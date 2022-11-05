Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Brew Republic Bierwerks

478 Reviews

$

15201 Potomac Town Place

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Truly

Pineapple

$5.00

Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Watermelon & Kiwi

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Blueberry & Acal

$5.00Out of stock

Wild Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

Clothing

Drink Local Tee

Drink Local Tee

$18.00

Pledge Allegiance Tee

$18.00

Day Drinker Tank

$18.00

Unisex Hooded Sweatshirt

$39.99+

Unisex Est. Black Tee

$25.99+

Unisex Est. Charcoal Tee

$25.99+

Unisex Est. Blue Tee

$25.99+

Long Sleeve Henley Blue

$33.99+

Long Sleeve Henley White

$33.99+

BRB Button Short Sleeve

$35.99+

Camo Hat

$20.00

BRB Button Short Sleeve (Employees)

$12.99

The Right To Drink T-Shirt

$18.00

Oktoberfest Tee

$20.00

Growlers

64oz Black Glass Growler

$16.99
64oz Glass Growler

64oz Glass Growler

$10.99

64oz Stainless Keg Growler

$49.99

32oz Glass Howler

$7.00

Glassware

16oz Glass

$7.99
10oz Snifter

10oz Snifter

$6.99

5oz Glass

$5.99

Beer Fest Merch

Beer Fest Tee

Beer Fest Tee

$18.00

Beer Fest 5oz Glass

$3.00

2022 Beer Fest Tee

$24.99+

Commissioner

Commissioner for a Day

$10.00

Commissioner - Quarter

$49.99

Commissioner - Year

$189.99

Food

Salty Dog Pretzels

$7.00

Chili Nando

$7.00

Bishop's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Roscoe's Treats

$3.00

Drinks

Greyhound

$7.00

The Alley Cat

$7.00

Hair of the Dog

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Directions

Gallery
Brew Republic Bierwerks image
Brew Republic Bierwerks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ande Charles Slider Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
4911 Cheshire Station Plaza Dale City, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
The Secret Garden Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,450
404 Mill St Occoquan, VA 22125
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Hometown Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
9000 Lorton Station Blvd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Trummer's
orange star4.6 • 6,034
7134 Main Street Clifton, VA 20124
View restaurantnext
The Main Street Pub
orange starNo Reviews
7140 Main Street Clifton, VA 20124
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Woodbridge
orange star4.2 • 122
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
London Chippy - London Chippy 14067 noblewood plz
orange star4.3 • 25
14067 noblewood plz woodbridge, MD 22193
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbridge
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston