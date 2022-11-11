Brewed Awakenings - Cranston
Chai-Hot
Decaf Chai Hot
Big Train Decaf Spiced Chai is made with a blend of milk, honey, and spices making the perfect cup of decaffeinated tea.
SF Vanilla Chai Hot
Big Train Sugar Free Chai is infused with warming cinnamon and smooth vanilla for a mellow flavor and a touch of spice, without added sugar!
Spiced Chai Hot
Big Train Spiced Chai Tea is an invigorating black tea chai is made with Darjeeling tea, Masala spice blend that includes cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger, vanilla and honey for the perfect spiced chai flavor.
Vanilla Chai Hot
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
Chai-Iced
Decaf Chai Iced
Big Train Decaf Spiced Chai is made with a blend of milk, honey, and spices making the perfect cup of decaffeinated tea.
SF Vanilla Chai Iced
Like the original Vanilla Chai Tea , Sugar Free Chai is infused with warming cinnamon and smooth vanilla for a mellow flavor and a touch of spice, without added sugar!
Spiced Chai Iced
Big Train Spiced Chai Tea is an invigorating black tea chai base made with Darjeeling tea, Masala spice blend that includes cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise and ginger, vanilla and honey for the perfect spiced chai flavor.
Vanilla Chai Iced
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
Coffee-Hot
Banana Hazelnut Hot
Fresh harvest hazelnut & tropical grown bananas makes this variety a real treat.
Caramel Nut Hot
The rich toasted nut flavor is creamy and bursting with delicious caramel, offering that old country taste.
Coconut Almond Fudge Hot
Creamy coconut and rich chocolate taste with a hint of toasted almond.
Decaf (Morning Blend) Hot
Decaf version of our signature House Blend
Eyeopener Hot
Our Eyeopener is a smooth, medium-bodied variety that has a nutty, winey & complex flavor.
French Vanilla Hot
A fashionable micro batch roasted fusion of creamy, fragrant & sweet vanillas, strong aromatic flavor makes this a trendy choice.
Hazelnut Hot
Our premium coffee is infused with the sweet, mid-autumn harvested nutty taste of the hazelnut to produce this popular choice.
House Blend Hot
Our House Blend is our signature blend! Rich and full bodied, crafted from fine Central and South American beans.
Maple French Toast Hot
A sweet cinnamon French toast flavor drizzled with maple syrup and butter.
Snicker Doodle Hot
Our Cinnamon Hazelnut is a Brewed original conceptual variety which mixes the spicy & sweet qualities of cinnamon with toasty Hazelnut.
Snowball Hot
The Winter favorite of white chocolate with a hint of caramel and pecan, is both comforting and sweet.
Coffee-Iced
Banana Hazelnut Iced
Fresh harvest hazelnut & tropical grown bananas makes this variety a real treat.
Caramel Nut Iced
The rich toasted nut flavor is creamy and bursting with delicious caramel, offering that old country taste.
Coconut Almond Fudge Iced
Creamy coconut and rich chocolate taste with a hint of toasted almond.
Cold Brew
Decaf Iced Coffee
A smooth, mellow decaf using only 100% Colombian Excelso beans. The world's best selling origin.
Eye Opener Iced
Our Eyeopener is a smooth, medium-bodied variety that has a nutty, winey & complex flavor.
French Vanilla Iced
A fashionable micro batch roasted fusion of creamy, fragrant & sweet vanillas, strong aromatic flavor makes this a trendy choice.
Hazelnut Iced
Our premium coffee is infused with the sweet, mid-autumn harvested nutty taste of the hazelnut to produce this popular choice.
Iced-To-Go (1/2 gallon)
Choose from one of our Iced coffee flavors
Maple French Toast Iced
A sweet cinnamon French toast flavor drizzled with maple syrup and butter.
Mocha Cinnamon Iced
Fresh baked cinnamon sugar cookie swirled with a touch of hazelnut and chocolate flavor.
Snicker Doodle Iced
Our Cinnamon Hazelnut is a Brewed original conceptual variety which mixes the spicy & sweet qualities of cinnamon with toasty Hazelnut.
Espresso
Americano
Fresh brewed espresso topped with hot water.
Cafe Au Lait
Fresh brewed coffee topped with steamed dairy.
