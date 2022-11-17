Brew City Grill & Brew House
104 Shrewsbury Street
Worcester, MA 01604
Starters
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, beer BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, and sour cream
Blackened Grilled Shrimp
Cajun blackened grilled shrimp skewer over a bed of baby mixed greens and black bean corn salsa. Finished with a drizzle of sriracha aioli.
Calamari
Golden fried tender calamari drizzled with a spicy sriracha aioli.
Cheesy Bacon Tots
Tater tots smothered in a cheddar beer cheese sauce, topped with crumbled bacon and scallions.
Chicken Tenders
Boneless chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Beer BBQ, or Sesame Teriyaki. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles
Crispy dill pickle chips battered and fried. Served with whole grain mustard aioli.
Hummus Plate
House-made hummus, sliced cucumber, fire roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, olives, feta, and extra virgin olive oil, grilled Naan bread
Meatballs
Italian style meatballs, marinara, crostini.
Pretzel Bites
Soft baked pretzel bites sprinkled with salt. Served with a cheddar beer cheese sauce.
Charred Tomato Soup-Bowl
Salads & Bowls
Brew House Steak Salad
Grilled Bourbon marinated steak tips, organic mixed greens, fire roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese
Caesar Salad (Entree)
Romaine hearts tossed with house made croutons, asiago cheese and classic Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad (Side)
Romaine hearts tossed with house made croutons, asiago cheese and classic Caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, chickpeas, bacon, crumbled feta cheese and hardboiled egg
Mediterranean Chicken Bowl
Organic mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, brown rice quinoa blend, olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, diced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, house made hummus, extra virgin lemon tahini vinaigrette.
Mixed Green Salad (Entree)
Organic mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, diced cucumbers, croutons
Mixed Green Salad (Side)
Organic mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, diced cucumbers, croutons
Southwest Salad
Crisp chopped Romaine hearts, crispy flour Cajun tortilla strips, sliced red onion, diced tomato, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, house made guacamole, and finished with a drizzle of spicy ranch dressing.
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
Organic mixed greens, sliced grilled teriyaki salmon, brown rice quinoa blend, stir-fry vegetables, toasted sesame seeds, chopped scallions, fresh cilantro, sesame ginger soy vinaigrette.
Vegetarian Bowl
Organic mixed greens, brown rice, quinoa blend, chickpea, diced cucumber, diced tomato, sliced red onion, grilled marinated summer vegetables, basil vinaigrette.
Grilled Pizzas
Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
Red sauce, shredded Monterey jack cheese, shredded prosciutto ham, pickled jalapenos, grilled pineapple salsa
Dill Pickle Pizza
Garlic dill bechamel sauce, local crinkle cut dill pickles, shredded Monterey jack cheese, grated Romano cheese.
Landsowne St. Sausage Pizza
Red Sauce, crumbled local Italian sausage, peppers, onions, Monterey jack Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Beer BBQ Sauce, blackened chicken, tomatoes, scallions, and Monterey Jack cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, pepperoni, and Monterey Jack cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, blackened chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, sliced red onion
Cheese Pizza
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
In-house hickory smoked pork, beer BBQ sauce topped with fresh cole slaw on a butter toasted house roll. All sandwiches served with chips.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast, our Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, pickles, roasted garlic mayo, on a butter toasted house roll. All sandwiches served with chips.
Meatball Sandwich
Italian style meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese in a toasted sub roll.
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese, served on a toasted sub roll. All sandwiches served with chips.
Entrees
Blackened Chicken Mac'n Cheese
Blackened chicken breast, cellentani pasta, creamy Bechamel sauce, diced tomatoes, scallions and Monterey Jack cheese
Brew House Bourbon Steak Tips
Grilled Marinated steak tips served over creamy Parmesan Risotto with sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Garnished with crispy onion strings and fresh parsley.
Chimmichurri Steak Tacos
Sliced marinated grilled steak, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, chopped scallion, chimmichurri sauce, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, limes and fresh cilantro in four grilled flour tortillas.
Chipotle Chicken'n Waffles
Twin hand breaded, fried boneless chicken breasts over buttermilk waffles, chipotle honey drizzle, served with a side of creamy cole slaw.
Fish & Chips
Golden fried hand battered haddock. Served with natural cut fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce
Fish Tacos
Fresh Cajun breaded golden fried haddock, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped scallion, sriracha aioli, limes in four grilled flour tortillas.
Haddock Limon
Pan seared hand cut Haddock filet topped with a grape basil lemon ale scampi sauce. Served over a grilled summer vegetable primavera risotto.
Moroccan Salmon
Pan roasted hand cut Moroccan seasoned fresh Atlantic salmon filet topped with a roasted red pepper olive pesto and served over a Mediterranean chickpea salad. Finished with extra virgin tahini lemon vinaigrette.
Pulled Pork Mac'n Cheese
House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, cellentani pasta, creamy Bechamel sauce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, crumbled corn bread, scallions and Monterey Jack cheese.
