Brew Barn 455 Highland Avenue

455 Highland Avenue

Phillipston, MA 01331

Specials

Fried Dough

$7.00

Wings

$12.00

Maple Chicken Wafflewich

$15.00

Fish N Chips

$21.00

Soups, Salads, Apps

Chili

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cowboy Nachos

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Poutine

$16.00

Winter Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Rib Plate

$21.00

Short Rib

$24.00

Turkey Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

Mac 'n' Cheese

$11.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Double Dogs

$10.00

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Holiday Hangover

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side of Mashed

$3.00

Side of Veg

$4.00

Side Sauce

$1.50

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston, MA 01331

