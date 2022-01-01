Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brew-Bacher's Grill - Bluebonnet

No reviews yet

8415 Bluebonnet Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Popular Items

CHICKEN PHILLY
SHRIMP & CORN CUP
BLT

SOUPS & STARTERS

LOADED FRIES

$9.00

HOMESTYLE CHEESE FRIES TOPPED WITH BACON, JALAPENOS, SOUR CREAM & CHIVES

FRIED PICKLES

$6.00

Battered and perfectly fried dill pickles served with your choice of dipping sauce!

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$8.00
FRIED OKRA

$6.00

Cut okra battered in house with your choice of dipping sauce.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.00

Fresh mushrooms battered and perfectly fried with your choice of dipping sauce!

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$18.00

SMALL POTATO SKINS (4)

$7.00

LG POTATO SKINS (8)

$14.00

HOT SAUSAGE PLATE

$8.00

GUMBO CUP

$4.00

SHRIMP & CORN CUP

$6.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO CUP

$6.00

TOMATO CUP

$4.00

CHILI CUP

$4.00

GUMBO BOWL

$6.00

SHRIMP & CORN BOWL

$8.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO BOWL

$8.00

TOMATO BOWL

$6.00

CHILI BOWL

$6.00

GUMBO & SALAD

$9.00

SHRIMP & CORN & SALAD

$10.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO & SALAD

$10.00

TOMATO & SALAD

$9.00

CHILI & SALAD

$9.00

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$8.00

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

JALAPENO MELT

$10.00

COWBOY BURGER

$10.00

PATTY MELT

$9.00

BLEU CHEESE BURGER

$9.00

MUSHROOM BURGER

$9.00

MEXICAN BURGER

$10.00

TURKEY BURGER

$7.00

TURKEY CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

BACON BURGER

$9.00

PATTY ONLY

$6.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

SENSATION SALAD

$8.00

CLUB SALAD

$11.00

SHRIMP REMOULADE

$13.00

COBB CHICKEN

$14.00

CAESAR CHICKEN

$13.00

SENSATION CHICKEN

$13.00

TACO CHICKEN

$13.00

CHEF SALAD

$9.00

COBB SHRIMP

$14.00

CAESAR SHRIMP

$14.00

SENSATION SHRIMP

$14.00

TACO BEEF

$13.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00

TOSSED SALAD

$6.00

CAESAR SALMON

$16.00

SENSATION SALMON

$16.00

TRADITIONAL SANDWICH

CHICKEN MUSHROOM MELT

$9.00

REUBEN

$9.00

TURKEY REUBEN

$8.00

MUFFALETTA

$9.00

BLT

$7.00

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$7.00

GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

SMOKED HAM SANDWICH

$8.00

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$9.00

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$10.00

CATERING

BYO BURGERS

$14.00

CAESAR, FULL PAN

CAESAR, HALF PAN

CHICKEN GUMBO, GALLON

CHICKEN GUMBO, HALF GAL

CHICKEN GUMBO, QUART

COLESLAW, CATERING

CREOLE PASTA, FULL PAN

CREOLE PASTA, HALF PAN

FIRES, CATERING

FRIED CATFISH, FULL PAN

FRIED CATFISH, HALF PAN

FRIED SHRIMP, FULL PAN

FRIED SHRIMP, HALF PAN

GREEN SALAD, FULL PAN

GREEN SALAD, HALF PAN

ONION RINGS, CATERING

PASTA ALFREDO, FULL PAN

PASTA ALFREDO, HALF PAN

POTATO SALAD, CATERING

RED BEANS, FULL PAN

RED BEANS, HALF BAN

SANDWICH BOX

$14.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO, GALLON

SEAFOOD GUMBO, HALF GAL

SEAFOOD GUMBO, QUART

SENSATION, FULL PAN

SENSATION, HALF PAN

SHRIMP & CORN, GALLON

SHRIMP & CORN, HALF GAL

SHRIMP & CORN, QUART

SHRIMP REMOULADE, FULL PAN

SHRIMP REMOULADE, HALF PAN

VEGGIES, CATERING

GALLON BEVERAGE

$8.00

PLATTERS

HAMBURGER STEAK, SMALL

$11.00

HAMBURGER STEAK, LARGE

$16.00

CHICKEN PLATTER

$12.00

SALMON PLATTER

$17.00

SHRIMP PLATTER

$18.00

OYSTER PLATTER

$24.00

CATFISH PLATTER

$16.00

DOUBLE COMBO

$20.00

TRIPLE COMBO

$24.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

ONION RING, SMALL

$6.00

ONION RING, LARGE

$8.00

JALAPENO CHEESE FRIES, SMALL

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

CHEESE FRIES, SMALL

$6.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.00

CHEESE FRIES, LARGE

$9.00

JALAPENO CHEESE FRIES, LARGE

$10.00

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

POATO SALAD

$3.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

STUFFED POTATO

$4.00

DINNER SALAD

$3.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

WILD RICE

$3.00

CHIPS

$2.00

DRESSING- SMALL

$0.55

DRESSING - LARGE

$0.75

SPECIAL BREAD (2)

$0.75

SPECIALTY SANDWICH

CLUB

$12.00

CHICKEN CROISSSANT (grilled)

$14.00

CHICKEN AVO CLUB (grilled)

$13.00

CHICKEN CLUB (grilled)

$14.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

HAMBURGER CLUB

$14.00

CHICKEN CROISSANT (fried)

$14.00

CHICKEN AVO CLUB (fried)

$13.00

CHICKEN CLUB (fried)

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

CALIFORNIA CLUB

$13.00

CHICKEN CROISSANT (blackened)

