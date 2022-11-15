  • Home
  • /
  • Vancouver
  • /
  • Brewed Awakenings - WA - Orchards - 6500 Northeast 117th Avenue
A map showing the location of Brewed Awakenings - WA - Orchards 6500 Northeast 117th AvenueView gallery

Brewed Awakenings - WA - Orchards 6500 Northeast 117th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

6500 Northeast 117th Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98662

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tall Coffee

House Coffee - Tall

$2.65

Cafe Au Lait - Tall

$3.25

Mindbender - Tall

$3.40

Double Mindbender - Tall

$4.05

Cold Brew - Tall

$3.80

Grande Coffee

House Coffee - Grande

$2.90

Cafe Au Lait - Grande

$3.50

Mindbender - Grande

$3.75

Double Mindbender - Grande

$4.40

Cold Brew - Grande

$4.30

Enorme Coffee

House Coffee - Enorme

$3.20

Cafe Au Lait - Enorme

$3.75

Mindbender - Enorme

$4.05

Double Mindbender - Enorme

$4.70

Cold Brew - Enorme

$4.80

Coffee Box

Coffee Box - Dark

$19.99

Coffee Box - Medium

$19.99

Coffee Box - Decaf

$19.99

Tall Latte

Cafe Latte - Tall

$3.65

Cappuccino - Tall

$3.65

Madagascar Vanilla Latte - Tall

$4.15

Turkish Hazelnut - Tall

$4.15

Belgian Latte - Tall

$4.15

Flavored Latte - Tall

$4.15

Breve - Tall

$4.20

Kahlua & Cream - Tall

$4.45

Flavored Breve - Tall

$4.45

Egg Nog Latte - Tall

$4.45

Grande Latte

Cafe Latte - Grande

$4.35

Cappuccino - Grande

$4.35

Madagascar Vanilla Latte - Grande

$4.85

Turkish Hazelnut - Grande

$4.85

Belgian Latte - Grande

$4.85

Flavored Latte - Grande

$4.85

Breve - Grande

$4.85

Kahlua and Cream - Grande

$5.30

Flavored Breve - Grande

$5.30

Egg Nog Latte - Grande

$5.25

Enorme Latte

Cafe Latte - Enorme

$4.75

Cappuccino - Enorme

$4.75

Madagascar Vanilla Latte- Enorme

$5.25

Turkish Hazelnut Latte- Enorme

$5.25

Belgian Latte- Enorme

$5.25

Flavored Latte - Enorme

$5.25

Breve - Enorme

$5.10

Kahlua & Cream- Enorme

$5.55

Flavored Breve - Enorme

$5.55

Egg Nog Latte - Enorme

$5.50

Tall Iced Latte

Latte (Ice) - Tall

$3.65

Madagascar Vanilla Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.15

Belgian Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.15

Turkish Hazelnut Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.15

Flavored Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.15

Breve (Ice) - Tall

$4.20

Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Flavored Breve (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Egg Nog Latte (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Grande Iced Latte

Latte (Ice) - Grande

$4.35

Madagascar Vanilla Latte (Ice) - Grande

$4.85

Belgian Latte (Ice) - Grande

$4.85

Turkish Hazelnut Latte (Ice) - Grande

$4.85

Flavored Latte (Ice) - Grande

$4.85

Breve (Ice) - Grande

$4.85

Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Grande

$5.30

Flavored Breve (Ice) - Grande

$5.30

Egg Nog Latte ( Ice) - Grande

$5.25

Enorme Iced Drinks

Latte (Ice)- Enorme

$4.90

Madagascar Vanilla Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$5.40

Belgian Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$5.40

Turkish Hazelnut Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$5.40

Flavored Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$5.40

Breve (Ice) - Enorme

$5.25

Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Enorme

$5.70

Flavored Breve (Ice) - Enorme

$5.70

Egg Nog Latte (Ice) - Enorme

$5.75

Tall Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Tall

$4.15

White Cow Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Black Forest Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Caramel Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Mexican Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Flavored Mocha - Tall

$4.45

Grande Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Grande

$4.85

White Cow Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Black Forest Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Caramel Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Mexican Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Flavored Mocha - Grande

$5.05

Enorme Mocha

Espresso Mocha - Enorme

$5.25

White Cow Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Black Forest Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Caramel Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Mexican Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Mandarin Orange Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Flavored Mocha - Enorme

$5.45

Tall Iced Mocha

Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$4.15

White Cow Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Black Forest Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Caramel Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Mexican Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Mandarin Orange Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Flavored Mocha (Ice) - Tall

$4.45

Grande Iced Mocha

Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$4.85

White Cow Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.05

Black Forest Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.05

Caramel Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.05

Mexican Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.05

Mandarin Orange Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.05

Flavored Mocha (Ice) - Grande

$5.05

Enorme Iced Mocha

Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$5.40

White Cow Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$5.60

Black Forest Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$5.60

Caramel Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$5.60

Mexican Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$5.60

Mandarin Orange Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$5.60

Flavored Mocha (Ice) - Enorme

$5.60

Grande Coffee Cooler

Kahlua Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Coffee Cooler - Grande

