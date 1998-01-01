Brew to Brew
Coffee/Espresso
Brew Coffee
Dark roast blend from Indonesia and South America. Cupping notes of dark chocolate and toffee.
Cafe au Lait
Our house blend with scalded milk.
Caffe Cannella
Our house blend with steamed cinnamon milk
Iced Coffee
A medium dark roast of specialty blend Arabica coffees from North and South America and Papua New Guinea. With flavor notes of dark chocolate and hazelnut with the rich sweetness of caramelized sugar.
Caramel Bliss
Iced coffee blended with sea salt caramel and 1/2 & 1/2 with extra sea salt caramel drizzle inside the cup topped with whip and more drizzle. Served frozen
Cold Brew
Indonesian and East African beans blended to bring a deep aroma of sweet pipe tobacco melding into rich flavors of cocoa. Can be served as sweet cream with house made vanilla and a splash of cream
Dalgona
Instant espresso whipped with sugar traditionally served iced, can be made hot. Dusted with choice of spice.
Espresso
Single origin Brazillian bean with cupping notes of creamy, nutty and caramel.
Con Panna
Espresso topped with whipped cream
Macchiato
Espresso topped with foam
Cortado
Espresso served with equal amount of steamed milk
Vietnamese
Shots of espresso shaken with sweetened condensed milk and served on ice
Cafe Bombon
Espresso layered with sweetened condensed milk. Served hot.
Americano
Espresso diluted with water. Hot or iced
K-Tomic
Americano with white chocolate, heavy cream and whip. Hot or iced
Pour Over
A special brewing technique, please allow extra time to handcraft this beverage. We have light, medium and dark roast options to explore.
Affagato
Espresso with choice of house made ice cream. Can add a signature chip cookie
Turkish
Cap/Latte
Almond Joy
Dark chocolate with almond and coconut added in, just like the candy bar
Candied Nuts
A latte with hazelnut and toffee dusted with cinnamon.
Cappucino
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam. Only hot. Can add flavor and spice.
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel latte where the espresso marks the milk, topped with sea salt caramel drizzle.
Cinnamon Brown Sugar
House made cinnamon brown sugar syrup
Eggnog Latte
Steamed eggnog with espresso, dusted with cardamom and nutmeg
Frosted Cinnamon Bun
White chocolate and cinnamon vanilla syrups, milk steamed with cinnamon, whip cream and dusted with cinnamon
Frosted Cookies
White chocolate, cookie butter and whip. Frosted Cookies aren't just for Christmas.
Frosty Patty
Twice the frosted mint of a peppermint mocha brings the chill to your taste buds with choice of chocolate and whip
Gingerbread
Traditional gingerbread flavors with whip and extra ginger and nutmeg dusted on top
Hippie
A vanilla latte made with honey and steamed cinnamon milk. Traditionally served hot, can be made cold.
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and very little foam. Can be served hot, iced or frozen. Flavors and toppings can be added.
Lavender White Mocha
Heavy notes of lavender bring this white mocha fully into spring
Maple Brown Sugar
House made cinnamon brown sugar and maple syrup
Maple Butter Pecan
Maple overtones with butter pecan notes topped with whip, Maple syrup and crushed pecans
Maple Pumpkin
Maple syrup and pumpkin spice top this latte that brings to mind a warm pumpkin pie.
Mexican Chocolate Snickerdoodle
Cinnamon Vanilla, chocolate, ancho cinnamon milk
Mocha/White Mocha
A latte made with dark chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce or both. Served with whip. Can add additional flavors for extra.
Mounds
Dark chocolate with coconut syrups.
Ooh La La Paris
Latte with honey and milk steamed with cardamon and cinnamon.
Pecan Sandie
Butter Pecan and cookie butter recreate this classic cookie in a latte
Peppermint Mocha
Choice of chocolate with peppermint and whip
Pumpkin Macchiato
Seasonal twist on a caramel macchiato with pumpkin and pumpkin drizzle
Pumpkin Spice
Pumpkin syrup and spices takes this quintessential drink too the next level.
Pumpkin White Mocha
Pumpkin melded with white chocolate topped with whip and dusted with pumpkin spice
Raspberry Almond
House made almond syrup with raspberry syrup, whip and raspberry drizzle
Raspberry Mocha
Choice of chocolate, raspberry syrup, whip and raspberry drizzle
Red Velvet Cupcake
Dark Chocolate and cake batter syrups with a dusting of cocoa on top.
