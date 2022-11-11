Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Brewfontaine

1,274 Reviews

$$

211 S Main St

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Popular Items

Signature Pretzels
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Wrap Of Ohio

Weekly Specials

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.50

French Onion Soup (FAN FAV): made from scratch! Onions and garlic slow cooked in beef stock and fresh herbs, topped with croutons and melted Swiss cheese

The Hedberg Club

The Hedberg Club

$17.00

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast with a piece in middle, cut into quarters and served with kettle chips and our signature Pale Ale pickle

Cinnamon Peach Cheesecake Cup

Cinnamon Peach Cheesecake Cup

$6.00

house made cinnamon cheesecake filling, peach pie filling, pretzel crumbs, whipped topping, and cinnamon sugar

Starters

Signature Pretzels

Signature Pretzels

$9.00

Two signature pretzels made locally by our friends at Rise BakeHouse served with Saucy Sows sweet pepper mustard, another local favorite!

Hummus & Veggies

Hummus & Veggies

$12.00

A crowd favorite! Served with warm pita bread and chef-selected vegetables. Enough to share!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Warm pita bread, Cold Spinach and Artichoke dip with roasted red peppers topped with Parmesan.

Onion Petals

Onion Petals

$10.00

Served with our zesty southwest sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

White cheddar with a tasty garlic breading served with Cajun ranch

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.00

Tater Tots topped with beer cheese, chopped bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapenos.

Sandwiches

Bavarian Ham Melt

Bavarian Ham Melt

$14.00

Bavarian ham smothered in beer cheese, topped with swiss cheese and Saucy Sows smoky horseradish sauce, served on a warm pretzel bun. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$14.00

A thick cut (1/2 lb) of our pork and beef blend sizzled in garlic butter and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of sauce and a slice of cheese. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Sriracha mayo, Frank's RedHot, and mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Don't forget your side of ranch or blue cheese! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with ranch, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Try it with Frank's RedHot or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$15.00

Fajita Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Tomatillo Ranch in a Jalapeño cheddar wrap. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Flyin' Hawaiian

Flyin' Hawaiian

$15.00

Bavarian ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, smoked gouda, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

French Dip Au Jus

French Dip Au Jus

$16.00

Sirloin steak, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Demi Glaze, on a Hoagie Bun! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Goin' Cold Turkey

Goin' Cold Turkey

$13.00

Smoked turkey, fresh leaf lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, and mozzarella cheese served on toasted artisan Italian bread.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Our best seller! Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled and served on marble rye. Also available with turkey and kohlrabi slaw! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Italian Mama Johnson

Italian Mama Johnson

$14.00

An Italian twist on our Mama. Bavarian ham, mozzarella cheese, Italian dressing, banana peppers, onions and tomatoes served on grilled artisan Italian Bread. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Loaded Grilled Cheese Panini

Loaded Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.00

Sharp white cheddar, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, and bacon pressed on artisan Italian bread. Add your favorite protein! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Sirloin Cheesesteak

Sirloin Cheesesteak

$16.00

Cheesesteak seared on the grill with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and caramelized onions topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Try it with Saucy Sows smoky horseradish! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

The Julius Wrap

The Julius Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, fresh leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing in a spinach wrap. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

The Mama Johnson

The Mama Johnson

$13.00

The one that started it all! Bavarian ham, swiss cheese, Saucy Sows sweet pepper mustard, and banana peppers served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

The Original Panini

The Original Panini

$12.00

Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil and pesto mayo pressed on artisan Italian bread. Add your favorite protein! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Wrap Of Ohio

Wrap Of Ohio

$15.00

A wrap bursting with flavor! Smoked turkey, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers and red onion; finished with bacon and Sriracha mayo in a spinach wrap. Try it with grilled chicken! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!

Sides

Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$7.00

Big chunks of redskin potatoes and bacon pieces in a sour cream base, garnished with cheese and chives. Don't forget to add crumbled bacon on top!

Kohlrabi Slaw

Kohlrabi Slaw

$5.00

Brussel sprouts, broccoli, kale, red cabbage, carrots, kohlrabi with seasoning in a sweet slaw dressing.

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Kettle chips cooked in peanut oil.

Pale Ale Pickles

Pale Ale Pickles

$1.75

Made in house using Pale Ale craft beer and a special blend of seasonings.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00

Tater tot potatoes, deep fried to a golden brown.

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Fresh leaf lettuce, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, roma tomatoes, red onions, and croutons served with Greek vinaigrette.

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$8.00+

Fresh leaf lettuce, carrots, radishes, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts, and chow mein noodles, served with our housemade Asian ginger dressing. Served in a full meal sized portion for or as a side salad portion, half portion.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Fresh leaf lettuce, spinach, shredded cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, shredded carrots, and croutons served with dressing of your choice. Served in a full meal sized portion for or as a side salad portion, half portion.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Fresh leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, and croutons served with Caesar dressing. Served in a full meal sized portion for or as a side salad portion, half portion.

Sweets

Sweet Stache Pretzels

Sweet Stache Pretzels

$9.00

We partnered with our friends art RISE Bakehouse on these hand-rolled pretzels with cinnamon sugar served with a chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Homestyle Breading, comes bbq, ranch, or ketchup. Served with your choice of kettle chips, tater tots, applesauce, or mandarin oranges.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melted Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with your choice of kettle chips, tater tots, applesauce, or mandarin oranges.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese! Served with your choice of kettle chips, tater tots, applesauce, or mandarin oranges.

Kids Mini Corndogs

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.00

Corn breaded and served with honey mustard or choice of sauce. Served with your choice of kettle chips, tater tots, applesauce, or mandarin oranges.

Kids Drinks

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light 12oz Bottle

Bud Light 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light is brewed with a malt and hops ratio different from Budweiser for a distinctively crisp taste with fewer calories.

Budweiser 12oz Bottle

Budweiser 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Brewed using a blend of imported and classic American aroma hops, and a blend of barley malts and rice resulting in unparalleled balance and character.

Bush Latte 12oz Bottle

Bush Latte 12oz Bottle

$3.50

Busch Light offers a light, balanced flavor, with fewer calories. It has a pleasant hop aroma and a smooth, slightly sweet finish.

Michelob Ultra 12oz Bottle

Michelob Ultra 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Low-carb light beer with taste smooth enough to carry the Michelob name.

Yuengling Traditional Lager 12oz Bottle

Yuengling Traditional Lager 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops.

Miller Lite 12oz Bottle

Miller Lite 12oz Bottle

$4.00

The Miller Lite recipe uses a unique blend of choice Saaz and Pacific Northwest hops and a significant amount of caramel malt. Continues to be purposefully brewed for more taste, aroma and golden color than other light beers, with just 96 calories.

Coors Light 12oz Bottle

Coors Light 12oz Bottle

$4.00

First, aged (lagered) below freezing to give our beer its crisp taste. Then it’s filtered cold so that it gets that brilliant, bright appearance.

Warped Wing BBA Esther's Li'l Secret 375ml Bottle

$20.00

N/A Drinks

Choc milk

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sprecher Orange Dream

$3.50+

One sip and you’ll remember the taste of Orange Dream forever. Blended and fire-brewed with Wisconsin honey, our handcrafted super creamy citrus soft drink is amazingly delicious. We think you’ll delight in this dreamy taste experience that’s over the moon. If choosing a growler size, please note that this is for the fill only and you will need a container added to your order as well. Click on merch and add a growler to your order or, if you already have one of ours, please add "growler swap" to your cart for no charge and we will trade your old one for a new filled one.

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.50+

This legendary Root Beer has the rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs. Our brewmaster skillfully combines a host of flavors in our gas-fired brew kettle. Then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head. Cheers! If choosing a growler size, please note that this is for the fill only. Please add a growler purchase or growler swap to your order under the Merch tab.

Glassware

Growler

Growler

$6.00

If you ordered a growler fill and do not have one of our growlers already, please add this to your cart.

Growler Swap

Growler Swap

If you ordered a growler fill and already have a growler that you are swapping for a clean one, please add this to your cart.

Blowout Merch Sale

Tanks

$10.00

Crop Top

$10.00

Tie Dye

$10.00

Kids Shirt

$10.00

HOLIDAY BONUS CARD

FREE BONUS CARD

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Voted #1 Beer Bar in Ohio. Craft Beer, Sandwiches, Wine on Tap, & Handcrafted Cocktails in Downtown Bellefontaine

Website

Location

211 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Directions

