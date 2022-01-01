  • Home
Brewed Awakenings - Bend 62077 27th St

No reviews yet

62077 27th St

Bend, OR 97701

Order Again

Tall Coffee

House Coffee - Tall

$2.65

Cafe Au Lait - Tall

$3.25

Mindbender - Tall

$3.40

Double Mindbender - Tall

$4.05

Cold Brew - Tall

$3.80

Grande Coffee

House Coffee - Grande

$2.90

Cafe Au Lait - Grande

$3.50

Mindbender - Grande

$3.75

Double Mindbender - Grande

$4.40

Cold Brew - Grande

$4.30

Enorme Coffee

House Coffee - Enorme

$3.20

Cafe Au Lait - Enorme

$3.75

Mindbender - Enorme

$4.05

Double Mindbender - Enorme

$4.70

Cold Brew - Enorme

$4.80

Coffee Box

Coffee Box - Dark

$19.99

Coffee Box - Medium

$19.99

Coffee Box - Decaf

$19.99

Tall Latte

Cafe Latte - Tall

$3.65

Cappuccino - Tall

$3.65

Madagascar Vanilla Latte - Tall

$4.15

Turkish Hazelnut - Tall

$4.15

Belgian Latte - Tall

$4.15

Flavored Latte - Tall

$4.15

Breve - Tall

$4.20

Kahlua & Cream - Tall

$4.45

Flavored Breve - Tall

$4.45

Egg Nog Latte - Tal

$4.45

Grande Latte

Cafe Latte - Grande

$4.35

Cappuccino - Grande

$4.35

Madagascar Vanilla Latte - Grande

$4.85

Turkish Hazelnut - Grande

$4.85

Belgian Latte - Grande

$4.85

Flavored Latte - Grande

$4.85

Breve - Grande

$4.85

Kahlua and Cream - Grande

$5.30

Flavored Breve - Grande

$5.30

Egg Nog Latte - Grande

$5.25

Enorme Latte

Cafe Latte - Enorme

$4.75

Cappuccino - Enorme

$4.75

Madagascar Vanilla Latte- Enorme

$5.25

Turkish Hazelnut Latte- Enorme

$5.25

Belgian Latte- Enorme

$5.25

Flavored Latte - Enorme

$5.25

Breve - Enorme

$5.10

Kahlua & Cream- Enorme

$5.55

Flavored Breve - Enorme

$5.55

Egg Nog Latte - Enorme

$5.50

Tall Iced Latte

ICED Latte- Tall

$3.65

ICED Madagascar Vanilla Latte- Tall

$4.15

ICED Belgian Latte -Tall

$4.15

ICED Turkish Hazelnut Latte - Tall

$4.15

ICED Flavored Latte - Tall

$4.15

ICED Breve - Tall

$4.20

ICED Kahlua & Cream- Tall

$4.45

ICED Flavored Breve - Tall

$4.45

ICED Egg Nog Latte - Tall

$5.25

Grande Iced Latte

ICED Latte- Grande

$4.35

ICED Madagascar Vanilla Latte- Grande

$4.85

ICED Belgian Latte- Grande

$4.85

ICED Turkish Hazelnut Latte - Grande

$4.85

ICED Flavored Latte - Grande

$4.85

ICED Breve- Grande

$4.85

Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Grande

$5.30

ICED Flavored Breve- Grande

$5.30

ICED Egg Nog Latte - Grande

$5.25

Enorme Iced Drinks

ICED Latte- Enorme

$4.90

ICED Madagascar Vanilla Latte- Enorme

$5.40

ICED Belgian Latte- Enorme

$5.40

ICED Turkish Hazelnut Latte - Enorme

$5.40

ICED Flavored Latte- Enorme

$5.40

ICED Breve- Enorme

$5.25

ICED Kahlua & Cream- Enorme

$5.70

ICED Flavored Breve - Enorme

$5.70

ICED Egg Nog Latte - Enorme

$5.75

Tall Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Tall

$4.15

White Cow Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Black Forest Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Caramel Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Mexican Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Flavored Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Grande Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Grande

$4.85

White Cow Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Black Forest Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Caramel Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Mexican Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Flavored Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Enorme Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Enorme

$5.25

White Cow Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Black Forest Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Caramel Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Mexican Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Flavored Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Tall Iced Mocha

