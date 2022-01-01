  • Home
  • /
  • Bend
  • /
  • Brewed Awakenings - Sunriver - 57100 Beaver Drive Bldg 2
A map showing the location of Brewed Awakenings - Sunriver 57100 Beaver Drive Bldg 2View gallery

Brewed Awakenings - Sunriver 57100 Beaver Drive Bldg 2

review star

No reviews yet

57100 Beaver Drive Bldg 2

Sunriver, OR 97707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tall Coffee

House Coffee - Tall

$3.30

Cafe Au Lait - Tall

$3.90

Mindbender - Tall

$4.05

Double Mindbender - Tall

$4.70

Cold Brew - Tall

$4.80

Grande Coffee

House Coffee - Grande

$3.55

Cafe Au Lait - Grande

$4.15

Mindbender - Grande

$4.40

Double Mindbender - Grande

$5.05

Cold Brew - Grande

$5.30

Enorme Coffee

House Coffee - Enorme

$3.85

Cafe Au Lait - Enorme

$4.40

Mindbender - Enorme

$4.60

Double Mindbender - Enorme

$5.35

Cold Brew - Enorme

$5.80

Coffee Box

Coffee Box - Dark

$19.99

Coffee Box - Medium

$19.99

Coffee Box - Decaf

$19.99

Tall Latte

Cafe Latte - Tall

$4.30

Cappuccino - Tall

$4.30

Madagascar Vanilla Latte - Tall

$4.80

Turkish Hazelnut - Tall

$4.80

Belgian Latte - Tall

$4.80

Flavored Latte - Tall

$4.80

Breve - Tall

$4.85

Kahlua & Cream - Tall

$5.10

Flavored Breve - Tall

$5.10

Caramel Latte - Tall

$4.80

Matcha - Tall

$4.80

Pumpkin Spice Latte - Tall

$4.80

Eggnog latte - Tall

$5.10

Grande Latte

Cafe Latte - Grande

$5.00

Cappuccino - Grande

$5.00

Madagascar Vanilla Latte - Grande

$5.50

Turkish Hazelnut - Grande

$5.50

Belgian Latte - Grande

$5.50

Flavored Latte - Grande

$5.50

Breve - Grande

$5.50

Kahlua and Cream - Grande

$5.95

Flavored Breve - Grande

$5.95

Caramel Latte - Grande

$5.50

Matcha - Grande

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte - Grande

$5.50

Eggnog latte - Grande

$5.95

Enorme Latte

Cafe Latte - Enorme

$5.40

Cappuccino - Enorme

$5.40

Madagascar Vanilla Latte- Enorme

$5.90

Turkish Hazelnut Latte- Enorme

$5.90

Belgian Latte- Enorme

$5.90

Flavored Latte - Enorme

$5.90

Breve - Enorme

$5.75

Kahlua & Cream- Enorme

$6.20

Flavored Breve - Enorme

$6.20

Caramel Latte - Enorme

$5.90

Matcha - Enorme

$5.90

Pumpkin Spice Latte - Enorme

$5.90

Eggnog latte - Enorme

$6.20

Tall Iced Latte

Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.30

Madagascar Vanilla Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.80

Belgian Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.80

Turkish Hazelnut Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.80

Flavored Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.80

Breve (Ice) - Tall

$4.85

Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Tall

$5.10

Flavored Breve (Ice) - Tall

$5.10

Caramel Latte (Iced) - Tall

$4.80

Matcha - (Ice) Tall

$4.80

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.80

Egg Nog Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Grande Iced Latte

Latte (Ice) - Grande

$5.00

Madagascar Vanilla Latte (Ice) - Grande

$5.50

Belgian Latte (Ice) - Grande

$5.50

Turkish Hazelnut Latte (Ice) - Grande

$5.50

Flavored Latte (Ice) - Grande

$5.50

Breve (Ice) - Grande

$5.50

Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Grande

$5.95

Flavored Breve (Ice) - Grande

$5.95

Caramel Latte (Iced) -Grande

$5.50

Matcha (Ice) - Grande

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Ice)- Grande

$5.50

Egg Nog Latte (Ice) - Grande

$5.25

Enorme Iced Drinks

Latte (Ice)- Enorme

$5.55

Madagascar Vanilla Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$6.05

Belgian Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$6.05

Turkish Hazelnut Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$6.05

Flavored Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$6.05

Breve (Ice) - Enorme

$5.90

Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Enorme

$6.35

Flavored Breve (Ice) - Enorme

$6.35

Caramel Latte (Iced) - Enorme

$6.05

Matcha (Ice) - Enorme

$6.05

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Ice)- Enorme

$6.05

Egg Nog Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$5.75

Tall Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Tall

$4.80

White Cow Mocha - Tall

$5.10

Black Forest Mocha - Tall

$5.10

Caramel Mocha - Tall

$5.10

Mexican Mocha - Tall

$5.10

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Tall

$5.10

Flavored Mocha - Tall

$5.10

Grande Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Grande

$5.50

White Cow Mocha - Grande

$5.70

Black Forest Mocha - Grande

$5.70

Caramel Mocha - Grande

$5.70

Mexican Mocha - Grande

$5.70

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Grande

$5.70

Flavored Mocha - Grande

$5.70

Enorme Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Enorme

$5.90

White Cow Mocha - Enorme

$6.10

Black Forest Mocha - Enorme

$6.10

Caramel Mocha - Enorme

$6.10

Mexican Mocha - Enorme

$6.10

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Enorme

