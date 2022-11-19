Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Brew Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2310 Bale St

Suite 106

Raleigh, NC 27608

Popular Items

Latte
Matcha Latte
Avocado Toast

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

2 oz of espresso and 10 oz of water poured directly over the espresso

Black & Coke

Black & Coke

$4.25

2oz of espresso and vanilla syrup added to 10 oz of Coca-Cola

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Batch brew drip coffee with ~2oz of steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold brewed coffee infused with nitrogen. Parlor Prospect blend!

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Wallabot from Parlor Coffee Roasters Medium blend; notes of chocolate and malt

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

2oz of Wallabout from Parlor

Espresso & Tonic

Espresso & Tonic

$4.25

2oz of espresso over 10oz of tonic water

Latte

Latte

$4.25

2 oz of espresso with 10 oz steamed milk, topped with latte art

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75

2 oz of espresso with 10 oz steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce, topped with latte art.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

Drip coffee with 2oz of espresso

Coffee Box

$22.00+

Coffee for sharing or catering! 96-oz box serves approximately 12 people. 160-oz box serves approximately 20 people.

ColdBREW 1/2 Gallon

ColdBREW 1/2 Gallon

$17.00

64 Oz of BREW Cold brew coffee! Ready to serve!

Iced Latte - 1/2 Gallon

Iced Latte - 1/2 Gallon

$25.00

64 Oz of BREW Iced latte! Ready to serve!

Black and White Pourover

$7.00

Elixr Pourover

$6.50

Other Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25

Chai concentrate from Rishi tea steamed with your choice of milk; 12oz

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.85

Chocolate milk from Homeland Creamery, 12oz

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+

Steamed chocolate milk from Homeland Creamy OR Mocha sauce with an alternative milk of your choice

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75+

Made to order loose leaf tea from Rishi Tea

Herbal Iced Tea

Herbal Iced Tea

$2.85+

Wild Berry Hibiscus batch made iced tea

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.85+

Classic Black batch brewed iced tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Unsweetened Matcha from Rishi Tea paired with milk of your choice

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25

Steeped Earl Grey tea into a concentrate with vanilla syrup added to your choice of steamed milk

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.75
Milk

Milk

$3.75
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.35
Steamer

Steamer

$3.75+

Steamed milk of your choice

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.75

Soda

$1.75

Food

Bagel

Bagel

$3.80

Bagels from Brown Bag Bagels

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.50

Gluten and dairy free! *made with a brown sugar cinnamon mixture added in unless requested otherwise*

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Croissant dough cinnamon roll from Union Special

Muffin

Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry muffin from Ninth st Bakery

Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$2.75

GF cookie with rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, M&M

Yogurt Granola

Yogurt Granola

$3.80

Plain greek yogurt with house made oat, honey, and nut granola

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

Sourdough bread from Union Special topped with avocado mix, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Sourdough bread from Union Special topped with Big Spoon peanut butter, banana, cinnamon, honey drizzle

Toast and Jam

Sourdough bread from Union Special

PB&J

PB&J

$5.50

Sourdough bread from Union Special, Big Spoon peanut butter, and local jam

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Local pimento cheese on Union Sourdough bread! Served with chips

1/2 Gallon

1/2 Gallon Iced Latte

1/2 Gallon Iced Latte

$25.00

1/2 gallon batch made iced lattes

1/2 Gallon Cold Brew

1/2 Gallon Cold Brew

$17.00

1/2 gallon batch made cold brew with Prospect from Parlor coffee

1/2 Gallon Chai Latte

1/2 Gallon Chai Latte

$23.00

Chai concentrate from Rishi Tea combined with milk of your choosing

1/2 Gallon Iced Tea

1/2 Gallon Iced Tea

$16.00

1/2 Gallon batch made iced tea from Rishi Tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

OPEN HOURS ARE FOR ONLINE ORDERING - NOT SHOP HOURS!!

Website

Location

2310 Bale St, Suite 106, Raleigh, NC 27608

Directions

