Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brew to Brew

376 Reviews

$$

50 Neuse River Parkway Ste 1

Clayton, NC 27527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Mocha/White Mocha
Latte

Coffee/Espresso

Brew Coffee

Brew Coffee

$1.95+

Dark roast blend from Indonesia and South America. Cupping notes of dark chocolate and toffee.

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$2.95+

Our house blend with scalded milk.

Caffe Cannella

Caffe Cannella

$3.55+

Our house blend with steamed cinnamon milk

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$1.95+

A medium dark roast of specialty blend Arabica coffees from North and South America and Papua New Guinea. With flavor notes of dark chocolate and hazelnut with the rich sweetness of caramelized sugar.

Caramel Bliss

Caramel Bliss

$6.25+

Iced coffee blended with sea salt caramel and 1/2 & 1/2 with extra sea salt caramel drizzle inside the cup topped with whip and more drizzle. Served frozen

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.45+

Indonesian and East African beans blended to bring a deep aroma of sweet pipe tobacco melding into rich flavors of cocoa. Can be served as sweet cream with house made vanilla and a splash of cream

Dalgona

Dalgona

$2.95+

Instant espresso whipped with sugar traditionally served iced, can be made hot. Dusted with choice of spice.

Espresso

Espresso

$1.45+

Single origin Brazillian bean with cupping notes of creamy, nutty and caramel.

Con Panna

Con Panna

$2.05+

Espresso topped with whipped cream

Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.05+

Espresso topped with foam

Cortado

Cortado

$2.05+

Espresso served with equal amount of steamed milk

Vietnamese

Vietnamese

$2.95+

Shots of espresso shaken with sweetened condensed milk and served on ice

Cafe Bombon

Cafe Bombon

$2.05+

Espresso layered with sweetened condensed milk. Served hot.

Americano

Americano

$2.85+

Espresso diluted with water. Hot or iced

K-Tomic

K-Tomic

$5.35+

Americano with white chocolate, heavy cream and whip. Hot or iced

Pour Over

$2.95+

A special brewing technique, please allow extra time to handcraft this beverage. We have light, medium and dark roast options to explore.

Affagato

Affagato

$3.45+

Espresso with choice of house made ice cream. Can add a signature chip cookie

Turkish

$3.95

Cap/Latte

Almond Joy

$5.45+

Dark chocolate with almond and coconut added in, just like the candy bar

Candied Nuts

Candied Nuts

$4.65+

A latte with hazelnut and toffee dusted with cinnamon.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$2.95+

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam. Only hot. Can add flavor and spice.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.05+

Caramel latte where the espresso marks the milk, topped with sea salt caramel drizzle.

Cinnamon Brown Sugar

Cinnamon Brown Sugar

$3.55+

House made cinnamon brown sugar syrup

Eggnog Latte

$4.45+

Steamed eggnog with espresso, dusted with cardamom and nutmeg

Frosted Cinnamon Bun

Frosted Cinnamon Bun

$5.35+

White chocolate and cinnamon vanilla syrups, milk steamed with cinnamon, whip cream and dusted with cinnamon

Frosted Cookies

$5.35+

White chocolate, cookie butter and whip. Frosted Cookies aren't just for Christmas.

Frosty Patty

$4.95+

Twice the frosted mint of a peppermint mocha brings the chill to your taste buds with choice of chocolate and whip

Gingerbread

Gingerbread

$5.15+

Traditional gingerbread flavors with whip and extra ginger and nutmeg dusted on top

Hippie

Hippie

$4.05+

A vanilla latte made with honey and steamed cinnamon milk. Traditionally served hot, can be made cold.

Latte

Latte

$2.95+

Espresso with steamed milk and very little foam. Can be served hot, iced or frozen. Flavors and toppings can be added.

Lavender White Mocha

Lavender White Mocha

$4.85+

Heavy notes of lavender bring this white mocha fully into spring

Maple Brown Sugar

Maple Brown Sugar

$4.15+

House made cinnamon brown sugar and maple syrup

Maple Butter Pecan

Maple Butter Pecan

$6.15+

Maple overtones with butter pecan notes topped with whip, Maple syrup and crushed pecans

Maple Pumpkin

Maple Pumpkin

$6.15+

Maple syrup and pumpkin spice top this latte that brings to mind a warm pumpkin pie.

Mexican Chocolate Snickerdoodle

$4.30+

Cinnamon Vanilla, chocolate, ancho cinnamon milk

Mocha/White Mocha

Mocha/White Mocha

$4.25+

A latte made with dark chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce or both. Served with whip. Can add additional flavors for extra.

Mounds

$4.85+

Dark chocolate with coconut syrups.

Ooh La La Paris

Ooh La La Paris

$3.55+

Latte with honey and milk steamed with cardamon and cinnamon.

Pecan Sandie

$4.10+

Butter Pecan and cookie butter recreate this classic cookie in a latte

Peppermint Mocha

$4.85+

Choice of chocolate with peppermint and whip

Pumpkin Macchiato

Pumpkin Macchiato

$4.35+

Seasonal twist on a caramel macchiato with pumpkin and pumpkin drizzle

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$5.95+

Pumpkin syrup and spices takes this quintessential drink too the next level.

Pumpkin White Mocha

Pumpkin White Mocha

$5.75+

Pumpkin melded with white chocolate topped with whip and dusted with pumpkin spice

Raspberry Almond

Raspberry Almond

$5.25+

House made almond syrup with raspberry syrup, whip and raspberry drizzle

Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

$5.35+

Choice of chocolate, raspberry syrup, whip and raspberry drizzle

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$5.35+

Dark Chocolate and cake batter syrups with a dusting of cocoa on top.

Rocky Beaches

Rocky Beaches

$6.10+

Espresso blended with hazelnut, dark chocolate, and caramel sauce. Topped with whip cream and drizzle of both dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Traditionaly served frozen.

S'mores

S'mores

$5.65+

Choice of chocolate, toasted marshmallow, whip, house made marshmallow and graham cracker crumbs

Sandy Beaches

$6.10+

Espresso, milk, house made coconut syrup, white chocolate , and sea salt caramel with whip cream and a sea salt caramel and white chocolate drizzle

Snickerdoodle

$4.05+

Cinnamon Vanilla, cookie butter and cinnamon dusting

Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.15+

A vanilla latte with cake batter that tastes just like a vanilla cupcake

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.55+

Espresso with house made vanilla syrup

Tea

Hot Tea

$1.05+

Brewed in your cup with a tea bag. Make it as strong as you'd like. Large variety, mostly caffine free.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.05+

Served unsweetened black, geen or raspberry hibiscus. Flavors or house made cane syrup can be added.

London Fog Latte

London Fog Latte

$2.95+

Earl grey (regular or decaf) with choice of lavender or vanilla with steamed milk.

Tiger Eye Latte

Tiger Eye Latte

$3.55+

Chamomile tea with vanilla, steamed milk with cardamom and nutmeg.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.45+

House blend of traditional chai spices, black tea and 1/2 & 1/2 sweetened with agave.

Thai Chai

Thai Chai

$3.95+

Green tea with coconut and ginger steeped in steamed cinnamon milk and sweetened with agave

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.55+

Unsweetened culinary grade matcha, supplied by ARTEAO. Can be sweetened or flavored

Thin Mint Latte

$5.75+

Healthy Green matcha with white chocolate, frosted mint and whip. Your taste buds will thank you

Dragon Latte

Dragon Latte

$5.65+

Unsweetened organic dragonfuit powder supplied by ARTEAO. (pink matcha)

Cherry Blossom Latte

Cherry Blossom Latte

$6.85+

Dragon fruit matcha with cherry syrup and whip. This frozen beverage is reminiscent of spring

Maqui Latte

Maqui Latte

$5.65+

Super fruit Maqui is from Chili and tastes like a cross between wild blueberries and raspberries.

Blackberry Bramble Latte

Blackberry Bramble Latte

$6.85+

Purple maqui berry matcha blended with blackberry and topped with whip. Healthy antioxidants and immunity boosting frozen beverage

Butterfly Latte

Butterfly Latte

$6.65+

Unsweetened organic butterfly pea flower powder supplied by ARTEAO. (Blue Matcha)

Bubble Milk

Bubble Milk

$5.45+

Black tea, tapioca boba, agave and milk

Boba Fruit

Boba Fruit

$5.65+

Green tea, bursting boba, fruit puree and milk

Mamushka

Mamushka

$3.05+

Sweetened black tea blend with strong citrus overtones and spices

INOTEA Boba 16oz can

$5.65

Honeydew Boba tea in a 16oz can

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.95

Ginger lemon kombucha made with a blend of organic tea, ginger juice, fruit juice, and cultures

Smoothies/Juices

Smoothies

Smoothies

$3.95+

Non- dairy fruit puree blended with ice. Strawberry with banana shown.

Refreshers

Refreshers

$2.95+

Fruit juice blend with either coconut water or green coffee bean extract,italian sparkling water, and fruit and berries.

Lemonades

Lemonades

$1.95+

Lightly sweetened lemon juice served iced or frozen. Can be flavored.

Tye Dyed Lemonade

Tye Dyed Lemonade

$4.95+

Frozen lemonade with blue matcha and raspberries. Changes colors as you drink it.

Electric Blue Lemonade

Electric Blue Lemonade

$3.95+

Our color changing lemonade that has blue matcha. Served iced.

Bottle of Apple Juice

$1.95

Bottle of Orange Juice

$1.95
Juices 8oz

Juices 8oz

$5.95

8oz blend of fruit and vegetable juices. Squeezed in house.

Non Caffinated

Italian sodas

Italian sodas

$2.45+

Italian sparkling water with choice of syrup. House made root beer shown.

Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate

$4.15+

Steamed milk with choice of dark, white or combined chocolates topped with house made marshmallows, whip cream and matching drizzle.

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.65+

Our signature hot chocolate with ancho and cinnamon steamed into the milk.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.15+

Choice of chocolate and milk options, blended together with extra drizzle in the cup, whipped cream and more drizzle on top.

Cup of Milk

$2.05

8oz cup of your choice milk. Served cold,, flavors can be added.

Steamers 12oz

$2.65

Milk steamed to kid's temperature (110) with a flavored syrup.

Sipping Chocolate

$4.95

Rich dark chocolate beverage with whipped cream on top and house made marshmallows for dunking on the side

Spiced apple cider

$2.95

Hot apple cider with extra cinnamon, carmel and whipped cream

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$3.95+

Housemade ice cream, flavors vary, topped with whip cream and a maraschino cherry

Golden Milk Latte

$3.55+

Sweetened milk with tumeric and spices

Spiced Mocha Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Brunch Items

Breads with Spreads

Breads with Spreads

$2.95

Freshly toasted or warmed house bread with options of house sweet jelly spreads.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Pressed to order. Scrambled egg, meat and cheese. Can be customized.

Fruit Parfait

Fruit Parfait

$2.95+

Vanilla yogurt with bananas or seasonal berries. Please notate which one you'd like. Two sizes avaialble. Can add granola and honey drizzle for $1.00 extra.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$2.95

Cooked and ready to eat blue berries & cream, bacon, maple & cinnamon, dried fruit or nuts & chia oatmeal. Pick 1 or 2!

Waffles

Waffles

Made to order Belgium style waffle or a short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Choose from a great variety of toppings including flavored house made jams and syrups.

Quiche

Quiche

$5.05

Individual portion of crustless quiche served warmed. Choose from a variety. * Options change per location * Always at least one vegetarian option available

Hot Tamale

Hot Tamale

$6.95

House made tamale covered with melted Mexican blend cheese, poached egg, shredded Mexican cheese blend, salsa verde and queso

Egg Benedict

Egg Benedict

$7.95

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon on house sourdough English muffin covered with house hollandaise.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$5.45

Seasoned oven roasted red potatoes, chopped corned beef, sweet onions create a base for a sunny side up egg. Can add cheese or an extra egg.

Shrimp N' Grits

Shrimp N' Grits

$5.95

Delicious and cheesy grits covered in a spicy shrimp and bacon sauce.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.95

Wheat berry toast points slathered with house made avocado spread and choice of topping

Sandwiches

All sandwiches can be made on Gluten free bread for no additional charge.
Caprese

Caprese

$7.95

Served on a house made herbed focaccia, with house pesto, seasoned roasted tomatoes and italian blend cheese. Meat may be added for an upcharge.

4 Cheese

4 Cheese

$6.95

Served on house herbed focaccia, a blend of muenster, sharp white cheddar, white american and smoked provolone. Meat can be added for an upcharge.

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.95

Creamy peanut butter with choice of house made jam, honey or marshmallow fluff.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$8.95

Rare roast beef, sharp white cheddar, horseradish mayonnaise, sauteed mushrooms & onions on house herbed focaccia with au jus on the side.

Cali

Cali

$7.95

Smoked turkey, smoked provolone, guacamole, seasoned roasted red peppers and fresh spinach on wheat berry bread,

Rachael

Rachael

$7.95

Lighter softer version of the classic reuben. Made with smoked turkey, swiss, house coleslaw and drizzled with 1000 Island on marbled rye.

Cuban

Cuban

$8.95

Oven roasted pork loin, honey ham, dill pickle, swiss and yellow mustard on a bagette.

Smokin' Club

Smokin' Club

$8.95

Pressed to order. Slices of smoked turkey, honey ham, smoked gouda and applewood bacon with pesto, mayonnaise, tomato and spring mix lettuce on house made herbed focaccia

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour tortillas with seasoned shredded chicken or pork and Mexican cheese blend. Served with tomato and lettuce. Can add guacamole, Pico, avocado and sour cream.

Ham and Swiss

Ham and Swiss

$5.45

Honey ham, swiss and fresh spinach on a croissant

Roast Beef and Provolone

Roast Beef and Provolone

$5.45

Rare roast beef with smoked provolone and fresh spinach on a croissant.

Turkey and Cheddar

Turkey and Cheddar

$5.45

Smoked turkey, sharp white cheddar and fresh spinach on a croissant

BLT

$4.95

Made fresh daily with applewood smoked bacon, seasoned sliced tomatoes and spring mix lettuce on a ciabatta roll.

Soup

Chili Soup

Chili Soup

$3.95+

A spicy soup with carne asada, mushrooms, kidney beans and tomatoes in a savory beef broth.

Curried Coconut Sweet Potato

Curried Coconut Sweet Potato

$3.95+

Limited Release seasonal soup. Vegan. With coconut milk and oil, sweet potatoes, yellow curry seasoning and onions pureed until think and smooth.

Chili con Carne

Chili con Carne

$3.95+

Traditional thick chili with kidney beans, carne asada, pork tenderloin and vegetables topped with cheddar cheese

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$3.95+

Fully loaded potato with cheddar, bacon, chives, butter and sour cream topped with more bacon and cheddar

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$3.95+

A spicy blend of chicken, corn, black beans, green chilis and tomatoes topped with mexican blend cheese and tortilla strips

Garden Tomato Bisque

Garden Tomato Bisque

$3.95+

Chunky fire roasted tomatoes, rainbow bell peppers, sweet onions, garlic and basil pesto in a creamy base. Subtle tomato flavor with a garden of goodness.

Turkey Pot Pie

$3.95+

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Seasoned chicken , smoke turkey, applewood bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, avocado slices, hard boiled egg on a bed of greens

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Bed of greens topped with chopped rare roast beef, honey ham, swiss, hard boiled egg and tomato wedges, cucumbers, bacon bits and chopped pecans

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$6.95

Bed of blended greens and cabbage mixed with carrots, mandarin oranges, cashews, cilantro, green onions and sesame seeds. Add protein: chicken or shrimp.

Medi Salad

Medi Salad

$8.95

Bed of greens with house made hummus, seasoned roasted tomatoes, crumbled feta, olives and banana pepper rings served with pita/naan wedges Can add meat.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$8.95

Bed of greens with chipotle chicken, corn , black beans, roasted red peppers, mexican cheese, avocado toppped with corn strips.

Buffalo salad

Buffalo salad

$8.95

Bed of lettuce, matchstick carrots, side of extra hot sauce and dressing of choice, hot wings and blue cheese crumbles

Nacho Salad

Nacho Salad

$7.95

Corn chips topped with lettuce, diced tomato, Mexican cheese blend, kidney beans, guacamole, salsa and drizzled queso. Can add meat.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$8.95

Seasoned shrimp on a bed of greens with tomato and hard boiled egg wedges topped with croutons. Can add avocado for an upcharge

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$2.95+

Seasonal fruits and berries served with a yogurt dressing on the side

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.95

Small bed of greens topped with diced tomato, diced cucumber, shredded cheese and croutons

8oz to go

$4.95

Choose from house made chicken salad or pimento cheese spread. Take some home for later in an 8oz container.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$7.95

Bed of greens with seasoned chicken, white cheddar cheese, dried cranberries, diced apple, chopped walnuts served with house made poppyseed dressing unless otherwise notated

Combo Meals

Choice of soup, salad, quiche, hot or cold sandwich. Pick 2 or 3 different type items to make your meal.
Pick 2

Pick 2

$8.95

Build your own combo: choose two options from- a cup of soup, 1/2 of a pressed sandwich or a whole cold sandwich, quiche or 1/2 of a salad.

Pick 3

$11.95

Build your own combo, choose 3 from a cup of soup, 1/2 a salad, a quiche and a 1/2 a pressed sandwich or whole cold sandwich.

Ice Cream

Soft and creamy house made tres leches ice cream. Great for an affogato, make your own sundae, add an a la mode to a dessert or just plain. Flavors vary daily.

1 Scoop

$1.95

2 Scoops

$3.45
Faux Fried Vanilla Ice Cream

Faux Fried Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Vanilla Ice cream rolled in crushed cinnamon cereal served with honey drizzle, whip cream and a cherry

Biltmore

Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$12.95

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$32.95

Botanist Barrel

Sparkling Strawberry 6oz Glass

$7.45

Sparkling Strawberry Bottle

$14.95

Rhubarb Maple 6oz Glass

$8.45

Rhubarb Maple Bottle

$16.95

Skin Contact 6oz Glass

$7.45

Skin Contact Bottle

$14.95

Love Over Hate 6oz Glass

$7.45

Love Over Hate

$14.95

Paw Paw 6oz Glass

$8.45

Paw Paw Bottle

$16.95

Marguerite 6oz Glass

$8.45

Marguerite Bottle

$16.95

Botanical Fruit Punch 6oz. Glass

$7.45

Botanical Punch Bottle

$14.95

Have Love Will Bramble 6oz Glass

$8.45

Have Love Bottle

$16.95

Gold Rush 6oz Glass

$7.45

Gold Rush Bottle

$14.95

Hinnant Vineyards

Gimme Some Sugar White Glass

$4.95

Gimme Some Sugar White Bottle

$9.95

Southern Pink Glass

$4.45

Southern Pink Bottle

$8.95

Scuppernong Glass

$4.45

Scuppernong Bottle

$8.95

Sangria Glass

$5.95

Carlos Glass

$6.45

Carlos Bottle

$11.95

Noble Glass

$6.45

Noble Bottle

$11.95

Carolina Wildflower Glass

$6.45

Carolina Wildflower Bottle

$11.95

Meritage Glass

$10.95

Meritage Bottle

$19.95

Pinot Gris Glass

$9.95

Pinot Gris Bottle

$18.95

Pinot Noir Glass

$10.95

Pinot Noir Bottle

$19.95

Chardonnay Glass

$9.95

Chardonnay Bottle

$18.95

Southern White Glass

$4.45

Southern White Bottle

$8.95

FullSteam

Rocket Science 12oz can

$3.95

Paycheck 12oz can

$3.95

Humidity 12oz can

$3.95

White Lily 16oz can

$4.95

Little Gem 16oz can

$4.95

Blend No 53 16oz can

$4.96

Brightfall 12oz can

$3.95

Maibock 16oz can

$4.95

AFAR: Papaya and Peach 16oz can

$4.95

Jolo

Jolotage bottle

$23.95

Jolotage glass

$8.95

Crimson creek bottle

$20.95

Crimson creek glass

$6.95

Golden hallows bottle

$17.95

Golden hallows glass

$4.95

38 vines

By the glass

$3.95

By the bottle

$9.95

Fish hippie

By the glass

$3.95

By the bottle

$9.95

Weathervane winery

By the glass

$4.95

By the bottle

$13.95

Old north state winery

By the glass

$3.95

By the bottle

$9.95

Native vines winery

By the glass

$4.95

By the bottle

$13.95

BEER

Hi-Wire

$3.95+
Bombshell

Bombshell

$4.95+

Bombshell beer company from Holly Springs.

Big Boss

$3.95+

Double Barley

$3.95+

Brue Print

$6.95+

Deep River

$5.95+

Mason Jar

$4.95+

Red Oak

$4.95+

Bond Brothers

$8.75+

Fullsteam

Flight of Four

$9.95

Foothills

$2.95+

Oskar Blues

$2.95+

Sierra Nevada

$2.95+

HIghland Brewing

$2.95+

Carolina Brewing

$2.95+

WINE

Zonin

$6.95+

CIDER

BULL CITY

BULL CITY

$2.95+

Bull City Ciderworks out of Durham. Gluten Free cider options available.

