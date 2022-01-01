Brew House imageView gallery

Brew House Walnut Hills

472 Reviews

$

1047 East McMillan

Cincinnati, OH 45206

Order Again

Apps & Sides

Chicken Strip

French Fries

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Ring

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Mozz Sticks

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.25

Goat Cheese and Caramel

$8.00

Bread/Toast

$1.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

Vegan Goetta

$4.00

Perogies, Large

$10.00

Perogies

Poppers

$6.00

Tex Mex Chilli Cup Only

$3.95

Nachos

$10.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.00

Tally Ho Burger

$10.00

Black and Blue Burger

$9.00

Reenan Burger

$10.00

Cameron Burger

$12.00

Beyond Burger

$10.00

Veggieburger

$6.00

Spicy Black Bean

$6.00

Salmon Burger & Fries

$12.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$5.00

One Cookie

$1.50

Three Cookies

$3.95

Apple Pie

$4.95

Brownie With Whipd Crm

$3.95

Cheesecake

$3.95

Pumpkin Pie

$3.95

Peach Pie

$3.95

Pie With Icecream

$4.95

Cupcake

$2.00

Entrees

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Strips Basket

$6.25

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Meatloaf and Potatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon Burger & Fries

$12.00

Salmon Fillet

$12.00

Salads

Black Bean Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

Taco Salad

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Combo

$7.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

French Dip Panini

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Veggie Sandwich

$5.00

VGLT Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Snacks/Non Kitchen

Cashews

$2.50

Dirty Kettle Chips

$1.00

Grippos

$1.00Out of stock

Husman Variety Chips

$1.75

SMALL BAG SNACKS

$1.00

Utz Snacks

$1.00Out of stock

Zapp's Chips

$0.75

Andys Fries

$1.00

Pringles Sm Cns

$1.00

Oreos

$1.50

Oreo Mini

$1.00Out of stock

Pork Rinds

$1.00Out of stock

Pretzels

$0.50Out of stock

Small Cookies

$1.00

Takis

$1.00

Specials

Burger Special

$9.95

Soup 1

$3.95+

Soup 2

$4.95+

Soup 3

$4.95+

Weekly Special

$11.95

Tacos

Black Bean Sweet Potato Taco

$3.50

Beef Taco

$3.50

Blackened Tilapia Taco

$3.50

Salmon Taco

$4.00Out of stock

NA Bev

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

7up

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.50

Goslings Ginger Beer

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Mug Can

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Cow's Milk

$2.00

VernonsCan

$1.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Ice

Cup Of Water

$0.25

Draft

Northern Row

$5.00

Platform Peach

$5.00

Sierra Neveda

$5.00

Weidemanns Bohemian

$4.00

Beer Of Week Special

$3.00

Beer Spcl N Well Shot Hamms Only

$5.00

Comparty

$4.00

Pedialyte

$2.00

Mystery Beer

$4.00

Craft

2 Robbers Seltzer

$5.00

3 Floyds Center Square

$6.00

3 Floyds Gumball Head

$5.00

3 Floyds Space Station Middle Finger BTL

$6.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust BTL

$7.00

Abita Mimosa

$5.00

Ace Dry Cider

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Bottle

$5.00

Alaskan Amber BTL

$5.00

Bell's Amber

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale BTL

$6.00

Bells Oberon

$5.00

Bells Rind Over Matter

$5.00

Blakes Triple Jam

$5.00

Brewkettle White Raja

$6.00

BumbleBerry

$5.00

Cartridge Escape

$5.00

Cider Boys

$5.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alia 16 Oz

$7.00

Delirium Tremens

$7.00

Downeast Blue Slushie

$5.00

Downeast Peach

$5.00

Downeast Strawberry

$5.00

Ellicotville IPA

$5.00

Fretboard Kool On

$5.00

Founders Porter

$5.00

50/west Dommpedal

$5.00

50 West Home Sweet Home

$4.00

50 West Peach Ale

$4.00

Greatlakes Mexican Lager

$4.00

Heart State Sona

$3.00

Heart State Throb

$3.00

Hi Wire Mountain Water

$5.00

Leffe Blonde BTL

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout 16oz

$6.00

Leinenkugels Coco Dunkel

$5.00

Leinenkugels Shandy

$5.00

Madtree Psycopathy

$5.00

Madtree Tropica Pshyco

$5.00

Masthead IPA

$5.00

Masthead Lager

$5.00

Masthead Oktoberfest

$5.00

Masthead Paradise

$5.00

Melvin Chamber Music

$5.00

Moeller Barn Brew Red Ale

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Northern Row Preacher

$5.00

Northern Row Hefeweizen

$5.00

Northern Row Helles Lager

$5.00

Northern Preacher

$5.00

Pilsner Urquell

$5.00

Platform Odd Future

$5.00

Platform Sun Surfer

$5.00

Rebel Metel Vloume

$5.00

Rebel Metel Stubentiger

$5.00

Reingeist Blizzberry

$5.00

Rhinegeist Tea

$5.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

Rhinegeiust Wowie Coloda

$5.00

Rheingeist Wowie 16 Oz

