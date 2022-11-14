Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brewery Vivant

910 Reviews

$$

925 Cherry St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Popular Items

Vivant Burger
Cuban Sandwich
Bean & Shroom Burger

Appetizers & Soup

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$4.00

Rotating Soup Selection. Choose for Options.

Soup Bowl

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Rotating Soup Selection. Select for Options.

Frites

Frites

$6.00

Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper

Truffle Frites

Truffle Frites

$8.00

Hand cut potatoes, seasoned with black pepper and finished in our truffle oil.

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$11.00

four cheese blend, herbs, Farmhand, Rapid IPA, and rotating breads.

Duck Nachos

Duck Nachos

$23.00

Duck confit, cracklin, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.

Pretzel Loaf

Pretzel Loaf

$3.00

Bavarian soft pretzel sourced from Nantucket Bakery.

Tip the Kitchen

$10.00

Love our food? Give the kitchen a little love then! Buy them a round to enjoy!

Cheese Only Board

$18.00

Meat Only Board

$19.00

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Crock of Pickles

$6.00

Pretzel Rods

$3.00

Bread Slices

$3.00

Sandwiches & Salads & Poutine

Vivant Burger

Vivant Burger

$17.00

6oz bacon, beef, and bone marrow blend patty, greens, tomato, b&b pickles, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites

Bean & Shroom Burger

Bean & Shroom Burger

$16.00

Served with greens, tomato, b&b pickles, chipotle aioli, house bun, pomme frites

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

mojo pulled pork, tasso ham, Farm Hand mustard, gruyere, pickles, ciabatta, pomme frites

Daily Poutine

Daily Poutine

$16.00

Herb & Mushroom gravy, cheese curds, coddled egg, *contains gluten, dairy, soy, meat, fish sauce*

Monk Salad

$14.00

VPF kale. roasted carrots and fall squash. cider-poached pears. red cabbage. toasted pepitas. rosemary pear dressing. sumac.

1/2 Monk Salad

$8.00

VPF kale. roasted carrots and fall squash. cider-poached pears. red cabbage. toasted pepitas. rosemary pear dressing. sumac.

Condiments

French Dip

$17.00Out of stock

Dessert

Rotating Ice Creams

Rotating Ice Creams

$6.00

Our pastry chef keeps a rotating selection of ice cream and sorbet. 8oz portion. Select to see our options.

Basque Cheesecake

$10.00

Maple Pie

$10.00

Pineapple Tarte

$9.00

Condiments*

Aioli*

$0.50

Housemade garlic aioli

Honey Mustard*

$0.50

Housemade honey mustard sauce

Stone Ground Mustard*

$0.50

Housemade stone ground mustard

Hot Sauce*

$0.50

B.O.M.*

$0.75

Rooster

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Brie Large

$6.00

Steak Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Board

$10.00

Kid Burger

$9.00

3oz beef patty, cheddar cheese, house bun, with fries, carrots or apples

Kids Fried Chicken

$9.00

2 pieces chicken breast served with pomme frites

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Noodles tossed in local butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with pomme frites.

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Noodles tossed in a house made cheese sauce. Served with pomme frites.

Kids Ice Cream Options

$2.00

Dinner Entrees

Bockwurst

$21.00

corn spoonbread. three bean citrus salad. blistered peppers.

Tenderloin

$42.00Out of stock

4-Packs/6-Packs**

6pk - Farm Hand (Farmhouse Ale)

6pk - Farm Hand (Farmhouse Ale)

$10.50

5.5 % abv Classic farmhouse ale— zesty, funky and refreshing

6pk - Grand Lager (Lager)

6pk - Grand Lager (Lager)

$10.50

5% abv Crisp, bold refreshing lager

6pk - Rapid IPA (Michigan IPA)

6pk - Rapid IPA (Michigan IPA)

$11.99

7% abv Our new mainstay IPA filled with Cascade and Amarillo hops

4pk - Tart Tangerine (Tangerine Farmhouse Ale)

4pk - Tart Tangerine (Tangerine Farmhouse Ale)

$13.99

Tangy. Refreshing. Crisp. 5.5% abv

4pk- Ski Patrol (Wheat Ale w/ Orange & Cardamom)*

4pk- Ski Patrol (Wheat Ale w/ Orange & Cardamom)*

$13.99

Winter Wheat Ale with Orange Peel and Cardamom

4pk- Beach Patrol (Summer Wheat Ale)**

4pk- Beach Patrol (Summer Wheat Ale)**

$13.99

Refreshing. Imbued with Lime and Sea Salt 6%abv

4pk - Devastation (BBA Double IPA)

4pk - Devastation (BBA Double IPA)

$24.99

9.2%. Smooth. Aromatic. Fruity Hop Notes.

4pk - Tee Patrol (Tea & Lemon Light Ale)

4pk - Tee Patrol (Tea & Lemon Light Ale)

$13.99

drying tea leaf. bright acidity.

4pk - Essential Saison (Rye & Spelt Saison)

4pk - Essential Saison (Rye & Spelt Saison)

$12.99

Crisp. Earthy spice. Food Companion. 5.6% abv

4pk - UnApologetic Fruit: Sangria

4pk - UnApologetic Fruit: Sangria

$17.99

Fruit forward. Tart. Refreshing. 5.5% abv

4pk - Transformer Station (Loral Hopped Saison)

4pk - Transformer Station (Loral Hopped Saison)

$13.99

Citric & Floral notes. Easy Drinking. Food Companion. 5.5% abv

4pk - Pumpkin Tart (Pumpkin Spice Sour Ale)

4pk - Pumpkin Tart (Pumpkin Spice Sour Ale)

$13.99

Pleasantly Sour. Fall Spice. Smooth. 7.1%

4pk - Crabbit Kilt (Scotch Ale w/ Spruce Tips)

4pk - Crabbit Kilt (Scotch Ale w/ Spruce Tips)

$15.99

Scotch Ale. ProAm Entry 2022. 7.7% ABV

4pk - Fall Saison (Cinnamon & Pear Saison)

4pk - Fall Saison (Cinnamon & Pear Saison)

$13.99

Effervescent. Smooth. Balanced 6.2%abv

4pk - Roots of Terror (Beet & Ginger Stout)

4pk - Roots of Terror (Beet & Ginger Stout)

$15.99

Roasted Malt. Drying Body. Full/Smooth Flavor. 7% abv

4pk - Blood Orange Cran (Fruited Sour Ale Blend)

4pk - Blood Orange Cran (Fruited Sour Ale Blend)

$17.99

Crisp. Fruit Forward. Aromatic. 6%abv

Single Can**

Sgl- Beach Patrol (Summer Wheat Ale)*

Sgl- Beach Patrol (Summer Wheat Ale)*

$3.50

6% abv Refreshing. Imbued with Lime and Sea Salt

Sgl - Crabbit Kilt

$3.99

Scotch Ale. ProAm Entry 2022. 7.7% ABV

Sgl - Devastation (BBA Double IPA)

Sgl - Devastation (BBA Double IPA)

$6.25

9.2%. Smooth. Aromatic. Fruity Hop Notes.

Sgl - Essential Saison

Sgl - Essential Saison

$3.25

Crisp. Earthy spice. Food Companion. 5.6% abv

Sgl - Fall Saison (Cinnamon & Pear Saison)

Sgl - Fall Saison (Cinnamon & Pear Saison)

$3.25

Effervescent. Smooth. Balanced 6.2%abv

Sgl - Farm Hand (Farmhouse Ale)

Sgl - Farm Hand (Farmhouse Ale)

$1.75

5.5 % abv Classic farmhouse ale— zesty, funky and refreshing

Sgl - Grand Lager (Lager)

Sgl - Grand Lager (Lager)