$14.00

CHICKEN AVO CLUB (blackened)

$13.00

CHICKEN CLUB (blackened)

$14.00

FIESTA CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

BLACKENED SALMON SANDWICH

$16.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.00

TURKEY WRAP

$11.00

KIDS

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KIDS SHRIMP

$8.00

KIDS CATFISH

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

DAILY SPECIALS

MONDAY RED BEANS

$8.00

TUESDAY CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$10.00

WEDNESDAY HAMBURGER STEAK

$10.00

THURSDAY SPAGHETTI

$9.00

FRIDAY CAJUN CATFISH

$16.00

FRIDAY ETOUFFEE

$14.00

POBOYS

SHRIMP POBOY

$11.00

1/2 & 1/2 POBOY

$11.00

BEEF, HAM & SWISS POBOY

$9.00

CHICKEN PHILLY

$9.00

TURKEY DIP

$9.00

FRENCH DIP

$10.00

CATFISH POBOY

$10.00

GRILLED SHRIMP & CHEESE

$12.00

PHILLY

$10.00

ITALIAN POBOY

$9.00

CHICKEN & CHEESE POBOY

$9.00

OYSTER POBOY

$12.00

HAMBURGER POBOY

$14.00

ROAST BEEF POBOY

$9.00

HOT SAUSAGE POBOY

$8.00

TURKEY POBOY

$10.00

HAM POBOY

$10.00

BEVERAGES

bottle beverage

$3.00

coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

dr pepper

$3.00

free water

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

coke zero

$3.00

powerade

$3.00

kids beverage

$2.00

milk

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

unsweet tea

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

PASTA

BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA

$15.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP PASTA

$15.00

CREOLE PASTA CHICKEN

$15.00

CREOLE PASTA SHRIMP

$15.00

DESSERTS

COOKIE

$3.00

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$4.50

ABSOLUT

$6.00

ABSOLUT MANDRIN

$6.00

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$6.00

TITOS

$6.00

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

KETTLE ONE

$7.00

DBL WELL VODKA

$7.00

DBL ABSOLUT

$10.00

DBL ABSOLUT MANDRIN

$10.00

DBL ABSOLUT VANILLA

$10.00

DBL TITOS

$10.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$12.00

DBL KETTLE ONE

$12.00

MARTINI

GIN

WELL GIN

$4.50

AVIATION

$6.00

BEEFEATER

$6.00

GENTILLY

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$6.00

DBL WELL GIN

$7.00

DBL AVIATION

$10.00

DBL BEEFEATER

$10.00

DBL GENTILLY

$12.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$10.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$4.50

BACARDI

$6.00

MALIBU

$6.00

MEYERS

$6.00

DBL RUM

$7.00

DBL BACARDI

$10.00

DBL MALIBU

$10.00

DBL MEYERS

$10.00

TEQUILA

PATRON

$7.00

DBL PATRON

$13.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$7.00

WHISKEY

WELL WHISKEY

$4.50

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

MAKERS MARK

$7.00

JAMESON

$6.00

CROWN

$7.00

CROWN VANILLA

$7.00

RITTENHOUSE

$6.00

JIM BEAM (bourbon)

$6.00

DBL WELL WHISKEY

$7.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$10.00

DBL MAKERS

$13.00

DBL JAMESON

$10.00

DBL CROWN

$13.00

DBL CROWN VANILLA

$13.00

DBL RITTENHOUSE

$10.00

DBL JIM (bourbon)

$10.00

SCOTCH

JOHNNY RED

$7.00

DEWARS

$7.00

GLENMORANGIE

$8.50

DBL JOHNNY RED

$13.00

DBL DEWARS

$13.00

DBL GLENMORANGIE

$14.00

CORDIALS

GRAND MARNIER

$6.00

COURVOISIER

$6.00

CHAMBORD

$6.00

DISARONNO

$6.00

RABARBARO ZUCCA

$6.00

HENNESSY

$6.00

DBL GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

DBL COURVOISIER

$10.00

DBL CHAMBORD

$10.00

DBL DISARONNO

$10.00

DBL RABARBARO

$10.00

DBL HENNESSY

$10.00

BOTTLE BEER

BLUE MOON

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

COORS LITE

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.25

MILLER LITE

$4.00

O'DOULS NA

$4.00

YUENGLING LAGER

$4.00

SHINER BOCK

$4.50

STELLA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

FAUBOURG

$4.00

SAM ADAMS

$5.00

WESTEGO IPA

$5.00

ABITA AMBER

$5.00

ABITA STRAWBERRY

$5.00

CANEBREAK

$5.00

NEWCASTLE

$5.00

DRAFT BEER

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

BUD LITE

$4.75

YUENGLING 16oz

$5.25

CRAFT ROTATION

$5.25

ULTRA PITCHER

$13.00

BUD LITE PITCHER

$12.00

YUENGLING PITCHER

$14.00

ROTATION PITCHER

$16.00

WHITES BY GLASS

Sutter Home Chard

$4.00

Chateau St Michelle Chard

$8.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio

$6.00

La Crema Chard

$10.00

Zenato Pino Grigio

$10.00

Decoy Rose

$10.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$7.50

MANAGE A TROIS CHARD

$8.00

REDS BY THE GLASS

SUTTER HOME CAB

$4.00

SUTTER HOME MERLOT

$4.00

MENAGE A TROIS PINOT

$9.00

BONANZA CAB

$10.00

TROUBLE MAKER BLEND

$10.00

14 HANDS CAB

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Brew-Bacher's Grill has been around over 35 years serving up mouth-watering selections that feed the soul. We want to be your go-to neighborhood restaurant.

8415 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

