Brew Detroit

1401 Abbott St

Detroit, MI 48216

Smoked Beef Brisket

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$14.00

Grand River Bakery Pretzels, Monkey Mouth Ipa Mustard. Add Pimento Beer Cheese For An Additional $2

Breaded Cheese Curds

$14.00

Breaded Cambridge Cheese Curds, Buttermilk Ranch

Chronic Fries

$14.00

The Fries That Just Don’t Quit! Garlic Brown Butter, Bacon, Rosemary And Sarvecchio Parmesan Cheese, Topped With Balsamic Reduction. Gluten Free.

Bone-IN smoked wings

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Wings, Spicy Hot Honey Sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Crispy Beer Batter Fried Gielow Pickle Slices, Buttermilk Ranch

Kennebec Fries

$7.00

Traditional Twice-Cooked, Hand Cut Kennebec Fries

Nachos

$18.00

Pierogi

$12.00

Potato And Sauerkraut Pierogies, Caramelized Onions, and Sour Cream.

Poutine

$12.00

Hand Cut Kennebec Fries, Cambridge Cheese Curds, Brown Ale Grave, Scallions

Reuben Fritters

$14.00

Beer-Braised Grobbel's Corned Beef And Great Lakes Swiss Cheese, Bacon Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Midwest Grown Sweet Potatoes, Thick Cut, With Harissa Mayo. Ask About Our Other Sauce Options!

Veggie Nachos

$16.00

Salsa Trio & Chips

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

Seasonal Mixed Greens, Fresh Spinach, Dried Michigan Cranberries, Salemville Blue Cheese, Toasted Pecans, Shaved Red Onion, Honey-Rosemary Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sarvecchio Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Dearborn Bacon, Salemville Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Date & Candied Bacon Salad

$16.00

Seasonal Mixed Greens, Arugula, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Dates, Dearborn Bacon, Feta, Chili Roasted Pepitas, Honey-Rosemary Vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sarvecchio Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side Garden Salad

$5.50

Seasonal Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Croutons. Choice Of Dressing.

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Blackened Chicken, Corn And Bean Salsa, Tortilla, Cabot Cheddar, Tortilla Chips, Spicy Ranch Dressing

Soup De Jour

$8.00

Entrees

Bbq Power Bowl

$20.00

Bbq Pulled Pork Or Chicken, Rice, Bacon Braised Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cabot White Cheddar, Scallions. Upgrade To Shredded Smoked Brisket For $8!

Heart attack Mac

$20.00

Rustichella rigatoni bechamel, how smoked BBQ pulled pork, bacon pico de gallo sharp cheddar and caramelized onion

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Cerveza Del Rey Beer Battered Walleye, Kennebec Fries, Slaw, Tartar Sauce

Herbivore Power Bowl

$16.00

Herb Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Rice, Vegetarian Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Scallions

Mac N' Cheese

$14.00

Rustichella D'abruzzo Rigatoncini, Bechamel, Bacon, Cabot White Cheddar, Buttery Breadcrumbs, Caramelized Onions.

Smoked Beef Brisket

$28.00

House-smoked beef brisket, coleslaw, mac n’ cheese, cornbread, BD Signature BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Pork Shoulder

$20.00

House-smoked Michigan pork, coleslaw, mac n’ cheese, cornbread and BD Signature BBQ Sauce.

Handhelds

Black Bean & Barley Burger

$14.00

Black Bean And Barley Patty With Cabot White Cheddar, Avocado, Pico De Gallo And Lettuce On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun.

The Cheeseburger

$16.00

Grand River Butcher Shop Brisket, Short Rib And Chuck Ground Beef Patty, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Pickles And Cabot White Cheddar On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun. Add On Bacon For $4!

The Junkyard Hog

$18.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Slaw, And House Bbq Sauce On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun

The Pastrami

$20.00

Smoked Pastrami, House Bbq Sauce, Great Lakes Swiss, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula And Jalapeno Aioli On Grand River Bakery Jewish Rye Bread

The Phatty Melt

$18.00

Grand River Butcher Shop Brisket, Short Rib And Chuck Ground Beef Patty, Great Lakes Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions And Mushrooms, Bacon Jam And Russian Dressing On Grand River Bakery Jewish Rye Bread

The Pub Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Dearborn Bacon, Irish Cheddar, Beer Caramelized Onions, Pickled Slaw, And Jalapeno Aioli On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun

The Reuben

$18.00

Grobbel's Corned Beef, Great Lakes Swiss, Bacon Sauerkraut And Russian Dressing On Grand River Bakery Jewish Rye Bread

The Smoked Turkey

$16.00

Smoked Michigan Great Lakes Swiss, Slaw, And Russian Dressing On Grand River Bakery Sourdough Bread

The Smoky Haystack

$22.00

Smoked Bbq Beef Brisket, Slaw, And House Bbq Sauce On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.00

Garlic and rosemary marinated grilled chicken, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing and SarVecchio Parmesan on a flour tortilla. Served with hand-cut Kennebec fries.

Santa Fe Wrap

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, blackened and grilled chicken with black bean and corn salsa. Tossed with house-made spicy ranch dressing. Served with fries and pickle.

Fish Swammy

$13.00

Lake Superior walleye fried in our cerveza del Rey beer batter fried egg Cabot white cheddar slaw and Sriracha on a house baked brioche bun. Served with handcuffed fries

Tacos

Bbq Tacos

$16.00

Three Tacos With Bbq Smoked Pulled Pork Or Chicken, Fresh Corn Tortillas, Sweet Onions And Cilantro. Served With Bacon Braised Black Beans, Rice And Chipotle Salsa. Upgrade To Brisket Tacos For $8!

Blackened Fish Tacos

$20.00

Three Tacos With Blackened Walleye, Fresh Corn Tortillas, Slaw, Pico De Gallo, And Cilantro Lime Crema. Served With Bacon Braised Black Beans And Rice.

Seasonal veggie taco

$16.00

Our seasonal blend of broccoli vegetarian Black Bean and pico de gallo. Served with a long grain rice, tortilla chips and bverdey salsa

Sides

Side Of Braised Greens

$6.00

Seasonal Greens Braised With Vegetable Stock, Celery, Onions, Roasted Garlic And Spices.

Side Of Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Of Seasonal Succotash

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables Sauteed With Corn, Beans, Fresh Herbs And Spices.

Side Of Bacon Braised Black Beans

$6.00

Black Beans Braised With Dearborn Bacon, Onion, Garlic And Jalapenos.

Side Garden Salad

$5.50

Seasonal Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Croutons. Choice Of Dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sarvecchio Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side Veggie Beans

$4.00

Home Fries Side

$3.50

Bacon Side

$3.50

Pizza

Le Champignon (The Mushroom)

$16.00

Duxelles, Remy Picot Brie, Shaved Smoked Portobellos, Wild Mushroom Ragout, Sarvecchio Parmesan, Finished With Herb De Provence Oil Drizzle, Fresh Cracked Smoked Pepper And Sea Salt.

The Cheeeeese!

$12.00

Rustic Marinara, Mozzarella, Provolone, Muenster, Sarvecchio Parmesan

The Dearborn

$15.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Za'atar Spice, Fresh Mozzarella, Sarvecchio Parmesan, And Roasted Tomatoes Finished With Toasted Pine Nuts, Hot Honey Drizzle And Fresh Thyme.

The Joe

$17.00

Arrabbiata Sauce, Pepperoni, Hot Italian Sausage, Giardiniera, House Pizza Cheese Blend And Sarvecchio Parmesan, Finished With Chili Flakes

The Margherita

$15.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Pesto Infused Mozzarella, Garlic Infused Evoo, Fresh Basil

The Peppa

$14.00

Rustic Marinara, House Pizza Cheese Blend, Pepperoni

The Red Wing

$16.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Garlic Cream Sauce, Michigan Cheddar And Blue Cheeses, Scallions, Tangy Buffalo Sauce Drizzle And Celery Dust

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Grand River Bakery Traditional Recipe Topped With Cream Cheese Frosting

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$9.00

Homemade Cinnamon Sugar Churros Served With Chocolate Stout Sauce

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Mini Seasonal Cheesecake From Grand River Bakery

Seasonal Gelato

$8.00

2 Scoops Of Your Choice Of Iorio's Gelato

Cookies

Sauces

Side of Arrabbiata Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bacon Jam

$2.00

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Brown Gravy

$2.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Cilantro Lime Crema

$1.00

Side of Creamy Dill Dressing

$1.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Harissa Mayo

$1.00

Side of Honey Rosemary

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side of Jalapeño Aioli

$1.00

Side of Mustard

$1.00

Side of Pica De Gallo

$1.00

Side of Pimento Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Russian Dressing

$1.00

Side of Rustic Marinara

$1.00

Side of Salsa Roja

$1.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Soy Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side of Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Side of Sriracha

$1.00

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Grand River Butcher Shop 4 Oz Ground Beef Patty And Cabot White Cheddar On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Rigatoncini Pasta With Creamy White Cheddar Cheese. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.

