Pizza

Brewery City Pizza West Olympia

No reviews yet

2705 Limited Lane Northwest

Olympia, WA 98502

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own!
14" Build Your Own!
12" Build Your Own!

Create Your Own Pizza!

12" Build Your Own!

$14.00

14" Build Your Own!

$16.00

16" Build Your Own!

$18.00

Original Favorites

12" Brewmaster

$18.50

Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions.

12" Brewery City Special

$17.75

Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, black olives and mushrooms.

12" The Meathead

$19.00

Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage, and chopped bacon.

12" Vegetarian

$18.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, and black olives.

12" Cool Ranch Chicken

$17.00

Diced chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella and cheddar on a base of our famous ranch dressing, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00

Diced chicken, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, Swiss, and parmesan on a house-made bleu cheese dressing base.

12" Hawaiian

$17.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic!

12" Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.

12" Carbonara

$18.75

Asiago cream sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, diced chicken breast, Hempler’s bacon, mushrooms, green onions.

12" Maui Wowie

$17.75

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, green peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, BBQ chicken.

12" Spartacus

$19.00

Garlic herb cream cheese, chicken, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar.

14" Brewmaster

$21.50

Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and red onions.

14" Brewery City Special

$19.75

Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, black olives and mushrooms.

14" The Meathead

$22.50

Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage, and chopped bacon.

14" Vegetarian

$21.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers and black olives.

14" Cool Ranch Chicken

$20.50

Diced chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella and cheddar on a base of our famous ranch dressing, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

14" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

Diced chicken, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, Swiss, and parmesan on house-made bleu cheese dressing base.

14" Hawaiian

$18.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic!

14" Margherita

$18.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.

14" Carbonara

$22.00

Asiago cream sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, diced chicken breast, Hempler’s bacon, mushrooms, green onions.

14" Maui Wowie

$21.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, green peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, BBQ chicken.

14" Spartacus

$22.50

Garlic herb cream cheese, chicken, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar.

16" Brewmaster

$25.00

Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and red onions.

16" Brewery City Special

$22.25

Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, black olives and mushrooms.

16" The Meathead

$26.50

Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage, and chopped bacon.

16" Vegetarian

$24.50

Tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers and black olives.

16" Cool Ranch Chicken

$25.00

Diced chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella and cheddar on a base of our famous ranch dressing, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

16" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$26.50

Diced chicken, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, Swiss, and parmesan on house-made bleu cheese dressing base.

16" Hawaiian

$22.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic!

16" Margherita

$22.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.

16" Maui Wowie

$25.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, green peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, BBQ chicken.

16" Carbonara

$26.00

Asiago cream sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, diced chicken breast, Hempler’s bacon, mushrooms, green onions.

16" Spartacus

$26.00

Garlic herb cream cheese, chicken, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar.

Promotional Specials

TWO GIANT 1 Topping Pizzas + 2-liter bottle of Soda .

$40.00

Offer available until January 31, 2023

TWO MEDIUM 1 Topping Pizzas + 2-liter bottle of Soda .

$30.00

Offer available until January 31, 2023

Seasonal Specials

12" The Wingman

$22.00

If you can’t choose between getting our hot wings or a pizza, this one is for you. This tantalizing pizza is made with a cream cheese sauce as the base and topped with mozzarella, crisp red onions, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, mouth-water Hempler bacon, and spicy jalapeño. When it comes hot out of the oven, we put on the finishing touches with our signature wing sauce and thin slices of celery.

12" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

This cheeseburger pizza is paradise! Made with ketchup and mustard sauce as the base, this delicious pizza comes topped with mozzarella cheese, red onions, dill pickle slices, cheddar cheese Hempler bacon, and of course, ground beef. Get two of your favorite foods all in one!

12" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza

$19.00

This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.

14" The Wingman

$29.00

If you can’t choose between getting our hot wings or a pizza, this one is for you. This tantalizing pizza is made with a cream cheese sauce as the base and topped with mozzarella, crisp red onions, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, mouth-water Hempler bacon, and spicy jalapeño. When it comes hot out of the oven, we put on the finishing touches with our signature wing sauce and thin slices of celery.

14" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.00

This cheeseburger pizza is paradise! Made with ketchup and mustard sauce as the base, this delicious pizza comes topped with mozzarella cheese, red onions, dill pickle slices, cheddar cheese Hempler bacon, and of course, ground beef. Get two of your favorite foods all in one!

14" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza

$28.00

This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.

16" The Wingman

$34.00

If you can’t choose between getting our hot wings or a pizza, this one is for you. This tantalizing pizza is made with a cream cheese sauce as the base, and topped with mozzarella, crisp red onions, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, mouth-water Hempler bacon, and spicy jalapeño. When it comes hot out of the oven, we put on the finishing touches with our signature wing sauce and thin slices of celery.