$6.00

Rhinegeist Zango Crush

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Urban Artifact Teak

$5.00

Urban Artifact Tumi

$5.00

White Claw Variety

$5.00

Stiegl Radler

$6.00

Terapin Cryosphere

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.00

Troegs Trogenator

$5.00

Urban Artifact Gadget

$7.00

Urban Artifact Keypunch

$5.00

Domestic

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Corona Light

$1.75

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Corona Premier

$1.75

Guinness Can

$3.50

Hamms Beer

$3.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken Blue 0.0

$4.50

Hudy Delight Can

$1.50

Krombacher Pilsner 16oz Can

$6.00

Little Kings

$1.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.00

Miller High Life

$2.00

Modelo

$3.00

Narragansett Sm Cans

$2.00

Narragansett 16oz Can

$3.00

Old Style

$3.00

Oranjeboom

$4.00

Pacifico

$3.00

PBR

$2.00

Rolling Rock CAN

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Stella Cidre

$4.00

Bucket O Beer Domstc

$10.00

Discount Domestic

$1.00

Carry Out Beer

3 Floyds Center Square 6 Pk

$14.99

3 Floyds Space Station Middle Finger 6PK

$14.99

3 Floyds Zombie Dust 6PK

$17.99

Ace Cider 6 Pk Any Variety

$12.99

Alaskan Amber 6PK

$12.99

Archer Roose

$18.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$13.99

Bells Rind Over Matter

$11.99

Braxton Oktober Fuel

$12.99

Brewkettle White Raja

$11.99

Cartridge Escape 4 Pk

$10.99

Cigar City Jai Alai

$15.99

Linenkugels Shandy 6 Pk

$10.99

Bud Light 16oz 6PK

$9.99

Corona 6PK

$8.99

Delerium Tremens

$16.99

Corona Light 6PK

$8.99

Downeast Blackberry 4PK

$9.99

Founders Porter

$12.00

Guiness 8pk

$16.99

Heart State 4 Pk

$15.99

Heart State Sweet Milk Stout

$12.99

Hi Wire Mountain Water

$12.99

Krombacher Pils 4PK

$7.99

Leffe Blonde 6PK

$10.99

Lefthand Milk Stout

$17.99

Madtree Psychopathy 6PK

$11.99

Masthead IPA

$12.99

Masthead Lager

$12.99

Masthead Paradise

$12.99

Mich Ultra

$8.99

Miller High Life 16oz 6PK

$6.50

Miller Lite 6pk

$8.99

Modelo 6PK

$8.99

Narragansett 16oz 6PK

$7.99

Northern Row Hustler

$11.99

Northern Row Preacher 6 Pk

$11.99

Northern Row Hef 4pk

$14.99

Old Style 16oz 6PK

$8.99

Oranjeboom 6PK

$10.99

PBR 6 Pk

$7.00

Platform Sun Surfer

$12.99

Platform Odd Future

$13.99

Rolling Rock 12PK

$10.99

Rebel Metel Stubentiger

$13.99

Reingeist Blizzberry

$12.49

Rhinegeist Truth 6PK

$12.49

Stella Cidre 6PK

$8.99

Stiegl Radler

$13.00

Pacifico 6PK

$8.99

Rhinegiest Zango Crush

$12.49

Hamms 6 Pk

$5.99

Budweiser 6pk

$9.99

Urban Artifact Gadget

$14.99

Whiteclaw 6 Pk

$12.99

50 West Doompedal

$12.99

Leinenkugels Shandy

$18.99

50 West Home Sweet Home

$12.99

50 West Peach

$12.99

Rebel Metel Volume

$13.99

Urquell Pilsner

$11.99

Urban Artifact Epicurean

$17.00

Urban Artifact Tumi

$16.99

Urban Artifact Key Punch

$13.99

Urban Artifact Teak

$13.99

Bumbleberry

$14.99

Well Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Vodka DBL

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Gin DBL

$7.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Rum DBL

$7.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Tequila DBL

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.00

Other

Ameretto Sour

$6.00

$6.00

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Cynar

$6.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Domain de Canton

$7.00

Fernet

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier Cognac

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Hennessy DBL

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jaegermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemondrop

$6.00

Longisland Well

$8.00

Lucid

$8.00

Mai Ti

$6.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Paul Masson

$5.00

Pimms

$6.00

Pple Pucker

$5.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$16.00

Tuaca Demi Sec

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

$8.00

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Remy VSOP

$8.00

Remy VSOP DBL

$15.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Reds BTL

BTL Bosco Merlot

$15.00

BTL Butter Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTL Compass Cab Sav

$15.00

BTL Lambrusco

$15.00

BTL Monte Oton

$15.00

BTL Sutter Home Merlot

$7.99

Whites BTL

BTL Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Moscato

$15.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$15.00

BTL Reisling

$15.00

BTL St. Anneliese Liebfraumilch

$15.00

Carry Out Wine

Archer Roose Rosé 4PK

$18.99

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc 4PK

$18.99

Archer Roose Malbec 4PK

$18.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
WELCOME BACK FRIENDS!

1047 East McMillan, Cincinnati, OH 45206

Brew House image

