Brewed Awakenings

review star

No reviews yet

186 US Route 54

Camdenton, MO 65020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.29

Latte

$4.49

Iced Latte

$4.49

Espresso

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Extra Shot

$0.99

Extra Syrup

$0.49

Steamer

$3.79

Frappuccino

$4.89

Beverages

Artisan Lemonade

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Berry Smoothie

$4.89

Bakery

Breads

Artisan

$6.49

Loaf

$7.79

Display Window

Savory Rolls-2

$3.49

Shortbread Bars

$3.29

Scone

$2.99

Chocolate Babka Slice

$2.99

Coffee Cake

$3.79

Cookie

$2.39

Muffin

$2.79

Brownie

$2.59

Rice Krispy Treats

$1.49

Bread Slice

$2.99

Cookie Half Dozen

$11.99

Croissants

Croissant category

Croissant Single

$2.99

Croissant and Americano

$5.89

Croissant and Latte

$6.89

Croissant and Hot Tea

$5.89

Signature Buns

Signature Buns Category

Signature Bun Single/ PLAIN

$3.09

Signature Bun Single/ WALNUT

$3.49

SB PLAIN and Latte

$7.09

SB WALNUT and Latte

$7.49

SB PLAIN and Americano

$5.89

SB WALNUT and Americano

$6.29

SB PLAIN and Hot Tea

$5.59

SB WALNUT and Hot Tea

$5.99

SB 1/2 Dozen/ PLAIN

$11.99

SB 1/2 Dozen/ WALNUT

$13.99

Retail

BBQ Sauce

$7.99

Dipping Oil

$8.99

Granola -1/2 pound

$6.59

Bulk Coffee

1/2 Gallon BBQ

$18.00

Empty Bottle

$1.50

Lunch

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.49

Signature BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.49
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Coffee shop/Bakery offering delicious coffee drinks, Artisan breads and other in-house baked goods. We will be the home of the popular Sticky Buns. Everything is made fresh daily!

Location

186 US Route 54, Camdenton, MO 65020

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