16" Brewery City Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.00

This cheeseburger pizza is paradise! Made with ketchup and mustard sauce as the base, this delicious pizza comes topped with mozzarella cheese, red onions, dill pickle slices, cheddar cheese Hempler bacon, and of course, ground beef. Get two of your favorite foods all in one!

16" Broccoli Cashew and Chicken Pizza

$35.00

This pizza comes with our house-made asiago cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped broccoli, our flavorful Tuscan chicken, minced garlic, and toasty cashews. The perfect balance of savory and salty with a delicious mix of textures, this pie has it all.

Appetizers

Meatballs

$8.50

Six meatballs in choice of our tomato basil or BCP BBQ sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese.

Mozzeralla Sticks - Large

$12.00

Served with house pizza sauce.

Mozzeralla Sticks - Small

$8.00

Served with house pizza sauce.

BCP Ranch Bites

$8.95

Our own pizza dough, Cool Ranch seasoning and Ranch dressing side.

Garlic Bread

$7.50+

Garlic butter on our original pizza crust.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$9.50

With oven-baked crostini.

Hot Wings

$11.50+

In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Salads

House Salad

$6.50

Seasonal lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomatoes, parmesan, and Italian vinaigrette.

Family Salad

$15.00

A larger version of our house salad Seasonal lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomatoes, parmesan, and Italian vinaigrette.

Cobb

$17.50

Italian seasoned chicken, Hempler’s bacon, avocado, gorgonzola crumbles, diced tomatoes, sliced egg, fresh romaine, and blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Diced chicken, parmesan, fresh romaine, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$14.50

Salami, provolone, parmesan, seashell pasta, pepperoncini, black olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh romaine and Italian vinaigrette.

Pastas

Brewmaster Pasta

$13.50

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Brewery City Sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, and penne pasta tossed in our sun-dried tomato pesto cream sauce.

Chicken Provolone

$15.50

Breaded chicken, house-made Tomato Basil sauce and fettuccine noodles.

Chicken Carbonara

$17.00

Chicken breast, Hempler’s bacon, mushrooms, green onions, penne pasta, and house-made Asiago cream sauce.

Chicken Fettuccini

$14.00

Chicken breast, house-made Asiago cream sauce and green onions.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.50

In our own Tomato Basil sauce.

Sandwiches

On Brewery City Focaccia, made in Lacey, WA, and served with French fries.

Hero

$12.50

Salami, pepperoni, Canadian style bacon, provolone, pepperoncini, red onions, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette.

Club Med

$13.50

Italian seasoned chicken, Hempler’s bacon, provolone, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, Italian vinaigrette

Veggie

$12.00

Red onions, black olives, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, zucchini, provolone, pepperoncinis, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, Italian vinaigrette.

Meatball

$12.00

Caramelized onions, tomato basil sauce, provolone.

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, seasonal greens, tomato, balsamic glaze, and basil garlic aioli on baguette, served with fries.

Calzone

Brewzer Calzone

$15.00

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, BCP sausage, mushrooms, black olives and red onions with your choice of sun-dried tomato pesto or our famous pizza sauce.

Garlic Chicken Calzone

$15.00

House-made asiago cream sauce with minced garlic, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, diced chicken, and mozzarella cheese.

Soup

Creamy Tomato Basil - Bowl

$5.50

Made from scratch!

Creamy Tomato Basil - Cup

$4.00

Made from scratch!

Dessert

Chocolate Mud Cake

$6.50

Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with roasted almond bits.

Traditional NY Cheesecake

$6.50

Sides & Sauces!

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side 1000 Island

$1.50

Side BP Vin

$1.50

Side Italian Vin

$1.50

Side Honey Must

$1.50

Side Asiago Sauce

$1.50

Side TB Sauce

$0.75

Side Sliced Toms

$2.50

Side 1 Meatball

$0.60

Side French Fries

$2.00

Side Of Avacado

$2.00

Side Of BP Mayo

$1.50

Side Of Caesar

$1.50

Side Of Anchovies

$3.50

1/2 Pint Ranch

$4.00

Pint Of Ranch

$8.00

Foam Plate

$0.10

Side G.H. Butter

$1.50

Specials and Hidden menu

Available with Brewery City Original Hand-Tossed or Essential Bakery Thin Crust dough.

12" Smokey Ranch

$21.50Out of stock

12" Bonanza

$21.50

14" smokey joe

$25.00Out of stock

14" bonanza

$25.00

14" jalapeno popper

$22.50

16" Smokey Joe

$28.00Out of stock

16" Bonanza

$28.00

16" Jalapeno Popper

$25.00

Disposable Bag Fee

$0.08

Merch

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Growler

$6.00

BCP Shirt

$24.00

Pepsi Favorites To-Go!

20oz Bottled Water

$2.50
Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Schweppes Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.00
Mug Rootbeer Bottle

$3.00
Dr Pepper Bottle

$3.00
Mountain Dew Bottle

$3.00
Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50
Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.50
Mug Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.50
Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$3.50
Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Our Pizza Tops ‘em All!

2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia, WA 98502

