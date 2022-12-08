Brewer's on the Green imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Brewer's on the Green

1,346 Reviews

$$

124 N Market St

FREDERICK, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Add Ons

Fries

$0.94

American

$0.94

Pepper Jack

$0.94

Provolone

$0.94

Swiss

$0.94

Bacon

$0.94

Sausage

$0.94

Egg

$0.94

Chicken

$2.83

Chili

$0.94

Lettuce

Tomato

Mayo

Onions

Pickle

Jalapenos

Honey Mustard

BBQ

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Old Bay

Appetizers

Large Fries

$4.72

Small Fries

$2.83

Onion Rings

$5.66

Wings 6

$9.44

Wings 12

$16.98

Banquet

Drink Package

$506.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

$230.00

Deli Picnic

$598.00

Grill

Alley Burger

$9.44

Gourmet Dog +

$7.55

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.55

Cheese Steak Grinder

$10.38

Pulled Pork

$7.55

Chicken Salad

$7.55

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.73

BLT

$7.55

Ham & American

$7.55

Turkey & Swiss

$7.55

Special $6

$5.66

Special $7

$6.60

Special $8

$7.55

Special $9

$8.49

Special $12

$11.33

Soup

$5.65

Drinks

Water

$1.88

Bottled Drink

$2.83

Fountain Soda

$2.36

Hot Drink

$1.88

Arnold Palmer

$3.77

Monster

$3.78

Can

$1.41

Orange Juice

$2.83

Draft Beer

IPA Pint

$4.59

Kolsch Pint

$4.59

Hefewizen Pint

$4.59

Nut Brown Pint

$4.59

IPA Pitcher

$16.06

Kolsch Pitcher

$16.06

Hefeweizen Pitcher

$16.06

Nut Brown Pitcher

$16.06

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.59

Pinot Grigio

$4.59

Moscato

$4.59

Riesling

$4.59

Rose

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.59

Merlot

$4.59

Liquor

Titos Vodka

$5.51

Bloody Mary

$5.97

John Daily

$5.51

Transfusion

$5.51

New Amsterdam Gin

$4.59

Fireball Whiskey

$4.59

Jack Daniels

$5.51

Jameson

$5.97

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.51

Kentucky Gentleman Whiskey

$4.59

Cane Run Rum

$4.59

Captain Morgan's Rum

$5.51

Jose Cuervo

$5.51

Glenlivet 12

$7.34

Crown Royal

$6.42

Woodford

$6.42

Baileys

$5.51

Cocktail Cans

$7.34

Crown

$5.51

Deep Eddy

$3.65

Cigars

Romeo

$10.44

Baccarat

$9.43

Brickhouse

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 N Market St, FREDERICK, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
Brewer's on the Green image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewer's Alley
orange star3.8 • 1,346
124 N Market St FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
J. Raymond's Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
50 Carroll Creek Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
200 Monroe
orange star4.5 • 184
200 MONROE AVE Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Monocacy Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1781 North Market Street Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in FREDERICK

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near FREDERICK
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston