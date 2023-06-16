Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Burgers

Brew City Grill

1,528 Reviews

$$

651 W. Hamilton ave

Campbell, CA 95008

Popular Items

ALL AMERICAN

ALL AMERICAN

$16.00

Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, brioche bun

STEVE AUSTIN

STEVE AUSTIN

$19.00

BBQ sauce, onion crisps, sharp cheddar, bacon, fried serrano chile, brioche bun

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$15.00

Tortilla chips, house made nacho cheese, pico, pickled jalapeños, spicy avocado crema and your choice of carnitas or beyond beef (plant based)

SHARABLES

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00

WINGS

$16.00
FRIED CAULIFLOWER

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Fried cauliflower, buttermilk ranch, choose your style.

CORN DOG DIPPERS

CORN DOG DIPPERS

$13.00

All beef franks, honey cornmeal batter, mustard, chipotle aioli.

CRISPY CALAMARI

CRISPY CALAMARI

$17.00

Tentacles and rings, crispy serrano chile, cocktail sauce, chipotle aioli.

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$15.00

Tortilla chips, house made nacho cheese, pico, pickled jalapeños, spicy avocado crema and your choice of carnitas or beyond beef (plant based)

PRETZEL BITES

$13.00

SANTA FE EGG ROLLS

$14.00

Chicken, black beans, corn, jack cheese, poblano crema, chipotle ranch

SNACKING CHIPS

$8.00

Fried tortilla chips, S27 beer cheese sauce, house salsa

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, buttermilk battered and friend, chipotle aioli, marinara

TACOS

FRIED AVOCADO TACOS

$11.00
CARNITAS TACOS

CARNITAS TACOS

$12.00

Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro

FRIED ROCK COD TACOS

FRIED ROCK COD TACOS

$13.00

Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro

FILET MIGNON TACOS

FILET MIGNON TACOS

$14.00

Three tacos, corn tortillas, filet mignon, pineapple pico, cabbage, gochujang, sriracha aioli

BEYOND TACOS

$13.00

Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro

CRAFT BURGERS & MORE

Gourmet 1/2 LB Harris Ranch burger served with French fries
49ER BURGER

49ER BURGER

$18.00

Grilled sourdough, bacon, grilled onions, gruyere cheese

ALL AMERICAN

ALL AMERICAN

$16.00

Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, brioche bun

CALIFORNIA

CALIFORNIA

$18.00

Avocado, gruyere, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, brioche bun

STEVE AUSTIN

STEVE AUSTIN

$19.00

BBQ sauce, onion crisps, sharp cheddar, bacon, fried serrano chile, brioche bun

CRISPY CHICKEN

$17.00

SAN DIEGO BURRITO

$19.00

Chopped filet mignon, seasoned French fries, cheddar cheese, pico, avocado, served with naked fries, beer cheese sauce and poblano crema

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

Fresh Rock cod, hand battered, naked fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce.

POTATOES & SALT

FRIES

FRIES

$6.00

Long cut crispy and salty.

TOTS

$7.00

Barrels of fried grated potatoes.

ONION RINGS

$10.00

KANSAS CITY FRIES

$13.00

Fries, BBQ Pork, S27 beer cheese sauce, spicy BBQ, sour cream, green onions

PHILLY FRIES

$15.00

Filet mignon, S27 beer cheese sauce, grilled onions, sweet peppers

ARTISAN PIZZAS

ARTISAN PIZZAS

BACON PEAR PIZZA

BACON PEAR PIZZA

$13.00+

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pear, bacon, caramelized onion, arugula

BREW CITY SPECIAL

BREW CITY SPECIAL

$13.00+

House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, roasted tomatoes, charred sweet peppers, mushrooms.

BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.00+

Mozzarella with house marinara, choose your toppings.

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00+

House marinara, mozzarella.

GILROY CHICKEN PIZZA

GILROY CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.00+

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato, green onion

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$12.00+

House marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, Corto EVOO.

PEPPERONI PIZZA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00+

House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni.

TRIPLE PEPPERONI

$13.00+

House marinara, three types of pepperoni, mozzarella

SPICY PINEAPPLE PIZZA

$13.00+

House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, serrano, pineapple, spicy honey

PIZZA AND SALAD COMBO

INDIVIDUAL PIZZA AND SALAD

INDIVIDUAL PIZZA AND SALAD

$17.00

GREENS & BROTH

POZOLE VERDE

$10.00

Tomatillo broth, chicken, hominy, tortilla strips, poblano crema, radish, onion, cilantro

STRAWBERRY ARUGULA

STRAWBERRY ARUGULA

$8.00+

Baby arugula, fresh strawberries, bourbon candied pecans, feta, lemon-thyme vinaigrette.

