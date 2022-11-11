Brewfontaine

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.50 +

This legendary Root Beer has the rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs. Our brewmaster skillfully combines a host of flavors in our gas-fired brew kettle. Then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head. Cheers! If choosing a growler size, please note that this is for the fill only. Please add a growler purchase or growler swap to your order under the Merch tab.