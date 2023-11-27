- Home
- BrewCrew Coffee - Stone Education Center
BrewCrew Coffee Stone Education Center
No reviews yet
Stone Education Center 6242 Colorado Avenue
A-142
Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA 98433-9500
Food
Breakfast
- Add egg$0.91
- Add Onion
- Add sauce
- Breakfast burrito Regular$4.03
- Breakfast Sandwiches Classic W/egg$5.15
- Breakfast Sandwiches Classic W/out Egg$4.60
- Breakfast Sandwiches Bagel W/out egg$4.45
- Breakfast Sandwiches Classic on Bagel$5.17
- Breakfast Sandwiches Asiago/Everything Bagel$5.58
- Breakfast Sandwiches Pizza Bagel$5.81
Lunch
- Sandwich Combo$8.00
- Wrap Combo$10.00
- Loaded Quesadilla Combo$10.00
- Chicken Quesadilla Combo$9.00
- Kids meal Combo$6.75
- Salad Combo$10.00
- Cheese Quesadilla Combo$6.75
- Fort McHenry Regular Price$6.20
- Ham & Havarti$6.20
- Little Italy$5.48
- Quesadilla Loaded$7.41
- Quesadilla Cheese$4.25
- Quesadilla Chicken$6.40
- Chicken Caesar Salad Box$7.35
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Regular$6.20
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.30
- Chicken Chipotle Wrap$7.30
Pastries
pastry
- Apple fritter Regular$2.25
Regular
- Cinnamon Roll Regular Regular$3.00
- Danish Cherry$2.21
- Danish Cheese$2.21
- Dessert Bars Raspberry Jammer$2.21
- Dessert Bars Fudge Caramel$2.21
- Dessert Bars Granola Bar$2.21
- Donut Regular$1.60
- Donut Holes Regular$3.84
- Donut special Regular$1.14
- Muffin Special$1.00
- Muffin Tops$3.20
- Muffin Tops$3.20
- Blueberry Muffins$1.83
- Chocolate Muffins$1.83
Bagel
Lotus
Red Bull Spritzer
Winter Specials
- Black Ice Lotus$6.05+
- Cascade Cherry Lotus$6.05+
- Frostbite Lotus$6.05+
- Frosty's Favorite Lotus$6.05+
- Grinchmas Lotus$6.05+
- Lavender Haze Lotus$6.05+
- Midnight Lotus$6.05+
- New York New York Lotus$6.05+
- Night Out Lotus$6.05+
- Snow Queen Lotus$6.05+
- The Grinch Lotus$6.05+
blue lotus, green apple, coconut, strawberry puree, cream
Coffee
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Americano
White Chocolate Mocha
Cold Brew
Frappe
Non Coffee
Coffee Specials
Coffee Specials
- Fall Breakfast Americano$4.05+
- Firecracker Americano$5.00+
- Hot Girl Summer Americano$4.05+
- March Madness Americano$4.05+
- Camping Trip Cold Brew$4.70+
- May Flowers Cold Brew$4.70+
- Pumpkin Cold Brew$4.70+
- Salty Beach Cold Brew$4.90+
- Santa’s Brew Cold Brew$4.70+
- Spooky Cold Brew$4.16+
- Peach Cobbler Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Shiny New Year Wh Ch Mocha$5.03+
- Sunflower Wh Ch Mocha$5.03+
- Sweetheart Wh Ch Mocha$5.03+
- The Bee's Knees Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.03+
- Valentino Wh Ch Mocha w White Coffee$5.25+
- White Bunny Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Winterberry Mocha$5.03+
- Yeti Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Chocolate Kiss Mocha$5.03+
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Clover Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Golden Hour Wh Ch Mocha$5.03+
- Jack O' Lantern Wh Ch Mocha$5.03+
- Lavender Fields Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Lemon Bar Wh Ch Mocha$5.03+
- Lucky Charms Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Mr.Peanut Wh Ch Mocha$5.53+
- Paradise Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Blondie Wh Ch Mocha$5.50+
- Blueberry Muffin/Scone Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Candy Cane Lane Wh Ch Mocha$5.03+
- Caramel Apple Wh Ch Mocha$5.03+
- Salem Special Mocha$5.03+
- S'mores Mocha$5.03+
- St. Patty's Mocha$5.03+
- Thin Mint Mocha$5.03+
- Peppermint Bark Mocha$5.03+
Espresso Shots, mocha, and peppermint syrup
- Rocky Road Mocha$5.03+
- Cadbury Egg Mocha$5.03+
- Cherry on top Mocha$5.03+
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mocha$5.03+
- Irish Mocha$5.03+
- Marigold Mocha$5.03+
- Mars Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Momo's Mocha$5.03+
- Nutty Mocha$5.03+
- Hoppy Spring Latte$5.20+
- Peeps Latte$5.20+
- Poison Apple Latte$5.20+
- Pumpcake Latte$5.20+
- Pumpkin spice Latte$5.20+
- Salted Caramel Latte$5.20+
- Samoa Cookie Latte$5.20+
- Sleigh Bell Latte$5.20+
- Spiced Irish Cream Latte$5.20+
- Spiked Eggnog Latte$5.20+
- Strawberry Shortcake Latte$5.30+
- Sweater Weather Latte$5.20+
- The Counts Latte$5.40+
- Toasty Irishman Latte$5.20+
- Trick or Treat Latte$5.25+
- Bananas Foster Latte$5.20+
- Beach Bum Latte$5.20+
- Classic EggNog Latte$3.98+
Espresso shots with eggnog
- Cozy Kahula Latte$5.20+
- Dublin Ditty Latte$5.20+
- Honeybee Latte$5.20+
- Going Nuts$5.03+
- Snickerdoodle Chai w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Spiked Chai$5.80+
- Sugardaddy Chai$5.80+
- Blueberry Chai$4.95+
- Blueberry Chai - Dirty$6.05+
- Buttered Chai$5.80+
- Cabin Fever Chai w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Dirty Chai$5.80+
- Scream$4.95+
- Scream - Dirty$6.05+
- Pumpkin King$4.60+
Monthly Specials
Monthly Specials
- Classic EggNog Latte$3.98+
Espresso shots with eggnog
- Peppermint Bark Mocha$5.03+
Espresso Shots, mocha, and peppermint syrup
- Naughty Latte$5.00+
bourbon latte
- Gingerbread Man Latte$5.00+
gingerbread latte
- Nice Mocha$5.00+
white chocolate cookie dough mocha
- Cindy Lou Hoo Lotus$5.00+
pink lotus, white peach, pineapple, strawberry with lemonade
- The Grinch Lotus$6.05+
blue lotus, green apple, coconut, strawberry puree, cream
- Christmas Vacation$5.00+
white lotus, pineapple, cherry, cream
- Cinnamon Roll Chai$5.00+
vanilla chai, caramel, shortbread
- S'mores Cold Brew$5.00+
toasted marshmallow cold brew with vanilla cold foam and chocolate drizzle
Stone Signatures
- Palm Trees$6.05+
Blue Lotus, passionfruit, pineapple
- PNW Sunset$6.05+
Pink Lotus, raspberry, strawberry, topped with orange juice
- Spaceforce$6.05+
Blue Lotus, blackberry, blue raspberry, and blueberry
- The Sound$6.05+
Blue Lotus, blue raspberry, green apple, guava
- Oasis$6.05+
Pink lotus, coconut, blueberry, with lemonade
- Snickerdoodle Chai w/ White Coffee$5.25+
- Salty Beach Cold Brew$4.90+
- Honeybee Latte$5.20+
- Going Nuts$5.03+
- Paradise Wh Ch Mocha w/ White Coffee$5.25+
Extras
Extras (Copy)
- Peanut butter powder
- Cream cheese Cream Cheese$0.94
- Cup of Ice 12oz$0.91
- Cup w/lid$0.69
- Espresso Shot 1$0.89
- Espresso Shot 2$1.05
- Espresso Shot 3$1.23
- Espresso Shot 4$1.42
- Extra Cheese$0.91
- Extra Meat$0.91
- Extra Sauce$0.69
- Flavor Syrup Regular Price$0.69
- Fruit infusion$0.91
- Milk Alternatives Almond$0.91
- Milk Alternatives Breve$0.91
- Milk Alternatives Coconut$0.91
- Milk Alternatives Oat$0.91
- Peanut Butter$0.91
- Whipped Cream Regular Price$0.46
- Protein Powder Regular$0.91
Non Coffee
- Cotton Candy Italian Soda$3.90+
- Hot Chocolate/Chocolate Milk$3.75+
- Italian Soda$3.90+
- Lemonade$3.88+
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$4.39+
- Powerade$1.37
- Red Bull$3.15
- Red Bull - Sugar-Free$3.15
- Shirley Temple$2.00+
- Coke$1.35
- Sprite$1.35
- Diet Coke$1.35
- Regular Beverage$5.00
- Special Beverage$6.00
- Sparkling Ice$1.37
- Steamer$3.65+
- Sugar Rush Hot Chocolate$4.39+
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Stone Education Center 6242 Colorado Avenue, A-142, Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA 98433-9500