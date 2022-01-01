Brew HaHa: Christiana hospital main lobby

Galaxy Cold Brew Can

$5.50

In collaboration with Elemental Beverage Co, these cans are brewed hot in the same way as a normal batch of hot coffee but cooled instantly through their proprietary process. This preserves more of the subtleties and nuances of the beans than we're able to get with traditional cold brew cans. We Taste: Mixed Berries, Bright Citrus, Chocolate Velvety Syrup