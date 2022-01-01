Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Brewers Row

645 Reviews

$$

3205 N 26th St

Tacoma, WA 98407

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon BK Burrito
Taco Platter
Bacon Biscuit

Breakfast Taquitos

8' flour tortilla, cage free eggs, monterey jack cheese and pico de gallo

Al Pastor Taquito

$7.00

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.

Bacon Taquito

$7.00

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and bacon.

Carne Taquito

$7.75

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada.

Carnitas Taquito

$6.75

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.

Chorizo Taquito

$6.25

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and chorizo verde.

Papas Taquito

$5.75

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and papas dulce.

Pollo Taquito

$6.50

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and pollo.

Shrimp Taquito

$8.25

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and gulf shrimp

TOJ (tomato, onion, jalapeno) Taquito

$5.50

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs and pico de gallo salsa.

Yaka Taquito

$6.25

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo salsa, and yaka.

Egg Taquito

$5.50

Soft flour tortilla rolled up with jack cheese and scrambled eggs.

Breakfast Biscuits

House baked cheddar jalapeno biscuit, fried egg, tapatio aioli. monterey jack cheese and your choice of protein

Al Pastor Biscuit

$7.75

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and al pastor.

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$8.00

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.

Beso Biscuit

$6.25

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg and jack cheese.

Carne Biscuit

$7.75

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and carne asada.

Carnitas Biscuit

$7.75

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and carnitas.

Chorizo Biscuit

$7.75

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and chorizo verde.

Papas Biscuit

$6.25

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and papas dulce.

Pollo Biscuit

$6.50

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and pollo.

TOJ (tomato, onion, jalapeno) Biscuit

$6.50

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and pico de gallo salsa.

Yaka Biscuit

$6.50

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and yaka.

Breakfast Burritos

Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of protein

Al Pastor BK Burrito

$9.75

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.

Bacon BK Burrito

$9.75

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and bacon.

Beso BK Burrito

$7.50

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.

Carne BK Burrito

$11.50

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carne.

Carnitas BK Burrito

$9.75

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.

Chorizo BK Burrito

$9.50

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and chorizo verde.

Papas BK Burrito

$8.50

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and papas dulce.

Pollo BK Burrito

$8.75

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and pollo.

Shrimp BK Burrito

$11.50

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and gulf shrimp

TOJ (tomato, onion, jalapeno) BK Burrito

$7.50

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese and lots of pico de gallo.

Yaka BK Burrito

$8.50

Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and yaka.

Dessert

Sngl Churro

$1.25

made to order

1/2 dz Churros

$5.25

made to order

Doz Churros

$10.50

made to order

Scones: Mixed Chocolate

$3.75

Tacos

A plate is 3 tacos topped with cotija, radish, diced onion, cilantro and choice of salsa. A platter includes rice and beans. Individual tacos also available.
Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$10.75

3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$13.50

3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro. Side of rice & beans.

Al Pastor Taco

$4.25

Carne Taco

$5.25

Carnitas Taco

$4.25

Chorizo Taco

$3.85

Papas Taco

$3.85

Pollo Taco

$3.85

Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Yaka Taco

$3.85

Burritos

Rice, beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of protein

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.75

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.

Beso Burrito

$7.50

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.

Carne Burrito

$11.85

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada.

Carnitas Burrito

$10.75

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.

Chorizo Burrito

$9.85

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and chorizo verde.

Papas Burrito

$8.75

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and papas dulce.

Pollo Burrito

$9.85

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and pollo.

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and gulf shrimp

Yaka Burrito

$8.75

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and yaka.

Tortas

Caramelized onions, south of the border coleslaw, hot pickled peppers, tapatio aioli

Al Pastor Torta

$9.75

caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, al pastor

Carne Torta

$11.25

caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, carne asada

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$10.00

caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, carnitas

Chorizo Torta

$8.25

caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, chorizo verde

Papas Torta

$7.50

caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, papas dulce

Pollo Torta

$8.50

caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, pollo

Yaka Torta

$8.00

caramelized onions, SOB slaw, chiles en escabeche, tapatio aioli, yaka

Soup

Chicken tortilla soup

Cup Soup

$4.50

Cup of chicken tortilla soup

Bowl Soup

$6.50

Bowl of chicken tortilla soup

Salads

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, side of corn chips

Al Pastor Salad

$10.85

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, al pastor, side of corn chips

Beso Salad

$7.00

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, side of corn chips

Carne Salad

$11.25

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, carne asada, side of corn chips

Carnitas Salad

$10.25

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, carnitas, side of corn chipsc

Chorizo Salad

$9.25

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, chorizo, side of corn chips

Papas Salad

Papas Salad

$8.85

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, papas dulce, side of corn chips

Pollo Salad

$10.25

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, pollo, side of corn chips

Shrimp Salad

$11.75

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, shrimp, side of corn chips

Yaka Salad

$8.75

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, yaka, side of corn chips

Quesadillas

Made with monterey jack and pico.

Add Small Quesadilla

$3.75

small quesadilla with monterey jack

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

monterey jack, pico, cilantro, al pastor

Carne Quesadilla

$11.25

monterey jack, pico, cilantro, carne asada

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.00

monterey jack, pico, cilantro, carnitas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

monterey jack, pico, cilantro

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.75

monterey jack, pico, cilantro, chorizo

Papas Quesadilla

$8.25

monterey jack, pico, cilantro, papas dulce

Pollo Quesadilla

$9.75

monterey jack, pico, cilantro, pollo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.25

monterey jack, pico, cilantro, shrimp

Yaka Quesadilla

$7.75

monterey jack, pico, cilantro, yaka

Breakfast Entrees

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.75

South of the border split cheddar biscuits with chorizo-jalapeno gravy.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.25

Quesadilla with scrambled egg, pico, cilantro, and choice of protein.

Chilaquiles Verde

$9.75

Tortilla chips, salsa verde, eggs any style, cotija & pico de gallo. Add choice of protein for additional charge

Half B&G

$6.00

1/2 portion south of the border split cheddar biscuit with chorizo-jalapeno gravy.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.75

Corn tortillas, mexican cheeses, pinto beans, tomato-chipotle salsa, SSU eggs and pico de gallo. Add protein for additional charge

Tamales & Eggs

$7.50

Choice of tamale chopped & topped with 2 eggs any style.

Chips N Salsa

Sm Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Small bag of chips & choice of salsa

Lg Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Large bag of chips & choice of salsa

Sm Chips & Guac

$5.50

Small bag of chips & guac

Lg Chips & Guac

Lg Chips & Guac

$8.00

Large bag of chips & guac

SM Chips

$2.25

small bag of chips, no salsa

Lg Chips

$4.25

Large bag of chips, no salsa

Side Sm Guacamole

$3.50

Small side of guacamole, no chips

Side Lg Guacamole

$5.50

Large side of guacamole, no chips

Small Side Salsa

$2.25

Small side of salsa, no chips

Large Side Salsa

$4.00

Large side of salsa, no chips

Sides

Side Rice

$3.25

Side Pinto Beans

$3.25

Side Black Beans

$3.25

Side Tapatio Aioli

$0.50

Sm Sour Cream

$1.25

Lg Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Bacon (1pc)

$1.75

Side Bacon (2pc)

$3.25

Side Bfast Pots

$2.50

Side corn tortillas

$1.00

Side flour tortillas

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Pick Pepp

$0.75

Single Egg/Salsa

$1.65

Two Eggs /Salsa

$3.25

Sm Side Ensalada

$2.50

Lg Side Ensalada

$4.00

Single Biscuit

$3.50

Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit

Side Platter R&B

$2.75

Side Gravy

$3.00

South of the border chorizo gravy

Side Proteins

Side Al Pastor

$4.25

Spit-roasted pork shoulder from Salmon Creek Farms, marinated in achiote-chipotle with pineapple.

Side Carne

$5.75

Northwest raised St. Helens grass fed sirloin steak.

Side Carnitas

$4.50

Guajillo-tecate beer braised pork shoulder from Salmon Creek Farms.

Side Chorizo

$3.50

House made with cilantro, serrano, poblano & jalapeno peppers.

Side Pollo

$3.75

Cilantro-lime marinated Draper Valley yardbird.

Side Papas

$3.00

Roasted Sweet potatoes, Fresno chiles & kale.

Side Shrimp (4pc)

$8.00

Wild-caught Gulf Shrimp tossed in blackening seasoning.

Side Yaka

$3.50

Ancho-citrus and beer braised jackfruit.

Seasonal Specials

Street Corn Tostadas

$10.25

3 crispy corn tortillas with black beans, jack cheese, frisee, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes, pickled peppers and cotija.

El Cono

$9.75

Masa dredged fried chicken dipped in SPICY cascabel chile oil, pickled cabbage slaw, ‘guacatillo’ sauce, caramelized onions, and salsa de ajo, all wrapped up in especiado flatbread.

Beet Salad

$11.00

Arugula & frisee tossed in orange-jalapeno citronette with roasted beets, oranges supreme, and roasted granny apples. Topped with pepitas, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

Cactus Tlacoyo

$11.75

Masa stuffed with refried black beans, topped with grilled nopales, onions, tomatoes, and garnished with cilantro, cotija cheese, & red pepper salsa.

Squash Flautas

$12.50

Two flautas filled with roasted squash, caramelized onions, and salsa de calabaza. Topped with arugula, pepitas, pickled peppers, queso fresco and pumpkin crema.

Cup Chile Verde

$6.00Out of stock

Tomatillo, hominy, and roasted jalapeno braised pork stew.

Bowl Chile Verde

$8.50Out of stock

Tomatillo, hominy, and roasted jalapeno braised pork stew. Served with a handful of chips.

