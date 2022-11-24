Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Brewed Awakenings - Warwick

review star

No reviews yet

1316 Bald Hill Rd.

Warwick, RI 02886

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Egg Sandwich
1 Egg Sandwich
Berry Acai Bowl

Chai-Hot

Decaf Chai Hot

Decaf Chai Hot

$4.20+

Big Train Decaf Spiced Chai is made with a blend of milk, honey, and spices making the perfect cup of decaffeinated tea.

SF Vanilla Chai Hot

SF Vanilla Chai Hot

$4.20+

Big Train Sugar Free Chai is infused with warming cinnamon and smooth vanilla for a mellow flavor and a touch of spice, without added sugar!

Spiced Chai Hot

Spiced Chai Hot

$4.20+

Big Train Spiced Chai Tea is an invigorating black tea chai is made with Darjeeling tea, Masala spice blend that includes cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger, vanilla and honey for the perfect spiced chai flavor.

Vanilla Chai Hot

Vanilla Chai Hot

$4.20+

Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.

Chai-Iced

Decaf Chai Iced

$4.95+

Big Train Decaf Spiced Chai is made with a blend of milk, honey, and spices making the perfect cup of decaffeinated tea.

SF Vanilla Chai Iced

SF Vanilla Chai Iced

$4.95+

Like the original Vanilla Chai Tea , Sugar Free Chai is infused with warming cinnamon and smooth vanilla for a mellow flavor and a touch of spice, without added sugar!

Spiced Chai Iced

Spiced Chai Iced

$4.95+

Big Train Spiced Chai Tea is an invigorating black tea chai base made with Darjeeling tea, Masala spice blend that includes cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise and ginger, vanilla and honey for the perfect spiced chai flavor.

Vanilla Chai Iced

Vanilla Chai Iced

$4.95+

Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.

Coffee-Hot

Banana Hazelnut Hot

Banana Hazelnut Hot

$2.40+

Fresh harvest hazelnut & tropical grown bananas makes this variety a real treat.

Caramel Nut Hot

Caramel Nut Hot

$2.40+

The rich toasted nut flavor is creamy and bursting with delicious caramel, offering that old country taste.

Coconut Almond Fudge Hot

Coconut Almond Fudge Hot

$2.40+

Creamy coconut and rich chocolate taste with a hint of toasted almond.

Decaf (Morning Blend) Hot

Decaf (Morning Blend) Hot

$2.40+

Decaf version of our signature House Blend

Eyeopener Hot

Eyeopener Hot

$2.40+

Our Eyeopener is a smooth, medium-bodied variety that has a nutty, winey & complex flavor.

French Vanilla Hot

French Vanilla Hot

$2.40+

A fashionable micro batch roasted fusion of creamy, fragrant & sweet vanillas, strong aromatic flavor makes this a trendy choice.

Hazelnut Hot

Hazelnut Hot

$2.40+

Our premium coffee is infused with the sweet, mid-autumn harvested nutty taste of the hazelnut to produce this popular choice.

House Blend Hot

House Blend Hot

$2.40+

Our House Blend is our signature blend! Rich and full bodied, crafted from fine Central and South American beans.

Maple French Toast Hot

Maple French Toast Hot

$2.40+

A sweet cinnamon French toast flavor drizzled with maple syrup and butter.

Mocha Cinnamon Hot

$2.40+

Fresh baked cinnamon sugar cookie swirled with a touch of hazelnut and chocolate flavor.

Snicker Doodle Hot

Snicker Doodle Hot

$2.40+

Our Cinnamon Hazelnut is a Brewed original conceptual variety which mixes the spicy & sweet qualities of cinnamon with toasty Hazelnut.

Snowball Hot

Snowball Hot

$2.40+

The Winter favorite of white chocolate with a hint of caramel and pecan, is both comforting and sweet.

Coffee-Iced

Banana Hazelnut Iced

Banana Hazelnut Iced

$2.75+

Fresh harvest hazelnut & tropical grown bananas makes this variety a real treat.

Caramel Nut Iced

Caramel Nut Iced

$2.75+

The rich toasted nut flavor is creamy and bursting with delicious caramel, offering that old country taste.

Coconut Almond Fudge Iced

Coconut Almond Fudge Iced

$2.75+

Creamy coconut and rich chocolate taste with a hint of toasted almond.

