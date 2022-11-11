- Home
- Brewfontaine
Brewfontaine
1,274 Reviews
$$
211 S Main St
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Weekly Specials
French Onion Soup
French Onion Soup (FAN FAV): made from scratch! Onions and garlic slow cooked in beef stock and fresh herbs, topped with croutons and melted Swiss cheese
The Hedberg Club
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast with a piece in middle, cut into quarters and served with kettle chips and our signature Pale Ale pickle
Cinnamon Peach Cheesecake Cup
house made cinnamon cheesecake filling, peach pie filling, pretzel crumbs, whipped topping, and cinnamon sugar
Starters
Signature Pretzels
Two signature pretzels made locally by our friends at Rise BakeHouse served with Saucy Sows sweet pepper mustard, another local favorite!
Hummus & Veggies
A crowd favorite! Served with warm pita bread and chef-selected vegetables. Enough to share!
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Warm pita bread, Cold Spinach and Artichoke dip with roasted red peppers topped with Parmesan.
Onion Petals
Served with our zesty southwest sauce
Fried Cheese Curds
White cheddar with a tasty garlic breading served with Cajun ranch
Loaded Tater Tots
Tater Tots topped with beer cheese, chopped bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapenos.
Sandwiches
Bavarian Ham Melt
Bavarian ham smothered in beer cheese, topped with swiss cheese and Saucy Sows smoky horseradish sauce, served on a warm pretzel bun. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Bologna Sandwich
A thick cut (1/2 lb) of our pork and beef blend sizzled in garlic butter and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of sauce and a slice of cheese. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, Sriracha mayo, Frank's RedHot, and mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Don't forget your side of ranch or blue cheese! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with ranch, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Try it with Frank's RedHot or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Tomatillo Ranch in a Jalapeño cheddar wrap. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Flyin' Hawaiian
Bavarian ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, smoked gouda, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
French Dip Au Jus
Sirloin steak, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Demi Glaze, on a Hoagie Bun! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Goin' Cold Turkey
Smoked turkey, fresh leaf lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, and mozzarella cheese served on toasted artisan Italian bread.
Grilled Reuben
Our best seller! Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled and served on marble rye. Also available with turkey and kohlrabi slaw! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Italian Mama Johnson
An Italian twist on our Mama. Bavarian ham, mozzarella cheese, Italian dressing, banana peppers, onions and tomatoes served on grilled artisan Italian Bread. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Loaded Grilled Cheese Panini
Sharp white cheddar, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, and bacon pressed on artisan Italian bread. Add your favorite protein! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Sirloin Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak seared on the grill with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and caramelized onions topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Try it with Saucy Sows smoky horseradish! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
The Julius Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing in a spinach wrap. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
The Mama Johnson
The one that started it all! Bavarian ham, swiss cheese, Saucy Sows sweet pepper mustard, and banana peppers served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
The Original Panini
Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil and pesto mayo pressed on artisan Italian bread. Add your favorite protein! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Wrap Of Ohio
A wrap bursting with flavor! Smoked turkey, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers and red onion; finished with bacon and Sriracha mayo in a spinach wrap. Try it with grilled chicken! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Sides
Loaded Potato Salad
Big chunks of redskin potatoes and bacon pieces in a sour cream base, garnished with cheese and chives. Don't forget to add crumbled bacon on top!
Kohlrabi Slaw
Brussel sprouts, broccoli, kale, red cabbage, carrots, kohlrabi with seasoning in a sweet slaw dressing.
Kettle Chips
Kettle chips cooked in peanut oil.
Pale Ale Pickles
Made in house using Pale Ale craft beer and a special blend of seasonings.
Tater Tots
Tater tot potatoes, deep fried to a golden brown.
Salads
Greek Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, red onions, and croutons served with Greek vinaigrette.
Asian Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, carrots, radishes, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts, and chow mein noodles, served with our housemade Asian ginger dressing. Served in a full meal sized portion for or as a side salad portion, half portion.
Garden Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, spinach, shredded cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, shredded carrots, and croutons served with dressing of your choice. Served in a full meal sized portion for or as a side salad portion, half portion.
Caesar Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, and croutons served with Caesar dressing. Served in a full meal sized portion for or as a side salad portion, half portion.
Sweets
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
Homestyle Breading, comes bbq, ranch, or ketchup. Served with your choice of kettle chips, tater tots, applesauce, or mandarin oranges.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with your choice of kettle chips, tater tots, applesauce, or mandarin oranges.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy Mac & Cheese! Served with your choice of kettle chips, tater tots, applesauce, or mandarin oranges.
Kids Mini Corndogs
Corn breaded and served with honey mustard or choice of sauce. Served with your choice of kettle chips, tater tots, applesauce, or mandarin oranges.
Kids Drinks
Beer
Bud Light 12oz Bottle
Bud Light is brewed with a malt and hops ratio different from Budweiser for a distinctively crisp taste with fewer calories.
Budweiser 12oz Bottle
Brewed using a blend of imported and classic American aroma hops, and a blend of barley malts and rice resulting in unparalleled balance and character.
Bush Latte 12oz Bottle
Busch Light offers a light, balanced flavor, with fewer calories. It has a pleasant hop aroma and a smooth, slightly sweet finish.
Michelob Ultra 12oz Bottle
Low-carb light beer with taste smooth enough to carry the Michelob name.
Yuengling Traditional Lager 12oz Bottle
Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops.
Miller Lite 12oz Bottle
The Miller Lite recipe uses a unique blend of choice Saaz and Pacific Northwest hops and a significant amount of caramel malt. Continues to be purposefully brewed for more taste, aroma and golden color than other light beers, with just 96 calories.
Coors Light 12oz Bottle
First, aged (lagered) below freezing to give our beer its crisp taste. Then it’s filtered cold so that it gets that brilliant, bright appearance.
Warped Wing BBA Esther's Li'l Secret 375ml Bottle
N/A Drinks
Choc milk
Coffee
Cranberry
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Sprecher Orange Dream
One sip and you’ll remember the taste of Orange Dream forever. Blended and fire-brewed with Wisconsin honey, our handcrafted super creamy citrus soft drink is amazingly delicious. We think you’ll delight in this dreamy taste experience that’s over the moon. If choosing a growler size, please note that this is for the fill only and you will need a container added to your order as well. Click on merch and add a growler to your order or, if you already have one of ours, please add "growler swap" to your cart for no charge and we will trade your old one for a new filled one.
Sprecher Root Beer
This legendary Root Beer has the rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs. Our brewmaster skillfully combines a host of flavors in our gas-fired brew kettle. Then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head. Cheers! If choosing a growler size, please note that this is for the fill only. Please add a growler purchase or growler swap to your order under the Merch tab.
Glassware
Blowout Merch Sale
HOLIDAY BONUS CARD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Voted #1 Beer Bar in Ohio. Craft Beer, Sandwiches, Wine on Tap, & Handcrafted Cocktails in Downtown Bellefontaine
211 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311