Kid's Fish N' Chips

$9.00

Battered Alaskan Pollock And Tartar Sauce. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Herb Marinated Chicken Breast On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour Tortilla With Cabot White Cheddar. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Rustic Marinara Sauce And House Pizza Cheese Blend. Includes A Drink. Add Pepperoni For $2!

Taco Tuesday Specials

Walking Taco Pizza

$14.00

Chicken Mole Taco

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Three cheese blend, sautéed shrimp, red onion, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Three cheese blend, grilled chicken, red onion, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream.

Churros

$4.50

Chips & Salsa Trio

$6.00

Taco Gobernador

$14.00

Taco Minero

$14.00

$3 Taco

$3.00

Choose any 1 taco for $3

Cerveza Delray Pint

$3.00

Specials

The Mont Cristo

$16.00

Spam Poke Bowl

$16.00

D'Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Street Corn

$7.00

Fried Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Steak Sub

$16.00

Primavera Sub (Veggie Sub)

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$16.00

Steak Salad

$16.00

Steak Taco

$16.00

Corn tortillas, steak, cojita, lettuce, tomatoe, red onion, cilantro. Topped with A-1 aioli.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and beer infused aioli on a brioche bun.

Vegetarian Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, sweet potato fries, corn, black bean, red onion, shredded cheese, & harissa aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of coleslaw or soup de’ jour.

BBQ Brisket Pizza

$14.00

BBQ sauce, 3 cheese pizza blend, smoked brisket, banana rings, red onion, tomato, red pepper flakes.

Brew Detroit’s Meal

$12.00

Cheese Burger with fresh brisket short rib and chuck ground beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & cheese on a brioche bun. Served with fries and a pint of Cerveza Delray.

Lunch Specials

Toasted Jewish rye bread, tuna, mayonnaise, capers, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato, & Swiss cheese.

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Jewish rye bread, Dearborn ham, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, red onion, American cheese, egg your way. Served with tri-color chips

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Toasted Jewish rye bread, hard boiled eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, celery, green peppers, onion, lettuce, tomato, & Swiss cheese. Served with tri-color chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Jewish rye bread, tuna, mayonnaise, capers, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato, & Swiss cheese. Served with tri-color chips

Italian Submarine

$14.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham with Swiss, heirloom tomato, arugula & house made Italian dressing. Served with fries.

Garlic butter Shrimp

$16.00

Garlic butter shrimp over rice with heirloom tomato, topped with a rocket salad.

Brunch Specials

Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Sliced ham, fried, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, with honey mustard. Served with home style fries.

Vegetarian Omelette

$8.00

Red onion, mushroom, heirloom tomato. Option to add black bean burger. Served with home style fries.

Lunch Menu

Personal Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Rustic marinara, our pizza cheese blend, and pepperoni. Ask server for additional toppings for extra charge.

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$12.00

Garlic and rosemary marinated grilled chicken, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing and SarVecchio Parmesan on a flour tortilla. Served with fries

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, black beans, shredded cheese, and Harissa aioli. Served with fries.

Brew Detroit Cheeseburger

$13.00

Brisket short rib and chuck ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, white cheddar, on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Baby Spinach Salad

$11.00

Seasonal mixed greens and fresh spinach, dried Michigan cranberries, Salemville bleu cheese, toasted pecans, shaved red onion, rosemary-honey vinaigrette.

Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad

$11.00

Your choice of sandwich: pastrami, turkey reuben, or corned beef. Choice of soup or salad.