Cafe Caramel Hot
Espresso, steamed dairy, drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.
Cafe Caramel Iced
Espresso, dairy, drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream, served over ice.
Cafe Mocha Hot
Espresso, steamed dairy, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream.
Cafe Mocha Iced
Espresso, dairy, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream, served over ice.
Cappuccino Hot
Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans and steamed dairy, with a cap of froth.
Cappuccino Iced
Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans and your choice of dairy.
Cider Hot
Cider Iced
Espresso
Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans.
Latte Hot
Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans and steamed dairy.
Latte Iced
Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans and your choice of dairy, served over ice.
Frozen Drinks
Cookie Monster
Chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, coffee syrup, half & half, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
Harley
Caramel & chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup, cocoa, half & half, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
K'La Frozen Mocha
Espresso, vanilla syrup, chocolate sauce, cocoa, milk, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
Oreo Crush
Oreo cookie, chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup, half & half, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
Protein Shake- Green Goodness
Choice of chocolate or vanilla protein mix, skim milk, blueberries, baby spinach, banana, blended with ice.
Protein Shake- Peanut Butter
Choice of chocolate or vanilla protein mix, skim milk, peanut butter, banana, chia seeds, blended with ice.
Protein Shake- Very Berry
Choice of chocolate or vanilla protein mix, skim milk, blueberries, strawberries, banana, blended with ice.
Protein Shake- Yogurt
Choice of chocolate or vanilla protein mix, skim milk, yogurt, honey, banana, blended with ice.
Smoothie
All natural Island Oasis fruit smoothy mix blended with ice.
Hot Chocolate
Juices/Beverages
Tea-Hot
Decaf Tea Hot
A robust blend of quality Kenyan black tea leaves, using a natural process that retains most of the flavonoids and all the pure, clean, classic tea flavor.
Earl Gray Tea Hot
Earl Greyer blend combines the lush flavor and exquisite fragrance of the Bergamot Orange, native to Southern Italy, with a lovely Ceylon black tea leaf from Sri Lanka.
Green Tea Decaf Hot
This beautifully hued, decaffeinated tea is celebrated for its refreshing, smooth flavor and incredible health benefits. The true essence of this tea will energize harmony and spirit.
Green Tea Hot
This beautifully hued, delicate tea is celebrated for its refreshing, smooth flavor and incredible health benefits. The true essence of this tea will energize harmony and spirit.
Regular Tea Hot
Delightfully rich and robust Kenyan black tea blend. Bold and energizing flavor.
Tea-Iced
Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea
Tangy Nigerian hibiscus merged with blueberries, rosehip, and sweet juicy apples brewed fresh daily in this fragrant, floral blend.
GreenTea Iced
This beautifully hued, delicate tea is celebrated for its refreshing, smooth flavor and incredible health benefits. The true essence of this tea will energize harmony and spirit, brewed daily.
Pomegranate Iced Tea
Premium green tea blended with pomegranate seeds brewed daily.
Regular Iced Tea
A blend of Ceylon and Indian black tea brewed daily.
Acai Bowls
Artisan Toast
Build Your Own Artisan Toast
Green Hill Avocado Toast
avocado spread, arugula, lemon slices, crushed red pepper, drizzled with olive oil, on multigrain toast.
Nutella Crunch Toast
PB Crunch Toast
peanut butter, sliced banana, granola, chia seeds, drizzled with honey on multigrain toast.
Protein Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, sliced hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, light sprinkle of black pepper on multigrain toast.
Breakfast Sandwiches
1 Egg Sandwich
Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
2 Egg Sandwich
Fresh eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
2 Egg White Sandwich
Fresh egg whites on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
3 Egg White Sandwich
Fresh egg whites on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
The Awakening Egg Sandwich
2 farm fresh eggs, bacon, applewood smoked ham, sausage, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted everything bagel.
The Boss Egg Sandwich
2 farm fresh eggs, bacon, applewood smoked ham, tomato, white cheddar cheese on a toasted butter croissant.
The Brewed Wrap Egg Sandwich
2 farm fresh eggs, applewood smoked ham, tomato, red onion, American Cheese on a white wrap.
The Lox Smoked Salmon Sandwich
2 farm fresh eggs, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onions, tomato, cukes, on a toasted plain bagel.
The Original Egg Sandwich
2 farm fresh eggs, red onion, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted English muffin.
The Skinny Egg Sandwich
2 farm fresh egg whites, tomato on a toasted wheat English muffin.
The SouthJess Wrap
2 farm fresh eggs, red onion, roasted red peppers, hash brown, avocado, white cheddar cheese, on a white wrap.
Breakfast-Toast/Fruit/Yogurt/Sides
English Muffin
Toasted, fork split Thomas English Muffin with butter.
Fruit Cup
Fresh cut cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew melon and grapes.
Hash Brown
Crisp and golden on the outside, tender on the inside.
SIDE-Bacon Crispy
SIDE-Hard Boiled Egg
Wheat English Muffin w/butter
Toasted, fork split Thomas wheat English Muffin.
Wheat Toast
2 slices high crown toasted wheatberry bread.
White Toast
2 slices toasted high crown white bread.
Yogurt Granola Cup
Yoplait low-fat vanilla yogurt. granola, and fresh fruit.
Lunch Sandwiches
Alpine Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood smoked ham, tomato, honey mustard on a ciabatta roll.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on white toast.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Bleu Sandwich
Breaded chicken tossed with our house-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, on a ciabatta roll.
Buffalo Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken tossed with our house-made buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on a ciabatta roll.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed with our house-made buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on a ciabatta roll.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Willow Tree chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Side
A side portion of our Willow Tree chicken salad.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy, breaded chicken breast tenders, all natural, no antibiotics. Dip in your favorite sauce.
Chips (bag)
Miss Vickies kettle chips, hearty & crunchy.
French Fries
Crispy, regular cut, hearty, skin on fries, seasoned with cracked black pepper, garlic, and sea salt.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese melted between two toasted slices of white bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo on a brioche bun.
North End Sandwich
Prosciutto, arugula, provolone, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze, on a ciabatta roll.
PB & J Sandwich
Creamy peanut butter and jelly (choice of grape or strawberry) on white bread.
Quesadilla-Cheese
grilled tortilla wrap with melted cheddar, Monterey jack, and mozzarella cheeses, served with sour cream.
Quesadilla-Chicken
grilled tortilla wrap, grilled chicken, with melted cheddar, monterey jack, and mozzarella cheeses, served with sour cream.
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey, house-made stuffing, cranberry sauce on white bread.
Tuna Salad Side
A side of our house-made tuna salad.
Tuna Sandwich
House-made tuna salad with lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun.
Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white bread.
Lunch Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on a white wrap.
Buffalo Bleu Wrap
Breaded chicken tossed with our house-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, on a tomato basil wrap.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Willow Tree chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on a white wrap.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing on a white wrap.
Mediterranean Wrap
Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cukes, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze on a spinach wrap.
Tuna Salad Wrap
House-made tuna salad with lettuce, tomato on a white wrap.
Paninis
Chicken Salad Panini
Grilled Chicken Panini
Seasoned chicken breast baked in-house, feta cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze on lightly buttered bread.
Ham & Cheddar Panini
Smoked applewood baked ham, white cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.
Italian Fig Panini
Fresh sliced prosciutto, fig jam, goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.
Loaded Grilled Cheese Panini
White cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheese, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.
Thanksgiving Panini
Oven roasted turkey, house-made stuffing, cranberry sauce, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.
Tuna Melt Panini
House-made tuna salad, Swiss cheese, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Green leaf lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Green leaf lettuce, red onions, feta cheese, cukes, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and Greek dressing.
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, choice of dressing.
Bagels
Asiago Bagel
New York style bagel, golden brown and coated with Asiago cheese.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
New York style bagel, golden brown, made with golden raisins and cinnamon.
Everything Bagel
New York style bagel, golden brown, coated with a blend of seeds, seasonings, and spices.
Whole Wheat Bagel
New York style bagel, golden brown, made with wheat flour.
Plain Bagel
New York style bagel baked to a golden brown.
Baker's Dozen
13 New York style bagels baked to a golden brown, assorted.
Breakfast Baked Goods
Cakes/Loafs
Cookies
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra moist, loaded with plump blueberries.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin
Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra moist, bursting with cinnamon chips and covered with cinnamon streusel topping.
Corn Muffin
Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra moist, rich, grainy corn flavor.
