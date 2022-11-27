Brew Fish Bar & Eatery imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery

1,310 Reviews

$$

210 Spring Street

Marion, MA 02738

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chicken Tenders
Cowboy Cobb Salad

Appetizers

Corn bread made-to-order in a cast iron skillet. Topped with Maple syrup and sweet butter.

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried brussels sprouts tossed with a lemon aoili.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Our house-made buffalo chicken dip served with house-made tortilla chips

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or blueberry barbeque.

Prezels & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Oven baked pretzel rods served with a house-made beer cheese sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Pulled pork smoked in-house tossed with our signature barbeque sauce and piled on top of house-made tortilla chips with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, fresh red onion, and drizzled with cilantro sour cream

Quahog

$7.00

Locally harvested quahogs stuffed with linguica, apple wood smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, and sweet bread with a side of lemon aioli.

Spicy Thai Calamari

$14.00

Buttermilk marinated calamari tossed with Thai basil and kimchi. Served with honey sriracha aioli.

Wings

$13.00

Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or blueberry barbeque.

Vegan Tenders

$13.00

Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or blueberry barbeque.

Maple Cornbread Skillet

$9.00

Mussells Dijon

$15.00

P.E.I. Mussels, chourico, roasted potatoes, crispy sweet potato straws, Dijon cream sauce, grilled ciabatta

Soup/Salad/Bowls

Beet and Arugula Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp chopped romaine tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing topped with garlic croutons and parmesan cheese

Cowboy Cobb Salad

$12.00

Crisp chopped romaine, baby arugula, grilled chopped egg, grilled sweet corn, apple wood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and bleu cheese with a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette.

Edamame Grain Bowl GF

$15.00

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, spinach, cucumber, red onion, tomato, carrots, fresh mozzarella, house made croutons served with our Brew Fish Vinaigrette.

Soba Salmon Salad

$19.00

Soba noodles and Asian vegetables tossed with sweet chili vinaigrette served chilled and topped with sesame marinated salmon.

Cup Ch'ale

$6.00

Kale soup and clam chowder, both local favorites, combine for one flavorful thin broth chowder. Chock full of clams, chourico, flavor, and vegetables.

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Ask your server for today's selection.

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Ask your server for today's selection.

Bowl Ch'ale

$8.00

Kale soup and clam chowder, both local favorites, combine for one flavorful thin broth chowder. Chock full of clams, chourico, flavor, and vegetables.

Quart Ch'ale

$15.00

Kale soup and clam chowder, both local favorites, combine for one flavorful thin broth chowder. Chock full of clams, chourico, flavor, and vegetables.

Quart Soup

$15.00

Ask your server for today's selection.

1/2 Gallon Chale

$30.00

Gallon Chale

$54.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Black and Blue Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef char-grilled to your liking dusted with Cajun seasoning topped with bleu cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, and a balsamic glaze. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, our signature seasoned fries, and our house-made pickle

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black bean, sweet potato, brown rice, roasted red peppers, kale, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cilantro sour cream.

BrewFish Burger

$14.00

Certified Angus Beef char-grilled to your liking served with lettuce, tomato, red onion Served with our signature seasoned fries and a house-made pickle.

Brussell Sprout Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cubano

$15.00

Pork tenderloin and spicy cappicola are thinly sliced and pressed between a roll with our house-made pickles, Swiss cheese, and a sweet and smoky chipotle aioli spread. Served with our signature seasoned fries.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh haddock, lightly beer battered and served on a fresh baked roll with lettuce and tomato and served with our coleslaw, seasoned fries and our house-made pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil vinaigrette served on grilled ciabatta bread.

Impossible burger

$18.00

Plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, vegan cheddar cheese, sriracha ketchup on a sprouted oat bun. Served with our seasoned fries and a pickle

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Lobster meat tossed in light mayo served with lettuce on a buttered brioche bun. Served with our signature seasoned fries and a house-made pickle.

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Our house smoked pulled pork tossed lightly in our BBQ sauce and topped with our ginger spiced slaw and smoked cheddar on a brioche bun. Served with our house-made pickle and signature seasoned French fries. $13

SouthCoast Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef char-grilled and opped with linguica, apple wood smoked bacon, sautéed onion, peppers, and pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, seasoned fries, and our house-made pickle.

Turkey BLT

$14.00

Oven roasted turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, sundried cranberry aioli, served on a ciabatta roll. Served with our signature seasoned fries and a house-made pickle.

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Entrees

Adult Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce topped butter crumbs.

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$26.00

Seared Sesame-crusted Ahi tuna, brown rice, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, kimchi, cilantro, shoyu vinaigrette, sweet soy glaze. Does not come with any additional sides.

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$26.00

Baked stuffed haddock, chourico and cornbread stuffing, served with garlic mashed potatoes, butternut squash, and topped with lemon aioli. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.

Bourbon Steak Tips

$22.00

Marinated in garlic, bourbon, and other secret herb and spices grilled to your liking and served with vegetable (butternut squash) and mashed potato. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese and buffalo sauce topped with butter crumbs buffalo chicken tenders with bacon & blue cheese aioli.

Cashew Cream Scallops

$30.00

Pan-seared New Bedford scallops, jasmine rice, shaved brussels sprouts, a roasted cashew cream sauce, sweet soy glaze.

Chicken and Prosciutto

$20.00

Chicken breast pan seared and topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a white wine garlic sauce served with over linguine. If you select a different side there may be an upcharge and would replace the side mentioned above.

Haddock Tacos

$17.00

Three soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, ginger spiced coleslaw, and crispy haddock then topped Creole tartar sauce. Served with fries and our house-made pickle.

Lg Fish and Chips

$22.00

Fresh haddock, lightly beer battered served with our dairy-free ginger-spiced coleslaw and choice of one side additional sides are charged extra.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$26.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce topped butter crumbs with chunks of lobster meat.

Pork Chop

$25.00

Portuguese Linguini and Clams

$21.00

Tender linguini tossed with linguica, clams, and herbs in a white wine garlic sauce garnished with parmesan cheese and little necks. Served with toasted ciabatta for dipping. Does not include any additional sides.

Seafood Combo

$26.00

Scallops, haddock, and shrimp all baked and topped with a seasoned bread crumb topping. We suggest pairing with butternut squash and garlic mashed potato, or you may select two alternate sides. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.

Seafood Paella

$32.00

A combo of seasoned littlenecks , salmon, and shrimp, in a creamy Mozambique sauce served over saffron rice. Does not include any additional sides.

Sm Fish and Chips

$19.00

Fresh haddock, lightly beer battered served with our dairy-free ginger-spiced coleslaw and fries. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the fries.

Steak Frites

$34.00

12 oz. NY strip grilled to your liking, topped with fried egg. Chef suggest pairing with truffle fries, and butternut squash, or choose two sides. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.

Tamarind Salmon

$27.00

Flatbreads

Autumn Harvest Flatbread

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Fig and Arugula Flatbread

$14.00

Lobster Flatbread

$17.00

Flatbread with light white garlic sauce, lobster, white cheddar cheese, basil vinaigrette, micro greens.

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Scallop and Bacon Flatbread

$17.00

Spin and Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid BBQ Chicken

$8.00

Kid Steak Tips

$11.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid Fish & Chips

$13.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava

$10.00

Cookie bar pastry case

$6.50

Cookie Sundae

$10.00

GF Strawberry Cake In Bakery Case

$9.00

Week of 6/28 Brownie Cheesecake

Gluten Free Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Strawberry fruit filling and white chocolate mousse between light yet moist cake. Topped with more white chocolate mousse and a white chocolately drizzle.

Pistachio Cake

$10.00

A moist gold cake layered with pistachio mousse and a light and fluffy cream cheese frosting.

Pistachio Cake In Bakery Case

$10.00

Chocolate stout cake, layered with chocolate mousse topped with chocolate ganache

Pumpkin Heath Cake

$10.00

Specialty Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Sides

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side Risotto

$5.00

Side Carrots N Celery

$2.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

side extra dressing

$0.50

side extra nacho chips

$3.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Side Squash

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Saffron rice

$4.00

Test

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join the fun at Brew Fish Bar & Eatery. We keep Marion, MA satisfied with our 20 rotating craft beers on tap and new twists on American favorites. Pull up a chair, sip on your favorite craft beer or microbrew, and order up something delicious. Regulars crave our juicy burgers, specialty pizzas, and Ch'ale! Satisfy your palate further with the popular Fish Tacos and Brew Fish and Chips. Our outstanding service and warm atmosphere will make you feel that you've entered a place where we love people, food, and family!

Website

Location

210 Spring Street, Marion, MA 02738

Directions