$5.30

White Cow Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Peanut Butter Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Mocha Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Caramel Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Tahitian Vanilla Latte Cooler- Grande

$5.30

Toffee Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Matcha Green Tea Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Cream Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Chai Cooler - Grande

$5.30

Enorme Coffee Cooler

Kahlua Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Coffee Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

White Cow Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Peanut Butter Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Mocha Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Caramel Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Tahitian Vanilla Latte Cooler- Enorme

$5.75

Toffee Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Matcha Green Tea Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Cream Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Chai Cooler - Enorme

$5.75

Smoothies

Banana Rama

$6.20

Big Berry Combo

$6.20

Blueberry Bliss

$6.20

Boysenberry Tango

$6.20

Brewed Bull Smoothie

$6.20

Cape Crimson

$6.20

Golden Dew

$6.20

Island Breeze

$6.20

Just Peachy

$6.20

Melon Madness

$6.20

Orange Berry Tickler

$6.20

Peach Blossom

$6.20

Pineapple Craze

$6.20

Pineapple Punch

$6.20

Sea Breeze Squeeze

$6.20

Strawberry Delight

$6.20

Strawberry Passion

$6.20

Strawberry Wave

$6.20

Sunrise Splash

$6.20

Tall Other Than Coffee

Flavored Steamer - Tall

$3.30

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade - Tall

$3.05

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - Tall

$3.80

HOT Chai Tea - Tall

$4.05

Hot Chocolate - Tall

$3.55

Hot Cider - Tall

$3.15

Hot Tea - Tall

$2.90

Ice Tea - Tall

$2.55

Shaken Ice Tea - Tall

$3.30

ICED Chai Tea - Tall

$4.05

Italian Cream Soda - Tall

$3.15

Italian Soda - Tall

$3.00

London Fog - Tall

$4.25

Milk - Tall

$2.40

Chocolate Milk - Tall

$2.70

Grande Other Than Coffee

Brewed Bull (Iced) - Grande

$4.05

Flavored Steamer - Grande

$3.45

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade- Grande

$3.55

HOT Chai Tea - Grande

$4.75

Hot Chocolate - Grande

$3.65

Hot Cider - Grande

$3.45

Hot Tea - Grande

$3.10

Ice Tea- Grande

$3.05

Shaken Ice Tea - Grande

$3.80

ICED Chai Tea - Grande

$4.75

Italian Cream Soda- Grande

$3.45

Italian Soda- Grande

$3.20

London Fog - Grande

$4.45

Milk - Grande

$2.55

Chocolate Milk - Grande

$3.55

Redbull Can - 8oz

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Enorme Other Than Coffee

Brewed Bull (Iced) - Enorme

$6.05

Chai Bull (Oregon Chai)

$5.35

Flavored Steamer - Enorme

$3.75

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade - Enorme

$4.05

HOT Chai Tea- Enorme

$5.05

Hot Chocolate - Enorme

$4.15

Hot Cider- Enorme

$3.70

Hot Tea- Enorme

$3.30

Ice Tea - Enorme

$3.45

Shaken Ice Tea - Enorme

$4.30

ICED Chai Tea - Enorme

$5.20

Italian Cream Soda - Enorme

$3.80

Italian Soda - Enorme

$3.55

London Fog - Enorme

$4.65

Milk - Enorme

$2.70

Chocolate Milk - Grande

$4.40

Kids Menu

KIDS Milk

$2.40

KIDS Chocolate Milk

$2.70

KIDS Cream Cooler

$4.05

KIDS Hot Chocolate (120°)

$3.55

KIDS Flavored Steamer (120°)

$3.30

KIDS Hot Apple Cider (120°)

$3.15

KIDS Smoothies

$4.05

Bagel

Bagel - Plain

$2.95

Bagel - Fruit

$2.95

Bagel - Parmesan

$2.95

Bagel - Chedder

$2.95

Bagel - Everything w/cheese

$2.95

Bagel - Cinn Raisin

$2.95

Scone

Scone - Cinnamon

$3.55

Scone - Choc/Hazelnut

$3.55

Scone - Cran/Walnut

$3.55

Scone - Oreo

$3.55

Muffin

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.55

Muffin - Poppy Seed

$3.55

Muffin - Chocolate

$3.55

Muffin - Berry Bran

$3.55

Bread

Bread - Banana

$3.55

Bread - Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.55

Bread - Pumpkin

$3.55

Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage - Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon - Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Ham - Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Pesto - Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Caprese - Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Cheese - Breakfast Sandwich - Cheese

