Brew HaHa: Concord Gallery

Instant Coffee

$17.25 Out of stock

This is instant coffee done right... Our super sweet washed lot from Finca La Ilusion has been hand creepily crafted and small batch freeze dried by Swift Cup Coffee in Lancaster Pennsylvania, and is tasting better than ever! Each Pack makes 1 8-11oz cup of coffee just add hot or cold water and enjoy! We Taste: Brown Sugar , Green Apple, Raspberries, and Peaches