BrewVino, SF imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

BrewVino, SF 2706 24th street

45 Reviews

$$

2706 24th street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

12" Pizza Pie

All Pizza Pies are 12 inch
Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

Red Sauce, three cheese blend, topped with mozzarella, fresh basil

Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$25.00

Red sauce, fennel garlic sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, three cheese blend

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$22.00

Red sauce, mixed mushroom medley, roasted mixed bell peppers & red onion, topped with black olive.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Red sauce, three cheese blend, topped with feta.

Sausage & Mushroom Pie

Sausage & Mushroom Pie

$23.00

Red sauce, three cheese blend, fennel sausage, mixed mushroom medley

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Red Sauce, three cheese blend & pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.00

Red Sauce, three cheese blend, bell peppers, red onion, chicken, bacon, drizzled with ranch.

Funky Funghi

Funky Funghi

$23.00

Bechamel Sauce, three cheese blend, mixed mushroom medley, topped with feta & parsley

Salami & Pepperoncini

Salami & Pepperoncini

$23.00

Red Sauce, three cheese blend, red onion, salami, topped with pepperoncinis

Clam Pie

Clam Pie

$23.00

Bechamel Sauce, Three Cheese Blend, Chopped Clams, Topped w/ Parsley

Bacon Pineapple

Bacon Pineapple

$24.00

Béchamel Sauce, Three Cheese Blend, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Topped w/ pickled red onion

Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$24.00

Pesto Sauce, Three Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Fennel Sausage, Topped w/ Parmesan

Artichoke Lover

Artichoke Lover

$22.00

Pesto, Three Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Sliced Roma Tomato

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Pesto, Three Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Topped w/ Sun Dried Tomato

Al Pastor

$22.00

Classic Pizza

$22.00

Fried & Sides

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Lightly fried, served with a lemon wedge and cocktail sauce.

Rustic Potato French Fries

Rustic Potato French Fries

$8.00

Served with chipotle aioli and ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with chipotle aioli and ketchup

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00+

Franks red hot sauce *comes with side of celery and carrots

Salt & Pepper Wings

Salt & Pepper Wings

$12.00+

Salt & Pepper wings, served with a lime *comes with side of celery and carrots

Garlic Puffs

Garlic Puffs

$10.00

Cheesy garlic puffs in a bed of marinara

Prosciutto Flatbread

Prosciutto Flatbread

$21.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried brussel sprouts, lemon, cheese

Soup

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Homemade creamy tomato soup, topped with basil, sun dried tomatoes & pecorino *Comes with side of bread

Soup of the week

$9.00

Salad

Apple & Arugula

Apple & Arugula

$14.00

Organic Arugula, Apples, Shaved Manchego, Dried Cranberries, Sliced Toasted Almonds *Dressed with apple vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, watermelon radish, carrots, cherry tomato, croutons, *Dressed w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette

Strawberry Spinach

Strawberry Spinach

$13.00

Organic Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Walnuts

Sandwiches & Burgers

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$12.00+

4 oz grass fed patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, tomato,]s on a brioche buns

Beyond Burger

$14.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Three cheese blend on lightly toasted bread; comes with side salad.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Melted cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli on lightly toasted bread; comes with side salad.

Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, green & red cabbage w/ organic pink apple coleslaw, sriracha aioli on toasted brioche bun

BLTA

BLTA

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado on toasted sourdough

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Roma Tomato, Mozzarella, Spinach , on Toasted Ciabatta

Veggie Sando

$10.00

Dessert

Brownie Bar

Brownie Bar

$7.00

Lemon Bar

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Bowl of Fruit

$8.00

Retail Beer DOT

Yellow Dot

$3.00

Orange Dot

$4.00

Light Pink Dot

$5.00

Blue Dot

$6.00

Light Green Dot

$7.00

Brown Dot

$8.00

Dark Pink

$9.00

Purple

$10.00

Grey Dot

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast-Casual Restaurant serving pizza, burgers and salads with curated wine & beer retail section!

Website

Location

2706 24th street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
BrewVino, SF image

Similar restaurants in your area

Precita Park Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,170
500 Precita Ave San Francisco, CA 94131
View restaurantnext
Buddy
orange starNo Reviews
3115 22nd st San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Piccino Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Minnesota st San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Dolores Park Cafe
orange star4.6 • 849
501 Dolores Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Duboce Park Cafe
orange star3.7 • 568
2 Sanchez Street San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Castro
orange star4.7 • 1,432
506 Castro St San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Tartine Bakery
orange star4.1 • 10,002
600 Guerrero St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
West of Pecos
orange star4.4 • 2,977
550 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Boogaloos
orange star4.2 • 1,867
3296 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston