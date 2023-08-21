Popular Items

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.95+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

Medium Roast

$2.75+

Dark Roast

$2.75+

Flavor of the Day

$2.75+

Decaf Coffee

$2.75+

Refill

$1.50
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.35+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Smore Latte

$4.00+Out of stock
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.95+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.45+
Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$2.55+

Espresso with dollop of foam

Americano

Americano

$3.65+
Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$4.00+Out of stock
Cafe White Mocha

Cafe White Mocha

$4.00+
Cafe Caramel

Cafe Caramel

$4.00+Out of stock
Latte Macchiato

Latte Macchiato

$3.80+

Cortado

$2.65+

equal parts espresso and steamed milk, no foam 4-6 ounce drink

TEA

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.40+

Black Iced Tea, Unsweetened

London Fog

London Fog

$3.00+

Blackberry Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Crimson Fizz

$5.00+

Crimson Berry Herbal Tea, Grapefruit Dry, Strawberry Syrup

Crimson Berry Iced Tea (Decaf)

$3.40+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

SHAKEN TEA

Strawberry Hibiscus Shaken Tea

$5.25

Raspberry Lemon Shaken Tea

$5.25

SMOOTHIE

Original Smoothie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Banana

$7.50
Green Machine

Green Machine

$7.50

Orange Booster

$7.50

MILKSHAKE

Chunky Monkey

$7.00

S'Mores

$7.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Protein Powder

$2.00

SPRITZER

Strawberry Lemon Spritzer

Strawberry Lemon Spritzer

$5.50
Raspberry Lime Spritzer

Raspberry Lime Spritzer

$5.50

Prickly Cactus Spritzer

$5.50

Spritzer

$5.50

DRINK COOLER

Juicable (New)

$9.50Out of stock

Tru

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Polar Sodas & Seltzers

Polar Sodas & Seltzers

$1.50

MISC. ITEMS

Pup Cup

$0.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Box of Joe

$16.95

Water

$0.25

FOOD

BREAKFAST

Made To Order All Day

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Choice of bread, egg & cheese

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Choice of bread, ham, egg & cheese

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Choice of bread, sausage egg, & cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Choice of bread, bacon, egg & cheese

NY Bagels

NY Bagels

$3.50

Freshly made in NYC & shipped to us over night!

Frittatas

$2.75

Made in house daily, choose your favorite one.

Lox & Bagel

$12.00Out of stock

Toasted bagel of your choice, smoked salmon, capers, red onions

Mixed Berry Parfait Cup

$7.00

Mixed seasonal berries, yogurt, granola

Over Night Oats

$6.50

Oats, honey, chia seeds, seasonal fruit, coconut soak in almond milk over night

AVOCADO TOAST

Focaccia Toasted, Fresh Avocado. Your Choice Between Spicy or Traditional

Spicy Avocado Toast

$8.00

Toasted Focaccia, Avocado, Sriracha

Traditional Avocado Toast

$7.00

Toasted Focaccia, Avocado, Salt

GRAB & GO

Enjoy Freshly Made In House Lunch Options

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, caesar dressing crouton's, shaves parmesan

Spring Salad

$10.00

Spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta, white balsamic

Turkey Pesto Panini

$11.00

Rosemary focaccia, turkey, tomato, cheese, pesto, mayo, pressed and served hot

Ham And Swiss Panini

$11.00Out of stock

Rosemary focaccia, swiss, honey mustard, tomato, pressed & served hot

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Flour wrap, roasted red hummus & roasted seasonal veggies.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla wrap, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken

Ham & Gouda Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla wrap, honey mustard, ham, gouda, lettuce, tomato

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Flour wrap, mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, bacon & swiss cheese

Protein Box

$10.75

ADD ONS

Miss Vickies Potato Chips

Miss Vickies Potato Chips

$1.75

PASTRIES

Our Pastries Are Made Locally & Fresh By BirchTree Bread Company
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Croissant

Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Cider Donut

Cider Donut

$6.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$5.00Out of stock
Spicy Brownie

Spicy Brownie

$7.00Out of stock
Spicy Caramel Brownies

Spicy Caramel Brownies

$7.00
Regular Brownies

Regular Brownies

$7.00
Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.75Out of stock
Cheddar & Chive Scone

Cheddar & Chive Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Reese's Cookie

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cup

$3.00
Bacon And Cheddar Scone

Bacon And Cheddar Scone

$5.00Out of stock
Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$5.00Out of stock
Reesee's Scone

Reesee's Scone

$5.00Out of stock

RETAIL

Retail coffee and Mugs

Strainless Steel Travel Tumbler

Strainless Steel Travel Tumbler

$14.99