Ravioli and Meatballs
Jumbo five cheese ravioli, Italian style meatballs, marinara sauce, Asiago cheese, parsley, toasted ciabatta.
Sweet Chili Chicken Tacos
Grilled marinated sliced sweet chili glazed chicken breast, shredded lettuce, pickled vegetables, grilled pineapple salsa and limes in four grilled flour tortillas.
2 for $20 Pizza
Signature Burgers
Buffalo Bill Burger
Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Bison burger, beer bbq sauce, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, on a butter toasted house roll.
California Turkey Burger
Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. All white meat ground turkey burger, baby mixed greens, tomato, red onion, Pepper jack cheese, guacamole, sriracha aioli, on a butter toasted house roll.
Crunch Time Burger
Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Prime burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, our own beer bbq sauce, and potato chips on a butter toasted house roll.
Double Down Burger
Hot Mess Burger
Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Prime burger topped with smoked pork, bacon, our own beer bbq sauce and aged cheddar on a butter toasted house roll.
Money Burger
Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. American Kobe burger topped with prosciutto, Havarti cheese, and fried egg on a butter toasted ciabatta roll.
Smokeshow Burger
Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Prime burger on a butter toasted house roll with house made brown ale bacon marmalade, smoked gouda cheese and a fried egg
The King Burger
Served with natural cut fries. No Substitutions. Prime burger, bacon, grilled banana, and creamy peanut butter on a butter toasted house roll.
Build Your Own Burger
Kids
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries and a drink.
Kids Hot Dog
Served with fries and a drink.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with a drink. (no side)
Kids Cheese Pizza
Served with a drink. (no side)
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Served with a drink. (no side)
Kids Pasta with Marinara
Served with a drink. (no side)
Kids Pasta with Meatball
Served with a drink. (no side)
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with 1 side and a drink.
Kids Burger Sliders
Served with 1 side and a drink.
Kids Pasta with Butter
Sides
GF Starters
GF Hummus Plate
House-made hummus, sliced cucumber, fire roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, olives, feta, and extra virgin olive oil
GF Pulled Pork Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, hickory BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, and sour cream
Blk Grill Shrimp
GF Salads
GF Caesar Salad (SIDE)
Romaine hearts tossed with house made gluten free croutons, asiago cheese and classic Caesar dressing
GF Caesar Salad (ENTREE)
Romaine hearts tossed with house made gluten free croutons, asiago cheese and classic Caesar dressing
GF Mixed Green Salad (SIDE)
Organic mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, diced cucumbers, gluten free croutons
GF Mixed Green Salad (ENTREE)
Organic mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, diced cucumbers, gluten free croutons
GF Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, chickpeas, bacon, crumbled feta cheese and hardboiled egg
GF Brew House Steak Salad
Grilled Bourbon marinated steak tips, organic mixed greens, fire roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese
GF Southwest Salad
GF Pizza
GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
All pizzas served on 12" Hand Tossed Gluten Free Shells. Hickory BBQ Sauce, blackened chicken, tomatoes, scallions, and Monterey Jack cheese
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
All pizzas served on 12" Hand Tossed Gluten Free Shells. Buffalo sauce, blackened chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, sliced red onion
GF Cheese Pizza
GF Landsdowne St. Sausage
All pizzas served on 12" Hand Tossed Gluten Free Shells. Red Sauce, crumbled local Italian sausage, peppers, onions, Monterey jack Cheese
GF Pepperoni Pizza
All pizzas served on 12" Hand Tossed Gluten Free Shells. Red Sauce, pepperoni, and Monterey Jack cheese
GF Spicy Hawaiian
GF Dill Pickle Pizza
GF Sandwiches
GF BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
In-house hickory smoked pork, hickory BBQ sauce topped with fresh cole slaw on a toasted gluten free bun. All sandwiches served with chips.
GF Nashville Hot Sandwich
grilled marinated chicken breast, our Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, pickles, roasted garlic mayo, served on a toasted gluten free bun All sandwiches served with chips.
GF Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese, served on a toasted gluten free bun. All sandwiches served with chips.
GF Entrees
GF Bourbon Steak Tips
Grilled Marinated steak tips served over creamy Parmesan Risotto with sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Garnished with fresh parsley.
GF Baked Haddock
Fresh haddock, herb buttered gluten free bread crumb, lemon, white wine. Served with oven roasted potatoes and fresh vegetable.
GF Blackened Chicken Mac' n Cheese
Blackened chicken breast, gluten free penne pasta, creamy Bechamel sauce, diced tomatoes, scallions and Monterey Jack cheese
GF Pork Mac' n Cheese
House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, gluten free penne pasta, cream Bechamel sauce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, scallions and Monterey Jack cheese.
GF Morrocan Salmon
GF Sweet Chili Chicken Tacos
GF Chimmichurri Steak Tacos
GF Fish Tacos
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