ICED Mocha- Tall

$4.15

ICED White Cow Mocha- Tall

$4.45

ICED Black Forest Mocha- Tall

$4.45

ICED Caramel Mocha- Tall

$4.45

ICED Mexican Mocha - Tall

$4.45

ICED Mandarin Orange Mocha - Tall

$4.45

ICED Flavored Mocha- Tall

$4.45

Grande Iced Mocha

ICED Mocha- Grande

$4.85

ICED White Cow Mocha- Grande

$5.05

ICED Black Forest Mocha - Grande

$5.05

ICED Caramel Mocha- Grande

$5.05

ICED Mexican Mocha - Grande

$5.05

ICED Mandarin Orange Mocha - Grande

$5.05

ICED Flavored Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Enorme Iced Mocha

ICED Mocha - Enorme

$5.40

ICED White Cow Mocha- Enorme

$5.60

ICED Black Forest Mocha- Enorme

$5.60

ICED Caramel Mocha- Enorme

$5.60

ICED Mexican Mocha- Enorme

$5.60

ICED Mandarin Orange Mocha- Enorme

$5.60

ICED Flavored Mocha - Enorme

$5.60

Grande Coffee Cooler

Kahlua Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Coffee Cooler - Grande

$5.30

White Cow Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Peanut Butter Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Mocha Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Caramel Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Tahitian Vanilla Latte Cooler- Grande

$5.30

Toffee Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Matcha Green Tea Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Cream Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Chai Cooler

$5.30

Enorme Coffee Cooler

Kahlua Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Coffee Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

White Cow Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Peanut Butter Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Mocha Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Caramel Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Tahitian Vanilla Latte Cooler- Enorme

$5.75

Toffee Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Matcha Green Tea Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Cream Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Chai Cooler

$5.75

Smoothies

Banana Rama

$6.20

Big Berry Combo

$6.20

Blueberry Bliss

$6.20

Boysenberry Tango

$6.20

Brewed Bull Smoothie

$6.20

Cape Crimson

$6.20

Golden Dew

$6.20

Island Breeze

$6.20

Just Peachy

$6.20

Melon Madness

$6.20

Orange Berry Tickler

$6.20

Peach Blossom

$6.20

Pineapple Craze

$6.20

Pineapple Punch

$6.20

Sea Breeze Squeeze

$6.20

Strawberry Delight

$6.20

Strawberry Passion

$6.20

Strawberry Wave

$6.20

Sunrise Splash

$6.20

Tall Other Than Coffee

Flavored Steamer - Tall

$3.30

Lemonade - Tall

$3.05

Orange Juice - Tall

$3.80

HOT Chai Tea - Tall

$4.05

Hot Chocolate - Tall

$3.55

Hot Cider - Tall

$3.15

Hot Tea - Tall

$2.90

ICED Tea - Tall

$2.55

Shaken Ice Tea - Tall

$3.30

ICED Chai Tea - Tall

$4.05

Italian Cream Soda - Tall

$3.15

Italian Soda - Tall

$3.00

London Fog - Tall

$4.25

Milk - Tall

$2.40

Chocolate Milk - Tall

$2.70

Grande Other Than Coffee

Brewed Bull (Iced) - Grande

$4.05

Flavored Steamer - Grande

$3.45

Lemonade- Grande

$3.55

HOT Chai Tea - Grande

$4.75

Hot Chocolate - Grande

$3.65

Hot Cider - Grande

$3.45

Hot Tea - Grande

$3.10

ICED Tea- Grande

$3.05

Shaken Ice Tea - Grande

$3.80

ICED Chai Tea - Grande

$4.75

Italian Cream Soda- Grande

$3.45

Italian Soda- Grande

$3.20

London Fog - Grande

$4.45

Milk - Grande

$2.55

Chocolate Milk - Grande

$3.55

Redbull Can - 8oz

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Enorme Other Than Coffee

Chocolate Milk - Grande

$4.40

Brewed Bull (Iced) - Enorme

$6.05

Chai Bull (Oregon Chai)

$5.35

Flavored Steamer - Enorme

$3.75

Lemonade - Enorme

$4.05

HOT Chai Tea- Enorme

$5.05

Hot Chocolate - Enorme

$4.15

Hot Cider- Enorme

$3.70

Hot Tea- Enorme

$3.30

ICED Tea - Enorme

$3.45

Shaken Ice Tea - Enorme

$4.30

ICED Chai Tea - Enorme

$5.20

Italian Cream Soda - Enorme

$3.80

Italian Soda - Enorme

$3.55

London Fog - Enorme

$4.65

Milk - Enorme

$2.70

Red Bull Can

$3.00

Kids Menu

Milk

$2.40

Chocolate Milk

$2.70

KIDS Cream Cooler

$4.05

Hot Chocolate (120°)

$3.55

Flavored Steamer (120°)

$3.30

Hot Apple Cider (120°)

$3.15

KIDS Smoothies

$4.05

Bagel

Bagel - Plain

$2.95

Bagel - Fruit

$2.95

Bagel - Parmesan

$2.95

Bagel - Chedder

$2.95

Bagel - Everything w/cheese

$2.95

Bagel - Cinn Raisin

$2.95

Bars

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Wheat Free Bar

$4.00

Key Lime Bar

$4.50

Biscotti

Biscotti - Plain

$2.90

Biscotti - Chocolate

$3.15

Bread

Bread - Banana

$3.55

Bread - Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.55

Bread - Pumpkin

$3.55

Breakfast Burrito

Burrito - Bacon

$5.70

Burrito - Sausage

$5.70

Burrito - Veggie

$5.70

Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage

$4.50

Bacon

$4.50

Ham

$4.50

Turkey Pesto

$4.50

Caprese

$4.50

Cheese

$4.50

Brownie

Brownie

$3.60

Choc Beans

Choc Beans (25)

$3.05

Choc Cherry

Choc Cherry

$0.60

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake - Buttermilk

$3.55

Coffee Cake - Fruit

$3.55

Cookie

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cookie - Oatmeal

$3.00

Cookie - Molases

$3.00

Cookie - Peanut Butter

$3.00

Cookie - No Bake (Gluten Free)

$3.00

Cookie - Short Bread

$3.00

Cookie - Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Cookie - Monster

$3.00

Croissant

Croissant - Plain

$3.55

Croissant - Chocolate

$3.55

Croissant - Misc

$3.55

Donut

Maple Donut

$2.50

Donut Holes

$2.50

Twist Donut

$2.85

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

Fruit Parfait

Fruit Parfait

$3.55

Muffin

Blueberry

$3.55

Poppy Seed

$3.55

Chocolate

$3.55

Berry Bran

$3.55

Oatmeal ( gluten free )

Oatmeal - Vanilla Almond

$3.75

Oatmeal - Maple Pecan

$3.75

Oatmeal - Triple Berry

$3.75

Oatmeal - Apple Cran

$3.75

Oatmeal - Fruit & Nut

$3.75

Quiche

Bacon Onion Quiche

$5.00

Veggie Quiche

$5.00

Scone

Cinnamon

$3.55

Choc/Hazelnut

$3.55

Cran/Walnut

$3.55

Oreo

$3.55

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.35

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.25

Discount Pastry

Discount Pastry

$1.00

Whole Bean - 1/4 lb

Sumatra - 1/4 lb

$4.00

PNG - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Costa Rica - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Guatamala - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Decaf - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Espresso - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Whole Bean - 1/2 lb

Sumatra - 1/2 lb

$8.00

PNG - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Costa Rica - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Guatamala - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Decaf - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Espresso - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Whole Bean - 3/4 lb

Sumatra - 3/4 lb

$12.00

PNG - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Costa Rica - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Guatamala - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Decaf - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Espresso - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Whole Bean - 1 lb

Sumatra - 1 lb

$16.00

PNG - 1 lb

$16.00

Costa Rica - 1 lb

$16.00

Guatamala - 1 lb

$16.00

Decaf - 1 lb

$16.00

Espresso - 1 lb

$16.00

Apparel

T-shirt

$19.99

Hat

$15.00

Facemask

$7.99

Misc

Shot Glass

$9.99

50/50 Flask - 20oz

$30.00

50/50 Flask - 34oz

$35.00

50/50 Flask - 20oz EMPLOYEE

$16.00

50/50 Flask - 34oz EMPLOYEE

$19.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

62077 27th St, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

