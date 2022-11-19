- Home
Brewed Awakenings - WA - Ridgefield 301 South 47th Avenue
No reviews yet
301 South 47th Avenue
Ridgefield, WA 98642
Tall Coffee
Grande Coffee
Enorme Coffee
Tall Latte
Grande Latte
Enorme Latte
Tall Iced Latte
Grande Iced Latte
Latte (Ice) - Grande
$4.35
Madagascar Vanilla Latte (Ice) - Grande
$4.85
Turkish Hazelnut Latte (Ice) - Grande
$4.85
Belgian Latte (Ice) - Grande
$4.85
Flavored Latte (Ice) - Grande
$4.85
Breve (Ice) - Grande
$4.85
Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Grande
$5.30
Flavored Breve (Ice) - Grande
$5.30
Egg Nog Latte (Ice) - Grande
$5.25
Enorme Iced Drinks
Latte (Ice)- Enorme
$4.90
Madagascar Vanilla Latte (Ice) - Enorme
$5.40
Turkish Hazelnut Latte (Ice) - Enorme
$5.40
Belgian Latte (Ice) - Enorme
$5.40
Flavored Latte (Ice) - Enorme
$5.40
Breve (Ice) - Enorme
$5.25
Kahlua & Cream (Ice) - Enorme
$5.70
Flavored Breve (Ice) - Enorme
$5.70
Egg Nog Latte (Ice) - Enorme
$5.75
Tall Mocha
Grande
Enorme Mocha
Tall Iced Mocha
Grande Iced Mocha
Enorme Iced Mocha
Grande Coffee Cooler
Kahlua Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Coffee Cooler - Grande
$5.30
White Cow Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Peanut Butter Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Mocha Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Caramel Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Tahitian Vanilla Latte Cooler- Grande
$5.30
Toffee Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Matcha Green Tea Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Cream Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Chai Cooler - Grande
$5.30
Enorme Coffee Cooler
Kahlua Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Coffee Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
White Cow Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Peanut Butter Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Mocha Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Caramel Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Tahitian Vanilla Latte Cooler- Enorme
$5.75
Toffee Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Matcha Green Tea Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Cream Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Chai Cooler - Enorme
$5.75
Smoothies
Banana Rama
$6.20
Big Berry Combo
$6.20
Blueberry Bliss
$6.20
Boysenberry Tango
$6.20
Brewed Bull Smoothie
$6.20
Cape Crimson
$6.20
Golden Dew
$6.20
Island Breeze
$6.20
Just Peachy
$6.20
Melon Madness
$6.20
Orange Berry Tickler
$6.20
Peach Blossom
$6.20
Pineapple Craze
$6.20
Pineapple Punch
$6.20
Sea Breeze Squeeze
$6.20
Strawberry Delight
$6.20
Strawberry Passion
$6.20
Strawberry Wave
$6.20
Sunrise Splash
$6.20
Tall Other Than Coffee
Flavored Steamer - Tall
$3.30
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade - Tall
$3.05
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - Tall
$3.80
HOT Chai Tea - Tall
$4.05
Hot Chocolate - Tall
$3.55
Hot Cider - Tall
$3.15
Hot Tea - Tall
$2.90
Ice Tea - Tall
$2.55
Shaken Ice Tea - Tall
$3.30
ICED Chai Tea - Tall
$4.05
Italian Cream Soda - Tall
$3.15
Italian Soda - Tall
$3.00
London Fog - Tall
$4.25
Milk - Tall
$2.40
Chocolate Milk - Tall
$2.70
Grande Other Than Coffee
Brewed Bull (Iced) - Grande
$4.05
Flavored Steamer - Grande
$3.45
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade- Grande
$3.55
HOT Chai Tea - Grande
$4.75
Hot Chocolate - Grande
$3.65
Hot Cider - Grande
$3.45
Hot Tea - Grande
$3.10
Ice Tea- Grande
$3.05
Shaken Ice Tea - Grande
$3.80
ICED Chai Tea - Grande
$4.75
Italian Cream Soda- Grande
$3.45
Italian Soda- Grande
$3.20
London Fog - Grande
$4.45
Milk - Grande
$2.55
Chocolate Milk - Grande
$3.55
Redbull Can - 8oz
$3.00
Enorme Other Than Coffee
Brewed Bull (Iced) - Enorme
$6.05
Chai Bull (Oregon Chai)
$5.35
Flavored Steamer - Enorme
$3.75
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade - Enorme
$4.05
HOT Chai Tea- Enorme
$5.05
Hot Chocolate - Enorme
$4.15
Hot Cider- Enorme
$3.70
Hot Tea- Enorme
$3.30
Ice Tea - Enorme
$3.45
Shaken Ice Tea - Enorme
$4.30
ICED Chai Tea - Enorme
$5.20
Italian Cream Soda - Enorme
$3.80
Italian Soda - Enorme
$3.55
London Fog - Enorme
$4.65
Milk - Enorme
$2.70
Chocolate Milk - Grande
$4.40
Muffin
Bagel
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Cookie
Choc Beans
Brownie
Choc Cherry
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fruit Parfait
Oatmeal ( gluten free )
Sticky Bun
Banana
Whole Bean - 1/4 lb
Whole Bean - 1/2 lb
Whole Bean - 3/4 lb
Whole Bean - 1 lb
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
301 South 47th Avenue, Ridgefield, WA 98642
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