$4.50

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito - Bacon

$5.70

Breakfast Burrito - Sausage

$5.70

Breakfast Burrito - Veggie

$5.70

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake - Buttermilk

$3.55

Coffee Cake - Fruit

$3.55

Croissant

Croissant - Plain

$3.55

Croissant - Chocolate

$3.55

Croissant - Misc

$3.55

Cookie

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cookie - Oatmeal

$3.00

Cookie - Molases

$3.00

Cookie - Peanut Butter

$3.00

Cookie - No Bake (Gluten Free)

$3.00

Cookie - Short Bread

$3.00

Cookie - Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Cookie - Monster

$3.00

Choc Beans

Choc Beans (25)

$3.05

Choc Cherry

Choc Cherry

$0.60

Bars

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Wheat Free Bar

$4.00

Key Lime Bar

$4.50

Biscotti

Biscotti - Plain

$2.90

Biscotti - Chocolate

$3.15

Brownie

Brownie

$3.60

Donut

Maple Donut

$2.50

Donut Holes

$2.50

Twist Donut

$2.85

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

Fruit Parfait

Fruit Parfait

$3.55

Oatmeal ( gluten free )

Oatmeal - Vanilla Almond

$3.75

Oatmeal - Maple Pecan

$3.75

Oatmeal - Triple Berry

$3.75

Oatmeal - Apple Cran

$3.75

Oatmeal - Fruit & Nut

$3.75

Quiche

Bacon Onion Quiche

$5.00

Veggie Quiche

$5.00

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.35

Banana

Banana

$1.00

Tall Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake - Tall

$4.50

Chocolate Shake - Tall

$4.50

Strawberry Shake - Tall

$4.50

Banana Shake - Tall

$4.50

Oreo Shake - Tall

$4.50

Grande Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake - Grande

$6.05

Chocolate Shake - Grande

$6.05

Strawberry Shake - Grande

$6.05

Banana Shake - Grande

$6.05

Oreo Shake - Grande

$6.05

White Cow Shake - Grande

$6.60

Black Forest Shake - Grande

$6.60

Kahlua Shake - Grande

$6.60

Chai Shake - Grande

$6.60

Mocha Shake - Grande

$6.60

Espresso Shake - Grande

$6.60

Enorme Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake- Enorme

$6.80

Chocolate Shake - Enorme

$6.80

Strawberry Shake - Enorme

$6.80

Banana Shake - Enorme

$6.80

Oreo Shake - Enorme

$6.80

White Cow Shake - Enorme

$7.30

Black Forest Shake - Enorme

$7.30

Kahlua Shake - Enorme

$7.30

Chai Shake - Enorme

$7.30

Mocha Shake - Enorme

$7.30

Espresso Shake - Enorme

$7.30

Whole Bean - 1/4 lb

Sumatra - 1/4 lb

$4.00

PNG - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Costa Rica - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Guatamala - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Decaf - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Espresso - 1/4 lb

$4.00

Whole Bean - 1/2 lb

Sumatra - 1/2 lb

$8.00

PNG - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Costa Rica - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Guatamala - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Decaf - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Espresso - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Whole Bean - 3/4 lb

Sumatra - 3/4 lb

$12.00

PNG - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Costa Rica - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Guatamala - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Decaf - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Espresso - 3/4 lb

$12.00

Whole Bean - 1 lb

Sumatra - 1 lb

$16.00

PNG - 1 lb

$16.00

Costa Rica - 1 lb

$16.00

Guatamala - 1 lb

$16.00

Decaf - 1 lb

$16.00

Espresso - 1 lb

$16.00

Apparel

T-shirt

$19.99

Hat

$15.00

Facemask

$7.99

Misc

Shot Glass

$9.99

50/50 Flask - 20oz

$30.00

50/50 Flask - 34oz

$35.00

50/50 Flask - 20oz EMPLOYEE

$16.00

50/50 Flask - 34oz EMPLOYEE

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6500 Northeast 117th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98662

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Crave Grille
orange star4.5 • 5,291
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd Vancouver, WA 98682
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards - 11500 NE 76th St. A-8
orange starNo Reviews
11500 NE 76th St. A-8 Vancouver, WA 98662
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Orchards
orange starNo Reviews
14321 NE Fourth Plain Blvd #102 Vancouver, WA 98682
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Vancouver WA
orange starNo Reviews
8203 Vancouver Mall Drive Vancouver, WA 98662
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen - 705 NE 136th Ave. Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101 Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - Andresen - Vancouver
orange starNo Reviews
7001 Fourth Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98661
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vancouver

Killer Burger - Hazel Dell
orange star4.6 • 6,145
616 NE 81st ST Vancouver, WA 98665
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Vancouver
orange star4.6 • 5,339
1525 SE 164th Ave Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Crave Grille
orange star4.5 • 5,291
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd Vancouver, WA 98682
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
orange star4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Leonardo's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,500
16505 SE 1st Street Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
orange star4.3 • 1,446
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103 Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vancouver
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston