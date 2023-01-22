- Home
- /
- Saint Louis
- /
- Brew Tulum St. Lou Specialty Coffee
Brew Tulum St. Lou Specialty Coffee
No reviews yet
5090 Delmar Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Handcrafted Mexican
Cazuela
“The Mexican breakfast casserole” A house favorite... Two poached eggs stewed with spinach and seasoned black beans in a savory tomato broth and served in tradional earthenware crafted from fired clay. Garnished with avocado, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, fresh onion and cilantro. Accompanied with hand-crafted, heirloom corn tortillas.
Tamales: Pollo Con Salsa Verde
"The food of the Gods..." A traditional Mexican dish where savory and sweet fillings are wrapped in seasoned cornmeal and steamed in or baked inside corn husks or banana leaves. Tamales are rumored to date from around 7000 B.C. and were touted as “the food of the gods .” Tamale comes from the Nahuatl word “tamalli” (meaning wrapped). In modern Mexican culture, tamales and coffee often make up a typical Mexican breakfast. Served with salsa and mashed black beans. All our tamales are crafted in-house.
Tamales: Rajas con Queso
"The food of the Gods..." A traditional Mexican dish where savory and sweet fillings are wrapped in seasoned cornmeal and steamed in or baked inside corn husks or banana leaves. Tamales are rumored to date from around 7000 B.C. and were touted as “the food of the gods .” Tamale comes from the Nahuatl word “tamalli” (meaning wrapped). In modern Mexican culture, tamales and coffee often make up a typical Mexican breakfast. Served with salsa and mashed black beans. All our tamales are crafted in-house.
Prehispanic Breakfast
"Savor the flavors of an ancient era..." Enjoy two tamales, your choice of atole or champurrado along with our fresh-roasted coffee.
Chilaquiles
Corn tortillas cut into pieces ,fried, then drenched in a homemade savory salsa and topped with Mexican cream, fresh onion, soft Mexican cheese, avocado and cilantro. Accompanied with seasoned, mashed black beans.
Enfrijoladas
Three corn tortillas filled with savory Oaxacan cheese then smothered in a creamy, black bean puree and garnished with Mexican cream, fresh onion, avocado and cilantro.
Enmoladas
Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed hibiscus flower then smothered in a spiced chili-chocolate sauce famously known as “mole.” Garnished with Mexican cream, fresh onion, avocado and cilantro.
Enchiladas Potosinas
Our Mexican dish with a spicier kick! This time, our tortillas are infused with chili before frying. The three chili-spiced tortillas are then filled with potatoes and carrots seasoned with the local Mayan spice axiote. Garnished with Mexican cream, fresh onion, avocado and cilantro.
Sopes
A collection of three smaller, thicker tortillas that cradle seasoned, mashed black beans, fresh microgreens , fresh tomato, Mexican cream, fresh onion and Mexican soft cheese. Accompanied with homemade red and green salsa.
Tlacoyos
Three thick, oval-shaped corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned, mashed black beans and smothered in our house salsa. Garnished with Mexican cream, lettuce, Mexican fresh cheese and fresh onion.
Quesadillas
Three handmade heirloom corn tortillas doubled and stuffed with Oaxaca-style cheese. Served with seasoned, mashed black beans, pico de gallo and mild red salsa.
Mexican Style Eggs
Two eggs any way you prefer. Served with avocado and seasoned, mashed black beans:
Guacamole
Tamales Cecina
Tacos Special
Side Of Beans
International Breakfast Favorites
Hotcakes
Did you know archeological evidence suggests that pancakes were probably the earliest and most widespread cereal food eaten in prehistoric times? Our serving includes two large cake patties garnished with pure cacao nibs roasted fresh in-house, seasonal fruit, nuts, shredded coconut and local honey.
Breakfast Toasts
Three slices of locally baked artisan bread loaded with your choice of avocado, hummus or cashew butter
Overnight Oats
Rolled oats mixed with shredded coconut and chia then steeped in greek yogurt and coconut milk, slightly sweetened with piloncillo (raw cane sugar) and infused with seasonal fruit.
Mixed Fruit with Yogurt
Seasonal fruit served with greek yogurt, nuts and flax seed.
Butter Toast (2)
Scrambled Eggs (2)
Afternoon Bites
Esquites
Mexican street corn, a cultural favorite! Corn kernals shaved off the cob and cooked in a juicy chili broth infused with epazote and garnished with fresh Mexican cheese, mayonesa, pequin pepper and lime.