CLASSIC WEDGE

$9.00+

Iceberg. bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese dressing

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SALAD

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Nashville crispy chicken, fresh greens, pico, sweet peppers, fried serene, chipotle ranch

SEARED AHI SALAD

$18.00

Togarshi tuna seared rare, Napa cabbage, carrots, jicama, cilantro, green onion, edamame, sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing

POOL PARTY

WATERMELON SALAD

$9.00+

Fresh watermelon, feta, arugula, cucumber, lemon thyme vinaigrette, balsamic glaze

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$14.00

Slice German bologna, sourdough, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, malt vinegar aioli, with a side of cool ranch cheese fries

AHI TUNA TOWER

$17.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, gochujang, cucumber sesame salad, black sesame rice, wonton

WATERMELON AHI CEVICHE TOASTADAS

$17.00

Ahi tuna, watermelon, cucumber, serrano, chile de árbol, lime, wonton

HANGOVER BURGER

$17.00

S27 beer cheese sauce, sharp cheddar, tater tots, fried egg, bacon

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$13.00+

S27 beer cheese sauce, mozzarella, bacon, scrambled eggs, tater tots, green onions

KIDS

KIDS PIZZA CHEESE

KIDS PIZZA CHEESE

$9.00

1/2 size pizza, house marinara, mozzarella.

KIDS PIZZA PEPPERONI

$9.00
KIDS BURGER

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

1/4 pound patty, sharp American, lettuce, tomato, French fries.

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$9.00

Fresh cooked chicken tenders fried golden brown, French fries, bbq sauce.

KIDS CORN DOGS

KIDS CORN DOGS

$9.00

All beef dog, honey cornmeal batter, French fries.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$10.00

32 OZ CROWLERS TO GO

32 OZ CROWLER TAKE OUT

32 OZ CAN OF DRAFT BEER

S27 CHERRY LIMEADE SELTZER

$15.00

SELTZER 6.0% ABV

GREAT NOTION BIG PAPAYA

$17.00

SOUR- FRUITED 6.0% ABV

GOWAN'S GRAVENSTEIN HEIRLOOM CIDER

$15.00

CIDER- TRADITIONAL 6.0% ABV

ACE GUAVA CIDER

$15.00

CIDER- FRUIT 5.0% ABV

HUMBLE SEA WATERMELON WIPEOUT

$15.00

WHEAT BEER- HEFEWEIZEN 4.7% ABV

HUMBLE SEA WAVE CZECK

$15.00

PILSNER- OTHER 5.5% ABV

HENHOUSE MANITEE IDOL

$15.00

LAGER- MEXICAN 4.8% ABV

HEALDSBURG BLONDE ALE

$13.00

Pilsner - German 5.4%ABV

BAREBOTTLE BABY NELSON

$15.00

PALE ALE- NEW ENGLAND 5.5% ABV

THERE DOES NOT EXIST RIIP

$15.00

RUSSIAN RIVER BLIND PIG

$15.00

IPA-AMERICAN 6.2 ABV

MAUI WAUI IPA

$14.00

IPA-AMERICAN 6.5%ABV

HUMBLE SEA SOCKS AND SANDALS

$15.00

IPA - New England / Hazy 6.6%ABV

RUSSIAN RIVER MIND CIRCUS

$15.00

IPA - New England / Hazy 7%ABV

ORIGINAL PATTERN AXEL'S HOP OIL

$15.00

IPA- IMPERIAL 8.5% ABV

RUSSIAN RIVER PLINEY THE ELDER

$15.00

IPA - Imperial / Double 8% ABV

ALVARADO STREET 9TH ANNIVERSARY

$17.00

IPA- TRIPLE NEW ENGLAND 10.0% ABV

SHADOW PUPPET HOT ROD QUAD

$15.00

STRONG ALE- AMERICAN 13.5% ABV

S2Z DIABEL

$15.00

IRISH -RED 6.5%ABV

DEVIL'S CANYON DRAFT ROOT BEER

$10.00

ROOT BEER 0% ABV

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan pizzas, gourmet burgers and craft beers.

Website

Location

651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
Brew City Grill image
Brew City Grill image
Brew City Grill image
Brew City Grill image

