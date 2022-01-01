- Home
- /
- Tacoma
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Brewers Row
Brewers Row
645 Reviews
$$
3205 N 26th St
Tacoma, WA 98407
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Taquitos
Al Pastor Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.
Bacon Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and bacon.
Carne Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada.
Carnitas Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.
Chorizo Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and chorizo verde.
Papas Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and papas dulce.
Pollo Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and pollo.
Shrimp Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and gulf shrimp
TOJ (tomato, onion, jalapeno) Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs and pico de gallo salsa.
Yaka Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and yaka.
Egg Taquito
Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese and scrambled eggs.
Breakfast Biscuits
Al Pastor Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and al pastor.
Bacon Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
Beso Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg and jack cheese.
Carne Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and carne asada.
Carnitas Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and carnitas.
Chorizo Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and chorizo verde.
Papas Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and papas dulce.
Pollo Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and pollo.
TOJ (tomato, onion, jalapeno) Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and pico de gallo salsa.
Yaka Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and yaka.
Breakfast Burritos
Al Pastor BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.
Bacon BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and bacon.
Beso BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.
Carne BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carne.
Carnitas BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.
Chorizo BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and chorizo verde.
Papas BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and papas dulce.
Pollo BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and pollo.
Shrimp BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and gulf shrimp
TOJ (tomato, onion, jalapeno) BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese and lots of pico de gallo.
Yaka BK Burrito
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and yaka.
Dessert
Tacos
Taco Plate
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Taco Platter
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro. Side of rice & beans.
Al Pastor Taco
Carne Taco
Carnitas Taco
Chorizo Taco
Papas Taco
Pollo Taco
Shrimp Taco
Yaka Taco
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.
Beso Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.
Carne Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada.
Carnitas Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.
Chorizo Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and chorizo verde.
Papas Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and papas dulce.
Pollo Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and pollo.
Shrimp Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and gulf shrimp
Yaka Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and yaka.
Tortas
Al Pastor Torta
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, al pastor
Carne Torta
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, carne asada
Carnitas Torta
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, carnitas
Chorizo Torta
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, chorizo verde
Papas Torta
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, papas dulce
Pollo Torta
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, pollo
Yaka Torta
caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, yaka
Soup
Salads
Al Pastor Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, al pastor, side of corn chips
Beso Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, side of corn chips
Carne Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, carne asada, side of corn chips
Carnitas Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, carnitas, side of corn chipsc
Chorizo Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, chorizo, side of corn chips
Papas Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, papas dulce, side of corn chips
Pollo Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, pollo, side of corn chips
Shrimp Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, shrimp, side of corn chips
Yaka Salad
Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, yaka, side of corn chips
Quesadillas
Add Small Quesadilla
small quesadilla with monterey jack
Al Pastor Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro, al pastor
Carne Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro, carne asada
Carnitas Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro, carnitas
Cheese Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro
Chorizo Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro, chorizo
Papas Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro, papas dulce
Pollo Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro, pollo
Shrimp Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro, shrimp
Yaka Quesadilla
monterey jack, pico, cilantro, yaka
Breakfast Entrees
Biscuits & Gravy
South of the border split cheddar biscuits with chorizo-jalapeno gravy.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Quesadilla with scrambled egg, pico, cilantro, and choice of protein.
Chilaquiles Verde
Tortilla chips, salsa verde, eggs any style, cotija & pico de gallo. Add choice of protein for additional charge
Half B&G
1/2 portion south of the border split cheddar biscuit with chorizo-jalapeno gravy.
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas, mexican cheeses, pinto beans, tomato-chipotle salsa, SSU eggs and pico de gallo. Add protein for additional charge
Tamales & Eggs
Choice of tamale chopped & topped with 2 eggs any style.
Chips N Salsa
Sm Chips & Salsa
Small bag of chips & choice of salsa
Lg Chips & Salsa
Large bag of chips & choice of salsa
Sm Chips & Guac
Small bag of chips & guac
Lg Chips & Guac
Large bag of chips & guac
SM Chips
small bag of chips, no salsa
Lg Chips
Large bag of chips, no salsa
Side Sm Guacamole
Small side of guacamole, no chips
Side Lg Guacamole
Large side of guacamole, no chips
Small Side Salsa
Small side of salsa, no chips
Large Side Salsa
Large side of salsa, no chips
Sides
Side Rice
Side Pinto Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Tapatio Aioli
Sm Sour Cream
Lg Sour Cream
Side Bacon (1pc)
Side Bacon (2pc)
Side Bfast Pots
Side corn tortillas
Side flour tortillas
Side Avocado
Side Pick Pepp
Single Egg/Salsa
Two Eggs /Salsa
Sm Side Ensalada
Lg Side Ensalada
Single Biscuit
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit
Side Platter R&B
Side Gravy
South of the border chorizo gravy
Side Proteins
Side Al Pastor
Spit-roasted pork shoulder from Salmon Creek Farms, marinated in achiote-chipotle with pineapple.