Wing Wednesday

5 Wing Wednesday

$3.25

3 Wing Wednesday

$2.25

1 Wing Wednesday

$0.75

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Canned Beer

16oz Can Cold Brew Stout

$5.00

TeaKii Original/Lemon Hard Tea

$6.00

TeaKii Mango Hard Tea

$6.00

TeaKii Peach Hard Tea

$6.00

Great America New England IPA

$7.00

Great America Mexican Lager

$4.00

Great America Fruited Ale

$5.00

To-Go Beer

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Keg Return

-$100.00

Cerveza Delray 1/2bbl

$167.00

Cerveza Delray 1/6bbl

$72.00

Cloud 19 1/2bbl

$299.00

Cloud 19 1/6bbl

$118.00

Yumtown 1/2bbl

$208.00

Yumtown 1/6bbl

$88.00

Pineapple Cloud 19 1/2bbl

$299.00

Pineapple Cloud 19 1/6bbl

$118.00

Citrus Blonde 1/2bbl

$159.00

Citrus Blonde 1/6bbl

$68.00

Cold Brew Detroit 1/2bbl

$299.00

Cold Brew Detroit 1/6bbl

$118.00

Pander Beer 1/2bbl

$253.00

Pander Beer 1/6bbl

$104.00

Cornerman Red 1/2bbl

$171.00

Cornerman Red 1/6bbl

$71.00

Unstoppable 1/2bbl

$171.00

Unstoppable 1/6bbl

$71.00

Cerveza Delray Obscura 1/2bbl

$167.00

Cerveza Delray Obscura 1/6bbl

$72.00

DCD Delray 1/6th

$40.00

DCD Citrus Blonde 1\2

$110.00

DCD Clound 19 1/2

$150.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Beaunien Berry

$7.00

4 Pk Brown

$9.99

4-Pack To-Go Campin' Beer

$8.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Campin' Beer

$7.00

Campin Case Special

$16.00

Campin Beer 1\6 DCD

$40.00

4-Pack To-Go Cerveza Delray

$6.99

Case To-Go Cerveza Delray

$41.94

4-Pack To-Go Cerveza Delray Obscura

$9.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Cerveza Delray Obscura

$7.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Corktober

$8.00

4 Pk Corktober

$9.99

15-Pack To-Go Citrus Blonde

$10.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Citrus Blonde

$7.00

4-Pack To-Go Cloud 19

$12.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Cloud 19

$9.00

4-Pack To-Go Cold Brew Detroit

$11.99Out of stock

4-Pack To-Go Cornerman

$9.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Cornerman

$7.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Emerald Inspired

$9.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Frequency Change

$9.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Fruit Party

$9.00

4-Pack To-Go Great America - Apple Pie

$9.99

4-Pack To-Go Great America - Lemonade

$9.99

4-Pack To-Go Great America - Peach

$9.99

4-Pack To-Go Great America - Strawberry

$9.99

Great America Jar - Mango

$5.99

Great America Jar - Blueberry

$5.99

Great America Jar - Lemonade

$5.99

Great America Jar - Peach

$5.99

Great America Jar - Strawberry

$5.99

Great America Jar - Apple Pie

$5.99

Great America Jar - Tea & Lemon

$5.99

Great America Jar - Watermelon

$5.99

4-Pack To-Go G.A.Mexican Lager

$6.99

4-Pack To-Go G.A. New England IPA

$13.99

4-Pack To-Go G.A. Fruited Ale

$9.99

15-Pack To-Go Hala Kahiki

$12.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Hala Kahiki

$6.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Liquid Mittens

$12.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Little Yum

$7.00

24.5oz Can To-Go N.I.B.

$9.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Pallet Smasher

$20.00

4-Pack To-Go Pander Beer

$12.99Out of stock

4-Pack To-Go Pineapple Cloud 19

$14.99Out of stock

24.5oz Can To-Go Pineapple Cloud 19

$9.00Out of stock

4-Pack To-Go Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$11.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Sabotaged By Darkness

