Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

Uganda 75% Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Our Single Origin bars are made of only two ingredients--cacao and organic cane sugar. That's it. We source premium cacao beans that have delicious, terroir-driven flavor profiles, then add only enough sugar to bring out the best expression of that profile. Flavor Notes: Sweet spices like cinnamon, cardamom and brown sugar seem to peek through a deeply chocolatey body. With low acidity, this is a surprisingly sweet 75%. Pairs Well With: semi-dry red wines, dark beers and evenings when all your work is done.