$6.10

Flavored Mocha - Enorme

$6.10

Tall Iced Mocha

Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$4.80

White Cow Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$5.10

Black Forest Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$5.10

Caramel Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$5.10

Mexican Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$5.10

Mandarin Orange Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$5.10

Flavored Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$5.10

Grande Iced Mocha

Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$4.80

White Cow Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.70

Black Forest Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.70

Caramel Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.70

Mexican Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.70

Mandarin Orange Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.70

Flavored Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.70

Enorme Iced Mocha

Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$6.05

White Cow Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$6.25

Black Forest Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$6.25

Caramel Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$6.25

Mexican Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$6.25

Mandarin Orange Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$6.25

Flavored Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$6.25

Grande Coffee Cooler

Kahlua Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Coffee Cooler - Grande

$6.30

White Cow Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Peanut Butter Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Mocha Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Caramel Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Tahitian Vanilla Latte Cooler- Grande

$6.30

Toffee Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Matcha Green Tea Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Cream Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Chai Cooler - Grande

$6.30

Enorme Coffee Cooler

Kahlua Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Coffee Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

White Cow Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Peanut Butter Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Mocha Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Caramel Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Tahitian Vanilla Latte Cooler- Enorme

$6.75

Toffee Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Matcha Green Tea Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Cream Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Chai Cooler - Enorme

$6.75

Smoothies

Banana Rama

$7.25

Big Berry Combo

$7.25

Blueberry Bliss

$7.25

Boysenberry Tango

$7.25

Brewed Bull Smoothie

$6.20

Cape Crimson

$7.25

Golden Dew

$7.25

Island Breeze

$7.25

Just Peachy

$7.25

Melon Madness

$7.25

Orange Berry Tickler

$7.25

Peach Blossom

$7.25

Pineapple Craze

$7.25

Pineapple Punch

$7.25

Sea Breeze Squeeze

$7.25

Strawberry Delight

$7.25

Strawberry Passion

$7.25

Strawberry Wave

$7.25

Sunrise Splash

$7.25

Tall Other Than Coffee

Flavored Steamer - Tall

$3.95

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade - Tall

$3.90

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - Tall

$4.50

HOT Chai Tea - Tall

$4.70

Hot Chocolate - Tall

$4.20

Hot Cider - Tall

$3.80

Hot Tea - Tall

$3.55

Ice Tea - Tall

$3.20

Shaken Ice Tea - Tall

$3.95

ICED Chai Tea - Tall

$4.70

Italian Cream Soda - Tall

$3.80

Italian Soda - Tall

$3.50

London Fog - Tall

$4.80

Milk - Tall

$3.30

Chocolate Milk - Tall

$3.35

Water bottle

$1.75

Grande Other Than Coffee

Brewed Bull (Iced) - Grande

$5.25

Flavored Steamer - Grande

$4.10

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade- Grande

$4.20

HOT Chai Tea - Grande

$5.40

Hot Chocolate - Grande

$4.30

Hot Cider - Grande

$4.10

Hot Tea - Grande

$3.75

Ice Tea- Grande

$3.70

Shaken Ice Tea - Grande

$4.45

ICED Chai Tea - Grande

$5.40

Italian Cream Soda- Grande

$4.10

Italian Soda- Grande

$3.80

London Fog - Grande

$5.50

Milk - Grande

$3.15

Chocolate Milk - Grande

$3.50

Redbull Can - 8oz

$3.00

Enorme Other Than Coffee

Brewed Bull (Iced) - Enorme

$6.25

Chai Bull (Oregon Chai)

$6.00

Flavored Steamer - Enorme

$4.40

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade - Enorme

$4.90

HOT Chai Tea- Enorme

$5.70

Hot Chocolate - Enorme

$4.80

Hot Cider- Enorme

$4.35

Hot Tea- Enorme

$3.95

Ice Tea - Enorme

$4.10

Shaken Ice Tea - Enorme

$4.95

ICED Chai Tea - Enorme

$5.85

Italian Cream Soda - Enorme

$4.45

Italian Soda - Enorme

$4.15

London Fog - Enorme

$6.05

Milk - Enorme

$3.30

Chocolate Milk - Enorme

$3.65

Kids Menu

KIDS Milk

$3.00

KIDS Chocolate Milk

$3.35

KIDS Cream Cooler

$4.75

KIDS Hot Chocolate (120°)

