Brewery City Pizza Lacey
4353 Martin Way E
Lacey, WA 98516
Popular Items
Create Your Own Pizza!
Original Favorites
12" Brewmaster
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and red onions.
12" Brewery City Special
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, black olives and mushrooms.
12" The Meathead
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage, and chopped bacon.
12" Vegetarian
Tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, and black olives.
12" Cool Ranch Chicken
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar on a base of our famous ranch dressing, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
12" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Diced chicken, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, Swiss, and parmesan on house-made bleu cheese dressing base.
12" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic!
14" Brewmaster
14" Brewery City Special
14" The Meathead
14" Vegetarian
14" Cool Ranch Chicken
14" Chicken Cordon Bleu
14" Hawaiian
16" Brewmaster
16" Brewery City Special
16" The Meathead
16" Vegetarian
16" Cool Ranch Chicken
16" Chicken Cordon Bleu
16" Hawaiian
Specialty Pizza
12" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.
12" Spartacus
Garlic herb cream cheese, chicken, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar.
12" Carbonara
Asiago cream sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, diced chicken breast, Hempler’s bacon, mushrooms, green onions.
12" Maui Wowie
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, green peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, BBQ chicken.
14" Margherita
14" Spartacus
14" Carbonara
14" Maui Wowie
16" Margherita
16" Spartacus
16" Carbonara
16" Maui Wowie
Promotional Specials
Seasonal Specials
12" The Wingman
If you can’t choose between getting our hot wings or a pizza, this one is for you. This tantalizing pizza is made with a cream cheese sauce as the base and topped with mozzarella, crisp red onions, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, mouth-water Hempler bacon, and spicy jalapeño. When it comes hot out of the oven, we put on the finishing touches with our signature wing sauce and thin slices of celery.
12" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza
This cheeseburger pizza is paradise! Made with ketchup and mustard sauce as the base, this delicious pizza comes topped with mozzarella cheese, red onions, dill pickle slices, cheddar cheese Hempler bacon, and of course, ground beef. Get two of your favorite foods all in one!
12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
14" The Wingman
14" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza
14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
16" The Wingman
16" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza
16" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
Appetizers
Meatballs
Six meatballs in choice of our tomato basil or BCP BBQ sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese
Mozzeralla Sticks - Large
Served with house pizza sauce.
Mozzeralla Sticks - Small
Served with house pizza sauce.
BCP Ranch Bites
Our own pizza dough, Cool Ranch seasoning and Ranch dressing side
Garlic Bread
Garlic butter on our original pizza crust.
Artichoke Spinach Dip
with oven-baked crostini.
Hot Wings
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
Salads
House Salad
Harvest lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomato and shredded parmesan cheese
Family Salad
A larger version of our house salad. Harvest lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomato and shredded parmesan cheese
Cobb
Chicken breast, Hempler bacon, diced tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced egg, avocado, romaine, dressing of choice.
Chicken Caesar
Chicken with Romaine and harvest lettuce mix, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Antipasto Salad
Romaine, sea shell pasta, salami, pepperoncinis, black olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, provolone, parmesan, Italian vinaigrette
Pastas
Brewmaster Pasta
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, penne, tossed in sun dried pesto cream.
Chicken Provolone
Breaded chicken, tomato basil sauce, fettuccini noodles
Chicken Carbonara
Chicken breast, smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, green onions, penne, Asiago cream sauce
Chicken Fettuccini
Chicken breast, asiago cream sauce, green onions.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Tomato basil sauce topped with meatballs
Sandwiches
Hero
Salami, pepperoni, Canadian style bacon, provolone, pepperoncini, red onions, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette.
Club Med
Italian seasoned chicken, Hempler’s bacon, provolone, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, Italian vinaigrette.
Veggie
Red onions, black olives, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, zucchini, provolone, pepperoncinis, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, Italian vinaigrette.
Meatball
Caramelized onions, tomato basil sauce, provolone.
Calzone
Brewzer Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives and red onions with your choice of sun dried tomato pesto or pizza sauce
Garlic Chicken Calzone
House-made asiago cream sauce with minced garlic, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, diced chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Soup
Dessert
Sides & Sauces!
Side Ranch
Side Pizza Sauce
Side Blue Cheese
Side 1000 Island
Side BP Vin
Side Italian Vin
Side Honey Must
Side Asiago Sauce
Side TB Sauce
Side Sliced Toms
Side 1 Meatball
Side Ketchup
Side Ceaser
2 Slices Garlic Bread
Side of Fries
Cup of Ranch 8oz
Bowl of Ranch 16oz
Side Bag Of Chips
Side Jalepenos
Side Crumbled Bacon
Washington State Mandated Disposable Bag Fee
Merchandise
Pepsi Favorites To-Go!
20oz Bottled Water
Pepsi Bottle
Diet Pepsi Bottle
Schweppes Ginger Ale Bottle
Mug Rootbeer Bottle
Dr Pepper Bottle
Mountain Dew Bottle
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Sierra Mist 2 Liter
Mug Root Beer 2 Liter
Dr Pepper 2 Liter
Mountain Dew 2 Liter
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