$8.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Sparkling Hop Water

$5.00

4-Pack To-Go Suicide Machine

$8.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Suicide Machine

$7.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Sweet Big Baby Belma

$8.00

24.5oz Can To-Go Sweet Touch

$9.00

12-Pack To-Go TeaKii

$18.99

4-Pack To-Go Unstoppable

$8.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Willy Nilly

$8.00

4-Pack To-Go Yumtown

$9.99

24.5oz Can To-Go Yumtown

$7.00

24.5 Oz. To-Go Cans

$9.00Out of stock

4 Pack 16 Oz. To-Go

$9.99

Pleasant Case

$59.94

T-Shirts

$10 T-Shirt Special

$10.00

Small Black Shirt W/ Gold

$20.00

Medium Black Shirt W/ Gold

$20.00

Large Black Shirt W/ Gold

$20.00

XL Black Shirt W/ Gold

$20.00

XXL Black Shirt W/ Gold

$20.00Out of stock

Small Green Shirt W/ Black

$20.00

Medium Green Shirt W/ Black

$20.00

Large Green Shirt W/ Black

$20.00

XL Green Shirt W/ Black

$20.00Out of stock

XXL Green Shirt W/ Black

$20.00

Yellow Shirt W/ Blue Small

$20.00

Yellow Shirt W/ Blue Medium

$20.00

Yellow Shirt W/ Blue Large

$20.00

Yellow Shirt W/ Blue X-Large

$20.00

Yellow Shirt W/ Blue XX-Large

$20.00

Yellow Shirt W/blue XXX-LARGE

Blue Shirt W/ Blue Small

$20.00

Blue Shirt W/ Blue Medium

$20.00

Blue Shirt W/ Blue Large

$20.00

Blue Shirt W/ Blue X-Large

$20.00

Blue Shirt W/ Blue XX-Large

$20.00

Blue Shirt W/ Blue XXX-Large

$20.00

(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue X-Small

$20.00

(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue Small

$20.00

(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue Medium

$20.00

(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue Large

$20.00

(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue X-Large

$20.00

(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue XX-Large

$20.00

Mint XXX-LARGE

(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink Small

$20.00Out of stock

(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink Medium

$20.00Out of stock

(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink Large

$20.00

(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink X-Large

$20.00

(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink XX-Large

$20.00Out of stock

White Shirt W/ Black Small

$20.00

White Shirt W/ Black Medium

$20.00

White Shirt W/ Black Large

$20.00

White Shirt W/ Black X-Large

$20.00

White Shirt W/ Black XX-Large

$20.00

White Shirt XXX LARGE

Sweatshirts

Small Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold

$45.00

Medium Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold

$45.00

Large Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold

$45.00

XL Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold

$45.00

XXL Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold

$45.00

3XL Black Sweat W/ Gold

$45.00

Small Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black

$40.00

Medium Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black

$40.00Out of stock

Large Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black

$40.00

XL Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black

$40.00

XXL Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black

$40.00

3X Green Sweat W/ Black

$40.00

Stickers

Large B&W Brew Detroit Sticker

$5.00

1 Round stickers for $3.00

$3.00

2 Round stickers for $5.00

$5.00

Koozies

Brew Detroit Koozie

$5.00

TagaBrew

Short Keychain - TagaBrew

$2.00

Long Keychain - TagaBrew

$6.00

Water Bottle

Brew Detroit Water Bottle

$5.00

Patches

Brew Detroit Patch

$5.00

Brew Detroit Hats

Black & Gold Trucker

$25.00

Trucker style hats black with gold net and gold Brew Detroit

Charcoal & White Trucker

$25.00

Charcoal hat with White trucker net!

