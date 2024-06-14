Brewed Gems
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brewed Gems is a unique establishment that combines the elements of a coffee shop and a crystal store. With a focus on coffee and smoothies, Brewed Gems offers a specialized menu that caters to those seeking both a delicious beverage and a connection to the world of crystals.
Location
237 4th Avenue N, Foley, MN 56329