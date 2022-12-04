Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

174 Reviews

$

3832 W Diversey Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Drip Coffee
Baja Sunrise Torta

Holiday Drinks

Polar Bear Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. A favorite Holiday drink. Chocolate sauce , peppermint syrup and milk. Topped with whipped cream and polar bear marshmallow.

Hot Apple Chai Latte

$4.75+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Organic Masala chai, apple syrup, and milk.

Iced Apple Chai Latte

$5.00+

Organic Masala Chai, apple syrup, and milk.

Hot Snowflake Latte

$4.75+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Our most popular Holiday Drink! Made with coconut and vanilla syrup, espresso and milk.

Iced Snowflake Latte

$5.00+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. One of the most popular Holiday drinks! Made with coconut and vanilla, espresso and your choice of milk.

Hot Gingerbread Latte

$4.75+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with gourmet gingerbread syrup, espresso and milk. Topped with whipped cream and a gingerbread man.

Iced Gingerbread Latte

$5.00+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with gourmet gingerbread syrup, espresso and your choice of milk.

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with peppermint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, espresso and milk.

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with peppermint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, espresso and your choice of milk.

Hot S'mores Latte

$4.75+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with dark chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow, espresso and milk. Topped with whipped cream, toasted marshmallow and drizzled of chocolate.

Iced S'mores Latte

$4.50+

Chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallow syrup, espresso, milk.

Hot The Grinch Drink

$4.25+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with Japanese matcha, peppermint syrup and milk. Topped with a Grinch edible topper.

Iced The Grinch Drink

$5.00+

BOGO: Get $2 off when you purchase a Holiday mug. Made with peppermint syrup, Japanese matcha (green tea) and milk.

Holiday Merchandise

Santa Mug

Santa Mug

$14.95

Holly and Ivy Santa Christmas Mug

Snuggle Season Mug

Snuggle Season Mug

$14.95

11oz Snuggle Season Maroon Mug, Christmas Holiday Cup

Merriest Season Mug

Merriest Season Mug

$14.95

15oz Merriest Holidays white campfire mug, Christmas Cup

Holly and Jolly Mug

Holly and Jolly Mug

$14.95

16oz Holly and Jolly Red Tall Campfire Mug, Christmas Cup

Jingle All the Way

$14.95

16oz Jingle All the Way Tall Green Campfire Mug, Christmas

Believe in the Magic Mug

Believe in the Magic Mug

$14.95

► 15 oz high quality ceramic mug ► Directly printed with ink to provide a long lasting print ► Microwave and dishwasher safe ► All mugs are printed on both sides

Holly Jolly Mug

Holly Jolly Mug

$14.95

► 15 oz high quality ceramic mug ► Directly printed with ink to provide a long lasting print ► Microwave and dishwasher safe ► All mugs are printed on both sides

Making Chocolate Book

$24.99

Winter Drinks

Hot Aztec Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Aztec Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Cafe Miel Latte

$4.75+

Made with honey, espresso and milk. Topped with a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Iced Cafe Miel Latte

$4.50+

Made with honey, espresso and milk. Topped with a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Hot Dulce de Leche Latte

$4.75+

Drink made with dulce de leche sauce, espresso and milk.

Iced Dulce de Leche Latte

$4.50+

Drink with Dulce de Leche sauce, espresso and milk.

Hot Grasshopper Latte

$4.75+

POPULAR! Drink made with Japanese green tea, pistachio syrup and milk.

Iced Grasshopper Latte

$4.50+

POPULAR! Drink made with Japanese green tea, pistachio syrup and milk.

Hot Lavender Honey Latte

$4.75+

Iced Lavender Honey Latte

$4.50+

Hot Ube Coconut Latte

$4.75+

POPULAR! Drink made with Ube (purple yam) concentrate, coconut syrup, milk and topped with an espresso shot.

Iced Ube Coconut Latte

$4.50+

POPULAR! Drink made with Ube (purple yam) concentrate, coconut syrup, milk and topped with an espresso shot.

Hot Oaxacan Horchata Drink

$4.75+

Silky and sweet Oaxaca style horchata drink made with vanilla, cantaloupe syrup, milk and cinnamon.

Iced Oaxacan Horchata Drink

$4.50+

Silky and sweet Oaxaca style horchata drink made with vanilla, cantaloupe syrup, milk and cinnamon.

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Brewing Layer Cake blend. Medium Roast. Coffee Origins: Guatemala, Honduras and Papua New Guinea.

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

Brewed coffee with steamed milk. Brewing Layer Cake blend, medium roast.

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro

$5.25Out of stock

Coffee in the Box

$28.99

Includes condiment (sugar, splenda), wooden stirs, 12 (8oz) cups with lids and creamer.

