Brew HaHa: Concord Gallery

131 Reviews

$

1000 Renaissance Way

Wilmington, DE 19803

Specialty Latte

Coffee/Espresso

Caffe Latte

Espresso and lightly textured milk

Specialty Latte

Our Specialty Lattes

American Cappuccino

Espresso and Aerated Milk

Breve Latte

Latte made with Half and Half

Cafe Au Lait

Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk

Mochaccino

Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Mocha Latte

Latte with Chocolate Sauce

Thai Iced Coffee

Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup

Seasonal Specialty Lattes

Spring Seasonal Lattes

Box Of Coffee

$19.95
Cold Brew Fridge Box

$29.00

1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.

Brewski

$3.50+

Drip Coffee with Espresso

Caffe Americano

$3.35+

Water with Espresso

Coffee

$2.55+

Drip Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.50+

House Made Cold Brew

Cortado

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk

Cubano

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar

Espresso

$2.95

Double Shot of Espresso

Espresso Con Panna

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream

Espresso Macchiato

$3.35

Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk

Shakerato

$3.95

5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker

Traditional Cappucino

$3.95

8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk

Frozen

Frozen Specialty Latte

$5.50+
Frozen Mocha/Coffee/Chai/Matcha

$5.50+
Milkshake

$5.95
Fruit Smoothie

$5.45+

Strawberry, Wildberry or Mango Fruit Smoothie

Espresso Affogato

$4.50

Vanilla ice cream topped with 2oz. of espresso

Ice cream float

$5.75Out of stock

Tea/Other

Chai Latte

$4.35+

Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+
Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.25+

Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Black or Green Iced Tea

Italian Soda

$3.25

carbonated water with flavored syrup

Lemonade

$2.45+

Lemonade

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.35+
Milk

$2.00+
OJ

$2.45+

Orange Juice

Steamer

$3.35+

Steamed Milk With Your Choice Of Flavor

Cider

$2.75+

Retail Coffee

2lb Coffee Bag

$25.00

Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee

Brazil: Legender

$15.50

This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.

Bird Friendly Honduras

$18.25Out of stock

Bird Friendly Honduras is a Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

Rockland Road Decaf

$14.50

This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.

Flavor Coffee - Longbottom

$17.50
Smithbridge Road Blend

$14.50

Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste

Sumatra Blend

$15.50

This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, earthly and chocolate.

Supercell Blend

$15.50

This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day

Instant Coffee

$17.25Out of stock

This is instant coffee done right... Our super sweet washed lot from Finca La Ilusion has been hand creepily crafted and small batch freeze dried by Swift Cup Coffee in Lancaster Pennsylvania, and is tasting better than ever! Each Pack makes 1 8-11oz cup of coffee just add hot or cold water and enjoy! We Taste: Brown Sugar , Green Apple, Raspberries, and Peaches

Costa Rica: De La Rosa

$18.25Out of stock

This single origin Costa Rican coffee is light roasted with tasting notes of black cherry, vanilla cake, almond and molasses

Trio Box

$32.00Out of stock
Valley Ride

$18.25Out of stock

This blend of our Kenya Gakurari AB and Colombia Finca El Progreso is super juicy and sweet. The perfect cup for all of your springtime back road drives!

Mom Bag

$18.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Kembata Natural

$18.25
Pride Bag

$18.50

blend of Washed and Natural Colombian beans We Taste: Fruity Pebbles and Milk Chocolate

Dad Bag

$18.50Out of stock
Reggie's Fund Coffee

$18.25

Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.

Columbia Santa Maria Washed

$17.00
Summer Days blend

$18.50Out of stock
Devil's Road Blend

$18.50