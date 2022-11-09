Brew Detroit
1401 Abbott St
Detroit, MI 48216
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzels
Grand River Bakery Pretzels, Monkey Mouth Ipa Mustard. Add Pimento Beer Cheese For An Additional $2
Breaded Cheese Curds
Breaded Cambridge Cheese Curds, Buttermilk Ranch
Chronic Fries
The Fries That Just Don’t Quit! Garlic Brown Butter, Bacon, Rosemary And Sarvecchio Parmesan Cheese, Topped With Balsamic Reduction. Gluten Free.
Bone-IN smoked wings
Smoked Chicken Wings, Spicy Hot Honey Sauce
Fried Pickles
Crispy Beer Batter Fried Gielow Pickle Slices, Buttermilk Ranch
Kennebec Fries
Traditional Twice-Cooked, Hand Cut Kennebec Fries
Nachos
Pierogi
Potato And Sauerkraut Pierogies, Caramelized Onions, and Sour Cream.
Poutine
Hand Cut Kennebec Fries, Cambridge Cheese Curds, Brown Ale Grave, Scallions
Reuben Fritters
Beer-Braised Grobbel's Corned Beef And Great Lakes Swiss Cheese, Bacon Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Midwest Grown Sweet Potatoes, Thick Cut, With Harissa Mayo. Ask About Our Other Sauce Options!
Veggie Nachos
Salsa Trio & Chips
Soups & Salads
Baby Spinach Salad
Seasonal Mixed Greens, Fresh Spinach, Dried Michigan Cranberries, Salemville Blue Cheese, Toasted Pecans, Shaved Red Onion, Honey-Rosemary Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sarvecchio Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Dearborn Bacon, Salemville Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Date & Candied Bacon Salad
Seasonal Mixed Greens, Arugula, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Dates, Dearborn Bacon, Feta, Chili Roasted Pepitas, Honey-Rosemary Vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sarvecchio Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Side Garden Salad
Seasonal Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Croutons. Choice Of Dressing.
Southwest Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Blackened Chicken, Corn And Bean Salsa, Tortilla, Cabot Cheddar, Tortilla Chips, Spicy Ranch Dressing
Soup De Jour
Entrees
Bbq Power Bowl
Bbq Pulled Pork Or Chicken, Rice, Bacon Braised Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cabot White Cheddar, Scallions. Upgrade To Shredded Smoked Brisket For $8!
Heart attack Mac
Rustichella rigatoni bechamel, how smoked BBQ pulled pork, bacon pico de gallo sharp cheddar and caramelized onion
Fish And Chips
Cerveza Del Rey Beer Battered Walleye, Kennebec Fries, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
Herbivore Power Bowl
Herb Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Rice, Vegetarian Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Scallions
Mac N' Cheese
Rustichella D'abruzzo Rigatoncini, Bechamel, Bacon, Cabot White Cheddar, Buttery Breadcrumbs, Caramelized Onions.
Smoked Beef Brisket
House-smoked beef brisket, coleslaw, mac n’ cheese, cornbread, BD Signature BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Pork Shoulder
House-smoked Michigan pork, coleslaw, mac n’ cheese, cornbread and BD Signature BBQ Sauce.
Handhelds
Black Bean & Barley Burger
Black Bean And Barley Patty With Cabot White Cheddar, Avocado, Pico De Gallo And Lettuce On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun.
The Cheeseburger
Grand River Butcher Shop Brisket, Short Rib And Chuck Ground Beef Patty, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Pickles And Cabot White Cheddar On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun. Add On Bacon For $4!
The Junkyard Hog
Smoked Pulled Pork, Slaw, And House Bbq Sauce On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun
The Pastrami
Smoked Pastrami, House Bbq Sauce, Great Lakes Swiss, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula And Jalapeno Aioli On Grand River Bakery Jewish Rye Bread
The Phatty Melt
Grand River Butcher Shop Brisket, Short Rib And Chuck Ground Beef Patty, Great Lakes Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions And Mushrooms, Bacon Jam And Russian Dressing On Grand River Bakery Jewish Rye Bread
The Pub Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dearborn Bacon, Irish Cheddar, Beer Caramelized Onions, Pickled Slaw, And Jalapeno Aioli On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun
The Reuben
Grobbel's Corned Beef, Great Lakes Swiss, Bacon Sauerkraut And Russian Dressing On Grand River Bakery Jewish Rye Bread
The Smoked Turkey
Smoked Michigan Great Lakes Swiss, Slaw, And Russian Dressing On Grand River Bakery Sourdough Bread
The Smoky Haystack
Smoked Bbq Beef Brisket, Slaw, And House Bbq Sauce On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Garlic and rosemary marinated grilled chicken, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing and SarVecchio Parmesan on a flour tortilla. Served with hand-cut Kennebec fries.
Santa Fe Wrap
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, blackened and grilled chicken with black bean and corn salsa. Tossed with house-made spicy ranch dressing. Served with fries and pickle.
Fish Swammy
Lake Superior walleye fried in our cerveza del Rey beer batter fried egg Cabot white cheddar slaw and Sriracha on a house baked brioche bun. Served with handcuffed fries
Tacos
Bbq Tacos
Three Tacos With Bbq Smoked Pulled Pork Or Chicken, Fresh Corn Tortillas, Sweet Onions And Cilantro. Served With Bacon Braised Black Beans, Rice And Chipotle Salsa. Upgrade To Brisket Tacos For $8!
Blackened Fish Tacos
Three Tacos With Blackened Walleye, Fresh Corn Tortillas, Slaw, Pico De Gallo, And Cilantro Lime Crema. Served With Bacon Braised Black Beans And Rice.
Seasonal veggie taco
Our seasonal blend of broccoli vegetarian Black Bean and pico de gallo. Served with a long grain rice, tortilla chips and bverdey salsa
Sides
Side Of Braised Greens
Seasonal Greens Braised With Vegetable Stock, Celery, Onions, Roasted Garlic And Spices.
Side Of Jasmine Rice
Side Of Seasonal Succotash
Seasonal Vegetables Sauteed With Corn, Beans, Fresh Herbs And Spices.
Side Of Bacon Braised Black Beans
Black Beans Braised With Dearborn Bacon, Onion, Garlic And Jalapenos.
Side Garden Salad
Seasonal Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Croutons. Choice Of Dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Sarvecchio Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Side Veggie Beans
Home Fries Side
Bacon Side
Pizza
Le Champignon (The Mushroom)
Duxelles, Remy Picot Brie, Shaved Smoked Portobellos, Wild Mushroom Ragout, Sarvecchio Parmesan, Finished With Herb De Provence Oil Drizzle, Fresh Cracked Smoked Pepper And Sea Salt.
The Cheeeeese!
Rustic Marinara, Mozzarella, Provolone, Muenster, Sarvecchio Parmesan
The Dearborn
Garlic Cream Sauce, Za'atar Spice, Fresh Mozzarella, Sarvecchio Parmesan, And Roasted Tomatoes Finished With Toasted Pine Nuts, Hot Honey Drizzle And Fresh Thyme.
The Joe
Arrabbiata Sauce, Pepperoni, Hot Italian Sausage, Giardiniera, House Pizza Cheese Blend And Sarvecchio Parmesan, Finished With Chili Flakes
The Margherita
Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Pesto Infused Mozzarella, Garlic Infused Evoo, Fresh Basil
The Peppa
Rustic Marinara, House Pizza Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
The Red Wing
Crispy Fried Chicken, Garlic Cream Sauce, Michigan Cheddar And Blue Cheeses, Scallions, Tangy Buffalo Sauce Drizzle And Celery Dust
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Grand River Bakery Traditional Recipe Topped With Cream Cheese Frosting
Cinnamon Sugar Churros
Homemade Cinnamon Sugar Churros Served With Chocolate Stout Sauce
Seasonal Cheesecake
Mini Seasonal Cheesecake From Grand River Bakery
Seasonal Gelato
2 Scoops Of Your Choice Of Iorio's Gelato
Cookies
Sauces
Side of Arrabbiata Sauce
Side of Bacon Jam
Side of Balsamic Glaze
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Cilantro Lime Crema
Side of Creamy Dill Dressing
Side of Guacamole
Side of Harissa Mayo
Side of Honey Rosemary
Side of Hot Honey
Side of Jalapeño Aioli
Side of Mustard
Side of Pica De Gallo
Side of Pimento Beer Cheese
Side of Ranch
Side of Russian Dressing
Side of Rustic Marinara
Side of Salsa Roja
Side of Salsa Verde
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Soy Chili Sauce
Side of Spicy Ranch
Side of Sriracha
Kids
Kid's Cheeseburger
Grand River Butcher Shop 4 Oz Ground Beef Patty And Cabot White Cheddar On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.
Kid's Mac N' Cheese
Rigatoncini Pasta With Creamy White Cheddar Cheese. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.
Kid's Fish N' Chips
Battered Alaskan Pollock And Tartar Sauce. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.