$4.20

KIDS Flavored Steamer (120°)

$3.95

KIDS Hot Apple Cider (120°)

$3.80

KIDS Smoothies

$4.75

Bagel

Bagel - Plain

$3.25

Bagel - Fruit

$3.25

Bagel - Parmesan

$3.25

Bagel - Chedder

$3.25

Bagel - Everything w/cheese

$3.25

Bagel - Cinn Raisin

$3.25

Bagel- Everything

$3.25

Bagel- Asiago

$3.25

Bagel- Garlic

$3.25

Bagel - jalapeño

$3.25

Bagel - Jalapeño w/cheese

$3.25

Bagel - Honey wheat

$3.25

Bars

Lemon Bar

$4.70

Wheat Free Bar

$4.50

Key Lime Bar

$4.70

Biscotti

Biscotti - Plain

$3.25

Biscotti - Chocolate

$3.50

Bread

Bread - Banana

$4.00

Bread - Lemon Poppy Seed

$4.00

Bread - Pumpkin

$4.00

Bread- Chocolate Chip banana

$4.00

Bread- Zucchini

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito - Bacon

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito - Sausage

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito - Veggie

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich - Sausage

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwich - Bacon

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwich - Ham

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwich - Turkey

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwich - veggie

$5.75

Brownie

Brownie

$4.60

Choc Beans

Choc Beans (25)

$3.50

Choc Cherry

Choc Cherry

$0.60

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake - Buttermilk

$4.20

Coffee Cake - Boysenberry

$4.20

Coffee Cake - Peach

$4.20

Coffee Cake - Blueberry

$4.20

Coffee Cake - Strawberry

$4.20

Coffee Cake - Cinnamon

$4.20

Cookie

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Cookie - Oatmeal

$3.75

Cookie - Molases

$3.75

Cookie - Peanut Butter

$3.75

Cookie - No Bake (Gluten Free)

$3.75

Cookie - Short Bread

$3.75

Cookie - Snickerdoodle

$3.75

Cookie- Sugar cookie

$3.75

Cookie- Cake batter

$3.75

Croissant

Croissant - Plain

$4.25

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.25

Croissant- Ham & cheese

$5.50

Croissant- Turkey pesto

$5.50

Fruit Parfait

Fruit Parfait

$4.50

Muffin

Muffin - Blueberry

$4.00

Muffin - Poppy Seed

$4.00

Muffin - Chocolate

$4.00

Muffin - Berry Bran

$4.00

Muffin- Bran

$4.00

Muffin- raspberry filled

$4.00

Muffin- Carrot

$4.00

Muffin- oatmeal

$4.00

Quiche

Bacon Onion Quiche

$5.00

Veggie Quiche

$5.00

Scone

Scone - Cinnamon

$4.00

Scone - Choc/Hazelnut

$4.00

Scone - Cran/Walnut

$4.00

Scone- blueberry

$4.00

Scone- Raspberry filled

$4.00

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.00

Banana

Banana

$1.00

Whole Bean - 3/4 lb

Sumatra - 3/4 lb

$12.00

PNG - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Costa Rica - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Guatamala - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Decaf - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Espresso - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Whole Bean - 5 lb

Guatamala - 5 lb

$80.00

Decaf - 5 lb

$80.00

Espresso - 5 lb

$80.00

Costa Rica - 5lb

$80.00

PNG - 5lb

$80.00

Sumatra - 5lb

$80.00

Apparel

T-shirt

$19.99

Hat

$15.00

Facemask

$7.99

Misc

Shot Glass

$9.99

50/50 Flask - 20oz

$30.00

50/50 Flask - 34oz

$35.00

50/50 Flask - 20oz EMPLOYEE

$16.00

50/50 Flask - 34oz EMPLOYEE

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

57100 Beaver Drive Bldg 2, Sunriver, OR 97707

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wallow Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
17363 Spring River Rd Sunriver, OR 97707
View restaurantnext
Justy's Bar Grill & Sandbox - 1787 Southwest Chandler Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1787 Southwest Chandler Avenue Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Big O Bagels - Bend South - 61419 South Highway 97
orange starNo Reviews
61419 South Highway 97 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
orange starNo Reviews
235 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Chicken Bonz Bend - 143 SW Century Dr Ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
143 SW Century Dr Ste 110 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunriver

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunriver
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston