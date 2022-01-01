BREWCO- MANHATTAN BEACH
320 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock'N Fish Manhattan Beach
4.3 • 2,857
120 Manhattan Beach Blvd Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
Brother's Burritos Longfellow
No Reviews
3216 Manhattan Ave Ste B Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurant
Nando Trattoria - 1131 Manhattan Ave
4.5 • 754
1131 Manhattan Ave Manhattan beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
PaDo Dumpling & Noodle Bar - 1017 Manhattan Ave
No Reviews
1017 Manhattan Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manhattan Beach
Simmzy's - Manhattan Beach
4.4 • 5,179
229 Manhattan Beach Blvd Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
More near Manhattan Beach