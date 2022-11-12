Brewery City Pizza Tumwater
5150 Capitol Blvd SE
Olympia, WA 98501
Create Your Own Pizza!
Original Favorites
12" Brewmaster
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions.
12" Brewery City Special
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, black olives, and mushrooms.
12" The Meathead
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage, and chopped bacon.
12" Vegetarian
Tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers and black olives.
12" Cool Ranch Chicken
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella and cheddar on a base of our famous ranch dressing, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
12" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Diced chicken, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, Swiss, and parmesan on house-made bleu cheese dressing base.
12" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic!
14" Brewmaster
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and red onions.
14" Brewery City Special
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, black olives and mushrooms.
14" The Meathead
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage and chopped bacon.
14" Vegetarian
Tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers and black olives.
14" Cool Ranch Chicken
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella and cheddar on a base of our famous ranch dressing, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
14" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Diced chicken, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, Swiss, and parmesan on house-made bleu cheese dressing base.
14" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic!
16" Brewmaster
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and red onions.
16" Brewery City Special
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, black olives and mushrooms.
16" The Meathead
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage and chopped bacon.
16" Vegetarian
Tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers and black olives.
16" Cool Ranch Chicken
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella and cheddar on a base of our famous ranch dressing, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
16" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Diced chicken, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, Swiss, and parmesan on house-made bleu cheese dressing base.
16" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic!
Specialty Pizza
12" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze and fresh basil
12" Spartacus
Garlic herb cream cheese, chicken, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar.
12" Carbonara
Asiago cream sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, diced chicken, Hempler bacon, mushrooms, green onions.
12" Maui Wowie
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, green peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, BBQ chicken.
14" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze and fresh basil
14" Spartacus
Garlic herb cream cheese, chicken, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar.
14" Carbonara
Asiago cream sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, diced chicken breast, Hempler’s bacon, mushrooms, green onions.
14" Maui Wowie
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, green peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, BBQ chicken.
16" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.
16" Spartacus
Garlic herb cream cheese, chicken, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar.
16" Carbonara
Asiago cream sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, diced chicken breast, Hempler’s bacon, mushrooms, green onions.
16" Maui Wowie
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, green peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, BBQ chicken.
Promotional Specials
Seasonal Specials
12" The Wingman
If you can’t choose between getting our hot wings or a pizza, this one is for you. This tantalizing pizza is made with a cream cheese sauce as the base and topped with mozzarella, crisp red onions, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, mouth-water Hempler bacon, and spicy jalapeño. When it comes hot out of the oven, we put on the finishing touches with our signature wing sauce and thin slices of celery.
12" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza
This cheeseburger pizza is paradise! Made with ketchup and mustard sauce as the base, this delicious pizza comes topped with mozzarella cheese, red onions, dill pickle slices, cheddar cheese Hempler bacon, and of course, ground beef. Get two of your favorite foods all in one!
12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
14" The Wingman
If you can’t choose between getting our hot wings or a pizza, this one is for you. This tantalizing pizza is made with a cream cheese sauce as the base and topped with mozzarella, crisp red onions, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, mouth-water Hempler bacon, and spicy jalapeño. When it comes hot out of the oven, we put on the finishing touches with our signature wing sauce and thin slices of celery.
14" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza
This cheeseburger pizza is paradise! Made with ketchup and mustard sauce as the base, this delicious pizza comes topped with mozzarella cheese, red onions, dill pickle slices, cheddar cheese Hempler bacon, and of course, ground beef. Get two of your favorite foods all in one!
14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
16" The Wingman
If you can’t choose between getting our hot wings or a pizza, this one is for you. This tantalizing pizza is made with a cream cheese sauce as the base, and topped with mozzarella, crisp red onions, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, mouth-water Hempler bacon, and spicy jalapeño. When it comes hot out of the oven, we put on the finishing touches with our signature wing sauce and thin slices of celery.
16" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza
This cheeseburger pizza is paradise! Made with ketchup and mustard sauce as the base, this delicious pizza comes topped with mozzarella cheese, red onions, dill pickle slices, cheddar cheese Hempler bacon, and of course, ground beef. Get two of your favorite foods all in one!
16" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza
This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.
Appetizers
Meatballs
Six meatballs in choice of our tomato basil or BCP BBQ sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese.
Mozzeralla Sticks - Large
Served with house pizza sauce.
Mozzeralla Sticks - Small
Served with house pizza sauce.
BCP Ranch Bites
Our own pizza dough, Cool Ranch seasoning and Ranch dressing side.
Garlic Bread
Garlic butter on our original pizza crust.
Artichoke Spinach Dip
With oven baked bread
Wings
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
Salads
House Salad
Seasonal lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomatoes, parmesan and Italian vinaigrette.
Family Salad
A larger version of our house salad Seasonal lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomatoes, parmesan and Italian vinaigrette.
Cobb
Italian seasoned chicken, Hempler’s bacon, avocado, gorgonzola crumbles, diced tomatoes, sliced egg, fresh romaine, and blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar
Diced chicken, parmesan, fresh romaine, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Antipasto Salad
Salami, provolone, parmesan, seashell pasta, pepperoncini, black olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh romaine and Italian vinaigrette.
Pastas
Brewmaster Pasta
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Brewery City Sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives and penne pasta tossed in our sun-dried tomato pesto cream sauce.
Chicken Provolone
Breaded chicken, house-made Tomato Basil sauce, and fettuccine noodles.
Chicken Carbonara
Chicken breast, Hempler’s bacon, mushrooms, green onions, penne pasta and house-made Asiago cream sauce.
Chicken Fettuccini
Chicken breast, house-made Asiago cream sauce and green onions.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
In our own Tomato Basil sauce.
Sandwiches
Hero
Salami, pepperoni, Canadian style bacon, provolone, pepperoncini, red onions, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette.
Club Med
Italian seasoned chicken, Hempler’s bacon, provolone, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, Italian vinaigrette.
Veggie
Red onions, black olives, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, zucchini, provolone, pepperoncinis, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, Italian vinaigrette.
Meatball
Caramelized onions, tomato basil sauce, provolone.
Calzone
Brewzer Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, BCP sausage, mushrooms, black olives and red onions with your choice of sun-dried tomato pesto or our famous pizza sauce.
Garlic Chicken Calzone
House-made asiago cream sauce with minced garlic, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, diced chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Soup
Sides & Sauces!
Side 3oz Ranch
Side 8oz Ranch
Side 16oz Ranch
Side 3oz Pizza Sauce
Side 3oz Blue Cheese
Side 3oz BP Vin
Side 3oz Italian Vin
Side 3oz Caesar Dressing
Side 3oz Asiago Sauce
Side 3oz TB Sauce
Side Diced Toms
Side Sliced Toms
Side 1 Meatball
Side 2 Slice Garlic Bread
Side French Fries
Side Anchovies
Side Basil Pesto Mayo
Side Avocado
Side Garlic Butter
Pepsi Favorites To-Go!
20oz Bottled Water
Pepsi Bottle
Diet Pepsi Bottle
Schweppes Ginger Ale Bottle
Mug Rootbeer Bottle
Dr Pepper Bottle
Mountain Dew Bottle
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Sierra Mist 2 Liter
Mug Root Beer 2 Liter
Dr Pepper 2 Liter
Mountain Dew 2 Liter
