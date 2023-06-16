- Home
- /
- Campbell
- /
- West San Jose
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Brew City Grill
Brew City Grill
1,528 Reviews
$$
651 W. Hamilton ave
Campbell, CA 95008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
ALL AMERICAN
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, brioche bun
STEVE AUSTIN
BBQ sauce, onion crisps, sharp cheddar, bacon, fried serrano chile, brioche bun
LOADED NACHOS
Tortilla chips, house made nacho cheese, pico, pickled jalapeños, spicy avocado crema and your choice of carnitas or beyond beef (plant based)
SHARABLES
BONELESS WINGS
WINGS
FRIED CAULIFLOWER
Fried cauliflower, buttermilk ranch, choose your style.
CORN DOG DIPPERS
All beef franks, honey cornmeal batter, mustard, chipotle aioli.
CRISPY CALAMARI
Tentacles and rings, crispy serrano chile, cocktail sauce, chipotle aioli.
LOADED NACHOS
Tortilla chips, house made nacho cheese, pico, pickled jalapeños, spicy avocado crema and your choice of carnitas or beyond beef (plant based)
PRETZEL BITES
SANTA FE EGG ROLLS
Chicken, black beans, corn, jack cheese, poblano crema, chipotle ranch
SNACKING CHIPS
Fried tortilla chips, S27 beer cheese sauce, house salsa
WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS
Fresh mozzarella, buttermilk battered and friend, chipotle aioli, marinara
TACOS
FRIED AVOCADO TACOS
CARNITAS TACOS
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
FRIED ROCK COD TACOS
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
FILET MIGNON TACOS
Three tacos, corn tortillas, filet mignon, pineapple pico, cabbage, gochujang, sriracha aioli
BEYOND TACOS
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
CRAFT BURGERS & MORE
49ER BURGER
Grilled sourdough, bacon, grilled onions, gruyere cheese
ALL AMERICAN
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, brioche bun
CALIFORNIA
Avocado, gruyere, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, brioche bun
STEVE AUSTIN
BBQ sauce, onion crisps, sharp cheddar, bacon, fried serrano chile, brioche bun
CRISPY CHICKEN
SAN DIEGO BURRITO
Chopped filet mignon, seasoned French fries, cheddar cheese, pico, avocado, served with naked fries, beer cheese sauce and poblano crema
FISH & CHIPS
Fresh Rock cod, hand battered, naked fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce.
ARTISAN PIZZAS
ARTISAN PIZZAS
BACON PEAR PIZZA
Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pear, bacon, caramelized onion, arugula
BREW CITY SPECIAL
House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, roasted tomatoes, charred sweet peppers, mushrooms.
BUILD YOUR OWN
Mozzarella with house marinara, choose your toppings.
CHEESE PIZZA
House marinara, mozzarella.
GILROY CHICKEN PIZZA
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato, green onion
MARGHERITA PIZZA
House marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, Corto EVOO.
PEPPERONI PIZZA
House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni.
TRIPLE PEPPERONI
House marinara, three types of pepperoni, mozzarella
SPICY PINEAPPLE PIZZA
House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, serrano, pineapple, spicy honey
PIZZA AND SALAD COMBO
GREENS & BROTH
POZOLE VERDE
Tomatillo broth, chicken, hominy, tortilla strips, poblano crema, radish, onion, cilantro
STRAWBERRY ARUGULA
Baby arugula, fresh strawberries, bourbon candied pecans, feta, lemon-thyme vinaigrette.
CLASSIC WEDGE
Iceberg. bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese dressing
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SALAD
Nashville crispy chicken, fresh greens, pico, sweet peppers, fried serene, chipotle ranch
SEARED AHI SALAD
Togarshi tuna seared rare, Napa cabbage, carrots, jicama, cilantro, green onion, edamame, sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
POOL PARTY
WATERMELON SALAD
Fresh watermelon, feta, arugula, cucumber, lemon thyme vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH
Slice German bologna, sourdough, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, malt vinegar aioli, with a side of cool ranch cheese fries
AHI TUNA TOWER
Ahi tuna, avocado, gochujang, cucumber sesame salad, black sesame rice, wonton
WATERMELON AHI CEVICHE TOASTADAS
Ahi tuna, watermelon, cucumber, serrano, chile de árbol, lime, wonton
HANGOVER BURGER
S27 beer cheese sauce, sharp cheddar, tater tots, fried egg, bacon
BREAKFAST PIZZA
S27 beer cheese sauce, mozzarella, bacon, scrambled eggs, tater tots, green onions
KIDS
KIDS PIZZA CHEESE
1/2 size pizza, house marinara, mozzarella.
KIDS PIZZA PEPPERONI
KIDS BURGER
1/4 pound patty, sharp American, lettuce, tomato, French fries.
KIDS CHICKEN BITES
Fresh cooked chicken tenders fried golden brown, French fries, bbq sauce.
KIDS CORN DOGS
All beef dog, honey cornmeal batter, French fries.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
KIDS FISH & CHIPS
32 OZ CROWLERS TO GO
32 OZ CROWLER TAKE OUT
S27 CHERRY LIMEADE SELTZER
SELTZER 6.0% ABV
GREAT NOTION BIG PAPAYA
SOUR- FRUITED 6.0% ABV
GOWAN'S GRAVENSTEIN HEIRLOOM CIDER
CIDER- TRADITIONAL 6.0% ABV
ACE GUAVA CIDER
CIDER- FRUIT 5.0% ABV
HUMBLE SEA WATERMELON WIPEOUT
WHEAT BEER- HEFEWEIZEN 4.7% ABV
HUMBLE SEA WAVE CZECK
PILSNER- OTHER 5.5% ABV
HENHOUSE MANITEE IDOL
LAGER- MEXICAN 4.8% ABV
HEALDSBURG BLONDE ALE
Pilsner - German 5.4%ABV
BAREBOTTLE BABY NELSON
PALE ALE- NEW ENGLAND 5.5% ABV
THERE DOES NOT EXIST RIIP
RUSSIAN RIVER BLIND PIG
IPA-AMERICAN 6.2 ABV
MAUI WAUI IPA
IPA-AMERICAN 6.5%ABV
HUMBLE SEA SOCKS AND SANDALS
IPA - New England / Hazy 6.6%ABV
RUSSIAN RIVER MIND CIRCUS
IPA - New England / Hazy 7%ABV
ORIGINAL PATTERN AXEL'S HOP OIL
IPA- IMPERIAL 8.5% ABV
RUSSIAN RIVER PLINEY THE ELDER
IPA - Imperial / Double 8% ABV
ALVARADO STREET 9TH ANNIVERSARY
IPA- TRIPLE NEW ENGLAND 10.0% ABV
SHADOW PUPPET HOT ROD QUAD
STRONG ALE- AMERICAN 13.5% ABV
S2Z DIABEL
IRISH -RED 6.5%ABV
DEVIL'S CANYON DRAFT ROOT BEER
ROOT BEER 0% ABV
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Artisan pizzas, gourmet burgers and craft beers.
651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell, CA 95008