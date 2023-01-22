Brew Tulum St. Lou Specialty Coffee

Tamales: Pollo Con Salsa Verde

$14.00

"The food of the Gods..." A traditional Mexican dish where savory and sweet fillings are wrapped in seasoned cornmeal and steamed in or baked inside corn husks or banana leaves. Tamales are rumored to date from around 7000 B.C. and were touted as “the food of the gods .” Tamale comes from the Nahuatl word “tamalli” (meaning wrapped). In modern Mexican culture, tamales and coffee often make up a typical Mexican breakfast. Served with salsa and mashed black beans. All our tamales are crafted in-house.