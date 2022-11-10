Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brew HaHa: Branmar Plaza

1812 Marsh Rd.

Wilmington, DE 19810

Cafe Latte

Coffee/Espresso

Specialty Latte

Our Specialty Lattes

Cafe Latte

Espresso and lightly textured milk

American Cappuccino

Espresso and Aerated Milk

Cafe Au Lait

Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk

Breve Latte

Latte made with Half and Half

Mochaccino

Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Mocha Latte

Latte with Chocolate Sauce

Thai Iced Coffee

Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup

Spring Specialty Lattes

Spring Seasonal Lattes

Coffee

$2.55+

Drip Coffee

Brewski

$3.50+

Drip Coffee with Espresso

Cold Brew

$3.50+

House Made Cold Brew

Cold Brew Fridge Box

$29.00

1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.

Caffe Americano

$3.35+

Water with Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

Double Shot of Espresso

Shakerato

$3.95

5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker

Cortado

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk

Traditional Cappucino

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk

Espresso Con Panna

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream

Cubano

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar

Espresso Macchiato

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk

Box Of Coffee

$19.95

Side Of Whip Cream/Pup Cup

$0.85

Tea/Other

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Black or Green Iced Tea

Chai Latte

$4.35+

Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.35+

Matcha green tea with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom

Steamer

$3.35+

Steamed Milk with Your Choice of Flavor

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk

OJ

$2.45+

Orange Juice

Lemonade

$2.45+

Lemonade

Italian Soda

$3.25

carbonated water with flavored syrup

Milk

$2.30+
Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Cider

$2.75+

Frozen

Frozen Specialty Latte

$5.55+
Frozen Mocha/Coffee

$5.50+
Fruit Smoothie

$5.15+

Strawberry, Wildberry or Mango Fruit Smoothie

Milkshake

$5.95Out of stock
Espresso Affogato

$4.25Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream topped with 2oz. of espresso

Bottled

Bottled Water

$2.00
San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.70
San Pellegrino Can

$2.90
Boylans Pure Cane Soda

$2.95
Mash Sparkling juice

$3.25

Galaxy Cold Brew Cans

$5.50

Monin Syrups

$15.00

Retail Coffee

Smithbridge Road Blend

$14.50

Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste

Rockland Road Decaf

$14.50

This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.

Reggie's Fund Coffee

$18.25

Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

Sumatra Blend

$15.50

This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, earthly and chocolate.

Supercell Blend

$15.50

This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day

Brazil: Legender

$15.50

This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.

2lb Coffee Bag

$25.00Out of stock

Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee

Flavor Coffee - Longbottom

$17.50
Ethiopia Kembata Natural

$18.25
Columbia Santa Maria Washed

$17.00
Devil's Road Blend

$18.50
Doe Run

$18.50Out of stock

Retail Tea

Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend

$12.00

A simple black cup of tea, hearty enough to pair with milk and sugar, with tasting notes of honey and malt.

Cosmic Rose

$12.00

An herbal blend of hibiscus berry & rose petals. The tartness of the hibiscus is balanced with notes of blueberry, mango and currant.

Dreamer's Sympathy

$12.00Out of stock

An herbal blend of chamomile and lavender, soothing and calming with hints of fruit, floral and notes of honey.

Earl Grey

$12.00

Ceylon black tea blended with blue corn flowers and bergamot, a citrus fruit with the appearance and flavor somewhere between an orange and a lemon and taste of grapefruit or lime.

Gemini

$12.00

A blend of gunpowder green leaves with notes of earthiness anchored by the brightness of peppermint mellowed with spearmint and luscious marigold flowers.

Masala Chai

$12.00

Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.

Organic Turmeric ginger

$12.00

Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, rounding out with the warming heat of ginger.

Jasmine Tea

$12.00

Food

Avocado Toast

$8.25

with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Classic Egg and Cheese

$5.25

Scrambled Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Classic Plus

$5.95

Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Veggie Works

$5.50

Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers

Bagel

$2.00

Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads

Bagel Gone Bannanas

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey

Mediterranean Bagel

$5.85

hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber

Florentine

$5.95

Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Pastries

Scone

$3.25
Muffin

$3.25
Croissant

Biscuit

$3.45

Cherry Pistachio Biscotti

$2.85

Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti

$2.85

Desserts

Small Cookie

$1.45
Large Cookie

$2.95

Almond Shortbread

$3.25Out of stock

Black and White Cookie

$3.50
Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$3.00
Cinnamon Bun

$3.95
Lemon Crumb Bar

$3.00