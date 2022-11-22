A map showing the location of Brew Crew 684 E. 1st streetView gallery

Brew Crew 684 E. 1st street

review star

No reviews yet

684 1st Street

Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Order Again

Drinks

Latte

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.50+

Americano

$2.00+

Espresso with Hot Water

Carmel Macchiato

$3.50+

Abuelito

$3.75+

Mexican Chocolate Mocha

Espresso

$1.50

Single Shot of Espresso

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Japanese Green Tea with Milk

Tea Latte

$3.25+

Choice of Tea with Steamed Milk

Chai Tea

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Black Cherry Chocolate

$3.75+

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.00+

Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

S'More Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Abuelita

$3.75+

Mexican Hot Chocolate with spices

Hot Tea

$1.65+

London Fog

$5.10+

Earl grey tea latte with vanilla, lavender, and honey.

Affogato

$6.05+

Espresso poured over soft serve ice cream

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Food

Smoked Brisket Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Loco Moco Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Smoked Brisket Cup of Noodles

$3.50

Chinese BBQ Pork Ramen

$3.50

Loaded Cup of Noodles

$6.50

Orange Cranberry English Scone

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Sourdough bread grilled with cheddar cheese.

Baker Special

$4.00

Various fresh baked specials.

Cookie

$0.95

Bacon egg and cheese sandwich

$4.25

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Birria tacos

$1.95

Spicy Cuban Slider

$2.65

Cuban Style Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95
Sunday5:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:30 am - 3:59 am
Location

684 1st Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Directions

