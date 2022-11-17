Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brew City Grill & Brew House

104 Shrewsbury Street

Worcester, MA 01604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

American Kobe
Smokeshow Burger
Pulled Pork Mac'n Cheese

Starters

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.99

Tortilla chips, pulled pork, beer BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, and sour cream

Blackened Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

Cajun blackened grilled shrimp skewer over a bed of baby mixed greens and black bean corn salsa. Finished with a drizzle of sriracha aioli.

Calamari

$13.99

Golden fried tender calamari drizzled with a spicy sriracha aioli.

Cheesy Bacon Tots

$8.99

Tater tots smothered in a cheddar beer cheese sauce, topped with crumbled bacon and scallions.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Boneless chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Beer BBQ, or Sesame Teriyaki. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Crispy dill pickle chips battered and fried. Served with whole grain mustard aioli.

Hummus Plate

$14.99

House-made hummus, sliced cucumber, fire roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, olives, feta, and extra virgin olive oil, grilled Naan bread

Meatballs

$9.99

Italian style meatballs, marinara, crostini.

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Soft baked pretzel bites sprinkled with salt. Served with a cheddar beer cheese sauce.

Charred Tomato Soup-Bowl

$5.99Out of stock

Salads & Bowls

Brew House Steak Salad

$21.99

Grilled Bourbon marinated steak tips, organic mixed greens, fire roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese

Caesar Salad (Entree)

$11.99

Romaine hearts tossed with house made croutons, asiago cheese and classic Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad (Side)

$5.99

Romaine hearts tossed with house made croutons, asiago cheese and classic Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, chickpeas, bacon, crumbled feta cheese and hardboiled egg

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$17.99

Organic mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, brown rice quinoa blend, olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, diced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, house made hummus, extra virgin lemon tahini vinaigrette.

Mixed Green Salad (Entree)

$9.99

Organic mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, diced cucumbers, croutons

Mixed Green Salad (Side)

$4.99

Organic mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, diced cucumbers, croutons

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Crisp chopped Romaine hearts, crispy flour Cajun tortilla strips, sliced red onion, diced tomato, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, house made guacamole, and finished with a drizzle of spicy ranch dressing.

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$20.99

Organic mixed greens, sliced grilled teriyaki salmon, brown rice quinoa blend, stir-fry vegetables, toasted sesame seeds, chopped scallions, fresh cilantro, sesame ginger soy vinaigrette.

Vegetarian Bowl

$14.99

Organic mixed greens, brown rice, quinoa blend, chickpea, diced cucumber, diced tomato, sliced red onion, grilled marinated summer vegetables, basil vinaigrette.

Grilled Pizzas

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Red sauce, shredded Monterey jack cheese, shredded prosciutto ham, pickled jalapenos, grilled pineapple salsa

Dill Pickle Pizza

$13.99

Garlic dill bechamel sauce, local crinkle cut dill pickles, shredded Monterey jack cheese, grated Romano cheese.

Landsowne St. Sausage Pizza

$14.99

Red Sauce, crumbled local Italian sausage, peppers, onions, Monterey jack Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Beer BBQ Sauce, blackened chicken, tomatoes, scallions, and Monterey Jack cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Red Sauce, pepperoni, and Monterey Jack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Buffalo sauce, blackened chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, sliced red onion

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

In-house hickory smoked pork, beer BBQ sauce topped with fresh cole slaw on a butter toasted house roll. All sandwiches served with chips.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast, our Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, pickles, roasted garlic mayo, on a butter toasted house roll. All sandwiches served with chips.

Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

Italian style meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese in a toasted sub roll.

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese, served on a toasted sub roll. All sandwiches served with chips.

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Mac'n Cheese

$18.99

Blackened chicken breast, cellentani pasta, creamy Bechamel sauce, diced tomatoes, scallions and Monterey Jack cheese

Brew House Bourbon Steak Tips

$27.99

Grilled Marinated steak tips served over creamy Parmesan Risotto with sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Garnished with crispy onion strings and fresh parsley.

Chimmichurri Steak Tacos

$19.99

Sliced marinated grilled steak, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, chopped scallion, chimmichurri sauce, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, limes and fresh cilantro in four grilled flour tortillas.

Chipotle Chicken'n Waffles

$18.99

Twin hand breaded, fried boneless chicken breasts over buttermilk waffles, chipotle honey drizzle, served with a side of creamy cole slaw.

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Golden fried hand battered haddock. Served with natural cut fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Fresh Cajun breaded golden fried haddock, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped scallion, sriracha aioli, limes in four grilled flour tortillas.

Haddock Limon

$26.99

Pan seared hand cut Haddock filet topped with a grape basil lemon ale scampi sauce. Served over a grilled summer vegetable primavera risotto.

Moroccan Salmon

$25.99

Pan roasted hand cut Moroccan seasoned fresh Atlantic salmon filet topped with a roasted red pepper olive pesto and served over a Mediterranean chickpea salad. Finished with extra virgin tahini lemon vinaigrette.

Pulled Pork Mac'n Cheese

$17.99

House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, cellentani pasta, creamy Bechamel sauce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, crumbled corn bread, scallions and Monterey Jack cheese.

Ravioli and Meatballs

$18.99

Jumbo five cheese ravioli, Italian style meatballs, marinara sauce, Asiago cheese, parsley, toasted ciabatta.

Sweet Chili Chicken Tacos

$18.99

Grilled marinated sliced sweet chili glazed chicken breast, shredded lettuce, pickled vegetables, grilled pineapple salsa and limes in four grilled flour tortillas.