Side Carne
Northwest raised St. Helens grass fed sirloin steak.
Side Carnitas
Guajillo-tecate beer braised pork shoulder from Salmon Creek Farms.
Side Chorizo
House made with cilantro, serrano, poblano & jalapeno peppers.
Side Pollo
Cilantro-lime marinated Draper Valley yardbird.
Side Papas
Roasted Sweet potatoes, Fresno chiles & kale.
Side Shrimp (4pc)
Wild-caught Gulf Shrimp tossed in blackening seasoning.
Side Yaka
Ancho-citrus and beer braised jackfruit.
Seasonal Specials
Street Corn Tostadas
3 crispy corn tortillas with black beans, jack cheese, frisee, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes, pickled peppers and cotija.
El Cono
Masa dredged fried chicken dipped in SPICY cascabel chile oil, pickled cabbage slaw, ‘guacatillo’ sauce, caramelized onions, and salsa de ajo, all wrapped up in especiado flatbread.
Beet Salad
Arugula & frisee tossed in orange-jalapeno citronette with roasted beets, oranges supreme, and roasted granny apples. Topped with pepitas, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
Cactus Tlacoyo
Masa stuffed with refried black beans, topped with grilled nopales, onions, tomatoes, and garnished with cilantro, cotija cheese, & red pepper salsa.
Squash Flautas
Two flautas filled with roasted squash, caramelized onions, and salsa de calabaza. Topped with arugula, pepitas, pickled peppers, queso fresco and pumpkin crema.
Cup Chile Verde
Tomatillo, hominy, and roasted jalapeno braised pork stew.
Bowl Chile Verde
Tomatillo, hominy, and roasted jalapeno braised pork stew. Served with a handful of chips.
NA Beverages
Agua Fresca
Fountain Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Barqs Root Beer, Sprite, Orange Fanta
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Jarritos
Kombucha
Langers Juice
Mexican Soda
Riot Energy Drink
100% Plant Powered Energy Drink. Real ingredients packing a real punch. Zero chemicals. Zero added sugar. 160mg caffeine, 100mg L-theanine
Sparkling Ice
Drip
8oz Drip
Caffe Ladro Diablo dark roast
12oz Drip
Caffe Ladro Diablo dark roast
16oz Drip
Caffe Ladro Diablo dark roast
8oz Cafe Con Leche
Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk
12oz Cafe Con Leche
Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk
16oz Cafe Con Leche
Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk
Double Shot
Caffe Ladro flagship espresso
Latte
Cappuccino *8oz only*
Mocha
Steamed Horchata Latte
8oz Steamed Horchata Latte
Ground rice & cinnamon/sugar blend steamed into milk, then topped with espresso
12oz Steamed Horchata Latte
Ground rice & cinnamon/sugar blend steamed into milk, then topped with espresso
16oz Steamed Horchata Latte
Ground rice & cinnamon/sugar blend steamed into milk, then topped with espresso
Iced Horchata Latte
Hot Chocolate
8oz Mexi. Hot Choc
Ibarra sweet chocolate laced with cinnamon, steamed into milk and topped with whipped cream
12oz Mexi Hot Choc
Ibarra sweet chocolate laced with cinnamon, steamed into milk and topped with whipped cream
16oz Mexi Hot Choc
Ibarra sweet chocolate laced with cinnamon, steamed into milk and topped with whipped cream
Americano
London Fog
White Chocolate Mocha
8oz White Chocolate Mocha
2 shots of espresso topped with Monin white chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream
12oz White Chocolate Mocha
2 shots of espresso topped with Monin white chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream
16oz White Chocolate Mocha
2 shots of espresso topped with Monin white chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream
Horchata
Chai Latte
Cocktails 21+
Margarita
Heroe De Leon, Triple Sec, House squeezed margarita mix
Frescarita
Hereo De Leon, margarita mix, agua fresca
Bloody Mary
Aloo Vodka, house made mary mix
Bloody Maria
Hereo De Leon, house made mary mix
Mexican Coffee
Irish Manor coffee liqueur, Hereo De Leon, caffe ladro espresso, whipped cream *Hot drink*
Call for Open Hours
Coffee, Tacos, Beer
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma, WA 98407