Kid's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Herb Marinated Chicken Breast On A Grand River Bakery Brioche Bun. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla With Cabot White Cheddar. Served With Choice Of Side. Includes A Drink.
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Rustic Marinara Sauce And House Pizza Cheese Blend. Includes A Drink. Add Pepperoni For $2!
Taco Tuesday Specials
Walking Taco Pizza
Chicken Mole Taco
Shrimp Quesadilla
Three cheese blend, sautéed shrimp, red onion, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla
Three cheese blend, grilled chicken, red onion, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream.
Churros
Chips & Salsa Trio
Taco Gobernador
Taco Minero
$3 Taco
Choose any 1 taco for $3
Cerveza Delray Pint
Specials
The Mont Cristo
Spam Poke Bowl
D'Supreme Pizza
Street Corn
Fried Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
Steak Sub
Primavera Sub (Veggie Sub)
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Pizza
Steak Salad
Steak Taco
Corn tortillas, steak, cojita, lettuce, tomatoe, red onion, cilantro. Topped with A-1 aioli.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and beer infused aioli on a brioche bun.
Vegetarian Wrap
Mixed greens, sweet potato fries, corn, black bean, red onion, shredded cheese, & harissa aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of coleslaw or soup de’ jour.
BBQ Brisket Pizza
BBQ sauce, 3 cheese pizza blend, smoked brisket, banana rings, red onion, tomato, red pepper flakes.
Brew Detroit’s Meal
Cheese Burger with fresh brisket short rib and chuck ground beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & cheese on a brioche bun. Served with fries and a pint of Cerveza Delray.
Lunch Specials
Ham Sandwich
Toasted Jewish rye bread, Dearborn ham, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, red onion, American cheese, egg your way. Served with tri-color chips
Egg Salad Sandwich
Toasted Jewish rye bread, hard boiled eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, celery, green peppers, onion, lettuce, tomato, & Swiss cheese. Served with tri-color chips.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Toasted Jewish rye bread, tuna, mayonnaise, capers, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato, & Swiss cheese. Served with tri-color chips
Italian Submarine
Pepperoni, salami, ham with Swiss, heirloom tomato, arugula & house made Italian dressing. Served with fries.
Garlic butter Shrimp
Garlic butter shrimp over rice with heirloom tomato, topped with a rocket salad.
Brunch Specials
Lunch Menu
Personal Cheese Pizza
Rustic marinara, our pizza cheese blend, and pepperoni. Ask server for additional toppings for extra charge.
Chicken Caeser Wrap
Garlic and rosemary marinated grilled chicken, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing and SarVecchio Parmesan on a flour tortilla. Served with fries
Veggie Wrap
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, black beans, shredded cheese, and Harissa aioli. Served with fries.
Brew Detroit Cheeseburger
Brisket short rib and chuck ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, white cheddar, on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Baby Spinach Salad
Seasonal mixed greens and fresh spinach, dried Michigan cranberries, Salemville bleu cheese, toasted pecans, shaved red onion, rosemary-honey vinaigrette.
Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad
Your choice of sandwich: pastrami, turkey reuben, or corned beef. Choice of soup or salad.
Canned Beer
To-Go Beer
Keg Deposit
Keg Return
Cerveza Delray 1/2bbl
Cerveza Delray 1/6bbl
Cloud 19 1/2bbl
Cloud 19 1/6bbl
Yumtown 1/2bbl
Yumtown 1/6bbl
Pineapple Cloud 19 1/2bbl
Pineapple Cloud 19 1/6bbl
Citrus Blonde 1/2bbl
Citrus Blonde 1/6bbl
Cold Brew Detroit 1/2bbl
Cold Brew Detroit 1/6bbl
Pander Beer 1/2bbl
Pander Beer 1/6bbl
Cornerman Red 1/2bbl
Cornerman Red 1/6bbl
Unstoppable 1/2bbl
Unstoppable 1/6bbl
Cerveza Delray Obscura 1/2bbl
Cerveza Delray Obscura 1/6bbl
DCD Delray 1/6th
DCD Citrus Blonde 1\2
DCD Clound 19 1/2
24.5oz Can To-Go Beaunien Berry
4 Pk Brown
4-Pack To-Go Campin' Beer
24.5oz Can To-Go Campin' Beer
Campin Case Special
Campin Beer 1\6 DCD
4-Pack To-Go Cerveza Delray
Case To-Go Cerveza Delray
4-Pack To-Go Cerveza Delray Obscura
24.5oz Can To-Go Cerveza Delray Obscura
24.5oz Can To-Go Corktober
4 Pk Corktober
15-Pack To-Go Citrus Blonde
24.5oz Can To-Go Citrus Blonde
4-Pack To-Go Cloud 19
24.5oz Can To-Go Cloud 19
4-Pack To-Go Cold Brew Detroit
4-Pack To-Go Cornerman
24.5oz Can To-Go Cornerman
24.5oz Can To-Go Emerald Inspired
24.5oz Can To-Go Frequency Change
24.5oz Can To-Go Fruit Party
4-Pack To-Go Great America - Apple Pie
4-Pack To-Go Great America - Lemonade
4-Pack To-Go Great America - Peach
4-Pack To-Go Great America - Strawberry
Great America Jar - Mango
Great America Jar - Blueberry
Great America Jar - Lemonade
Great America Jar - Peach
Great America Jar - Strawberry
Great America Jar - Apple Pie
Great America Jar - Tea & Lemon
Great America Jar - Watermelon
4-Pack To-Go G.A.Mexican Lager
4-Pack To-Go G.A. New England IPA
4-Pack To-Go G.A. Fruited Ale
15-Pack To-Go Hala Kahiki
24.5oz Can To-Go Hala Kahiki
24.5oz Can To-Go Liquid Mittens
24.5oz Can To-Go Little Yum
24.5oz Can To-Go N.I.B.
24.5oz Can To-Go Pallet Smasher
4-Pack To-Go Pander Beer
4-Pack To-Go Pineapple Cloud 19
24.5oz Can To-Go Pineapple Cloud 19
4-Pack To-Go Pineapple Upside Down Cake
24.5oz Can To-Go Pineapple Upside Down Cake
24.5oz Can To-Go Sabotaged By Darkness
24.5oz Can To-Go Sparkling Hop Water
4-Pack To-Go Suicide Machine
24.5oz Can To-Go Suicide Machine
24.5oz Can To-Go Sweet Big Baby Belma
24.5oz Can To-Go Sweet Touch
12-Pack To-Go TeaKii
4-Pack To-Go Unstoppable
24.5oz Can To-Go Willy Nilly
4-Pack To-Go Yumtown
24.5oz Can To-Go Yumtown
24.5 Oz. To-Go Cans
4 Pack 16 Oz. To-Go
Pleasant Case
T-Shirts
$10 T-Shirt Special
Small Black Shirt W/ Gold
Medium Black Shirt W/ Gold
Large Black Shirt W/ Gold
XL Black Shirt W/ Gold
XXL Black Shirt W/ Gold
Small Green Shirt W/ Black
Medium Green Shirt W/ Black
Large Green Shirt W/ Black
XL Green Shirt W/ Black
XXL Green Shirt W/ Black
Yellow Shirt W/ Blue Small
Yellow Shirt W/ Blue Medium
Yellow Shirt W/ Blue Large
Yellow Shirt W/ Blue X-Large
Yellow Shirt W/ Blue XX-Large
Yellow Shirt W/blue XXX-LARGE
Blue Shirt W/ Blue Small
Blue Shirt W/ Blue Medium
Blue Shirt W/ Blue Large
Blue Shirt W/ Blue X-Large
Blue Shirt W/ Blue XX-Large
Blue Shirt W/ Blue XXX-Large
(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue X-Small
(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue Small
(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue Medium
(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue Large
(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue X-Large
(W) Mint Shirt W/ Blue XX-Large
Mint XXX-LARGE
(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink Small
(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink Medium
(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink Large
(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink X-Large
(W) Racerback Pink Shirt W/Pink XX-Large
White Shirt W/ Black Small
White Shirt W/ Black Medium
White Shirt W/ Black Large
White Shirt W/ Black X-Large
White Shirt W/ Black XX-Large
White Shirt XXX LARGE
Sweatshirts
Small Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold
Medium Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold
Large Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold
XL Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold
XXL Black Sweat Shirt w/ Gold
3XL Black Sweat W/ Gold
Small Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black
Medium Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black
Large Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black
XL Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black
XXL Green Sweat Shirt w/ Black
3X Green Sweat W/ Black
Stickers
Koozies
Water Bottle
Patches
Brew Detroit Hats
