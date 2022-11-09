140 Annual Membership

$140.00

$140/Initial Membership to The 140 140 Member Jacket (sizes will be taken at The 140 Welcome Party on 10/15) Challenge coin with The 140 logo and new design (Coin design will change each year so members can collect them) 1X Current membership year's version of Depth ($25 value) - This year is Depth III (BBA Imperial Stout aged in Blanton's bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans). Welcome Party (coincides with Depth Day) Quarterly member-only parties First crack at monthly small batch can releases Member Tuesdays: 50% off one appetizers for members of The 140 only 25% off all Brew Detroit merch First beer of every day Brew Detroit is open is $1.40 25% off beer tab for each business day - Includes you and three guests 25% off keg sales 10% off private event space rentals 25% off to-go beer orders Birthday Crowler with your choice of beer Annual renewal fee is $100