Rocky Beaches
Espresso blended with hazelnut, dark chocolate, and caramel sauce. Topped with whip cream and drizzle of both dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Traditionaly served frozen.
S'mores
Choice of chocolate, toasted marshmallow, whip, house made marshmallow and graham cracker crumbs
Sandy Beaches
Espresso, milk, house made coconut syrup, white chocolate , and sea salt caramel with whip cream and a sea salt caramel and white chocolate drizzle
Snickerdoodle
Cinnamon Vanilla, cookie butter and cinnamon dusting
Vanilla Cupcake
A vanilla latte with cake batter that tastes just like a vanilla cupcake
Vanilla Latte
Espresso with house made vanilla syrup
Tea
Hot Tea
Brewed in your cup with a tea bag. Make it as strong as you'd like. Large variety, mostly caffine free.
Iced Tea
Served unsweetened black, geen or raspberry hibiscus. Flavors or house made cane syrup can be added.
London Fog Latte
Earl grey (regular or decaf) with choice of lavender or vanilla with steamed milk.
Tiger Eye Latte
Chamomile tea with vanilla, steamed milk with cardamom and nutmeg.
Chai Latte
House blend of traditional chai spices, black tea and 1/2 & 1/2 sweetened with agave.
Thai Chai
Green tea with coconut and ginger steeped in steamed cinnamon milk and sweetened with agave
Matcha Latte
Unsweetened culinary grade matcha, supplied by ARTEAO. Can be sweetened or flavored
Thin Mint Latte
Healthy Green matcha with white chocolate, frosted mint and whip. Your taste buds will thank you
Dragon Latte
Unsweetened organic dragonfuit powder supplied by ARTEAO. (pink matcha)
Cherry Blossom Latte
Dragon fruit matcha with cherry syrup and whip. This frozen beverage is reminiscent of spring
Maqui Latte
Super fruit Maqui is from Chili and tastes like a cross between wild blueberries and raspberries.
Blackberry Bramble Latte
Purple maqui berry matcha blended with blackberry and topped with whip. Healthy antioxidants and immunity boosting frozen beverage
Butterfly Latte
Unsweetened organic butterfly pea flower powder supplied by ARTEAO. (Blue Matcha)
Bubble Milk
Black tea, tapioca boba, agave and milk
Boba Fruit
Green tea, bursting boba, fruit puree and milk
Mamushka
Sweetened black tea blend with strong citrus overtones and spices
INOTEA Boba 16oz can
Honeydew Boba tea in a 16oz can
Kombucha
Ginger lemon kombucha made with a blend of organic tea, ginger juice, fruit juice, and cultures
Smoothies/Juices
Smoothies
Non- dairy fruit puree blended with ice. Strawberry with banana shown.
Refreshers
Fruit juice blend with either coconut water or green coffee bean extract,italian sparkling water, and fruit and berries.
Lemonades
Lightly sweetened lemon juice served iced or frozen. Can be flavored.
Tye Dyed Lemonade
Frozen lemonade with blue matcha and raspberries. Changes colors as you drink it.
Electric Blue Lemonade
Our color changing lemonade that has blue matcha. Served iced.
Bottle of Apple Juice
Bottle of Orange Juice
Juices 8oz
8oz blend of fruit and vegetable juices. Squeezed in house.
Non Caffinated
Italian sodas
Italian sparkling water with choice of syrup. House made root beer shown.
Hot chocolate
Steamed milk with choice of dark, white or combined chocolates topped with house made marshmallows, whip cream and matching drizzle.
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Our signature hot chocolate with ancho and cinnamon steamed into the milk.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Choice of chocolate and milk options, blended together with extra drizzle in the cup, whipped cream and more drizzle on top.
Cup of Milk
8oz cup of your choice milk. Served cold,, flavors can be added.
Steamers 12oz
Milk steamed to kid's temperature (110) with a flavored syrup.
Sipping Chocolate
Rich dark chocolate beverage with whipped cream on top and house made marshmallows for dunking on the side
Spiced apple cider
Hot apple cider with extra cinnamon, carmel and whipped cream
Milkshakes
Housemade ice cream, flavors vary, topped with whip cream and a maraschino cherry
Golden Milk Latte
Sweetened milk with tumeric and spices
Spiced Mocha Hot Chocolate
Breads with Spreads
Freshly toasted or warmed house bread with options of house sweet jelly spreads.
Breakfast Sandwich
Pressed to order. Scrambled egg, meat and cheese. Can be customized.
Fruit Parfait
Vanilla yogurt with bananas or seasonal berries. Please notate which one you'd like. Two sizes avaialble. Can add granola and honey drizzle for $1.00 extra.
Oatmeal
Cooked and ready to eat blue berries & cream, bacon, maple & cinnamon, dried fruit or nuts & chia oatmeal. Pick 1 or 2!
Waffles
Made to order Belgium style waffle or a short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Choose from a great variety of toppings including flavored house made jams and syrups.
Quiche
Individual portion of crustless quiche served warmed. Choose from a variety. * Options change per location * Always at least one vegetarian option available
Hot Tamale
House made tamale covered with melted Mexican blend cheese, poached egg, shredded Mexican cheese blend, salsa verde and queso
Egg Benedict
Poached eggs and Canadian bacon on house sourdough English muffin covered with house hollandaise.
Corned Beef Hash
Seasoned oven roasted red potatoes, chopped corned beef, sweet onions create a base for a sunny side up egg. Can add cheese or an extra egg.
Shrimp N' Grits
Delicious and cheesy grits covered in a spicy shrimp and bacon sauce.
Avocado Toast
Wheat berry toast points slathered with house made avocado spread and choice of topping
Sandwiches
Caprese
Served on a house made herbed focaccia, with house pesto, seasoned roasted tomatoes and italian blend cheese. Meat may be added for an upcharge.
4 Cheese
Served on house herbed focaccia, a blend of muenster, sharp white cheddar, white american and smoked provolone. Meat can be added for an upcharge.
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Creamy peanut butter with choice of house made jam, honey or marshmallow fluff.
Roast Beef
Rare roast beef, sharp white cheddar, horseradish mayonnaise, sauteed mushrooms & onions on house herbed focaccia with au jus on the side.
Cali
Smoked turkey, smoked provolone, guacamole, seasoned roasted red peppers and fresh spinach on wheat berry bread,
Rachael
Lighter softer version of the classic reuben. Made with smoked turkey, swiss, house coleslaw and drizzled with 1000 Island on marbled rye.
Cuban
Oven roasted pork loin, honey ham, dill pickle, swiss and yellow mustard on a bagette.
Smokin' Club
Pressed to order. Slices of smoked turkey, honey ham, smoked gouda and applewood bacon with pesto, mayonnaise, tomato and spring mix lettuce on house made herbed focaccia
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas with seasoned shredded chicken or pork and Mexican cheese blend. Served with tomato and lettuce. Can add guacamole, Pico, avocado and sour cream.
Ham and Swiss
Honey ham, swiss and fresh spinach on a croissant
Roast Beef and Provolone
Rare roast beef with smoked provolone and fresh spinach on a croissant.
Turkey and Cheddar
Smoked turkey, sharp white cheddar and fresh spinach on a croissant
BLT
Made fresh daily with applewood smoked bacon, seasoned sliced tomatoes and spring mix lettuce on a ciabatta roll.
Soup
Chili Soup
A spicy soup with carne asada, mushrooms, kidney beans and tomatoes in a savory beef broth.
Curried Coconut Sweet Potato
Limited Release seasonal soup. Vegan. With coconut milk and oil, sweet potatoes, yellow curry seasoning and onions pureed until think and smooth.
Chili con Carne
Traditional thick chili with kidney beans, carne asada, pork tenderloin and vegetables topped with cheddar cheese
Loaded Potato
Fully loaded potato with cheddar, bacon, chives, butter and sour cream topped with more bacon and cheddar
Chicken Tortilla
A spicy blend of chicken, corn, black beans, green chilis and tomatoes topped with mexican blend cheese and tortilla strips
Garden Tomato Bisque
Chunky fire roasted tomatoes, rainbow bell peppers, sweet onions, garlic and basil pesto in a creamy base. Subtle tomato flavor with a garden of goodness.
Turkey Pot Pie
Salads
Cobb Salad
Seasoned chicken , smoke turkey, applewood bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, avocado slices, hard boiled egg on a bed of greens
Chef Salad
Bed of greens topped with chopped rare roast beef, honey ham, swiss, hard boiled egg and tomato wedges, cucumbers, bacon bits and chopped pecans
Asian Salad
Bed of blended greens and cabbage mixed with carrots, mandarin oranges, cashews, cilantro, green onions and sesame seeds. Add protein: chicken or shrimp.
Medi Salad
Bed of greens with house made hummus, seasoned roasted tomatoes, crumbled feta, olives and banana pepper rings served with pita/naan wedges Can add meat.