Cafe de Olla

$3.00+Out of stock

Mexican style hot coffee infused with cinnamon. Unsweetened.

Espresso Drinks

Doppio

$3.50

Two espresso shots. Currently serving Clockwork espresso blend.

Cortado

$4.00

Equal parts of steamed milk and espresso shots. 4 oz beverage. Currently serving Clockwork espresso blend.

Macchiato

$4.00

(Attention: This is not Starbuck's Caramel Macchiato) Our Traditional Macchiato is a tiny beverage, made of two (2) espresso shots with a dollop of steamed milk. Currently serving Clockwork espresso blend.

Latte

$4.50+

Currently serving: Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso, and your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Currently serving: Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso, your choice of milk and ice.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Clockwork espresso blend, and foamy steamed milk. Add flavor: we recommend Dulce de Leche cappuccino.

Americano

$4.50+

Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso shots over hot water.

Iced Americano

$4.25+

Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso shots, water and ice.

Mocha

$5.00+

Currently serving: Clockwork espresso blend. Espresso shots, chocolate sauce, your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Currently serving clockwork espresso blend. Espresso, chocolate sauce and your choice of milk

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Japanese green tea sweetened with cane sugar and steamed milk.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Japanese green tea sweetened with cane sugar, your choice of milk and ice.

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Organic Masala chai concentrate with your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Organic Masala chai concentrate, your choice of milk and ice.

Loose Leaf Tea Cup

$3.50

ONE SIZE (12oz) Loose leaf tea serve with hot water.

Iced Tea

$3.50+

London Fog Latte

$3.50

Our London fog is a 12 oz hot tea-based drink made with Earl Grey tea, lavender and vanilla syrup and steamed milk of choice.

Non Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Mexican Chocolate

$4.50+

Dulce de Leche Steamer

$3.75+

Vanilla Creme Steamer

$3.00+

Coconut Steamer

$3.00+

Pistachio Steamer

$3.00+

Tortas / Sandwiches

Bagel & Lox Sandwich

$12.00
Sauteed Mushroom Torta

Sauteed Mushroom Torta

$9.00Out of stock
Chipotle Chicken Torta

Chipotle Chicken Torta

$10.00

Baja Sunrise Torta

$9.50

Pesto Mozzarella Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Ciabatta bread, pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, tomato and basil.

Veggie Bagel Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Sesame seed bagel, cilantro jalapeno cream cheese, cucumber, arugula, red onion, tomato slices.

PB & Bananas Toast

$6.00Out of stock

Made with multi grain toast, bananas and organic peanut butter. Topped with almond slices and puffed quinoa.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Hickory smoked turkey, mayo, mustard, cheese, lettuce and tomato on French roll. Serve cold or hot.

Italian Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Bagels

Asiago Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$3.25
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.25
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.25
Whole Wheat Bagel

Whole Wheat Bagel

$3.25
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.25

Quiche

Tomato and Basil Quiche

Tomato and Basil Quiche

$5.50

4 inch - Tomato Basil Quiche

Ham and Cheddar Quiche

Ham and Cheddar Quiche

$5.50

4 inch - Ham and cheddar quiche

Spinach and Feta Quiche

Spinach and Feta Quiche

$5.50

4 inch - Spinach and feta quiche

Pastries

Muffins

Danish

Rolls and Buns

Donuts

Specialty Donuts

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Gluten Free

Cinnamon Crumb Cake

Cinnamon Crumb Cake

$5.50

Cinnamon Crumb Cake Slice Contains dairy, corn and egg

Lemon Blueberry Loaf

Lemon Blueberry Loaf

$5.50

Dairy Free/Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Loaf Contains egg.

Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pie

Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.50

Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pie. Contains: Corn and Soy.

Pumpkin Crumb Cake

Pumpkin Crumb Cake

$5.50

Dairy Free/Gluten Free Pumpkin Crumb Contains egg and corn.

Cookies and Bars

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75Out of stock
Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake

$3.00
Chocolate Coffee Almond Cake

Chocolate Coffee Almond Cake

$3.00Out of stock
GF Rice Crispy Brown Butter Bar

GF Rice Crispy Brown Butter Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

Day of the Dead Cookies

Day of the Dead Cookies

$4.50

Coffee Mugs

Chicago Mug

Chicago Mug

$12.99Out of stock

Show off your hometown pride while sipping a hot beverage out of your favorite mug from Chicago, Illinois,. The perfect gift for coffee and tea lovers! 11oz ceramic

Paper & Novelty

Greeting Card

$5.99

Cooler

Coca Cola Can

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

Ingredients: Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavors, Caffeine.

Tropicana OJ

Tropicana OJ

$3.00

12 oz.

