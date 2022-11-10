Brew HaHa: Branmar Plaza

- Home
1812 Marsh Rd.
Wilmington, DE 19810
Popular Items
Coffee/Espresso
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Cafe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
American Cappuccino
Espresso and Aerated Milk
Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
Breve Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
Mochaccino
Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
Spring Specialty Lattes
Spring Seasonal Lattes
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Brewski
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Cold Brew
House Made Cold Brew
Cold Brew Fridge Box
1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.
Caffe Americano
Water with Espresso
Espresso
Double Shot of Espresso
Shakerato
5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker
Cortado
8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk
Traditional Cappucino
8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk
Espresso Con Panna
Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream
Cubano
Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar
Espresso Macchiato
Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk
Box Of Coffee
Side Of Whip Cream/Pup Cup
Tea/Other
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose Leaf Tea
Iced Tea
Black or Green Iced Tea
Chai Latte
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea with steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
Golden Turmeric Latte
Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom
Steamer
Steamed Milk with Your Choice of Flavor
London Fog
Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk
OJ
Orange Juice
Lemonade
Lemonade
Italian Soda
carbonated water with flavored syrup
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cider
Frozen
Bottled
Retail Coffee
Smithbridge Road Blend
Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste
Rockland Road Decaf
This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.
Reggie's Fund Coffee
Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.
Sumatra Blend
This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, earthly and chocolate.
Supercell Blend
This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day
Brazil: Legender
This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.
2lb Coffee Bag
Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee
Flavor Coffee - Longbottom
Ethiopia Kembata Natural
Columbia Santa Maria Washed
Devil's Road Blend
Doe Run
Retail Tea
Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend
A simple black cup of tea, hearty enough to pair with milk and sugar, with tasting notes of honey and malt.
Cosmic Rose
An herbal blend of hibiscus berry & rose petals. The tartness of the hibiscus is balanced with notes of blueberry, mango and currant.
Dreamer's Sympathy
An herbal blend of chamomile and lavender, soothing and calming with hints of fruit, floral and notes of honey.
Earl Grey
Ceylon black tea blended with blue corn flowers and bergamot, a citrus fruit with the appearance and flavor somewhere between an orange and a lemon and taste of grapefruit or lime.
Gemini
A blend of gunpowder green leaves with notes of earthiness anchored by the brightness of peppermint mellowed with spearmint and luscious marigold flowers.
Masala Chai
Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.
Organic Turmeric ginger
Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, rounding out with the warming heat of ginger.
Jasmine Tea
Food
Avocado Toast
with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
Classic Egg and Cheese
Scrambled Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Classic Plus
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Veggie Works
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers
Bagel
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Bagel Gone Bannanas
Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey
Mediterranean Bagel
hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber
Florentine
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.