavor profiles, then add only enough sugar to bring out the best expression of that profile. Flavor Notes: Sweet spices like cinnamon, cardamom and brown sugar seem to peek through a deeply chocolatey body. With low acidity, this is a surprisingly sweet 75%. Pairs Well With: semi-dry red wines, dark beers and evenings when all your work is done.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
A modern Mexican coffee shop.
3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647