Topo Chico Glass Bottle 12 oz

Topo Chico Glass Bottle 12 oz

$3.00

Fiji Water 500mL

$2.75

Horizon Chocolate 8 oz

$2.50
Sanpellegrino Limonata

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.99Out of stock

11.15 fl. oz anpellegrino Limonata is the authentic lemon drink from Italy that is bursting with sunshine and all the magical moments of a Sicilian summer. A true blend of Italian skill and creativity, and a perennial favorite since 1960, it is made from ingredients from natural origins, with the juice of carefully selected Sicilian lemons.

Sanpellegrino Melograno and Arancia

Sanpellegrino Melograno and Arancia

$2.99

A glistening ruby red drink with orange reflections, every sip of this authentic premium drink from Italy fills you with the vibrant aroma of pomegranate that is followed by the sweet citrus notes of orange, lingering just like the unforgettable holiday memories of a fiery sunset.

Packaged Food

Sweetened Matcha To Go

Sweetened Matcha To Go

$10.99

Sweetened Matcha To Go is a sweet, delicate mixture of our antioxidant-rich Culinary Grade Matcha green tea powder and pure cane sugar, packed into single-serving packets. Suited for Matcha lattes and smoothies, it provides all of the same health benefits of Matcha even for those with a sweet tooth. Featuring an easy-tear film, Aiya Sweetened Matcha To Go packets are the perfect option for those on-the-go.

Oatly Milk Barista

Oatly Milk Barista

$7.00

Oatmilk (water, oats), low erucic acid rapeseed oil. Contains 2 % or less of: dipotassium phosphate, calcium carbonate, tricalcium phosphate, sea salt, dicalcium phosphate, riboflavin, vitamin A, vitamin D2, vitamin B12.

Califia Almond Milk Barista

$5.99
Rishi Tea Masala Chai

Rishi Tea Masala Chai

$7.00

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Cafe Accessories

FINUM Brewing Basket

FINUM Brewing Basket

$10.95

The finum® permanent filters offer ample room for tea leaves to unfold and to release their full flavor. They are made of stainless-steel micro-mesh in a heat-tolerant frame from BPA-free material. These filters are durable and dishwasher-safe. The hat of the filter helps to prevent heat loss and doubles as drip-off tray.

BOOK: Making Chocolate

BOOK: Making Chocolate

$40.00

The book journeys from the kitchen to the factory to the cocoa farm, detailing methods for making chocolate in your own kitchen, sourcing beans and building relationship with producers along the supply chain, and for ambitious makers, the means to scale up. Complete with 30 recipes from Dandelion’s pastry kitchen, Making Chocolate unlocks all of chocolate’s secrets.

Brewing Accessories

Aero Press Filters 350 Pk

$5.49Out of stock

V60 Filters Bleached 02 100 Pk

$9.49

Kalita Filters#185 100 Pk

$12.00Out of stock

Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper 02

$25.00Out of stock

Hario V60 Range Server 800 ml Clear

$34.00

Yama Cloth Filters For Siphons 5ct

$9.00Out of stock

Yama Glass 5 Cup Tabletop Siphon (Alcohol Burner)

$70.00Out of stock

Chemex Filters Squares 100 Count

$14.49

Single Origin Coffee

Ethiopia Guji

Ethiopia Guji

$19.99Out of stock

Single Origin: Guatemala. Process: Washed Flavor Notes: Black tea, stone fruits, red wine

Ethiopia Bombe

Ethiopia Bombe

$19.99Out of stock

Single Origen Country: Ethiopia Region: Sidamo Process : Washed , dry fermentation Varietal: Heirloom Flavor Notes: Floral, Peach, Lime, Bergamot

Raul Rodriguez, Comayagua Honduras

Raul Rodriguez, Comayagua Honduras

$19.99

Single Origin: Guatemala Process: Washed and Sun Dried Flavor Notes: Red Apples, Dates, Brown Sugar

Andres Salaverria Natural

$19.99

Single Origin Country: Papua New Guinea Process: Washed Varietal: Predominantly Typica Region: Wahgi Valley, Western Highlands Province Flavor Notes: White Tea, Raspberry Jam, Raisins, Honey Process: Washed

Alfonso Perez Single Origin

$19.99Out of stock

Single Origin Country: Brazil Region: Cerrado Mineiro Process: Pulped Natural Cultivars: Bourbon, Topazio, Arara

Coffee Blends

Layer Cake Blend

Layer Cake Blend

$15.99Out of stock

Layer Cake Blend is the coffee beans we brew for drip coffee. Region: Antigua, Comayagua, Bunum Wo Roast Level: Medium Flavor Notes: Berry Jam, Apples, Bakers Spice, Chocolate Cake