$1.75

5% abv Crisp, bold refreshing lager

Sgl - Pumpkin Tart

Sgl - Pumpkin Tart

$3.50

Pleasantly Sour. Fall Spice. Smooth. 7.1%

Sgl - Rapid IPA (Michigan IPA)

Sgl - Rapid IPA (Michigan IPA)

$2.00

7% abv Our new mainstay IPA full of Cascade and Amarillo hops

Sgl - Tart Tangerine (Tangerine Farmhouse Ale)

Sgl - Tart Tangerine (Tangerine Farmhouse Ale)

$3.50

Tangy. Refreshing. Crisp. 5.5% abv

Sgl - Transfomer Station (Loral Hopped Saison)

Sgl - Transfomer Station (Loral Hopped Saison)

$3.50

Citric & Floral notes. Easy Drinking. Food Companion. 5.5% abv

Sgl - Tee Patrol (Tea & Lemon Light Ale)**

Sgl - Tee Patrol (Tea & Lemon Light Ale)**

$3.50

drying tea leaf. bright acidity.

Sgl - UnApologetic Fruit: Sangria

Sgl - UnApologetic Fruit: Sangria

$4.50

Fruit forward. Tart. Refreshing. 5.5% abv

Sgl - Roots of Terror (Beet & Ginger Stout)

Sgl - Roots of Terror (Beet & Ginger Stout)

$3.99

Roasted Malt. Drying Body. Full/Smooth Flavor. 7% abv

Sgl - Blood Orange Cran (Fruited Sour Ale Blend)

Sgl - Blood Orange Cran (Fruited Sour Ale Blend)

$4.50

Crisp. Fruit Forward. Aromatic. 6%abv

Sgl- Ski Patrol (Wheat Ale w/ Orange & Cardamom)**

Sgl- Ski Patrol (Wheat Ale w/ Orange & Cardamom)**

$3.50

Winter Wheat Ale with Orange Peel and Cardamom 6%abv

Vivant Bottles

B.A. Pumkin Tart Bottle

$8.00
Klexos (Brett Saison)

Klexos (Brett Saison)

$8.00

bottle conditioned. fresh pineapple aroma. fruity funk. 500mL bottle. 6.5% abv

Broad Leaf Spirits**

BL Gin

BL Gin

$36.00

90 proof. Infused with 9 botanicals, bright, earthy, herbal.

BL Vodka

BL Vodka

$22.00

80 proof. Grape distilled vodka, mild fruit and floral, smooth.

Growlers & Fills*

64oz Glass Growler & Fill*

64oz Glass Growler & Fill*

$6.00

64oz glass growler filled with a beer of your choice!

64oz Fill

16oz Crowler Cans*

Cider Crowler

Cider Crowler

$8.00

semi-dry cider

Strawbarb Crowler

$8.00

Chromatic Crowler

$7.50

Coqtober Crowler

$6.50

Donovans Crowler

$12.00

Glassware*

Berry Flight Board

Berry Flight Board

Vivant Tulip Glass

Vivant Tulip Glass

$9.00

16oz Tulip-style glass, etched with Vivant logo

Mini Snifter*

Mini Snifter*

$6.00

5.5oz mini snifter-style glass, etched with Vivant logo

64oz Steel Growler*

64oz Steel Growler*

$40.00

Show off your ice-cold Vivant beer in our double vacuum sealed stainless growlers.

BL Rocks Glass

BL Rocks Glass

Munique*

Munique*

Ceramic Stein*

Ceramic Stein*

Michigan made ceramic stein w/ Vivant Logo (33oz)

Vivant Teku

Vivant Teku

Vivant Glass Stein

Vivant Glass Stein

Vivant Becher Glass*

Vivant Becher Glass*

$6.00

16oz Becher-style glass, etched with Vivant logo

2022 Guild Glass

$10.00

Vivant Craft Master Glass

European influenced with local flare