Grey & White Puff Embroidered Snapback

$30.00

Black 7 Panel Hat W/Logo

$35.00

140 Members Only T-Shirt

Black & Gold Shimmer-Small

$12.00

Black & Gold Shimmer-Medium

$12.00

Black & Gold Shimmer-Large

$12.00

Black & Gold Shimmer-XLarge

$12.00

Black & Gold Shimmer-XXLarge

$12.00

Black & Gold Shimmer-XXXLarge

$12.00

Black & Gold Shimmer-5XLarge

$12.00Out of stock

Women's Black & Gold Shimmer-Large

$12.00

Women's Black & Gold Shimmer-XLarge

$12.00

Women's Black & Gold Shimmer-XXXLarge

$12.00Out of stock

Cerveza Delray Tap Handles

Cerveza Delray Tap Handles

$40.00

Membership

140 Annual Membership

$140.00

$140/Initial Membership to The 140 140 Member Jacket (sizes will be taken at The 140 Welcome Party on 10/15) Challenge coin with The 140 logo and new design (Coin design will change each year so members can collect them) 1X Current membership year's version of Depth ($25 value) - This year is Depth III (BBA Imperial Stout aged in Blanton's bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans). Welcome Party (coincides with Depth Day) Quarterly member-only parties First crack at monthly small batch can releases Member Tuesdays: 50% off one appetizers for members of The 140 only 25% off all Brew Detroit merch First beer of every day Brew Detroit is open is $1.40 25% off beer tab for each business day - Includes you and three guests 25% off keg sales 10% off private event space rentals 25% off to-go beer orders Birthday Crowler with your choice of beer Annual renewal fee is $100

ONLY AVAILABLE SAT-SUN 10AM-2PM

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, rice, your choice of chorizo, smoked brisket, bacon, or pork, braised black beans, Cabot cheddar, pico de gallo, served with a side of salsa and home fries or tri-color chips. Chorizo, Pork, Bacon - $13 Brisket - $18

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

Sliced Dearborn ham (or bacon if you prefer), home fries, 2 farm fresh eggs cooked to order, and your choice of house baked Jewish rye or sourdough toast.

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Three tacos with scrambled eggs, Vermont Cabot white cheddar, pico de gallo, and chipotle salsa. Choice of shredded Chorizo, Pork, Bacon - $13 Brisket - $18

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

House-baked brioche buns, Dearborn ham, poached farm fresh egg, hollandaise sauce, sautéed spinach. Substitute mushrooms instead of ham for a vegetarian option.

BD Breakfast Sammy

$12.00

Dearborn ham, and a hard fried egg with sharp white cheddar on a House made Brioche Bun with a slice of fresh tomato! Comes with a side of our house made home fries or tri-color chips.

The Eye Opener

$12.00

Classic BD Poutine (Kennebec fries, Cambridge cheese curds, Small Town Brown Gravy and scallions) with fresh bacon and two eggs cooked to order. Add Pulled Pork $4. Add Brisket $11

Breakfast Jaeger with Fried Eggs

$18.00

Pork schnitzel with 2 farm fresh eggs cooked to order on home fries topped in our Small Town Brown Ale gravy.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Fried corn tortillas, two farm fresh eggs, chorizo, pork braised black beans, salsa roja, salsa verde, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema, and scallions.

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

1/2 lb. of corned beef hash with 2 farm fresh eggs cooked to order, shredded potato hash, Grobbel’s corned beef, onions, peppers, celery, scallions & herbs. With a choice of Rye or Sourdough toast.

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

Vermont Cabot white cheddar cheese, bacon braised black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, two farm fresh eggs, and smoked pork, topped with scallions.

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Thick Belgian Waffle topped with Strawberries, and house made whipped cream.

Pancakes

$10.00

Golden malted pancakes served with butter and syrup.

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Straight up Blueberry Pancakes!!!

Brunch Drinks

BLOODY MARTHA

$10.00

NSB (Neutral Sugar Base Alcohol), Gielow Pickle Juice, and dashes of Tobassco or Chalula. Topped off with Zing-Zang.

BEER-MOSA

$8.00

Citrus Blonde Ale (or your choice of beer) and orange juice.

BUCK’S FIZZ

$7.00

Bubbly Demi-Sec and orange juice.

CRANBERRY CHARDONNAY

$7.00

Chardonnay, soda, and cranberry juice.

HARD SLUSHIE

$8.00

Rotating flavors, ask your server.

COFFEE

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Depth lll Bottle

Bottles will be available for pick up at Brew Detroit Taproom on 10/15/2022 at 3:00pm. For 140 members Bottles will be available for pick up at Brew Detroit Taproom on 10/15/2022 at 1:40pm.

Depth lll Bottle

$25.00

Depth lll 500 milliliter bottle. 9-month Blantons Bourbon-Barrel Aged Imperial Stout brewed with Madagascar vanilla beans. Strong notes of milk chocolate are accompanied by subtle dark fruit flavors with a smooth vanilla finish. 14.3% ABV Depth III pickup will be on the 15th of October (Depth Day) at 3:00 pm for general public. 140 members pickup starts at 1:40 pm that same day.

Depth II

Depth II Bottle

$30.00