Lock Stock & Barrel

Lock Stock & Barrel

$15.99

Country: Colombia, Ethiopia Process: Washed and Natural Flavor Notes: Acai Berry, Stone Fruits, Milk Chocolate

Clockwork Blend

Clockwork Blend

$15.99

Used for our espresso. Country: Papau New Guinea, Brazil, Colombia Process: Washed and Natural Flavor Notes: Cacao Nibs, Molasses, Raisins, Figs

Reservoir Blend

Reservoir Blend

$15.99

Origins: Brazil, Colombia Roast Level: Medium Dark Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Caramel, Citrus

Chips & Popcorn

Skinny Pop

Skinny Pop

$1.25Out of stock

NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS NON GMO GLUTEN FREE DAIRY FREE PEANUT FREE TREE NUT FREE PRESERVATIVE FREE NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS ZERO TRANS FAT A GOOD SOURCE OF FIBER AND DELICIOUS! Ingredients: Popcorn, sunflower oil and salt.

M Vickies Sea Salt Chips

M Vickies Sea Salt Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Sunflower Oil, And/Or Corn Oil, And/Or Canola Oil, Sea Salt. According to the FDA, the most common food allergens are milk, peanuts, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, tree nuts and wheat. This product does not contain any of these common food allergens.

M Vickies Jalapeno Chips

M Vickies Jalapeno Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Sunflower Oil, And/Or Corn Oil, And/Or Canola Oil, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt Dextrose, Onion Powder, Torula Yeast, Spices, Whey, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Yeast Extract. Allergens: Milk

M Vickies BBQ Chips

M Vickies BBQ Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Sunflower Oil, And/Or Corn Oil, And/Or, Canola Oil, BBQ Seasoning, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Natural Flavor, Lactose, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Gum Arabic, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Paprika Extracts, Malted Barley Flour, Sunflower Oil, Skim Milk, Buttermilk, Citric Acid. Allergens: Milk

M Vickies Sea Salt Vinegar Chips

M Vickies Sea Salt Vinegar Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Corn Oil, And/Or Canola Oil, And/Or, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt & Vinegar Seasoning, Maltodextrin [Made From Corn], Sea Salt, Vinegar, Buttermilk Lactose, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil. Allergens: Milk

DIRTY Sriracha Honey Potato Chips

DIRTY Sriracha Honey Potato Chips

$2.75Out of stock

Thick cut kettle style, sriracha honey potato chips. 2 oz.

Mints

Altoids Peppermint

Altoids Peppermint

$2.00

INGREDIENTS: SORBITOL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, MAGNESIUM STEARATE, ACESULFAME K, SUCRALOSE, COLOR (BLUE 1 LAKE).

Chocolate Bars

Kissed Mermaids - Xocolatl

Kissed Mermaids - Xocolatl

$10.00

Weight: 2.6 oz. We envisioned the sea when we created this bar. Caribbean flavors of coconut, cacao, vanilla, and salt grace this coconut milk dark chocolate bar. With our vanilla-infused sea salt and roasted nibs sprinkled on the back, you get the perfect amount of sweet and salty, smooth and crunchy. Dive in! Ingredients: organic Ugandan cacao, organic cane sugar, organic coconut milk, vanilla bean infused sea salt, roasted nibs

Love & Happiness - Xocolatl

Love & Happiness - Xocolatl

$10.00

Blood orange infused olive oil & dried raspberries swirled in dark chocolate the kind of sweet and fruity dark chocolate that will have you feeling nothing but love and happiness. Ingredients: organic Peruvian cacao, organic cane sugar, blood-orange infused olive oil, dried raspberries.

Nicaraga 70% Dark Chocolate

Nicaraga 70% Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Our single origin bars are made of only two ingredients cacao and organic cane sugar. That's it. We source premium cacao beans that have delicious, terroir driven flavor profiles, then add only enough sugar to bring out the best expression of that profile. Flavor notes: deep cocoa body with subtle notes of flowers and brown fruits like dates & tamarind. Noticeable tannins with a creamy body. Pairs well with: scotch, tea, baked desserts & reminiscing about travel.

Uganda 75% Dark Chocolate

Uganda 75% Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Our Single Origin bars are made of only two ingredients--cacao and organic cane sugar. That's it. We source premium cacao beans that have delicious, terroir-driven flavor profiles, then add only enough sugar to bring out the best expression of that profile. Flavor Notes: Sweet spices like cinnamon, cardamom and brown sugar seem to peek through a deeply chocolatey body. With low acidity, this is a surprisingly sweet 75%. Pairs Well With: semi-dry red wines, dark beers and evenings when all your work is done.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern Mexican coffee shop.

Website

Location

3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