2 for $20 Pizza

$20.00

Signature Burgers

Buffalo Bill Burger

$23.99

Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Bison burger, beer bbq sauce, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, on a butter toasted house roll.

California Turkey Burger

$16.99

Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. All white meat ground turkey burger, baby mixed greens, tomato, red onion, Pepper jack cheese, guacamole, sriracha aioli, on a butter toasted house roll.

Crunch Time Burger

$17.99

Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Prime burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, our own beer bbq sauce, and potato chips on a butter toasted house roll.

Double Down Burger

$26.99

Hot Mess Burger

$19.99

Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Prime burger topped with smoked pork, bacon, our own beer bbq sauce and aged cheddar on a butter toasted house roll.

Money Burger

$23.49

Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. American Kobe burger topped with prosciutto, Havarti cheese, and fried egg on a butter toasted ciabatta roll.

Smokeshow Burger

$17.99

Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Prime burger on a butter toasted house roll with house made brown ale bacon marmalade, smoked gouda cheese and a fried egg

The King Burger

$16.99

Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Prime burger, bacon, grilled banana, and creamy peanut butter on a butter toasted house roll.

Build Your Own Burger

USDA Prime

$10.99

American Kobe

$15.99

Piedmontese

$15.99

Buffalo

$17.99

Turkey

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Fried Chicken

$10.99

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with fries and a drink.

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Served with fries and a drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Served with a drink. (no side)

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Served with a drink. (no side)

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.98

Served with a drink. (no side)

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$5.99

Served with a drink. (no side)

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$7.49

Served with a drink. (no side)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with 1 side and a drink.

Kids Burger Sliders

$7.99

Served with 1 side and a drink.

Kids Pasta with Butter

$5.99

Sides

House Made Potato Chips

$2.99

natural cut fries

$3.99

parmesan fries

$4.29

seasoned fries

$4.29

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

sweet potato fries

$4.49

tater tots

$4.99

Side Vegetable

$4.99

Side Roasted Potato

$4.99

Naan (1)

$3.50

GF Starters

GF Hummus Plate

$14.99

House-made hummus, sliced cucumber, fire roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, olives, feta, and extra virgin olive oil

GF Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.99

Corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, hickory BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, and sour cream

Blk Grill Shrimp

$12.99

GF Salads

GF Caesar Salad (SIDE)

$5.99

Romaine hearts tossed with house made gluten free croutons, asiago cheese and classic Caesar dressing

GF Caesar Salad (ENTREE)

$11.99

Romaine hearts tossed with house made gluten free croutons, asiago cheese and classic Caesar dressing

GF Mixed Green Salad (SIDE)

$5.99

Organic mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, diced cucumbers, gluten free croutons

GF Mixed Green Salad (ENTREE)

$9.99

Organic mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, diced cucumbers, gluten free croutons

GF Chopped Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, chickpeas, bacon, crumbled feta cheese and hardboiled egg

GF Brew House Steak Salad

$21.99

Grilled Bourbon marinated steak tips, organic mixed greens, fire roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese

GF Southwest Salad

$14.99

GF Pizza

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

All pizzas served on 12" Hand Tossed Gluten Free Shells. Hickory BBQ Sauce, blackened chicken, tomatoes, scallions, and Monterey Jack cheese

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

All pizzas served on 12" Hand Tossed Gluten Free Shells. Buffalo sauce, blackened chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, sliced red onion

GF Cheese Pizza

$16.99

GF Landsdowne St. Sausage

$17.99

All pizzas served on 12" Hand Tossed Gluten Free Shells. Red Sauce, crumbled local Italian sausage, peppers, onions, Monterey jack Cheese

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

All pizzas served on 12" Hand Tossed Gluten Free Shells. Red Sauce, pepperoni, and Monterey Jack cheese

GF Spicy Hawaiian

$18.99

GF Dill Pickle Pizza

$16.99

GF Sandwiches

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

In-house hickory smoked pork, hickory BBQ sauce topped with fresh cole slaw on a toasted gluten free bun. All sandwiches served with chips.

GF Nashville Hot Sandwich

$14.99

grilled marinated chicken breast, our Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, pickles, roasted garlic mayo, served on a toasted gluten free bun All sandwiches served with chips.

GF Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$14.99

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese, served on a toasted gluten free bun. All sandwiches served with chips.

GF Entrees

GF Bourbon Steak Tips

$27.99

Grilled Marinated steak tips served over creamy Parmesan Risotto with sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Garnished with fresh parsley.

GF Baked Haddock

$19.99

Fresh haddock, herb buttered gluten free bread crumb, lemon, white wine. Served with oven roasted potatoes and fresh vegetable.

GF Blackened Chicken Mac' n Cheese

$18.99

Blackened chicken breast, gluten free penne pasta, creamy Bechamel sauce, diced tomatoes, scallions and Monterey Jack cheese

GF Pork Mac' n Cheese

$17.99

House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, gluten free penne pasta, cream Bechamel sauce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, scallions and Monterey Jack cheese.

GF Morrocan Salmon

$25.99

GF Sweet Chili Chicken Tacos

$18.99

GF Chimmichurri Steak Tacos

$19.99

GF Fish Tacos

$17.99

GF Desserts

GF Dk & White Chocolate Cake

$7.99

GF Brownie Sundae

$7.99

GF Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creative, Casual Dining!

Website

Location

104 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