BOT & BARREL

Flight of Four

$9.95

MIXED

Bellini

$8.95

Flight of Four

$9.95
Pub Tour

Pub Tour

$24.95

Pick 2 combo with your choice of 4 NC craft beers. Enjoy dining in or takeout. Please list requested items in the comment section.

Gluten Free

Black and White Macaroon

Black and White Macaroon

$2.95

Coconut macaroon with chocolate sprinkles and a semi sweet chocolate bottom

Frosted Celebration Blondies

Frosted Celebration Blondies

$2.95

Made from scratch with white cocolate chips and non-pareils

Cherry Almond Macaroon

Cherry Almond Macaroon

$2.95

Gluten free dairy free almond macaroon with candied cherries and almonds on top

Chocolate Chip Cake Slice

Chocolate Chip Cake Slice

$3.95

gluten free chocolate cake with chocolate chips and chocolate frosting with sprinkles

Cookie/Bar

Pumpkin cookie with white chocolate chips cream cheese frosting and fall sprinkles
Signature Cookie

Signature Cookie

$1.35

We have three signature cookies that will always be in the case. Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chip and #Peanut Butter. Crispy edges and chewy centers. Best of both worlds.

Sandwich Cookie

Sandwich Cookie

$2.95

Smaller version of our signature chip cookie, sandwiching a buttercreme filling.

Oatmeal Craisin Cookie

Oatmeal Craisin Cookie

$1.35

Big and soft these traditional oatmeal raisin cookies get a little tweak with craisins.

White Chocolate Almond Bars

White Chocolate Almond Bars

$3.95

Lightly almond flavored cookie crust with house made almond paste, sliced almonds and drizzled with white chocolate.

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.95

A Brew Crew favorite, made from scratch white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts

Maple Butter Pecan Biscotti

Maple Butter Pecan Biscotti

$2.95

Butter Pecan Biscotti with sweet coconut and chopped pecans witha make glaze

B2B Cut Out Cookie

B2B Cut Out Cookie

$1.95

White chocolate outlines latte and cappuccino cups made of spiced Mocha cookies.

World Tea Cake Sampler

World Tea Cake Sampler

$1.95

Glazed Italian, Chocolate Mexican Wedding, Russian Tea and Date Nut Snowballs. One of each variety, no substitutions.

Berger Style Cookie

Berger Style Cookie

$1.95

Thick and soft sour cream cookie with a thick fudgy layer of whipped dark chocolate ganache

Brownie/Blondie

Signature Brownie

Signature Brownie

$2.95

Special dark chocolate with semi-sweet and white chocolate chips.

Cupcake

Eggnog Tres Leches Snack Cake

Eggnog Tres Leches Snack Cake

$3.95

Snack cake made with eggnog in the batter and soaked in an eggnog based traditional tres leches syrup topped with whip and nutmeg dusting

Danish- Pastries -Donuts

Assortment of cream, fruit or cheese filling. Variety changes regularly.
Pain au Chocolate

Pain au Chocolate

$3.95

Buttery flaky chocolate filled croissant

Nuffin' Muffin

Peach, Raspberry and vanilla with a pecan crumble
Lemon Raspberry

Lemon Raspberry

$1.45

Lemon muffin with fresh raspberries and raspberry drizzle

Banana Walnut

Banana Walnut

$1.45

Banana muffin with fresh bananas and walnuts

Cherry Pistachio

Cherry Pistachio

$1.45

Pistachio muffin with dried cherries and chopped pistachios. Cherry glaze and chopped pistachios on top

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$1.45

Chocolate muffin with mini chocolate chips, cuckold glaze and sprinkles

Quick Breads

Assortment of house made breads including sweet and savory options. Variety changes
Caramel Banana - 1 slice

Caramel Banana - 1 slice

$2.95

Banana bread sweetened with caramel

Cinnamon Maple Brown Sugar Latte Bread Pudding

Cinnamon Maple Brown Sugar Latte Bread Pudding

$2.95

Cinnamon brown sugar, maple and coffee are seeped into the bread served with whip and maple syrup drizzle.

Scones

Raisins and cranberries in a sweet scone with orange glaze