Brewery City Pizza Tumwater

12" The Wingman

$22.00

If you can’t choose between getting our hot wings or a pizza, this one is for you. This tantalizing pizza is made with a cream cheese sauce as the base and topped with mozzarella, crisp red onions, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, mouth-water Hempler bacon, and spicy jalapeño. When it comes hot out of the oven, we put on the finishing touches with our signature wing sauce and thin slices of celery.