140 Members Only T-Shirt
Black & Gold Shimmer-Small
Black & Gold Shimmer-Medium
Black & Gold Shimmer-Large
Black & Gold Shimmer-XLarge
Black & Gold Shimmer-XXLarge
Black & Gold Shimmer-XXXLarge
Black & Gold Shimmer-5XLarge
Women's Black & Gold Shimmer-Large
Women's Black & Gold Shimmer-XLarge
Women's Black & Gold Shimmer-XXXLarge
Cerveza Delray Tap Handles
Membership
140 Annual Membership
$140/Initial Membership to The 140 140 Member Jacket (sizes will be taken at The 140 Welcome Party on 10/15) Challenge coin with The 140 logo and new design (Coin design will change each year so members can collect them) 1X Current membership year's version of Depth ($25 value) - This year is Depth III (BBA Imperial Stout aged in Blanton's bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans). Welcome Party (coincides with Depth Day) Quarterly member-only parties First crack at monthly small batch can releases Member Tuesdays: 50% off one appetizers for members of The 140 only 25% off all Brew Detroit merch First beer of every day Brew Detroit is open is $1.40 25% off beer tab for each business day - Includes you and three guests 25% off keg sales 10% off private event space rentals 25% off to-go beer orders Birthday Crowler with your choice of beer Annual renewal fee is $100
ONLY AVAILABLE SAT-SUN 10AM-2PM
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, rice, your choice of chorizo, smoked brisket, bacon, or pork, braised black beans, Cabot cheddar, pico de gallo, served with a side of salsa and home fries or tri-color chips. Chorizo, Pork, Bacon - $13 Brisket - $18
Breakfast Plate
Sliced Dearborn ham (or bacon if you prefer), home fries, 2 farm fresh eggs cooked to order, and your choice of house baked Jewish rye or sourdough toast.
Breakfast Tacos
Three tacos with scrambled eggs, Vermont Cabot white cheddar, pico de gallo, and chipotle salsa. Choice of shredded Chorizo, Pork, Bacon - $13 Brisket - $18
Eggs Benedict
House-baked brioche buns, Dearborn ham, poached farm fresh egg, hollandaise sauce, sautéed spinach. Substitute mushrooms instead of ham for a vegetarian option.
BD Breakfast Sammy
Dearborn ham, and a hard fried egg with sharp white cheddar on a House made Brioche Bun with a slice of fresh tomato! Comes with a side of our house made home fries or tri-color chips.
The Eye Opener
Classic BD Poutine (Kennebec fries, Cambridge cheese curds, Small Town Brown Gravy and scallions) with fresh bacon and two eggs cooked to order. Add Pulled Pork $4. Add Brisket $11
Breakfast Jaeger with Fried Eggs
Pork schnitzel with 2 farm fresh eggs cooked to order on home fries topped in our Small Town Brown Ale gravy.
Huevos Rancheros
Fried corn tortillas, two farm fresh eggs, chorizo, pork braised black beans, salsa roja, salsa verde, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema, and scallions.
Corned Beef Hash
1/2 lb. of corned beef hash with 2 farm fresh eggs cooked to order, shredded potato hash, Grobbel’s corned beef, onions, peppers, celery, scallions & herbs. With a choice of Rye or Sourdough toast.
Breakfast Nachos
Vermont Cabot white cheddar cheese, bacon braised black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, two farm fresh eggs, and smoked pork, topped with scallions.
Belgian Waffle
Thick Belgian Waffle topped with Strawberries, and house made whipped cream.
Pancakes
Golden malted pancakes served with butter and syrup.
Blueberry Pancakes
Straight up Blueberry Pancakes!!!
Brunch Drinks
BLOODY MARTHA
NSB (Neutral Sugar Base Alcohol), Gielow Pickle Juice, and dashes of Tobassco or Chalula. Topped off with Zing-Zang.
BEER-MOSA
Citrus Blonde Ale (or your choice of beer) and orange juice.
BUCK’S FIZZ
Bubbly Demi-Sec and orange juice.
CRANBERRY CHARDONNAY
Chardonnay, soda, and cranberry juice.
HARD SLUSHIE
Rotating flavors, ask your server.
COFFEE
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Depth lll Bottle
Depth lll Bottle
Depth lll 500 milliliter bottle. 9-month Blantons Bourbon-Barrel Aged Imperial Stout brewed with Madagascar vanilla beans. Strong notes of milk chocolate are accompanied by subtle dark fruit flavors with a smooth vanilla finish. 14.3% ABV Depth III pickup will be on the 15th of October (Depth Day) at 3:00 pm for general public. 140 members pickup starts at 1:40 pm that same day.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Locally-sourced food and a world of beer brewed in the Heart of Detroit.
1401 Abbott St, Detroit, MI 48216