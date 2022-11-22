- Home
Brew HaHa: Concord Gallery
131 Reviews
$
1000 Renaissance Way
Wilmington, DE 19803
Popular Items
Coffee/Espresso
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
American Cappuccino
Espresso and Aerated Milk
Breve Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
Mochaccino
Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
Seasonal Specialty Lattes
Spring Seasonal Lattes
Box Of Coffee
Cold Brew Fridge Box
1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.
Brewski
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Caffe Americano
Water with Espresso
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Cold Brew
House Made Cold Brew
Cortado
8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk
Cubano
Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar
Espresso
Double Shot of Espresso
Espresso Con Panna
Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream
Espresso Macchiato
Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk
Shakerato
5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker
Traditional Cappucino
8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk
Frozen
Tea/Other
Chai Latte
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
Chocolate Milk
Golden Turmeric Latte
Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
Iced Tea
Black or Green Iced Tea
Italian Soda
carbonated water with flavored syrup
Lemonade
Lemonade
London Fog
Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose Leaf Tea
Matcha Latte
Milk
OJ
Orange Juice
Steamer
Steamed Milk With Your Choice Of Flavor
Cider
Retail Coffee
2lb Coffee Bag
Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee
Brazil: Legender
This single origin Brazilian coffee is a dark roast with talking notes of creamy, cocoa and walnut.
Bird Friendly Honduras
Bird Friendly Honduras is a Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.
Rockland Road Decaf
This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.
Flavor Coffee - Longbottom
Smithbridge Road Blend
Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste
Sumatra Blend
This blend of Sumatran Coffee offers tasting notes of bold, earthly and chocolate.
Supercell Blend
This bold blend of dark roasted African coffee is the perfect cup for a grey day. A strong up front dark chocolate, with a slight nougat sweet finish will get you through any stormy day
Instant Coffee
This is instant coffee done right... Our super sweet washed lot from Finca La Ilusion has been hand creepily crafted and small batch freeze dried by Swift Cup Coffee in Lancaster Pennsylvania, and is tasting better than ever! Each Pack makes 1 8-11oz cup of coffee just add hot or cold water and enjoy! We Taste: Brown Sugar , Green Apple, Raspberries, and Peaches
Costa Rica: De La Rosa
This single origin Costa Rican coffee is light roasted with tasting notes of black cherry, vanilla cake, almond and molasses
Trio Box
Valley Ride
This blend of our Kenya Gakurari AB and Colombia Finca El Progreso is super juicy and sweet. The perfect cup for all of your springtime back road drives!
Mom Bag
Ethiopia Kembata Natural
Pride Bag
blend of Washed and Natural Colombian beans We Taste: Fruity Pebbles and Milk Chocolate
Dad Bag
Reggie's Fund Coffee
Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.