Tamales

Pollo Tamale

$4.50Out of stock

Papas & Street Corn Tamale

$4.50

NA Beverages

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$3.45

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Barqs Root Beer, Sprite, Orange Fanta

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.25
Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50
Langers Juice

Langers Juice

$4.50
Mexican Soda

Mexican Soda

$4.00
Riot Energy Drink

Riot Energy Drink

$5.00

100% Plant Powered Energy Drink. Real ingredients packing a real punch. Zero chemicals. Zero added sugar. 160mg caffeine, 100mg L-theanine

Sparkling Ice

Sparkling Ice

$3.75

Drip

8oz Drip

8oz Drip

$2.50

Caffe Ladro Diablo dark roast

12oz Drip

12oz Drip

$3.00

Caffe Ladro Diablo dark roast

16oz Drip

16oz Drip

$3.50

Caffe Ladro Diablo dark roast

8oz Cafe Con Leche

$3.50

Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk

12oz Cafe Con Leche

$3.75

Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk

16oz Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Equal parts drip coffee & steamed milk

Double Shot

$2.75

Caffe Ladro flagship espresso

Latte

8oz Latte

$4.00

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk & light layer of foam

12oz Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk & light layer of foam

16oz Latte

$5.00

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk & light layer of foam

Cappuccino *8oz only*

2 espresso shots, equal parts steamed milk & foam

Cappuccino

$3.75

2 espresso shots, equal parts steamed milk & foam

Mocha

8oz Mocha

$4.25

2 shots of espresso topped with Ghirardelli chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream

12oz Mocha

$4.75

2 shots of espresso topped with Ghirardelli chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream

16oz Mocha

$5.25

2 shots of espresso topped with Ghirardelli chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream

Steamed Horchata Latte

8oz Steamed Horchata Latte

$4.00

Ground rice & cinnamon/sugar blend steamed into milk, then topped with espresso

12oz Steamed Horchata Latte

$4.50

Ground rice & cinnamon/sugar blend steamed into milk, then topped with espresso

16oz Steamed Horchata Latte

$5.00

Ground rice & cinnamon/sugar blend steamed into milk, then topped with espresso

Iced Horchata Latte

Horchata on the rocks with 2 shots of espresso *Made with Whole Milk* No alternative milks available

12oz Iced Horchata Latte

$4.25

Horchata on the rocks with 2 shots of espresso *Made with Whole Milk* No alternative milks available

16oz Iced Horchata Latte

$4.75

Horchata on the rocks with 2 shots of espresso *Made with Whole Milk* No alternative milks available

Hot Chocolate

8oz Mexi. Hot Choc

$3.25

Ibarra sweet chocolate laced with cinnamon, steamed into milk and topped with whipped cream

12oz Mexi Hot Choc

$3.75

Ibarra sweet chocolate laced with cinnamon, steamed into milk and topped with whipped cream

16oz Mexi Hot Choc

$4.25

Ibarra sweet chocolate laced with cinnamon, steamed into milk and topped with whipped cream

Americano

8oz Americano

$2.75

Double shot of espresso topped with hot h2o

12oz Americano

$2.75

Double shot of espresso topped with hot h2o

16oz Americano

$4.00

Quad shot of espresso topped with hot h2o

Milk

8oz Milk

$2.00

8oz Chocolate Milk

$3.00

16oz Milk

$4.00

16oz Chocolate Milk

$6.00

London Fog

Earl grey tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

8oz London Fog

$4.75

Earl grey tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

12oz London Fog

$5.25

Earl grey tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

16oz London Fog

$5.75

Earl grey tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

White Chocolate Mocha

8oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25

2 shots of espresso topped with Monin white chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream

12oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

2 shots of espresso topped with Monin white chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream

16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

2 shots of espresso topped with Monin white chocolate steamed milk, whipped cream

Horchata

12oz Horchata

$3.50

Iced Horchata made with whole milk

16oz Horchata

$4.00

Iced horchata made with whole milk

Chai Latte

Steamed blend of Oregon Chai Tea & milk (dairy substitutes below)

8oz Chai Latte

$4.00

Steamed blend of Oregon Chai Tea & whole milk

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50

Steamed blend of Oregon Chai Tea & whole milk

16oz Chai Latte

$5.00

Steamed blend of Oregon Chai Tea & whole milk

Cocktails 21+

21+ only I.D. Required upon delivery

Margarita

$11.00

Heroe De Leon, Triple Sec, House squeezed margarita mix

Frescarita

$11.00

Hereo De Leon, margarita mix, agua fresca

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Aloo Vodka, house made mary mix

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Hereo De Leon, house made mary mix

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Irish Manor coffee liqueur, Hereo De Leon, caffe ladro espresso, whipped cream *Hot drink*

Tallboys 21+

Hamms

$3.00

Montucky

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Rainier

$3.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Coffee, Tacos, Beer

Website

Location

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma, WA 98407

Directions

Gallery
Brewers Row image
Brewers Row image
Brewers Row image