Cold Brew

$3.85+
Decaf Iced Coffee

Decaf Iced Coffee

$2.75+

A smooth, mellow decaf using only 100% Colombian Excelso beans. The world's best selling origin.

Eye Opener Iced

Eye Opener Iced

$2.75+

Our Eyeopener is a smooth, medium-bodied variety that has a nutty, winey & complex flavor.

French Vanilla Iced

French Vanilla Iced

$2.75+

A fashionable micro batch roasted fusion of creamy, fragrant & sweet vanillas, strong aromatic flavor makes this a trendy choice.

Hazelnut Iced

Hazelnut Iced

$2.75+

Our premium coffee is infused with the sweet, mid-autumn harvested nutty taste of the hazelnut to produce this popular choice.

Iced-To-Go (1/2 gallon)

$9.85

Choose from one of our Iced coffee flavors

Maple French Toast Iced

Maple French Toast Iced

$2.75+

A sweet cinnamon French toast flavor drizzled with maple syrup and butter.

Mocha Cinnamon Iced

Mocha Cinnamon Iced

$2.75+

Fresh baked cinnamon sugar cookie swirled with a touch of hazelnut and chocolate flavor.

Snicker Doodle Iced

Snicker Doodle Iced

$2.75+

Our Cinnamon Hazelnut is a Brewed original conceptual variety which mixes the spicy & sweet qualities of cinnamon with toasty Hazelnut.

Espresso

Americano

$2.70+

Fresh brewed espresso topped with hot water.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.55+

Fresh brewed coffee topped with steamed dairy.

Cafe Caramel Hot

$3.75+

Espresso, steamed dairy, drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Cafe Caramel Iced

$3.95+

Espresso, dairy, drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream, served over ice.

Cafe Mocha Hot

$3.75+

Espresso, steamed dairy, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Cafe Mocha Iced

$3.95+

Espresso, dairy, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream, served over ice.

Cappuccino Hot

$2.95+

Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans and steamed dairy, with a cap of froth.

Cappuccino Iced

$3.75+

Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans and your choice of dairy.

Cider Hot

$3.85+

Cider Iced

$4.40+

Espresso

$1.95+

Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans.

Latte Hot

$2.95+

Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans and steamed dairy.

Latte Iced

$3.75+

Made with freshly ground Italian espresso beans and your choice of dairy, served over ice.

Frozen Drinks

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$5.25+

Chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, coffee syrup, half & half, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.

Harley

Harley

$4.95+

Caramel & chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup, cocoa, half & half, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.

K'La Frozen Mocha

K'La Frozen Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, vanilla syrup, chocolate sauce, cocoa, milk, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.

Nutella Frapp

$5.25+
Oreo Crush

Oreo Crush

$4.95+

Oreo cookie, chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup, half & half, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.

Protein Shake- Green Goodness

$8.50

Choice of chocolate or vanilla protein mix, skim milk, blueberries, baby spinach, banana, blended with ice.

Protein Shake- Peanut Butter

Protein Shake- Peanut Butter

$8.50

Choice of chocolate or vanilla protein mix, skim milk, peanut butter, banana, chia seeds, blended with ice.

Protein Shake- Very Berry

$8.50

Choice of chocolate or vanilla protein mix, skim milk, blueberries, strawberries, banana, blended with ice.

Protein Shake- Yogurt

Protein Shake- Yogurt

$8.50

Choice of chocolate or vanilla protein mix, skim milk, yogurt, honey, banana, blended with ice.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.95+

All natural Island Oasis fruit smoothy mix blended with ice.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Creamy, steaming hot chocolate topped with our house-made whipped cream.

Juices/Beverages

Cider Hot

$3.85+

Cider Iced

$4.40+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull- assorted

$2.95
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.20

Tea-Hot

Decaf Tea Hot

Decaf Tea Hot

$2.55+

A robust blend of quality Kenyan black tea leaves, using a natural process that retains most of the flavonoids and all the pure, clean, classic tea flavor.

Earl Gray Tea Hot

Earl Gray Tea Hot

$2.55+

Earl Greyer blend combines the lush flavor and exquisite fragrance of the Bergamot Orange, native to Southern Italy, with a lovely Ceylon black tea leaf from Sri Lanka.

Green Tea Decaf Hot

Green Tea Decaf Hot

$2.55+

This beautifully hued, decaffeinated tea is celebrated for its refreshing, smooth flavor and incredible health benefits. The true essence of this tea will energize harmony and spirit.

Green Tea Hot

Green Tea Hot

$2.55+

This beautifully hued, delicate tea is celebrated for its refreshing, smooth flavor and incredible health benefits. The true essence of this tea will energize harmony and spirit.

Regular Tea Hot

Regular Tea Hot

$2.55+

Delightfully rich and robust Kenyan black tea blend. Bold and energizing flavor.

Tea-Iced

Arnold Palmer Special

$4.95+

Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.75+

Tangy Nigerian hibiscus merged with blueberries, rosehip, and sweet juicy apples brewed fresh daily in this fragrant, floral blend.

GreenTea Iced

GreenTea Iced

$2.75+

This beautifully hued, delicate tea is celebrated for its refreshing, smooth flavor and incredible health benefits. The true essence of this tea will energize harmony and spirit, brewed daily.

Pomegranate Iced Tea

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$2.75+

Premium green tea blended with pomegranate seeds brewed daily.

Regular Iced Tea

$2.75+

A blend of Ceylon and Indian black tea brewed daily.

Acai Bowls

Berry Acai Bowl

Berry Acai Bowl

$10.75

Acai sorbet, strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola.

Chocolate Acai Bowl

Chocolate Acai Bowl

$9.85

Acai sorbet, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chocolate chips.

Protein Acai Bowl

Protein Acai Bowl

$9.85

Acai sorbet, banana, walnuts, peanut butter, and chia seeds.

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

$6.50

Artisan Toast

Build Your Own Artisan Toast

$4.00
Green Hill Avocado Toast

Green Hill Avocado Toast

$7.25

avocado spread, arugula, lemon slices, crushed red pepper, drizzled with olive oil, on multigrain toast.

Nutella Crunch Toast

$7.50
PB Crunch Toast

PB Crunch Toast

$7.50

peanut butter, sliced banana, granola, chia seeds, drizzled with honey on multigrain toast.

Protein Avocado Toast

$8.25

Avocado spread, sliced hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, light sprinkle of black pepper on multigrain toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

1 Egg Sandwich

1 Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.

2 Egg Sandwich

2 Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Fresh eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.

2 Egg White Sandwich

2 Egg White Sandwich

$4.25

Fresh egg whites on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.

3 Egg White Sandwich

3 Egg White Sandwich

$4.75

Fresh egg whites on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.

The Awakening Egg Sandwich

The Awakening Egg Sandwich

$8.25

2 farm fresh eggs, bacon, applewood smoked ham, sausage, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted everything bagel.

The Boss Egg Sandwich

The Boss Egg Sandwich

$8.95

2 farm fresh eggs, bacon, applewood smoked ham, tomato, white cheddar cheese on a toasted butter croissant.

The Brewed Wrap Egg Sandwich

The Brewed Wrap Egg Sandwich

$6.25

2 farm fresh eggs, applewood smoked ham, tomato, red onion, American Cheese on a white wrap.

The Lox Smoked Salmon Sandwich

The Lox Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$11.25

2 farm fresh eggs, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onions, tomato, cukes, on a toasted plain bagel.

The Original Egg Sandwich

The Original Egg Sandwich

$5.50

2 farm fresh eggs, red onion, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted English muffin.

The Skinny Egg Sandwich

The Skinny Egg Sandwich

$5.25

2 farm fresh egg whites, tomato on a toasted wheat English muffin.

The SouthJess Wrap

The SouthJess Wrap

$6.90

2 farm fresh eggs, red onion, roasted red peppers, hash brown, avocado, white cheddar cheese, on a white wrap.

Breakfast-Toast/Fruit/Yogurt/Sides

English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.25

Toasted, fork split Thomas English Muffin with butter.

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Fresh cut cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew melon and grapes.

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.50

Crisp and golden on the outside, tender on the inside.

SIDE-Bacon Crispy

$2.00

SIDE-Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00
Wheat English Muffin w/butter

Wheat English Muffin w/butter

$2.75

Toasted, fork split Thomas wheat English Muffin.

Wheat Toast

Wheat Toast

$3.00

2 slices high crown toasted wheatberry bread.

White Toast

White Toast

$3.00

2 slices toasted high crown white bread.

Yogurt Granola Cup

$4.95

Yoplait low-fat vanilla yogurt. granola, and fresh fruit.

Lunch Sandwiches

Alpine Sandwich

$10.95

Oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood smoked ham, tomato, honey mustard on a ciabatta roll.

BLT

BLT

$10.25

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on white toast.

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Bleu Sandwich

Buffalo Bleu Sandwich

$11.95

Breaded chicken tossed with our house-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, on a ciabatta roll.

Buffalo Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Breaded chicken tossed with our house-made buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on a ciabatta roll.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Grilled chicken tossed with our house-made buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on a ciabatta roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Willow Tree chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.

Chicken Salad Side

$4.50

A side portion of our Willow Tree chicken salad.

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Crispy, breaded chicken breast tenders, all natural, no antibiotics. Dip in your favorite sauce.

Chips (bag)

Chips (bag)

$1.95

Miss Vickies kettle chips, hearty & crunchy.

French Fries

$3.50

Crispy, regular cut, hearty, skin on fries, seasoned with cracked black pepper, garlic, and sea salt.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

American cheese melted between two toasted slices of white bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo on a brioche bun.

North End Sandwich

North End Sandwich

$12.75

Prosciutto, arugula, provolone, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze, on a ciabatta roll.

PB & J Sandwich

PB & J Sandwich

$7.25

Creamy peanut butter and jelly (choice of grape or strawberry) on white bread.

Quesadilla-Cheese

$8.95

grilled tortilla wrap with melted cheddar, Monterey jack, and mozzarella cheeses, served with sour cream.

Quesadilla-Chicken

$12.95

grilled tortilla wrap, grilled chicken, with melted cheddar, monterey jack, and mozzarella cheeses, served with sour cream.

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$10.25

Oven roasted turkey, house-made stuffing, cranberry sauce on white bread.

Tuna Salad Side

$3.50

A side of our house-made tuna salad.

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$9.60

House-made tuna salad with lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.50

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white bread.

Lunch Wraps

BLT Wrap

$10.25

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on a white wrap.

Buffalo Bleu Wrap

$11.95

Breaded chicken tossed with our house-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, on a tomato basil wrap.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.95

Willow Tree chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on a white wrap.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing on a white wrap.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.75

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cukes, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze on a spinach wrap.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.60

House-made tuna salad with lettuce, tomato on a white wrap.

Paninis

Chicken Salad Panini

$10.95
Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.95

Seasoned chicken breast baked in-house, feta cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze on lightly buttered bread.

Ham & Cheddar Panini

Ham & Cheddar Panini

$10.95

Smoked applewood baked ham, white cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.

Italian Fig Panini

Italian Fig Panini

$11.75

Fresh sliced prosciutto, fig jam, goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.

Loaded Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.95

White cheddar, provolone and Swiss cheese, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.

Thanksgiving Panini

$10.95

Oven roasted turkey, house-made stuffing, cranberry sauce, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.

Tuna Melt Panini

$10.95

House-made tuna salad, Swiss cheese, grilled, served on our specialty panini bread.

Salads

baby spinach, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.95

Green leaf lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.50

Green leaf lettuce, red onions, feta cheese, cukes, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and Greek dressing.

Spinach Salad

$10.50

baby spinach, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, choice of dressing.

Bagels

Asiago Bagel

$1.70

New York style bagel, golden brown and coated with Asiago cheese.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.70

New York style bagel, golden brown, made with golden raisins and cinnamon.

Everything Bagel

$1.70

New York style bagel, golden brown, coated with a blend of seeds, seasonings, and spices.

Whole Wheat Bagel

$1.70

New York style bagel, golden brown, made with wheat flour.

Plain Bagel

$1.70

New York style bagel baked to a golden brown.

Baker's Dozen

$15.95

13 New York style bagels baked to a golden brown, assorted.

Breakfast Baked Goods

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra plump, sweet buttery flavor.

Cinnamon Bun

$3.85

Baked fresh to a golden brown, rich and flaky with a light citrus flavor filled with sweet cinnamon, drizzled with white icing.

Cakes/Loafs

Banana Bread

$3.25

Lemon Iced Loaf

$3.95

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

David's signature cookie, loaded with chocolate chunks for a rich, chocolaty taste.

M & M Cookie

$2.00

David's signature chocolate chip cookie loaded with colorful M&Ms.

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra moist, loaded with plump blueberries.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.50

Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra moist, bursting with cinnamon chips and covered with cinnamon streusel topping.

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra moist, rich, grainy corn flavor.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Retail Coffeehouse serving coffee, specialty drinks, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, charcuterie boards, full liquor license.

Website

Location

1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick, RI 02886

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Map