Sopa Azteca
The infamous Mexican tortilla soup - pieces of homemade tortilla drowned in a spicy, flavorful red broth and topped with fresh Mexican cheese, buttery slices of avocado, Mexican cream, red onion and cilantro.
Tostadas de Tinga de Zanahoria
Two hardened tortillas that are smothered in mashed, seasoned beans then mounted with savory, locally grown carrots and onions that are sauteed with garlic, onion and chipotle chili. Garnished with fresh Mexican cheese, buttery slices of avocado, Mexican cream and cilantro.
Guacamole
A heaping bowl of buttery, mashed avocado mixed with tomato, red onion and serrano pepper then garnished with lime and cilantro. This is enough for a meal, not to be confused as a side!
Guacamole Side
Molletes
A Mexican open-faced sandwich crafted with fresh bread baked in house and layered with seasoned, mashed beans, Oaxaca-style cheese and pico de gallo. Served with mild red salsa.
Ceviche Vegano
Exotic seasonal fruit infused with fresh tomato, red onioin, cilantro and olive oil and served with tortilla chips crafted in house. A savory, sweet delight!
Tortillas Side (4)
Coffee Drinks
Bulletproof Coffee
Popular with Ayurvedic, Keto, Paleo and high-intensity exercise diets, this special coffee elixir is said to increase brainpower, improve metabolism, aid in weight loss and stabilize gut health. What packs such a punch? Coconut oil and ghee blended with Brew Tulum’s fresh-roasted, LIVE coffee.
Café de Olla 12oz
Inspired by the traditional Mexican recipe originally prepared in a clay pot, we infuse pure cacao, cinnamon, cardamom and piloncillo with our fresh-roasted coffee to create a spiced, slightly sweetened extraction. Served in 8 oz artisanal clay mugs.
Café de Olla 16 oz
Café Turko
The Cevze - also known as the Ibrik - is the oldest brew method in the world and is considered part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Our fresh-roasted, house coffee is ground to a fine powder, mixed with spices used in the Middle Orient and slowly brewed stovetop to produce the desired foam. Served unfiltered... can you tell your fortune with the grounds leftover in your cup?
Cajeta Latte 12 oz
Latte with cajeta (carmelized goat's milk)
Cappuccino
1 part coffee, 1 part steamed milk, 1 part foam
Citrus Zest
Our cold brew coffee spritzed with a splash of fresh-squeezed orange juice and shaken with our local, honey.
Coconut Cappuccino
Our cappuccino crafted with coconut milk and garnished with shredded coconut
Coconut Coffee Dream
Chilled coffee, coconut milk, pure cacao, shredded coconut and coffee grounds sweetened with our homemade piloncillo syrup... it’s divine.
Coconut Coffee Refresher
The naturally sweet nectar of coconut paired with a frozen cube of iced coffee that slowly melts into the coconut water for the ultimate energizingly, refreshing drink.
Cold Brew Coffee
"Refresh and energize..." Contrary to popular belief, cold brew is NOT to be confused with iced coffee. This exquisite brew method produces a smoother, naturally sweeter extraction. When crafted with care, cold brew is considered the "cognac" of coffee.
Cold Brew Tonic
Our cold brew coffee shaken with chilled tonic. Surprisingly refreshing and satisfying!
Cortado
1 part coffee, 2 parts hot velvety milk, no foam
Crown Jewels Cold Brew
We use an exclusive, carbonic natural-process coffee cultivated in a Cup of Excellence coffee platnation for this elegant offering where the grounds are steeped for well beyond 50 hours... delivering a bouquet of aromas and a mouthful of flavors that boast some surprising notes and sensations. We invite you to savor the flavor. Trust us, you’ll love it.
Dirty Chai
The traditional Hindi black spiced tea served with... yes, a shot of coffee!
Dirty Golden Milk
A healing, Indian drink made with tumeric, coconut milk and spices served with... you guessed it. ;)
Dirty Matcha
Stone-ground Japanese style green tea latte served with a shot of our LIVE, specialty coffee....
Doppio
Double Espresso
Espresso Flight
Espresso represents one of the most widely known ways to prepare coffee, yet, our espresso flight is crafted to offer an entirely new experience. Discover more than just the characteristic “bitter bite” of an espresso by sipping three espressos extracted from three unique coffee offerings back to back.