Southwest Salad
Bed of greens with chipotle chicken, corn , black beans, roasted red peppers, mexican cheese, avocado toppped with corn strips.
Buffalo salad
Bed of lettuce, matchstick carrots, side of extra hot sauce and dressing of choice, hot wings and blue cheese crumbles
Nacho Salad
Corn chips topped with lettuce, diced tomato, Mexican cheese blend, kidney beans, guacamole, salsa and drizzled queso. Can add meat.
Shrimp Salad
Seasoned shrimp on a bed of greens with tomato and hard boiled egg wedges topped with croutons. Can add avocado for an upcharge
Fruit Salad
Seasonal fruits and berries served with a yogurt dressing on the side
Side Salad
Small bed of greens topped with diced tomato, diced cucumber, shredded cheese and croutons
8oz to go
Choose from house made chicken salad or pimento cheese spread. Take some home for later in an 8oz container.
Harvest Salad
Bed of greens with seasoned chicken, white cheddar cheese, dried cranberries, diced apple, chopped walnuts served with house made poppyseed dressing unless otherwise notated
Botanist Barrel
Sparkling Strawberry 6oz Glass
Sparkling Strawberry Bottle
Rhubarb Maple 6oz Glass
Rhubarb Maple Bottle
Skin Contact 6oz Glass
Skin Contact Bottle
Love Over Hate 6oz Glass
Love Over Hate
Paw Paw 6oz Glass
Paw Paw Bottle
Marguerite 6oz Glass
Marguerite Bottle
Botanical Fruit Punch 6oz. Glass
Botanical Punch Bottle
Have Love Will Bramble 6oz Glass
Have Love Bottle
Gold Rush 6oz Glass
Gold Rush Bottle
Hinnant Vineyards
Gimme Some Sugar White Glass
Gimme Some Sugar White Bottle
Southern Pink Glass
Southern Pink Bottle
Scuppernong Glass
Scuppernong Bottle
Sangria Glass
Carlos Glass
Carlos Bottle
Noble Glass
Noble Bottle
Carolina Wildflower Glass
Carolina Wildflower Bottle
Meritage Glass
Meritage Bottle
Pinot Gris Glass
Pinot Gris Bottle
Pinot Noir Glass
Pinot Noir Bottle
Chardonnay Glass
Chardonnay Bottle
Southern White Glass
Southern White Bottle
Gluten Free
Black and White Macaroon
Coconut macaroon with chocolate sprinkles and a semi sweet chocolate bottom
Frosted Celebration Blondies
Made from scratch with white cocolate chips and non-pareils
Cherry Almond Macaroon
Gluten free dairy free almond macaroon with candied cherries and almonds on top
Chocolate Chip Cake Slice
gluten free chocolate cake with chocolate chips and chocolate frosting with sprinkles
Cookie/Bar
Signature Cookie
We have three signature cookies that will always be in the case. Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chip and #Peanut Butter. Crispy edges and chewy centers. Best of both worlds.
Sandwich Cookie
Smaller version of our signature chip cookie, sandwiching a buttercreme filling.
Oatmeal Craisin Cookie
Big and soft these traditional oatmeal raisin cookies get a little tweak with craisins.
White Chocolate Almond Bars
Lightly almond flavored cookie crust with house made almond paste, sliced almonds and drizzled with white chocolate.
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
A Brew Crew favorite, made from scratch white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts
Maple Butter Pecan Biscotti
Butter Pecan Biscotti with sweet coconut and chopped pecans witha make glaze
B2B Cut Out Cookie
White chocolate outlines latte and cappuccino cups made of spiced Mocha cookies.
World Tea Cake Sampler
Glazed Italian, Chocolate Mexican Wedding, Russian Tea and Date Nut Snowballs. One of each variety, no substitutions.
Berger Style Cookie
Thick and soft sour cream cookie with a thick fudgy layer of whipped dark chocolate ganache
Brownie/Blondie
Cupcake
Danish- Pastries -Donuts
Nuffin' Muffin
Lemon Raspberry
Lemon muffin with fresh raspberries and raspberry drizzle
Banana Walnut
Banana muffin with fresh bananas and walnuts
Cherry Pistachio
Pistachio muffin with dried cherries and chopped pistachios. Cherry glaze and chopped pistachios on top
Chocolate Chocolate Chip
Chocolate muffin with mini chocolate chips, cuckold glaze and sprinkles