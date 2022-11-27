- Home
- Marion
- Gastropubs
- Brew Fish Bar & Eatery
Brew Fish Bar & Eatery
1,310 Reviews
$$
210 Spring Street
Marion, MA 02738
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Brussels Sprouts
Fried brussels sprouts tossed with a lemon aoili.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our house-made buffalo chicken dip served with house-made tortilla chips
Chicken Tenders
Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or blueberry barbeque.
Prezels & Beer Cheese
Oven baked pretzel rods served with a house-made beer cheese sauce.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled pork smoked in-house tossed with our signature barbeque sauce and piled on top of house-made tortilla chips with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, fresh red onion, and drizzled with cilantro sour cream
Quahog
Locally harvested quahogs stuffed with linguica, apple wood smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, and sweet bread with a side of lemon aioli.
Spicy Thai Calamari
Buttermilk marinated calamari tossed with Thai basil and kimchi. Served with honey sriracha aioli.
Wings
Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or blueberry barbeque.
Vegan Tenders
Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or blueberry barbeque.
Maple Cornbread Skillet
Mussells Dijon
P.E.I. Mussels, chourico, roasted potatoes, crispy sweet potato straws, Dijon cream sauce, grilled ciabatta
Soup/Salad/Bowls
Beet and Arugula Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp chopped romaine tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing topped with garlic croutons and parmesan cheese
Cowboy Cobb Salad
Crisp chopped romaine, baby arugula, grilled chopped egg, grilled sweet corn, apple wood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and bleu cheese with a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette.
Edamame Grain Bowl GF
House Salad
Romaine, spinach, cucumber, red onion, tomato, carrots, fresh mozzarella, house made croutons served with our Brew Fish Vinaigrette.
Soba Salmon Salad
Soba noodles and Asian vegetables tossed with sweet chili vinaigrette served chilled and topped with sesame marinated salmon.
Cup Ch'ale
Kale soup and clam chowder, both local favorites, combine for one flavorful thin broth chowder. Chock full of clams, chourico, flavor, and vegetables.
Bowl Soup
Ask your server for today's selection.
Cup of Soup
Ask your server for today's selection.
Bowl Ch'ale
Kale soup and clam chowder, both local favorites, combine for one flavorful thin broth chowder. Chock full of clams, chourico, flavor, and vegetables.
Quart Ch'ale
Kale soup and clam chowder, both local favorites, combine for one flavorful thin broth chowder. Chock full of clams, chourico, flavor, and vegetables.
Quart Soup
Ask your server for today's selection.
1/2 Gallon Chale
Gallon Chale
Sandwiches/Burgers
Black and Blue Burger
Certified Angus Beef char-grilled to your liking dusted with Cajun seasoning topped with bleu cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, and a balsamic glaze. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, our signature seasoned fries, and our house-made pickle
Black Bean Burger
Black bean, sweet potato, brown rice, roasted red peppers, kale, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cilantro sour cream.
BrewFish Burger
Certified Angus Beef char-grilled to your liking served with lettuce, tomato, red onion Served with our signature seasoned fries and a house-made pickle.
Brussell Sprout Grilled Cheese
Cubano
Pork tenderloin and spicy cappicola are thinly sliced and pressed between a roll with our house-made pickles, Swiss cheese, and a sweet and smoky chipotle aioli spread. Served with our signature seasoned fries.
Fish Sandwich
Fresh haddock, lightly beer battered and served on a fresh baked roll with lettuce and tomato and served with our coleslaw, seasoned fries and our house-made pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil vinaigrette served on grilled ciabatta bread.
Impossible burger
Plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, vegan cheddar cheese, sriracha ketchup on a sprouted oat bun. Served with our seasoned fries and a pickle
Lobster Roll
Lobster meat tossed in light mayo served with lettuce on a buttered brioche bun. Served with our signature seasoned fries and a house-made pickle.
BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house smoked pulled pork tossed lightly in our BBQ sauce and topped with our ginger spiced slaw and smoked cheddar on a brioche bun. Served with our house-made pickle and signature seasoned French fries. $13
SouthCoast Burger
Certified Angus Beef char-grilled and opped with linguica, apple wood smoked bacon, sautéed onion, peppers, and pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, seasoned fries, and our house-made pickle.
Turkey BLT
Oven roasted turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, sundried cranberry aioli, served on a ciabatta roll. Served with our signature seasoned fries and a house-made pickle.
Salmon Burger
Entrees
Adult Mac n Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce topped butter crumbs.
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Seared Sesame-crusted Ahi tuna, brown rice, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, kimchi, cilantro, shoyu vinaigrette, sweet soy glaze. Does not come with any additional sides.
Baked Stuffed Haddock
Baked stuffed haddock, chourico and cornbread stuffing, served with garlic mashed potatoes, butternut squash, and topped with lemon aioli. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.
Bourbon Steak Tips
Marinated in garlic, bourbon, and other secret herb and spices grilled to your liking and served with vegetable (butternut squash) and mashed potato. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.
Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese and buffalo sauce topped with butter crumbs buffalo chicken tenders with bacon & blue cheese aioli.
Cashew Cream Scallops
Pan-seared New Bedford scallops, jasmine rice, shaved brussels sprouts, a roasted cashew cream sauce, sweet soy glaze.
Chicken and Prosciutto
Chicken breast pan seared and topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a white wine garlic sauce served with over linguine. If you select a different side there may be an upcharge and would replace the side mentioned above.
Haddock Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, ginger spiced coleslaw, and crispy haddock then topped Creole tartar sauce. Served with fries and our house-made pickle.
Lg Fish and Chips
Fresh haddock, lightly beer battered served with our dairy-free ginger-spiced coleslaw and choice of one side additional sides are charged extra.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce topped butter crumbs with chunks of lobster meat.
Pork Chop
Portuguese Linguini and Clams
Tender linguini tossed with linguica, clams, and herbs in a white wine garlic sauce garnished with parmesan cheese and little necks. Served with toasted ciabatta for dipping. Does not include any additional sides.
Seafood Combo
Scallops, haddock, and shrimp all baked and topped with a seasoned bread crumb topping. We suggest pairing with butternut squash and garlic mashed potato, or you may select two alternate sides. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.
Seafood Paella
A combo of seasoned littlenecks , salmon, and shrimp, in a creamy Mozambique sauce served over saffron rice. Does not include any additional sides.
Sm Fish and Chips
Fresh haddock, lightly beer battered served with our dairy-free ginger-spiced coleslaw and fries. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the fries.
Steak Frites
12 oz. NY strip grilled to your liking, topped with fried egg. Chef suggest pairing with truffle fries, and butternut squash, or choose two sides. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.
Tamarind Salmon
Flatbreads
Autumn Harvest Flatbread
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Cheese Flatbread
Fig and Arugula Flatbread
Lobster Flatbread
Flatbread with light white garlic sauce, lobster, white cheddar cheese, basil vinaigrette, micro greens.
Margherita Flatbread
Scallop and Bacon Flatbread
Spin and Prosciutto Flatbread
Kids Menu
Desserts
Chocolate Lava
Cookie bar pastry case
Cookie Sundae
GF Strawberry Cake In Bakery Case
Week of 6/28 Brownie Cheesecake
Gluten Free Strawberry Cake
Strawberry fruit filling and white chocolate mousse between light yet moist cake. Topped with more white chocolate mousse and a white chocolately drizzle.
Pistachio Cake
A moist gold cake layered with pistachio mousse and a light and fluffy cream cheese frosting.
Pistachio Cake In Bakery Case
Chocolate stout cake, layered with chocolate mousse topped with chocolate ganache
Pumpkin Heath Cake
Specialty Brulee
Strawberry Cheesecake
Sides
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Risotto
Side Carrots N Celery
Side Cole Slaw
side extra dressing
side extra nacho chips
Side Fries
Side Jasmine Rice
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Spinach
Side Squash
Side Sweet Fries
Side Truffle Fries
Green Beans
Saffron rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Join the fun at Brew Fish Bar & Eatery. We keep Marion, MA satisfied with our 20 rotating craft beers on tap and new twists on American favorites. Pull up a chair, sip on your favorite craft beer or microbrew, and order up something delicious. Regulars crave our juicy burgers, specialty pizzas, and Ch'ale! Satisfy your palate further with the popular Fish Tacos and Brew Fish and Chips. Our outstanding service and warm atmosphere will make you feel that you've entered a place where we love people, food, and family!
210 Spring Street, Marion, MA 02738