Espresso Mocktini
A fresh take on espresso... While this mocktini skips on the spirits first mixed in the 1983 recipe rumored to have been created for Kate Moss, you’ll still find a lot of playful spirit in our espresso tonic medley.
Flat White
1 part coffee
Gallo
One of our very own creations where we play with the senses... our traditional Turkish coffee is chilled then topped with hot, milk foam and served in a wine glass. A most stimulating experience!
House Coffee 12 oz
"We don't drip... we press." Our house bean is brewed in small batches frequently throughout the morning using a french press - a full immersion brew method that boasts a notable “mouth feel,” full of texture and high viscosity. Served in an 12 oz traditional clay mug. Taste the difference... and say hello to rich flavor.
House Coffee 16 oz
House Coffee: Choose Your Brew
Pick a pour over brew method for your house coffee brew
Latte
1 part coffee, 2 parts steamed milk, small layer of foam
Machiatto
Double Espresso with a dallop of milk foam
Mazapan Latte 12 oz
Latte with a Mexican Mazapan (peanut candy)
Mazapan Latte 16 oz
Mexican Flag Flight
Latte lovers, this is for you! Enjoy a unique trio of 4oz lattes that together make up the colors of the Mexican flag. Not only a playful way to latte, but a nutritious way too! Sip on a matcha-spirulina latte, a polvillo latte and a beet root - axiote latte, all crafted with our fresh-roasted espresso.
Mocha Latte 12 oz
Latte with chocolate
Pink Horchata
Chilled coffee, rice milk, cinnamon, beet powder and crushed almonds sweetened with our local honey and garnished with strawberries... Heaven in paradise.
Sweet Evergreen
Our cold brew coffee infused with rosemary and shaken with our raw sugarcane.
Cajeta Latte 16 oz
Mocha Latte 16 oz
Shot
Alkaline Water
Drinks
Matcha Latte
Stone-ground Japanese style green tea latte.
Golden Milk
A healing, Indian drink made with tumeric, coconut milk and spices.
Chai Latte
The traditional Hindi black spiced tea.
Beetroot Latte
Beetroot powder served with frothy milk
Tepache
Mexico’s age-old version of kombucha. A traditional, probiotic-rich concoction, tepache is made from fermented pineapple that is sweetened with piloncillo and seasoned with cinnamon. The word “Tepache” is Nahuatl — the language of the Aztecs.
Xococoatl
The sacred Mayan chocolate beverage crafted with pure cacao fresh roasted in house, spices and a dash of fiery chili pepper.
Cacahuatl
The Aztec version... spiced “dark gold” without the fiery chili.
Superfood Smoothie
Pick up to 3 fruits and 2 superfood boosters...
Cascara
Coffee cherry Tisana... Tangy, refreshing and slightly sweet with 1/4 of the caffeine content of coffee.
Fresh-squeezed Orange Juice
Agua de Coco
Coconut Water
Agua de Jamaica
Iced Hibiscus Tea
Agua de Tamarindo
Iced Tamarind Tea
Looseleaf Tea
Pelligrino
Atole
Champurrado
Smoothie
Pierrer
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Desserts
Affogato
Affogato is the Italian word for“drowned” and that’s precisely the essence of this dreamy dessert. Creamy ice cream drowned in a shot of dark, rich espressso and garnished with crunchy coffee beans and dark cacao nibs - both fresh-roasted in house.
Arroz con Leche
Mexican rice pudding. Rice cooked in coconut milk flavored with pure cinnamon, pure vanilla extract and raisins.
Baklava
Churros
A mexican treat originally adapted from Spain, these fried donut sticks rolled in cinnamon and piloncillo (raw sugar cane) have become a culturally typical compliment to the morning cup of coffee, café de olla, atole o champurrado. Enjoy a full bowl of our churros crafted in house.
Espresso Brownie
Mexican Sweet Bread
Mexican Wedding Cookies (2)
Mexican Wedding Cookies (8)
Pie Mini
Platanos Coatepecanos
Fresh plantain stuffed with Oaxaqa cheese, drowned in Poblano mole (sweet, spiced chili-chocolate sauce) and garnished with coconut shavings and cacao nibs roasted in house. Served with coconut ice cream.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5090 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108